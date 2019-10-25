Business
Emerging markets: StanChat partners IFC on $1bn facility
Standard Chartered and International Financial Corporation (IFC), a member of the World Bank Group, have established a $1.0 billion facility to boost trade finance in emerging markets, helping to sustain trade flows in developing countries and narrow the gap in global trade finance.
The initiative will support significant trade flows in emerging markets by allowing IFC and Standard Chartered to share the risk of a portfolio of corporate and small and medium-sized enterprises (SME) trade flows on a 50-50 basis.
The risk-sharing arrangement is expected to enable over US$4.0 billion in trade finance across markets in Asia, the Middle East, and Africa over a three-year period. By promoting trade facilitation, the facility will help narrow the US$1.5 trillion global trade finance gap at a time when some banks are exiting the trade space.
The duo in a statement noted that the partnership builds on Standard Chartered’s longstanding presence in emerging markets and leading trade finance capabilities, and IFC’s global reach and market coverage to increase the availability of trade finance in some of the most challenging markets, including some of the world’s poorest countries. This will bring trade finance to local and regional companies, some of which are credit-constrained and rely on bank trade facilities to manage cash flows and purchase raw inputs.
“Trade is a key driver of economic growth in emerging markets,” said Paulo de Bolle, Senior Director of IFC’s Financial Institutions Group. “This facility is a unique partnership that can help counter de-risking trends in developing countries and support real-sector demand for trade finance.”
“As a leader in trade finance connecting our clients across the world’s most dynamic corridors, we are committed to facilitating global trade and driving the growth and prosperity of local economies. We are delighted to be partnering with IFC to further our efforts,” said Nicolas Langlois, Global Head of Trade Distribution, Standard Chartered.
New wage: Governors next in line
Satisfied that it had exhausted negotiations with the Federal Government with the consequential adjustment crisis settled, organised labour is set for another battle with state governors over implementation. Sunday Ojeme reports
Done with the controversy surrounding consequential adjustment over the new minimum wage with the Federal Government, organised labour is setting out to discuss with state governors on how they are to meet the expectation of civil servants in their domains.
From the beginning of the negotiations, the governors have continually given enough signals to indicate that paying the new N30,000 wage would be a tough task.
At every stage, they have remained the spoilers at every stage of negotiation, this is despite the fact that some of the states like Kaduna, had braced the odds to pay workers the minimum wage.
Battle ahead
In its latest resolve to battle the governors, the President, Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Comrade Ayuba Wabba, said in a report that labour would, among other actions, take states that fail to implement the wage law to court.
According to him, “while other countries have fully accommodated and automated the process of minimum wage adjustments and are now focused on living wages, we are faced with a situation where we are forced to bargain too hard and wait for too long for meagre increases in minimum wage and adjustments in salary.
“There is a difference between the law we have and the law that has existed from 1981 till date. In 1981, when the first minimum wage was enacted, there was no provision for sanctions. In this one, there is a provision for sanctions because it is already a law.
“For any state or person that violates the provision of the law, a worker can make a report. Once we get the report, we can look at the means, including approaching the court, to enforce the provision of the law.”
Wabba said Nigeria could not complain of lack of funds “when we have a lot of public funds in private pockets.”
Governors’ stance
Not prepared to mince words over the issue, the immediate past Chairman of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum and Governor of Zamfara State, Alhaji Abdul’aziz Yari, at the end of an emergency meeting of the governors in Abuja, had said that paying N30, 000 wage was impracticable.
Yari said the proposed wage would be paid if labour would agree to downsizing of the workforce across the country or Federal Government accedes to the review of the national revenue allocation formula.
He alleged that the tripartite committee did not include governors’ submission of N22,500 in its proposal to Buhari “because it said that the governors’ decision came late.
Irrespective of the fact that not less than 25 states are struggling to pay the current N18,000 minimum wage, with most of them owing backlog of salaries, labour’s belief is that the states have enough resources to meet the new wage if only the governors are creative enough to boost their internally generated revenue as well as cut down on executive overheads and other financial recklessness.
Yari had said: “We still said that we want to pay but the issue is the ability to pay. If we say no, just pay, I don’t know how this formula will work and I don’t know how we can get solution to the issue.
“Today it is N18,000. In 2015 when the president assumed office, 27 states were not able to pay, not that they chose not to pay. Now you say N30, 000, how many of us can pay? We will be bankrupt. So as Nigerians, we should look at the issues seriously.”
He alleged that the tripartite committee did not include governors’ submission of N22, 500 in its proposal to Buhari because it said that the governors’ decision came late.
Appeal for sympathy
To make matters worse, the Governor of Kebbi State, Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, also called on Nigerian workers to sympathise with some of his colleagues over their inability to pay the proposed N30,000.
Bagudu, who was part of the Tripartite Committee on New Minimum Wage that recommended N30, 000 new minimum wage, said that in spite of the Committee’s commitment and recommendation, it was also important for stakeholders to sympathise with governors in that category.
Hardline
To also emphasis its hardline position on the matter, the leadership of NLC had intimated Nigerians to brace for a prolonged nationwide strike shortly after the governors held to their position on the implementation.
Wabba urged governors who are opposed to the new wage to “throw in the towel and leave” governance to those who have the interest of workers at heart.
Describing 2018 as one of the most traumatic years for workers especially given the failure of government to enact and implement the new national minimum wage of N30,000, he noted that the Congress remained committed to the welfare of Nigerian worker’s and the quality of governance in the country.
Before now, Kaigama and the Secretary-General of the Association of Senior Civil Servant of Nigeria (ASCSN), Comrade Bashir Lawal, had warned that labour would not accept anything less than the N30,000 agreed by the committee from either the Federal Government or governors.
Kaigama stressed the urgent need to fast-track the implementation of the newly agreed national minimum wage, saying that the expectation of labour was that the full implementation of the N30,000 new minimum wage should not exceed December.
Last line
As resolution over the new wage lingers, especially with the governors’ angle sneaking in, it is expedient for all the parties involved to come out clean quickly on the issue to enable Nigerian workers across board enjoy a better lease of life.
Nigeria moves to prevent pest invasion
Nigeria has succeeded in preventing the entry of invasive plant pests and other emerging pests in agric, the Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Sabo Nanono, has said.
Nanono made this known at the 31st Technical Consultation among Regional Plant Protection Organisation (TC-RPPOs) in Abuja.
The National Plant Protection Organisation for Nigeria and the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Service (NAQS) are hosting the historic assembly on behalf of the country and the continent.
The conference came up as a result of food insecurity caused by pests and diseases amidst a rising population.
The Technical Consultation comprises heads of plant protection bodies across the globe as well as staff members of the International Plant Protection Convention (IPPC) Secretariat domiciled in the Food Agriculture Organisation (FAO), Rome, Italy.
Organisers said this would place the spotlight on the Nigerian plant health system.
The agric minister, who was represented at the event by the Director General NAQS, Vincent Isegbe, said plant pests such as maize lethal necrotic disease, Fusarium Oxysporium spp Cubense (TR4) of banana, cassava brown streak disease do not exist in Nigeria any longer.
“Nigeria has over the years battled with and contained highly invasive plant pests such as cocoa swollen shoot disease, tuta absoluta, and tomato moth, banana bunchy top disease.
“Due to an elaborate pytosanitary administrative structure and pest surveillance system, Nigeria has succeeded in preventing the entry of invasive plant pests such as maize lethal necrotic disease, Fusarium Oxysporium spp Cubense (TR4) of banana, cassava brown streak disease and other emerging pests,” Nanono said.
He said the outcome (of the conference) would provide solutions that will protect the plant resource in Africa and also spread to nations under the ten RPPOs “creating market access and enhancing international trade for pest free plants and plant products.”
Labour seeks sincerity in wage implementation
Still smarting from its last meeting with the Federal Government over the new minimum wage consequential adjustment, organised labour has again reminded the former that it will resume another round of agitation if it fails to backdate the implementation of the agreement.
Issuing the threat in a statement, the acting national Chairman of the Trade Union Side (TUS) of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC), Comrade Anchaver Simon and Secretary, Comrade Alade Bashir Lawal, called on the Federal Government to ensure implementation of the new wage starting from April 18 this year, being the day it was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.
According to them, any attempt to start off implementation on a later date would only usher another round of agitation by the workers’ union.
“We wish to advise that since the 2019 National Minimum Wage was signed into Law by Mr. President on 18th April, 2019, the implementation should start from that date so as not to trigger off another avoidable round of agitation by public service employees and their trade unions.”
While commending Nigerians and all parties who took part in the heated negotiations, the TUS of the JNPSNC said it hoped that all parties at the negotiation, especially the government side, had learnt a few lessons to enable them avoid similar mistakes by attempting to derail collective bargaining process, before the intervention and proper managing of the trade dispute by the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.
“Representatives of Government and organised labour exerted so much energy, dedication and intellect during the prolonged negotiation on consequential adjustment before reaching Agreement acceptable to both parties.
“It is necessary to commend millions of workers at the federal and 36 states public Services for their patience, understanding, and for the confidence they reposed in the leadership of the TUS of the JNPSNC to carry out the negotiation to its logical conclusion.
“We also wish to put on record the marvellous role played by the leadership of the Trade Union Congress of Nigeria (TUC) and that of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in ensuring a successful negotiation.
Report: Nigeria, others earn €127m from agric value chain
Africa realised revenue of €127 million along the agriculture value chain last year, despite the availability of a market valued at €2.3 billion, the Digitisation of African Agriculture Report (2018-2019) has said.
That, according to the report by the Technical Centre for Agricultural and Rural Cooperation (CTA), a global body, was due to the significant increase in the use of digital technologies, innovations and data in agriculture.
Advisory and information services accounted for €54 million of the €127 million revenue with market linkages raking in €39 million; financial access €21 million and supply chain management, nine million euros.
With more investment in ‘digitalisation for agriculture (D4Ag)’, the report forecasts that the continent could harness the huge untapped opportunities in the sector for the its transformation.
The report, conducted in Ghana, Ethiopia, Kenya, Rwanda, Nigeria, Senegal and the Sahel region, was launched yesterday at a news conference ahead of the African Green Revolution Forum (AGRF) 2019.
The forum is being attended by about 2,300 global players in the sector who would be discussing practical actions that will transform agriculture in Africa and help the continent harness the huge untapped opportunities.
The aim of the report was to explore the gains D4Ag had made towards reaching its potential as well as serve as the barometer for the current state of D4Ag in Africa.
It revealed that the turnover was achieved by 33 million registered smallholder farmers and pastoralists across the continent that use D4Ag solutions, with 200 million expected to register by 2030.
As of 2018, it said there were at least 390 distinct D4Ag solutions across the continent, an indication of the fast growth of the sector from 42 solutions that existed before 2013.
These solutions included advisory and information services, supply chain management, market linkages, macro agric-intelligence , financial access with 22.6 million farmers registering for advisory and information services.
A combination of the agri-solutions, the report said, could increase income by 57 per cent and yields by 168 per cent.
Commenting on the report, the Director of CTA, Michael Hailu, called on African countries to go all out to take advantage of digitalisation instead of the piecemeal approach to agriculture.
He said although Ghana was one of the countries making some progress, it needed to scale up efforts by collaborating with all stakeholders in the sector and creating opportunities for all.
Ghana’s Minister of Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, said the government recognised technology as a tool to drive transformation in the sector and would continue to encourage the use of various digital solutions.
‘CBN’s lending policy’ll push down loan yields’
Even as the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) shows no sign of dropping its tough stance regarding new measures to compel banks to lend to the real sector, Lagos-based financial services firm, CSL Research, has warned that the apex bank’s policy may lead to a decline in lenders’ loan yields.
In a report obtained by New Telegraph, the firm said: “We reiterate our view that forcing banks to lend under the current macro-economic situation will only result in a build-up in NPLs in the medium to long term given the sluggish growth in the economy and the high risk in the operating environment- this could pose a risk to financial stability.
“We also expect banks’ margins to be squeezed and capital positions of many banks to worsen. Already, we have observed that banks that had plans to issue bonds to increase their capital position have been holding off as this will only worsen a bad situation. In the short term, we expect yields on loans to decline as banks push more loans to customers at lower yields in a bid to meet the CBN requirement. Furthermore, we expect cost of funds to also decline as banks become less aggressive at sourcing deposits.”
The CBN had in July 2019 sent a circular to all banks directing them to maintain a minimum Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 60 per cent by September 30, 2019 subject to a quarterly review.
At the expiration of the deadline, the regulator announced that lenders must maintain a minimum LDR of 65 per cent by December 31 2019. It said the sanction for non-compliance was a levy of additional Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR. In fact, some banks were debited in September 2019 for failure to meet the 60 per cent minimum LDR.
Also, last Thursday, CBN directed the banks to cancel any customer requests for purchase of treasury bills at primary or Open Market Operations (OMO) auctions, if such customers are borrowing customers of such banks or those of other banks. This also includes those enjoying CBN intervention loans.
Commenting on the directive, CSL Research said: “Forcing banks to lend under the current macro-economic situation, with stringent capital and cash reserve requirements will only result in banks resorting to ingenious ways to meet these requirements and we believe this may be the reason behind CBN’s new directive.
“While the objective of the CBN is clear in terms of improving the flow of credit to the private sector to stimulate growth, we are concerned that these unorthodox methods being deployed to achieve this aim may have many unintended negative effects. We are also not certain how CBN intends to monitor compliance.
“That said, we believe the banks will continue to explore other ways of meeting CBN’s requirements without significantly directing loans to the real sector. Recently, many banks have begun to show renewed interest in corporate and state government bonds which were previously unattractive to banks considering risk and reward. These assets do not qualify as liquid assets and as such are expected to be treated as loans.”
It would be recalled that the CBN also issued another circular to DMBs this week, directing them to exclude individuals and local corporates from investing in OMO auctions with effect from October 23, 2019.
In a circular signed by Director, Financial Markets Department, CBN, Angela Sere-Ejembi, the apex bank insisted that participation of the financial institutions at the auction should be on proprietary and non-proprietary basis, without the participation of the investors mentioned above.
Commenting on the directive, analysts at Nairametrics said the development was expected to drive foreign inflows by restricting individuals and local corporate, leaving only the banks and foreign investors to participate at the auction.
The analysts, however, pointed out that there were concerns in some quarters about the direction that the CBN is headed.
They quoted Comercio Partners Limited as saying “this is a follow up to the circular released last week warning banks that all demand at auctions must be effective and fully backed by appropriate funding after observing high levels of unfunded bids at the OMO auction.
“Whether this is a move aimed at protecting the naira, checking the excesses of banks or managing its OMO issuance cost, the move would certainly engender some level of uncertainty, which markets do not like.”
Interswitch completes N23bn bond placement
Following the registration of a N30 billion debt issuance programme with Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), Interswitch Limited has successfully concluded a N23 billion Series 1 Fixed Rate Senior Unsecured Callable Bonds issue, via a special purpose vehicle (SPV), Interswitch Africa One PLC.
In a statement, the company said the Series 1 Issue priced at 15 per cent was 2.6x subscribed, adding that the 7-year bond, embedded a call option that can only be exercised from the second year, are payable in full at maturity.
It stated that an application would be made to list the bonds on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) on receipt of SEC’s approval of the proposed allotments.
According to the statement, investor participation was restricted to qualified institutional investors as defined by SEC in Nigeria, with a proposed bond allocation of 64 per cent to pension fund managers, seven per cent to asset managers and 22 per cent to commercial banks pending SEC approval.
“The strong level of over subscription demonstrated investor confidence in the Interswitch brand, business model and long-term strategy, supported by strong domestic ratings from both Agusto & Co. Limited and Moody’s Investor Service,” the statement said.
The issuer was assigned “Aa3” national scale programme rating (stable) by Moody’s and “Aa” (stable) national scale rating by Agusto, on the back of positive secular industry shifts, a strong market position and a good liquidity profile. The sponsor was also assigned “Aa” (stable) rating by Agusto.
The founder and CEO, Mr Mitchell Elegbe, said: “We are delighted to report the success of the first series of Bonds issued under our Programme, especially with the level of interest shown by investors. Diversifying our funding sources through the inclusion of these Bonds will enable us achieve our strategic objectives and vision.”
FBNQuest Merchant Bank and Stanbic IBTC Capital acted as Lead Financial Advisors/Issuing Houses and ABSA Capital Markets Nigeria, FCMB Capital Markets, Quantum Zenith Capital & Investments and Rand Merchant Bank Nigeria, as Joint issuing houses.
Interswitch is a leading technology-driven company focused on digitisation payments in Nigeria and other countries in Africa. Founded in 2002, Interswitch disrupted the traditional cash-based payments value chain in Nigeria by helping to introduce electronic payments processing and switching services.
Foundation invests N1.5bn to support smallholder farmers
In a bid to achieve sustainable agricultural development progrommes in the country, the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation (BATNF) has invested about N1.5 billion to support rural smallholder farmers in production of food crops, aqua culture and livestock.
The foundation also stated that it had supported the federal and state government in the areas of agricultural development progrommes meant to guarantee food security and safety.
The Executive Director, British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation, Abimbola Okoya, disclosed these at the 2019 World Food Day Lagos Farm Fair in Lagos recently.
She explained that in line with the foundation’s ‘wealth is here’ campaign initiative for sustainable agriculture development in the country, it has so far reached over 36,000 farmers and by 2022, the foundation’s target is to have supported 62,000 rural farmers in the country.
According to her, agriculture plays a critical role in the development of a robust economy, adding that to achieve sustained development in agric sector, there is utmost need for everyone, government, private and public sector to come together to find a lasting solution that will not only end all forms of hunger and malnutrition but also further increase agriculture’s contribution to Nigeria’s Gross Domestic Product.
“To help achieve this, the British American Tobacco Nigeria Foundation in furtherance of its wealth is here campaign have collaborated with the Lagos State Government, Stanbic IBTC and Standard Chartered Bank to recognise the integral part our farmers contribute to nation-building and sustenance and have organised and sponsored this 2019 World Food Day Lagos Farm Fair to create market linkage for smallholder farmers.
“It is expected that this fair will provide a platform to expose farmers to more opportunities, it will help the public access fresh and organic farm produce and lastly, encourage farmers to switch from low quality bulk produce to high-value agricultural produce,” Okoya said.
“Supporting this fair is one of our contributions towards achieving the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal, which aims to end hunger and what better time to do this, than today, in celebration of the 2019 World Food Day,” she added.
Speaking further, the BATNF executive director explained that as a country blessed with arable farmland, fertile and suitable to grow food and cash crops, Nigeria should be one of the largest exporters of farm and cash crops.
“Unfortunately, this is not the case today because at least 80 per cent of farmers in Nigeria are smallholder farmers. These farmers find it very difficult to access credit facilities which would enable them to increase the quality and quantity of their farm produce.
“There is also the inadequate transportation infrastructure which makes movement of the farm produce from the farms to the markets difficult for the farmers who also incur loss of some of their farm produce. These harsh realities lead to the high costs of food items in the markets and low profit margins for the smallholder farmers,” she noted.
NSE reverses gain, shaves off 0.15%
Trading activities on the floor of the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday closed negative to upturn previous day’s gain as bears regained its grip on the bourse following.
The local bourse recorded five gainers against 20 losers to begin trading on negative route.
Consequently, the All-Share Index dipped 40.7 basis points or 0.15 per cent to close at 26,357.24 index points as against 26.397.94 recorded the previous trading session while market capitalisation of equities depreciated by N20 billion from N12.850 trillion the previous day to N12.830 trillion as market sentiment remained on the negative territory.
Meanwhile, a turnover of 449.2 million shares exchanged in 2,810 deals was recorded in the day’s trading.
The premium sub-sector was the most active (measured by turnover volume); with 53.9 million shares exchanged by investors in 1,206 deals.
Volume in the sub-sector was largely driven by activities in the shares of FBNH Plc and Zenith Bank Plc.
Also, other financial institutions sub-sector boosted by the activities in the shares of FCMB Plc and UCAP Plc followed with a turnover of 40.9 million shares in 126 deals.
Further analysis of the day’s trading showed that in percentage terms Forte Oil Plc topped the day’s gainers’ table with 10 per cent to close at N17.60 per share while CHI Plc followed with 8.82 per cent to close at 37 kobo per share. Sterling Bank Plc added 2.78 per cent to close at N1.85 per share.
On the flip side, Guinness Nigeria Plc led the losers with a drop of 9.88 per cent to close at N26.45 per share while GSK Plc shed 9.38 per cent to close at N5.80 per share. Ikeja Hotel Plc trailed with 9.32 per cent to close at N1.07 per share.
Total reports N204m Q3’19 loss
Total Oil Plc has posted a loss after tax of N204.844 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 as against N7.665 billion posted in 2018.
Loss before tax stood at N116.950 million from N11.439 billion posted in 2018. Revenue dropped marginally by two per cent from N226.914 billion in 2018 to N221.835 billion.
However, cost of sales grew by 0.4 per cent to N196.739 billion in 2019 from N195.941 billion in 2018.
Shareholders of Total Nigeria Plc had recently at the company’s 41st Annual General Meeting (AGM) held in Lagos approved a total dividend of N17.00 per share worth N5.77 billion declared by the company for the financial year ended December 31, 2018.
The oil firm had earlier distributed the sum of N1.02 billion as interim dividend, representing N3.00 per share. However, despite the challenges in operating environment, the board recommended for approval by shareholders the sum of N4.75 billion, representing another N14.00 to be distributed as final dividend for the year 2018, bringing the total dividend pay-out to N17.00, valued at N5.77 billion and same as what was paid out last year.
Speaking at the AGM, Sir Sunny Nwosu, founder of Independent Shareholders Association of Nigeria (ISAN), commended the oil and gas company for the performance achieved in 2018 despite of challenging operating environment.
He said that the shareholders were happy with the company’s performance, dividend declared and accessibility despite restricted funds.
Peter Oluwale, another shareholder, lauded the company for what it was doing despite harsh operating environment.
Oluwale appealed to the management to continue to try to raise the stake in return on investment, adding that it has weathered the storm in spite of the operational challenges faced by the oil companies during the period under review.
Addressing shareholders at the AGM, the Chairman of the company, Mr. Stanislas Mittelman, said: “The company has continued to experience sustained pressure on its cash flows due to late payment of subsidies resulting in huge financial expenses (high and unanticipated interest charges). All of these add significant costs to doing business, had negative impact on our sales and affected our profitability.”
GTBank posts N171bn pretax profit in 9 months
Guaranty Trust Bank Plc has reported a profit before tax of N170.7 billion for the nine months ended September 30, 2019, representing a growth of 3.9 per cent over N164.2 billion recorded in the corresponding period of September 2018.
A review of the results shows positive performance across all financial indices, reaffirmed the bank’s position as one of the most profitable and well managed financial institutions in Nigeria.
The Bank’s Loan Book grew by 9.2 per cent from N1.262 trillion recorded as at December 2018 to N1.378 trillion in September 2019, while customers’ deposit rose by 5.1 per cent to N2.390 trillion from N2.274 trillion in December 2018.
The Bank’s balance sheet remained resilient with Total assets and Shareholders’ Funds closing at N3.519 trillion and N636.8 billion respectively. Full Impact Capital Adequacy Ratio (CAR) remained strong, closing at 23.6 per cent.
In terms of assets quality, NPL ratio and Cost of Risk (COR) improved to 5.6 per cent and 0.2 per cent in September 2019 from 7.3 per cent and 0.3 per cent in December 2018 respectively.
Complementing the improvement noted in NPLs and COR, we maintained adequate Loan Loss coverage of 95.2 per cent for Lifetime Credit Impaired Loans (NPLs). On the backdrop of this result, Post-Tax Return on Equity (ROAE) closed at 32.3 per cent while Post-Tax Return on Assets (ROAA) stood at 5.8 per cent.
Commenting on the financial results, the Managing Director/CEO of Guaranty Trust Bank Plc, Mr. Segun Agbaje, said; “The Bank’s 3rd quarter result reflects the strength of our franchise and the quality of our business strategy to deliver sustainable long-term value for our shareholders. Going into the final quarter of the year, we will continue to differentiate ourselves by maintaining a high standard in service delivery and leveraging our resources, expertise and network to enrich the lives of our customers. That’s why, from November 10 – 11, 2019, we are organizing the GTBank Fashion Weekend, the biggest consumer-focused event in Africa’s fashion industry, to give indigenous small businesses the platform and access to new markets and customers that they need to grow.
“Overall, Guaranty Trust Bank Plc continues to be best-in-class in the Nigerian banking industry in terms of all financial ratios i.e. Post-Tax Return on Equity (ROAE) of 32.3 per cent, Post-Tax Return on Assets (ROAA) of 5.8 per cent, and Cost to Income ratio of 36.9 per cent. These ratios are testament to experienced Management, efficient Balance sheet structure coupled with operational efficiency of the Bank.”
