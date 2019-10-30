El-Rufai: Religious leaders key to taming tide of violence

Baba Negedu

KADUNA

K

aduna State Governor, Nasir El-Rufai, yesterday tasked religious leaders not to relent in their quest for peace as their efforts have been critical in taming the tide of violence witnessed before in the state.

Speaking at the Interfaith Dialogue Forum in Kaduna, El-Rufai said: “You (religious leaders) were there to help us at every step, and we cannot hope to build peace in Kaduna State without your help. Together you have churches and mosques in every community in this state. Your words every Friday and every Sunday can guide our fellow citizens toward peace or anger.”

Represented by the Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs, Samuel Aruwan, the governor said: “Your good works in your neighbourhoods help to mend the tears in the fabric of Kaduna State. And when you reach across religious divides, you prevent the violence that plagues us when disputes get out of control.

“We know that not every Christian and not every Muslim understands his or her religion fully and deeply enough to recognise this premium that both religions place on peace. Indeed, many of us do not even realise that both religions recognise that the other worships the same God.

“Religion is central to our identities, and we can be very protective of those. And identity issues become political issues, which brings the hands of government to the table, which must make decisions that do not always please everyone.”

He also said: “We need regular lines of communication and processes of dialogue to work through the difficult conflicts we face when religion and other major identity concerns become engaged in the issues that divide us.

“That is a central reason why the government of Kaduna State under our watch established the Kaduna State Peace Commission two years ago, so that our state would have a public institution whose sole purpose is to facilitate dialogue across our many divides.

“We all know the tensions we face in this state. I thank you all for your efforts to build peace in Kaduna State, and I ask you to continue to work together with the commission to make our state the leader in interfaith peace efforts in Nigeria, so that through these initiatives we can help to make Kaduna a model of inter-religious peace for the world.

“Many of you have sacrificed your time, energy and resources for peace and security of our state. Many of you have been called names, denigrated and ostracised, but your genuine commitment for the peace of Kaduna State and humanity remained unshaken. We are eternally grateful, and may God bless you in abundance.”

El-Rufai also said that it was because of the state government’s quest for peace that; “We have established the Ministry of Internal Security and Home Affairs in July 2019, with the mandate for the coordination of internal security matters and intelligence gathering in the state, liaison with all federal and state security agencies, liaison with the Kaduna State Peace Commission and Local Government Peace Committees and Coordination of inter-faith relations and pilgrimage matters.”

Like this: Like Loading...