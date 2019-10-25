EFCC’s prosecutor accuses Fayose of influencing witness

A prosecutor of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Rotimi Jacobs (SAN) has accused a former Governor of Ekiti State, Ayodele Fayose, of influencing one of the witnesses put together by the anti-graft agency to establish its N3.3 billion alleged fraud case against him.

Jacobs made the allegation Friday at the on-going trial of Fayose and his company, Spotless Limited, before Justice Chukwujekwu Aneke of a Federal High Court in Lagos.

The silk alleged that Fayose influenced Adewale Aladegbola Clement, a driver at Ado-Ekiti branch of Zenith Bank Plc, to give false evidence before the former trial judge, Justice Mojisola Olatoregun.

He said: “I called a witness and he was kidnapped by the defence. The witness was taken over by the defendant (Fayose) and approached by him. We obtained a statement from that witness to confirm what happened and I even had to stop further action on the issue by the EFCC.”

The silk’s revelation was part of his response to an application by the defence lawyers to formally address the court on why one, Johnson Abidakun, the Head of Operations, Zenith Bank, Ado-Ekiti, should not be allowed to testify in the matter.

In their submissions, the defence lawyers, Ola Olanipekun (SAN) and Olalekan Ojo (SAN), disclosed that allowing Abidakun to give evidence in the matter will occasion an abuse of prosecutorial powers.

They alleged that the EFCC’s prosecutor want to use Abidakun’s evidence to right the wrongs of Adewale Aladegbola Clement, who suddenly turned hostile while giving his evidence before Justice Olatoregun on May 10, 2019.

They urged the court to allow them bring a formal application to address the issue.

“We are coming from the doctrine of prosecutorial misconduct. No prosecutor or any defendant is entitled to abuse the judicial process. This witness was called to right the wrongs of a witness earlier called by the prosecution.

“The law is trite that where an application is to be predicated on facts, it must be formally presented to the court through an affidavit. We have alleged prosecutorial misconduct and these borders on facts which must be supported with a formal application.

“The court cannot solely rely on facts presented to it by counsels from the Bar. I urged the court to tow the path of legality and direct parties to place facts before it in order to arrive at a decision based on legally admissible facts,” one of the defence lawyers said.

