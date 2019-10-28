Eaglets’ loss of concentration worries Babangida

Says team can win tourney with strong mentality

Ex-international Tijani Babangida has praised the Golden Eaglets’ 4-2 win over Hungary in their opening game of the ongoing FIFA U-17 World Cup but warned the starlets to avoid losing concentration during matches if they are to go far in the competition.

He said coach Manu Garba must warned his players not to seek individual glory as that manifested in the opening stage of the match.

The former Ajax Amsterdam star said it was gratifying to see the squad hitb the ground running by winning their first match, saying apart from boosting the confidence level, the victory also brightened their chances of progressing to the knockout stage.

He said: “In a competition like this, it is always important to win the first match and if you are lucky to win the second one then you are as good as qualifying from the group. You could see that our boys became jittery after conceding the second goal but they came back to win it and I think they can go far but they have to maintain concentration.

“Everybody was trying to impress and show himself and that affected the team, they should just concentrate and let the ball roll. They must also try not to concede possession in the midfield because that was how they conceded those goals.”

He warned the starlets that they would be under pressure because Nigeria is the most successful country at the U-17 level.

He said there is quality in the squad but wants them to match that with strong mentality, which can help them to win a record sixth title.

“There will always be pressure on the team because Nigeria is the best country at that level of football. There will be so much attention on Nigeria, every team will be looking forward to beating the Eaglets but I also like the way we reacted after that Hungary’s goals.

“There are a lot of good teams here but I think we have a strong squad and these boys have shown they have the capacity to go far in the competition,” he added.

