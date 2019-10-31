Eaglets can repeat our feat in Brazil –Osimhen

V

ictor Osimhen, who finished as record top scorer as Nigeria won the 2015 U-17 FIFA World Cup, has backed the Golden Eaglets to repeat the feat in Brazil.

The Eaglets are through to the knockout rounds of the 2019 tournament after they won their second group game against Ecuador in Goiania Tuesday night.

Friday’s final Group B clash against Australia will now only determine how they finish in the standings.

“The boys are really good. I have seen a lot of individual talents, who only have to listen to their coaches and they could then go all the way to regaining the World Cup,” said Osimhen, who is the all-time top scorer in the competition after he scored 10 goals in Chile four years ago.

Osimhen has further dispelled fears he has suffered a major injury by saying he is fit again and will be in action for Lille this weekend.

Lille battle hosts Olympique Marseille Saturday in continuation of Ligue 1 action in France.

“I only felt some discomfort around my groin, but I am fit and will play this weekend,” the Super Eagles striker assured on a radio interview on Wednesday.

Osimhen has scored eight goals and provided two assists in all competitions in his first season in France.

He maintained that it has all been down to hard work.

“All the hard work is paying off,” he said.

“I will keep working hard and not let the hype (around him) get into my head.”

The striker, who has now been nicknamed ‘The Prince of France’, also said he hopes to win trophies with Lille.

“The team comes first before any personal ambitions,” he insisted.

“My goals are only important if they win games for the team.

“I therefore hope to win trophies with the team even though it won’t be easy as we are up against many top teams.”

