EKO Basketball League dunks off Nov 3

he inaugural Eko Basketball League season closes with a battle of perennial foes First Bank and Dolphins in the women’s final, Hoops & Read against Raptors basketball club in the men’s final at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Sunday November 3.

On their way to the final, Hoops and Read beat Custom in the best of two semifinal series 91-73, 77-47 to book a showdown date against Raptors who narrowly pipped Dodan Warriors 75-63 in game one and 75-71 in game two to set up an intense battle for the King of Eko Basketball.

The six-month Eko Basketball League organised by the Lagos State Basketball Association led by Chairman Ms. Barbara Harper had five of the six elite women’s clubs in the country resident in Lagos including reigning runners up of the 2019 national women’s league Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries (MFM) Basketball club, First Bank, Dolphins, First Deepwater, Inspector General of Police (IGP) Queens and Raptors Angels, the only club not in the Zenith Women Basketball League battle for the best team this season.

On the Men’s side Hoops and Read, Customs, Police Baton, Flames , Victoria Garden City Pitbulls, NAF Rockets, Raptors and Dodan Warriors all josted for the throne of the Kings of Lagos basketball.

According to the Technical Coordinator of the Eko Basketball League and Vice Chairman of LSSBA, Olumide Oyedeji, the association will be putting up a grand event to entice the fans and lovers of basketball and players in Lagos.

“Its been a long season with lots of challenges. We had to be proactive as an association to start the Eko Basketball league when the national league was yet to start. Our focus is developing grassroot participation in Basketball in the state and we are glad despite all the breaks and intermissions due to the Zenith League, we are concluding the league this Sunday.”

