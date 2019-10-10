Eating mushrooms reduces prostate cancer risk

The Senate, yesterday, sharply divided over implementability or otherwise of various projections made in the N10.33 trillion 2020 budget.

Senators expressed divergent views during the debate on the general principles of the bill, with many of them saying that the various indices used in articulating the document were not realistic.

President Muhammadu Buhari had presented the N10.33 trillion budget proposals, which he tagged “Budget of Sustaining Growth and Job Creation” on Tuesday.

While leading the debate on the general principles of the money bill, the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North) said that the budget, with its proposals and projections, could not move the country out of the economic quagmire it found itself in the last 30 years.

He pointed out that the capital budget of N2.14 trillion was rather too small to carry the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is just about 2%.

Abdullahi said: “The injection of this amount (capital budget of N2.14 trillion) is a mere drop in the ocean and is incapable of stimulating the economy to higher growth, wealth creation and employment generation.

“An economic growth rate of 2.93% for a population of nearly 200 million is only marginally above population growth rate at 2.6% annually. The country’s depending on crude oil exports does not present a bright scenario for Nigeria’s healthy growth.

“The projections of increased oil production averaging 2.18 million barrels per day, in the medium term, are subject to very high risks that have had devastating consequences in recent times. Volatility, both at the international market and in the Niger Delta are factors that could make these expectations only tentative.

“The Borrowing Programme, projected at N1.7 trillion, on 60:40 ratio (domestic: external), could be a good starting point, but there are lots of foreign loan sources with reasonable concessionary terms that government should explore to further whittle down the ratio, say to 30:70, in favour of external sources.

“Relating directly to the above is the case of debt servicing burden. The logic is self-evident that seeking cheap funds abroad will reduce the burden of borrowing to repay huge domestic debts. This could undermine growth by denying the real sector access to cheap domestic loans. As it stands, the cost of domestic borrowing is becoming too high.

“When viewed in terms of per capita, the 2020 Capital Expenditure of N2.46 trillion is paltry. The pace of funds releases to the MDAs in the 2019 budget is contrary to efforts to strengthen the country’s full recovery from the recent recession.

“The projected high deficit of N2.18 trillion for 2020 is a direct function of the economy-wide revenue shortfalls, as well as the choice and cost of borrowing. Government, particularly the collecting agencies, must improve on their collection capacity. But to do this, there must be robust investments in the real sector so that it could grow to earn taxable revenues.”

While other contributors like the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South), Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue North East), George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers East), Olubumi Adetunbi (APC, Ekiti North) etc., toed the line of the Senate Leader in picking holes in the budget proposals, some others commended the executive for proposals and projections made.

Contributing, Abaribe said: “Let me thank the leader for making my job very easy. I counted the number of times they mentioned low in his speech; 15 times, saying that everything is low.

“In every budget speech, what we normally see is that they will give it a name. Last year it was budget of consolidation. So this year I was waiting to see what was going to be the nitty-gritty of the budget and I saw that there were many things that were put and jumbled together, a budget of fiscal consolidation, investing in critical infrastructure, incentivizing the private sector, enhancing and so forth. In other words, putting everything together like that reminds us of what Shakespeare said, a pen full of sand and fury signify….”

The President of the Senate interjects, saying: “This is not a literature class, we are debating the budget.”

Abaribe continued: “I want to suggest the name to those who wrote this that this is nothing, but a budget of taxation.”

Lawan interjects again, saying: “I just want to appeal to you that you should talk to us based on the budget speech.”

Abaribe continued: “This is a budget that is based on taxation; it is based on 7.5% increase on Value Added tax (VAT) and several other increases. The biggest low that we have is: how would you talk about job creation when you do not invest in what would create jobs? Debt servicing, as a component, is higher than capital expenditure; N2.14 trillion for capital expenditure, N2.4 trillion for debt servicing. The projected growth as read by the President is 1.9% less than the population growth of 2.6%. So, if you look at it globally we are still struggling that is why I was very happy when the Senate leader said we may have to take over and redirect the economic policy of this government having seen that they have not done anything; that they have failed.

“Two assumptions that are critical to this budget: The first is the assumption on oil prices. I know that our people were not very happy when there seemed to be a little problem in the Middle East with Iraq which will lead to a spike in oil price. Which means our projections for the oil price may also be off the mark. Second one is our projections for the production levels daily. Last year, the average production level was 1.8m barrels per day why don’t we keep it there why must we go to 2.1 million only to be disappointed at the end of the day?

“Mr. President, I know that you have promised to work with the executive, that oh you are going to work very well with the executive to pass the budget, but I plead with my colleagues to look at the facts because you cannot run away from facts and the fact says this is not a sustainable budget.

“The fact is that this is not a sustainable budget, the fact also tells us that where we are going if we need a change, we must be able to look at the critical fundamentals of this budget speech and make adjustments.”

In his contribution, Suswam said that the budget was very ambitious as intended to address the infrastructural deficit.

He said that the economy had contracted to a level that the Senate needed to critically address some very “germane and pregnant issues.”

“Along with the appropriation submitted by the President, was a financial bill and that bill has five thematic areas. I am worried about the area that talks about revenue. I am worried with that because VAT that had been moved from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent is one of the sources that we tend to raise revenue, finance critical areas of education and health sector,” the former governor of Benue State said.

He explained that most of the small business enterprises would be unable to address the issue of 7.5 per cent VAT.

On the sectoral allocations, Suswam said that the money for education and health was insufficient.

He said that to address infrastructure from a holistic point of view, “outside of roads and power; education and health should have also been enhanced.”

Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Jibril Barau, said that the sectoral allocation of N262 billion to Works and Housing and Power, N127 billion showed that government was serious in providing the necessary infrastructure to drive and sustain the economy.

He said that government was serious to actualise its long term objective of diversifying the economy.

Barau said: “The budget is realistic and will facilitate rapid development across the various sectors. In terms of revenue projections and proposals on expenditure, this budget is very realistic and achievable.

“On the template of revenue generation, as lawmakers, we need to join the executive in realising the projected N8.155 trillion through thorough oversight functions on all the relevant revenue generating agencies.”

Senator Ike Ekweremadu (PDP-Enugu West) said that he was pleased with the emphasis on road sector development and the marginal increase in allocation to Human Rights Commission.

Ekweremadu said that there was the need to block all leakages.

“I am happy that the Federal Government is now clear on their position on IPPIS that government agencies on the civil service of the federation must be captured under IPPIS.”

He further said that there was the need to show more interest in mineral sector development.

Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe said Nigeria has the lowest VAT rate in the World.

He also said that debt for infrastructure strategy was not helping the country. He said it should be private sector-driven.

Senator Adamu Aliero, however, said that VAT was increased to intervene in critical projects and that 85 per cent of the money would be shared among the three tiers of government.

He said the VAT increase would not affect the poor, but noted that the Social Investment Programmes should be all inclusive because poverty level remained too high.

Senator Ibrahim Gobir said the money used to service debt and the borrowings had dealt devastating blows on the budget

Senator Ifeanyi Ubah called for an increment in the Ministry of Works allocation to enable the government to carry out infrastructure projects in the South-East, which is being ravaged by ecological problems.

Senator Kabiru Gaya said the oil production projection should be shifted from $57 to $60 so that the balance could be channelled into agriculture and the North East Development Commission.

In his remarks, Senate President Lawan said that the debate on the budget would continue today and Tuesday, October 15, to enable all members desiring to contribute to do so.

Meanwhile, the Senate, yesterday, denied the perceived division among senators during the debate on the 2020 budget.

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Adedayo Adeyeye, who made the claim while briefing journalists, said that every contribution made on the budget by senators were very reasonable.

Defending the budget, Adeyeye said the appropriation bill should not be condemned partly because of the deficit and debt servicing.

He said: “Any nation that could not service her debt is running an unsustainable economy and such nation will be blacklisted.

“Having money to service debt is an indication that Nigeria is credit worthy and capable of handling her debt obligations.”

