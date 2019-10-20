EPL: City trounce Palace, Chelsea battle past Newcastle

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic is not training with his team-mates due to an agreement he has with the club, says head coach Maurizio Sarri.

Speaking ahead of Juventus’ Serie A match against Bologna on Saturday, Sarri said: “In this moment Mario Mandzukic is not training with the group due to an agreement he has with the club.”

Mandzukic, who is a target for Manchester United in the January transfer window, attends Juventus’ training centre but works apart from the first-team squad, reports skysports.

Sky in Italy say Mandzukic, 33, who is yet to make an appearance for the Italian giants this season, will be available for transfer in January.

United made a late move for the Croatia international at the end of the summer transfer window, after a move for his team-mate Paulo Dybala collapsed, but ended their pursuit on Deadline Day.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, the United manager, has this week told Sky Sports pundit – and former team-mate – Gary Neville that he is “sure” the club will bring in new a signing in January “at the right price”.

And speaking last month, Solskjaer made clear bringing in a striker was a priority after United’s failure to replace Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.

“You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to know it’s a forward we’re going to try to recruit next time,” Solskjaer said. “We’re looking for some creativity and goals, but they [potential signings] have to be the right one.

“There were strikers available [in the summer] but not the ones we wanted. We couldn’t get the one we wanted.”

United considering Can bid in January

United are considering a move for former Liverpool midfielder Emre Can in January, Sky Sports News understands.

The 25-year-old Germany midfielder spent four seasons at Anfield before leaving on a free to join Italian club Juventus at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

It is understood Juventus would want in the region of £35m for Can, who is yet to start under Sarri this season.

Can, like Mandzukic, was omitted from Juventus’ Champions League squad – despite receiving assurances he would be included.

“The fact that I am not in the Champions League squad is extremely shocking for me, mainly because I was promised something different last week,” Can said in September.

“I had talks with other clubs [in the summer] and one of the conditions for me to stay was to be part of the Champions League squad. Then they phoned me and told me, in a conversation that didn’t even last a minute, that I was not on the list and they didn’t give an explanation.

“That makes me angry and furious, they haven’t been honest with me. If I knew about it earlier, I would not have stayed at Juventus.”

