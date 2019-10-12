Enugu master-plan: Ugwuanyi inaugurates devt enforcement authority

Wife of the president, Mrs Aisha Buhari, on Wednesday apologised to Nigerians over the video of her altercations with Fatima that had gone viral on social media.

Apart from the public, the First Lady also apologised to her children for the embar­rassment the video​ might have caused to the institution of the office of the First Lady.

This is just as Mrs Buhari said the approval for the appointments of senior special assistants and special assistants for her office would enable her to concentrate more on the home front.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mrs Buhari made the disclosure while receiving wives of state go­vernors who paid her a welcome visit at the Presidential Vil­la, Abuja.

It will be recalled that the video showing the First Lady during an argument with Fatima the daughter of the Chief of Staff (COS) to the president, Mamman Daura, had gone viral on the social media since the return of the First Lady from the United Kingdom.

Fatima was said to have accepted responsibility for the video in which the First Lady was shown shouting over an apartment in the Presidential Villa.

The development has, however, elicited reactions from Nigerians with many of them condemning the recording and the release of the video to the public by Fatima.

Mrs Buhari, however, told the visiting wives of the state governors that she was sorry for any embarrassment that the video might have caused.

She also expressed her des­ire to reinvigorate the African First Ladies Peace Mission to foster peace and sustainable development of women and children.

She informed the vis­iting first ladies from the states that she had already secured 2.7 hectares of land in Abuja for the construction of permanent secretariat of the mission.

”I have successfully secured 2.7 hectares of land in Abuja for the construction of the permanent secretariat,” she said.

​The First Lady thanked the governors’ wi­ves for their continued support and pa­rtnership with her NGO, the Future Assur­ed Programme, in providing support to women and children, especially in the ar­eas of health, education and women and youths empowerment.

​Apart from this, she also thanked the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the governors’ wives for supporting the advocacy to improve maternal and child health in Nigeria.

The First Lady lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the appointment of some Special Assistants and Senior Special Assistants to assist in carrying out activities of her office.

According to her, the gesture would assist her to concentrate more in the home front.

The representative of Northern Governors Wives Forum and Wife of Borno State Governor, Dr Falmata Zulum, declared their loyalty and support to the first lady towar­ds uplifting the lives of women and ch­ildren in Nigeria.

”I want to assure you of our loyalty and support to all your initiative towards uplifting the well­being of women and children in Nigeria.

”We are ever ready to take on any assign­ment in seeing that women and children are in good health, especially with your Future Assured Programme.

“We are going to give you all the necess­ary support you require because we bel­ieve any decision you take will be in the best interest of women and children in Nigeria,” Zulum said.

Also speaking,​ the Chairperson of Sout­hern Governors Wives Forum, Mrs Betsy Obaseki, said they were at the State House to welcome the first lady from her visit to the United kingdom and thanked God for her safe return in good health.

​Obaseki prayed the Almighty God to guide and protect the first lady to achieve her purpose of being there for the well being of women and children in Nigeria.

The meeting was atte­attended by the wife of Vice President, Mrs Dolapo Osinbajo, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Women Affairs, Dr Hajo Sani, wife of former Governor of Nasarawa State Mrs Mairo Al-Makura among others

