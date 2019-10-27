Metro and Crime
Ebonyi threatens to seal hotels, clubs over immorality
Ebonyi State government, on sunday threatened to seal some hotels,
restaurants and drinking joints in the state for allowing criminals to hide in them to perpetrate evils in the state.
The state’s Commissioner for Border Peace and Conflict Resolution, Chief
Stanley Okoro Emegha stated this in a statement in Abakaliki.
He expressed dismay that hoodlums have formed the habit of hanging out in hotels, restaurants and joints in the state till late in the night from where they usually take off to perpetrate crimes and all forms of anti-social vices in the state capital.
The government also observed that some managers of night clubs in the state have allowed some of their customers to parade a retinue of minors and under aged youths especially teenage girls below the age of 18 years who it said usually indulge in all manner of immoral lifestyle at awkward hours of the night without recourse to the state government’s Attitudinal Change Campaign.
It therefore threatened to revoke the right of occupancy of any landlord or penalize any hotel manager for condoning such immoral conduct which, according to it, tend to compromise the future of the
youths.
Metro and Crime
Flood sacks over 100, 000 people in Benue villages
At least 100, 000 people including students of the Benue State University (BSU) were Tuesday rendered homeless due to a flood disaster that ravaged seven local government areas of the state.
The flood, which many believed, came as a result of the release of water from the neighbouring Lagdo Lake in Cameroon, was accompanied by a heavy down pour which started on Sunday and continued intermittently on Monday and Tuesday.
Property worth billions of naira belonging victims and academic documents of the students as well as food items and livestock of the people were consumed in the disaster.
When New Telegraph visited some of the affected areas, hordes of the displaced persons were seen evaluating their belongings to safer areas.
Our correspondent learnt that farm lands including harvested rice, cassava and potatoes were not spared as they were washed away.
The local government areas worse hit were Ukum, Logo, Katsina-Ala, Agatu, Buruku, Makurdi and Guma the homestead of Governor Samuel Ortom.
In Ukum Local Government, our correspondent gathered that the flood, which came through River Loko, a tributary of River Katsina-Ala, destroyed more than 50 houses especially at Amaafu, while in Logo, home of the former Governor, Gabriel Suswam, many houses collapsed and thousands displaced in Ukemberagya/Tswarev council ward.
Metro and Crime
EFCC arraigns Offa Poly lecturer for ’employment scam’ in Ilorin
*Remanded in prison custody
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Ilorin Zonal Office has arraigned one Mustapha Ilyas Abdulwasiu, a lecturer with the Federal Polytechnic, Offa, Kwara State on “Offences bordering on Employment Scam and obtaining money under false pretence.”
While arraigning the accused on Tuesday on a nine-count charge before Justice Sikiru Oyinloye of the high court sitting in Ilorin, the state capital, the anti-graft agency revealed that the defendant who is a lecturer in the Accounting Department at the Federal Polytechnic, had at different times in 2019 defrauded many job seekers, mainly couples under a false pretence of helping them to secure employments at the institution.
Count one of the charge stated: “That you Mustapha Ilyas Abdulwasiu between June and July 2018 at Offa, within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N600,000 from one Amubiaya Raphael Oluwafemi by false pretence that you were in charge of employment at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa and obtained the money for the purpose of securing employment for the said Amubiaya Raphael Oluwafemi and his wife, Amubiaya Remi Janet which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1(3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, No. 14, 2006.”
Count nine of the charge also stated: “That you, Mustapha Ilyas Abdulwasiu between December, 2018 and February 2019 at Offa within the jurisdiction of this honourable Court with intent to defraud obtained the sum of N550,000from one Mustapha Kabir by false pretence that you were in charge of Employment at the Federal Polytechnic, Offa and you obtained the money for the purpose of securing employment for the said Mustapha Kabir and his wife, Jimoh Ganiyatu which representation you knew to be false and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 1 (3) of the Advance Fee Fraud and other Fraud Related Offences Act, No 14 , 2006.”
The 36-year-old lecturer, however, pleaded not guilty when the charges were read to him.
Metro and Crime
DPO injured as police, IPOB clash in Ebonyi
Divisional Police Officer (DPO) of Kpirikpiri Police Division, Ebonyi State, CSP John John, on Sunday evening escaped death when members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and security agents clashed.
The clash occurred at Oguzoronweya Primary School in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State. IPOB members were said to be having their convention in the school when the police got wind of it and stormed the area. This led to a bloody clash between the security agents and the proscribed group.
The DPO, John, who was attacked with stones and other dangerous weapons, is said to be nursing injuries he sustained in the melee. However, the police arrested an Abakalikibased legal practitioner, Mr. Orogwu Cyril Ndubuisi, and his fiancé, who were said to be with the IPOB members during their meeting in the school.
Five other IPOB members were also arrested while many of the members fled. Ndubuisi and his fiancé, whose name could not be immediately ascertained, are planning to wed on December 12, 2019. They reportedly took their wedding invitation card to IPOB members for distribution during the meeting.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Loveth Odah, said the IPOB members started attacking the security agents immediately they sighted them.
The PPRO said the IPOB member hit John with heavy stones on the head, adding that he would have died but for the helmet he was wearing and bulletproof vest he also wore. She said: “Why are they saying police burst into where they were holding meeting? Are they supposed to hold a meeting in Nigeria when they are declared proscribed? In law, there is what is called an unlawful assemblage. Members of Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) assembled unlawfully and the information got to us, that was on October 27, 2019 at Oguzoronweya Primary School in Ebonyi Local Government Area of Ebonyi State by 2.50p.m. On receiving the information, men of Operation Puff Adder of our command, in active collaboration of other security agencies, went to the place. “We thought that IPOB members were just normal people that gathered together to have unlawful meeting even when they know they are not lawful in Nigeria. But yesterday was very different. As soon as police got to the area, to their greatest surprise, Mr. John John, the DPO of Kpirikpiri Division, was seriously attacked. If not because he was seriously kitted as a policeman having his helmet on him and his bulletproof, he would have been killed. By now you would have just heard that a Chief Superintendent of Police is dead. “Their lawyer, who was with the IPOB members, was arrested. I talked with him and I was surprised that he denied being their legal adviser. He said he was taking their briefs. I don’t know the difference between a legal adviser and somebody who takes a brief on organisation… “Many of them ran away but we were able to arrest at least six of them; they are in custody. They are fully dressed in IPOB uniform.”
Metro and Crime
Flood: 228 inmates flee Kogi prison
At least, 228 inmates escaped when flood accompanying yes-terday’s morning heavy rain in Kogi Local Government Area of Kogi State, sacked the Medium Federal Prison at Koton Karfe. A section of the prison collapsed after it was heavily flooded, while other houses around the prison and its environs were submerged by the flood.
The rain started early yesterday morning, leading to the collapse of a section of the prison yard, which gave the inmates an opportunity to flee. A witness told our correspondent that the rain was very heavy and it fell for several hours. The acting Chief Imam of Koton- Karfi Karfi Central Mosque, Saidu Suleiman Nuhu, told journalists that River Osuku overshot its banks, flooded and destroyed many houses, including the prison, which led to the escape of some inmates. At press time, no prison official was on ground to comment on the incident. But a source close to the Nigeria Correctional Service disclosed that over 100 out of the 228 of the inmates, who escaped, had been rearrested.
Metro and Crime
Bandits kill three, kidnap six in Niger
Bandits numbering over 20 have killed at least three people during attacks on communities in Shiroro Local Government Area of Niger State. The bandits also kidnapped six others and rustled not less than 1,200 cattle in the incident which occurred at the weekend. Some of the communities, according to report, are Beri Kargo, Kini, Anguwan Makaranta and Shema.
The bandits operated under the cover of darkness, shooting sporadically into the air to scare the villagers. The bandits avoided areas where military operations were ongoing, which explained why they escaped without arrest.
The Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, said government had despatched officials of the agency to the local government to distribute relief materials to the victims. He said: “We have a marching order from Mr Governor to provide relief materials to the victims.
Three Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps have been set up at Jigiwa, Gurmana and Allawa; each accommodating not less than 1,000 displaced people.” Inga, who declined to comment on the casualty figure, said the items distributed to the IDPs yesterday included 80 bags of rice, 50 bags of maize and 15 bags of beans, 60 cartons of ‘macaroni’ and 150 cartons of noodles. The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Abubakar, did not react to the incident but promised to get back to our correspondent. Other items were 15 packets of table spoons, 150 mosquito nets, 10 cartons of Maggi cubes, one bundle of mats and blankets each, as well as bags of salt, among others.
The village head of Kuta Yanmah, Alhaji Yusuf Abdullahi, who spoke on behalf of the IDPs, expressed gratitude to the state government for the gesture. Abdullahi, however, pleaded with government to improve on the security architecture in the area.
Metro and Crime
Jummai Balewa buried in Bauchi
Hajiya Jummai Balewa, the last wife of the late former Nigerian Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, has been buried in Bauchi, Bauchi State. The state Governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed, was among dignitaries who attended the funeral prayers. The prayers were conducted by the Chief Imam of Bauchi Central Mosque, Bala Baban Inna, at the Emir’s palace, Bauchi. The Speaker, Bauchi State House of Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Sulaiman, Emirs of Bauchi, Katagum, Misau, Ninigi and Dass as well as top government officials were present at the funeral prayers.
The Governor, Mohammed, said, “with a heavy heart and total submission to the will of Allah, the death of the wife of the late Prime Minister, Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa, remains fresh in our heart and memory”. Mohammed recalled the active participation and contributions of the late Prime Minister to the Nigerian project in addition to his tremendous contributions and sacrifices made to keep Nigeria as one indivisible and united country.
The governor, on behalf of the government and people of Bauchi State, commiserated with the families of the late Prime Minister and described Jummai’s death as a great loss not only to her immediate family members but to the people of the state and Nigeria in general. He prayed that God would forgive her shortcomings, bless what she left behind, grant her ‘Aljanna Firdausi’ and give her family, the people of Bauchi State and the entire country the fortitude to bear the loss.
Metro and Crime
Again, Nigerian killed, two others injured in South Africa
Gunmen have again killed another Nigerian, Mr. Chikamso Ufordi, in South Africa and injure two others. The National Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Nigerian Union in South Africa, Mr. Odefa Ikele, made the disclosure yesterday in Lagos.
Ikele, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), said Ufordi hailed from Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State. The PRO said Ufordi was killed while two others were injured about 7p.m. on Saturday in Nigel.
Nigel is a small gold mining town in Gauteng Province, East Rand near Johannesburg. He said: “One of the witnesses informed us that the deceased, Mr. Chikamso Ufordi, from Awgu Local Government Area of Enugu State, was trailed by some gunmen, and was shot point blank while in his car with two other Nigerian friends. “His friends also sustained injuries, but the late Chikamso died immediately before help could arrive from the province’s Emergency Medical Services (EMS) team.
“The injured were rushed to the nearest hospital. A case of murder and attempted murder have already been opened at Nigel Police Cluster.” Three Nigerians were among other foreign nationals who were killed on October 22, during fresh xenophobic attacks on foreigners in different locations of Witbank, Mpumanlaga Province, South Africa.
The October 22 attacks came on the heels of efforts by President Muhammadu Buhari and his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa, to ensure they found amicable and lasting solution to the xenophobia in the latter’s country. Such peace efforts saw Buhari visiting Ramaphosa and holding a town hall meeting with the Nigerian community. They were reported to have been killed by groups made up of community members and taxi drivers who went to different areas in Witbank attacking foreign-owned businesses and foreigners.
Metro and Crime
Two to die by hanging for murder
An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado-Ekiti has sentenced two persons to death by hanging for conspiracy, murder and unlawful possession of human skull. The convicts are Tosin Oluwafemi (21) and Ogunleye Tajudeen (18).
The charge sheet indicates Oluwafemi and Tajudeen committed the offences around February 14, 2017 at Ifaki-Ekiti, where they conspired to murder a man, Joshua Ojo. The offence is contrary to Sections 516, 316, 319 and 329(a) of the Criminal Code Cap C16, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012. They were convicted by Justice Oluwatoyin Abodunde. “Every evil or good action in life attracts consequences. In the accused persons’ case, their act has grave consequences.
“Therefore, for the offence of conspiracy, the accused persons are sentenced to seven years imprisonment and for the second count of murder is death sentence. “The first and second accused persons are hereby sentenced to death by hanging and may the Lord have mercy on your souls,” Abodunde said. The judge noted that for unlawful possession of human skull, each of the accused was sentenced to five years imprisonment.
The prosecuting counsel, Eniola Arogundade, called five witnesses while exhibits tendered include statements of the accused, photographs of one of the accused with the human head and daily attendance register of St. Brigids Nursery and Primary School, Ifaki-Ekiti, where one of the accused claimed to be attending. The convicts called no witness as both of them were led in evidence by their counsel, Mr. Stanley Okonkwo.
Metro and Crime
Lagos investigates containers with rotten frozen food
Lagos State government has discovered five trucks bearing containers with suspected rotten edible items in Apapa area. Government said it had begun investigation on the items in the containers belonging to Sifax, off Dock Nigeria Limited to ascertain the extent of the damage and confirm the safety of the items for consumption of the residents. About 13 houses are located on the street where the containers are found, leaving huge impact on four houses. Some of the houses affected are Numbers 2, 4, 6 and 8, Trinity Close, Apapa.
The discovery of the suspected rotten frozen items followed a series of complaints by the residents to the Lagos State Environmental Protection Agency (LASEPA) and other relevant agencies on the presence of the containers.
It was learnt that out of the 25 containers found in the area, five contain rotten frozen food with foul odour which the residents said was endangering their health. Following a barrage of complaints from the residents, a joint action team comprising the General Manager of LASEPA, Dr. Fashawe, and his counterpart in the Lagos Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA) conducted an on-the-spot inspection of the containers to confirm the reports of air pollution and release of toxic gas into the environment. Ufordi LASEMA said: “The joint-team discovered edibles including fish which had become rotten due to faulty refrigerators.
“The DG/CEO LASEMA observed the absence of emergency action preparedness plan and appropriate safety measures in place to curtail such incidence and guard against re-occurrence. “A total number of 25 containers were located. Five containers laden with edibles have faulty refrigerators. The edibles have therefore defrosted and have become rotten causing severe health hazard to the environment.”
Metro and Crime
17-year-old boy commits suicide over alleged beating
People of Epe-Ekiti in Ijero Local Government Area of Ekiti State were thrown into mourning at the weekend when they discovered the decomposing body of a 17-year-old boy, Opeyemi Oluwafemi, hanging on a tree. The body of Oluwafemi, believed to have committed suicide, was found about 4.30p.m. on Saturday in a nearby bush opposite his father’s house. The teenager was said to have taken his life allegedly because of maltreatment by his father who repeatedly tortured him with dangerous objects at the slightest provocation.
A resident, who craved anonymity, said the father was fond of maltreating Oluwafemi and his mother. According to him, the victims cannot go to bed without being assaulted every night.
The source added that, the boy, who was planning to sit for his external examination, was beaten as usual and had to escape when he could no longer bear the pains.
Subsequently, all efforts to locate him proved abortive and he did not return to the house as expected. However, the offensive odour and flies which took over the environment caught the attention of members of the community who later discovered the decomposing body of the boy dangling on the tree.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Caleb Ikechukwu, confirmed that the body was found hung on a tree in a nearby bush. He said: “I can confirm to you that about 4.30p.m., on October 26, 2019, the body of 17-year-old Opeyemi Oluwafemi was found on a tree in a nearby bush at Epe-Ekiti. “However, I cannot confirm at present if the father has been arrested but investigation is ongoing.”
