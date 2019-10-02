Edo: BEDC to roll out 190,000 meters

B

enin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) yesterday announced its plan to roll out 190,000 pre-paid meters in Edo State within the next two years under the Meter Asset Provider (MAP) scheme with a monthly cumulative average of 10,000 units.

The Executive Director, Commercial of BEDC, Mr. Abu Ejoor, disclosed this during a media launch of the state MAP by the company at its Head Office in Benin, where he also stressed that on take-off of the scheme, MAP would initially have up to three months of build-up roll out, which eventually would pick up with expected monthly rate of 20,000 and 500,000 units across its franchise areas.

Ejoor noted that BEDC would take off in two major locations and the area to be covered are Government Reservation Areas to Ihama Road in Edo South Senatorial District and Okpella in Edo North Senatorial District, adding that customers should cooperate with enumerators going round various locations in the state and respond promptly to request for completion of enumeration forms.

He said: “MAP will carry out meter roll out location by location, route by route, street by street, while enumeration is a prerequisite for meters to be provided under MAP.”

Ejoor said that in the state, roll-out of meters would be handled by three of its MAP parties – FLT, G-Unit Engineering and Turbo Energy.

According to him, customers are required to complete the customer data and survey form, after which the MAP officials will assess the customer’s premises in readiness for metering.

He added: “Once a customer premises is cleared, he will be advised on how to pay for the meter, whether single or three phases.”

Meanwhile, members of the Edo State Civil Society of Organisations (EDOSCO) yesterday protested against the claim by management of BEDC that it had distributed 190,000 meters to customers in the state.

They also called on the Federal Government to ensure that it withdraws the operational licence of the power distribution firm because of poor performance and abysmal failure to meet targets and needs of millions of Edo State consumers.

President of EDOSCO, Comrade Omobude Agho, knocked the Mrs. Funke Osibodu-led BEDC for taking customers in Edo, Delta, Ekiti and Ondo states for granted.

Omobude said no meter had been installed in the state contrary to the claim by management of BEDC.

He said: “They said today is Democracy Day but for us today is Electricity Democracy Day. Our leaders and governors have abandoned us; they are supposed to be at our stadia today in celebration but they have left us. The hearts of our leaders are not clear.”

The leadership of EDOSCO described management of the BEDC as a frustrated body and challenged it to tell Edo people where it had supplied the said huge number of meters.

Omobude insisted that there was no going back on the December 2019 terminal date for the Federal Government to withdraw the licence of the firm.

According to him, in any country where there is no electricity, corruption and crime will not end.

The protesters displayed different placards with varied by inscriptions such as: “No going back on December deadline,” “Ekiti, Ondo, Edo and Delta people reject BEDC,” “BPE has compromised,” and “BEDC has failed woefully.”

The BEDC management had on Monday kicked against the planned protest slated for yesterday by EDOSCO.

