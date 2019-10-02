Ekiti: Monarchs’ pains over new head

…Elders call for peace

Traditional rulers in any society are regarded as custodians of culture. Traditional belief has it that they mediate between their subjects and the ancestors for physical and spiritual progress within the communities. Nowadays, political impacts/influence tends to have undermined the great monarchical power in some ways. With the system of recognition /staff office introduced during the colonial era, political system began to have upper weight on the natural /spiritual roles of royal highnesses as many of them even struggle for recognition in the political terrain.

In Ekiti State, history of the traditional institution otherwise known as Pelupelu began after the end of Kiriji war in 1886 with 16 monarchs including Deji of Akure and Owa Olobo of Obo Ayegunle Ekiti. There was an adjustment in the traditional institution when Akure decided to leave and form Akure kingdom through Ajapada. Obo Ayegunle too moved to Kwara. So, the Elemure of Emure Ekiti, Attah of Ayede and Olomuo were screened by the Obas then and absolved into Pelupelu. This history was captured by Ajero of Ijero, Oba Joseph Adewole, as parts of the documents attached to the originating summon filed by counsel and deposed to by Ajero on behalf of other Obas who are suing Governor Kayode Fayemi.

The Pelupelu Obas include Ajero of Ijero, Alara of Aramoko, Ewi of Ado Ekiti, Ogoga of Ikere, Olomuo of Omuo, Attah of Ayede, Onitaji of Itaji, Oloye of Oye, Arinjale of Ise, Ologotun of Ogotun, Onitaji of Itaji, Elemure of Emure, Alaaye of Efon, Owa Ooye of Okemesi and Olojudo of Ido Faboro, the Elekole of Ikole Ekiti and Onisan of Isan.

However, since 1999, every successive government in Ekiti in a way have not been taking the tradition and customs into consideration, the institution was politicised with abstract promotion. September 17, 2014, a letter purportedly signed by Special Adviser to Governor Kayode Fayemi, Chief Aderemi Ajayi to upgrade four monarchs and the beneficiaries of such promotion have increased the number of the Pelupelu Obas to 22.

Whereas the Chieftaincy Law 3 of 2000 enacted under the Adeniyi Adebayo administration and the Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers Committee Resolution of June 19, 2001 indicated that there were 31 Grade ‘A’ Obas but only 16 of them are Pelupelu . Part of the resolutions at that time was that the chieftaincy edict allowed only the 16 Pelupelu Obas to rotate the traditional council chairmanship at the state level and at the local government level.

Since then, the chairmanship was being rotated among the 16 monarchs from three geopolitical zones of the state. For instance, the Ologotun was from the South senatorial district, he handed over to Oloye Of Oye Ekiti from the northern senatorial district. So, the Central senatorial district ought to produce the next Chairman in that order. What is more, Ologotun who held the position before the immediate past Chairman, is from the same local government with the new Chairman.

Since the old Ondo state ,the chairmanship rotation has been within the original 16 Pelupelu Obas ,only the 16 Alademerindinlogun were considered for council Chairman.

The news of the appointment of Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi, as the new traditional Council Chairman following the expiration of the tenure of Oloye of Oye Ekiti, Oba Oluwole Ademolaju tends not to go down well in the minds of the revered Obas. Alawe as the Chairman is to serve for a period of two years. The 16 most prominent monarchs called ‘Pelupelu Obas’ described the action taken by Fayemi picking someone outside the 16 Obas called ‘Alademerindinlogin’ to occupy the exalted seat , as a flagrant violation of the Ekiti State Chieftaincy Law. This was because the Pelupelu Obas who are rotating the chairmanship have not all had their turns.

Although, no reason was given for this action on the part of the governor, it was learnt that the new Chairman stood by the Governor even at the risk of facing any doom from the then Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose.

An anonymous source said “It was an open secret that the monarchs especially the prominent ones were fully in support of Ayodele Fayose prior to the governorship election in 2018. Therefore given the sensitive nature of the position, the governor felt the position should go to a trusted ally,”

Though Ilawe-Ekiti community is blessed with prominent people both at home and in Diaspora that could easily influenced the choice of their monarch as no 1 Oba. Expressing dissatisfaction on the development, the 16 Obas resorted to legal action to challenge the decision of the governor.

Joined in the suit with the registration number HAD/76/2019 are; Governor Kayode Fayemi(1st defendant), Attorney General of Ekiti State, Wale Fapohunda (2nd) and Oba Adebanji Alabi(3rd). An originating summon filed by Dr. B.A.M. Ajibade((SAN) on August 7, 2019 and deposed to by Ajero of Ajero, Oba Joseph Adewole, on behalf of other 15 Obas, sought an interlocutory injunction restraining Fayemi from swearing in Alawe as the Chairman of the Council.

The monarchs sought the following declarations: whether the 1st defendant is empowered under Council of Traditional Rulers Law, Cap 15, Laws of Ekiti State 2012 , to appoint the chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers on a bi- annual rotational basis from amongst only class of Obas constituted Alademerindinlogun/Pelupelu Obas of Ekiti State. That the claimants are the only valid authentic Obas or traditional rulers under the classification of Alademerindinlogun qualified to be so appointed as Chairman.

“A declaration that the 3rd respondent can’t be appointed as Chairman of the council in consonance with the Ekiti State Traditional Council Law.

“A declaration that the appointment of the 3rd defendant by the 1st was a flagrant violation of the law , unlawful, null and void, unjustifiable, illegal and unsustainable.

“An order nullifying the appointment of the 3rd defendant as the Chairman of the council of traditional rulers.

“An order of perpetual injunction restraining the 3rd defendant as chairman of the traditional council and other relevant orders as deem first by the court.” The aggrieved monarchs maintained that by composition, the Council of Ekiti State Traditional Rulers has Permanent and rotational members. “The statute stipulated that the permanent and rotational members shall be appointed by the Governor from among the recognised traditional rulers In Ekiti State.

“There shall be a chairman for the council who shall be appointed by the Governor on bi -annual rotation among the Pelupelu Obas in the state”.

In a letter earlier written to the Governor in August 2 and signed by 15 Pelupelu Obas with the exception of Oore of Otun, Oba Adedapo Popoola, who traveled abroad, the monarchs told Fayemi to reverse the action, saying a court had earlier struck out a suit filed by five monarchs who were promoted to Pelupelu and seeking recognition of that status .

They said the promotion of Alawe, Olosi, Olojudo (Ido Ile), Arajaka and Oluyin to that Pelupelu rank by government, was an erosion of the tradition, saying all the appointments were done in violation of the tradition and existing laws. They said they are opposed to the appointment and threatened that they won’t attend the inauguration of Alawe as Council Chairman and any meeting of the council where he presides.

“We respectfully state that we would be creating a bad precedent to accept to sit under a chairmanship of Alawe as it would amount to a disregard for the tradition on earth and a sin against our forefathers,” they said.

The contention of the Obas was that, lesser Obas’ can only be promoted traditionally, that is through the council of Obas after thorough screening and strict consideration for the antecedents and rich historical and cultural backgrounds of that kingdom as they did in the case of Olomuo, Attah and Elemure. “Before Kiriji war, all the pioneer 16 had fledging and thriving kingdoms with Ijero, Ado, Ikole leading in terms of structures and political administrations.”

The Ekiti Council of elders forum took its own part by initiating a peaceful resolution on the crisis. The elders appealed to Fayemi to find a way of resolving the logjam with the traditional rulers to save the state from crisis and prevent the situation from being hijacked by miscreants.

The elders made an appeal at a press conference addressed by the chairman of the forum, Prof. Joseph Oluwasanmi that time has come for the two warring factions to sheath their swords. “We, as senior citizens had the opportunity of discussing with the governor once and the Obas twice. Each side, we must admit quoted relevant portions of documents, ancient and recent , to support the chairmanship being extended beyond the 16.

“The problem we now face as a state is that the situation which has assumed proportions beyond anyone’s estimation must be brought down for Ekiti to be in peace and harmony.

“We refuse to visualise a situation whereby the government and traditional rulers are at loggerheads, a situation which can be exploited by miscreants. Looking back into history, we must consider ourselves lucky to have a political entity of our own, contestants from other parts of the country with huge financial muscles and influences failed to beat us to the game.

“We appeal to our royal fathers to continue to display maturity and remain fathers of all as in our age old tradition and culture,” he said. Laying significance on the need to shift grounds, Chief Deji Fasuan, said the two sides must be willing to dialogue at this stage. “We are appealing to our son, Governor Fayemi and our fathers, to be committed to peace, because we know what will happen but we don’t want it to happen.

“Our own is to stay at the middle and mediate between the two parties.

Government action is not being seen as reversible, but we want to make peace,” he said.

