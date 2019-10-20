EPL: Liverpool’s Lallana denies United maximum points

This afternoon Manchester United hosts league leaders Liverpool, with the Red Devils’ boss desperately needing a good performance in order to save his job, notes Tunde Sulaiman

E

ight months ago, the dark clouds gathering against the performance of Manchester United under celebrated coach, Jose Mourinho finally came to a head when the Red Devils made the trip to Anfield and were completely played off the park by Liverpool.

Forty-eight hours after the humiliation, the powers that be at Old Trafford gave the two-time Champions League winner the boot and within 24 hours surprised many by naming a former Red Devils’ legend in his place in the person of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

And this afternoon, the man named the ‘Baby Faced Assassin’ during his playing days at Old Trafford, is not only facing the same opposition; but also finds himself in almost the same situation as his predecessor – apparently only one defeat away from becoming the latest ex-United manager.

Incidentally, Ole’s reign kicked off in stunning fashion, with his side racking up an eight-unbeaten run to boost the impression that the Old Trafford hierarchy had been spot on with their choice of coach.

However, the feel-good bounce wore off as soon as the Norwegian was named permanent manger on March 28 with the Red Devils, which had won 14 out of 19 matches before then, only winning five out of 17 games.

This campaign the malaise has refused to go away with United only winning only two of their eight matches to lie 12th on the table only two points above relegation – their worse start to a season in 30 years.

And although, United’s Vice-Chairman Ed Woodward has publically thrown his support behind the 46-year-old former striker, his position will come under more scrutiny should the Red Devils suffer a very heavy defeat today.

Considering the performance of both sides going into the clash, only an incorrigible optimist will bet on the home side getting anything out of this tie, especially when one remembers that going into the Anfield fixture last December United was in a much better shape and still ended up losing 3-1.

But then the beautiful thing about the “beautiful game” is its unpredictability and that is what most United fans will be banking on today more than form or any technical masterpiece from their manager.

After all daring to believe is not a crime as many fans know.

In fact on September 14, fans of newly promoted Norwich City had cause to enjoy such when their team defied all odds to beat champions Manchester City 3-2 while it was the turn of Wolves and their fans only a fortnight ago, when they became only the second side to beat the Citizens this season.

Wolves’ feat was all the more remarkable because going into the game they had been very poor after losing four games and hovering just three places above relegation and yet found their mojo at the right time to stun the runaway favourites at the Etihad Stadium.

This is exactly what United have to find from somewhere today if they are to avoid another very disquieting afternoon at old Trafford.

Unfortunately Ole’s cause is not helped by the crippling injuries to some of his more experienced players, with first choice keeper, David De Gea being the latest to join the list after limping off during Spain’s Euro 2020 qualifier draw with Sweden on Tuesday night, meaning that he will once again have to throw a number of the youngsters into the high stakes game, which has a lot riding on the outcome.

His opposite number, Jurgen Klopp has no such worries and is in fact even spoilt for choice as to the players he can use at the Theatre of Dreams.

Actually his side can set a new Premier League record should they avoid defeat against United today. The Reds are currently on a 17-game unbeaten streak in the Premier League – matching the landmark set by Rafael Benitez’s side in 2008.

A positive result against the Red Devils would extend that run to a record-breaking 18 matches, which includes every top-flight fixture this season plus the final one of last term.

The German will love nothing more than to extend the record by once again showing how wide the gulf between the two teams have grown since he took charge of the Reds in October 2015.

He will also want to end the unwanted record of having never won at Old Trafford with the Reds.

With the odds overwhelmingly stacked against Ole and his wards, there is only one conceivable outcome of the heavyweight clash today – but then, history is replete with instances of shock results.

And right now, that more than anything else is what millions of United fans will be banking on.

The final game of Week Nine comes up tomorrow night with Sheffield Wednesday having the arduous task of welcoming Arsenal to Hillsborough Stadium also hoping for a miracle to happen.

Like this: Like Loading...