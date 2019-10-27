Sports
EPL: Solskjaer hopes Man Utd’s ‘difficult transition’ will benefit youngsters
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the youngsters coming through at Manchester United will learn from this “difficult transition period”.
United have made their worst start to a league season for 33 years, claiming just 10 points from their opening nine matches.
The departures of Romelu Lukaku, Ander Herrera and Alexis Sanchez in the summer have left United’s squad thin and, on top of that, Solskjaer has had to contend with a string of injuries to key players.
But the United boss has never shied away from giving youth a chance – “it’s just the remit of the job” – and believes the current crop of academy graduates have coped well when trusted.
“You have to be brave. You have to trust your players and trust the kids,” Solskjaer told Sky Sports News, ahead of Sunday’s trip to Norwich.
“We need results as soon as possible. We need a result against Norwich. But then again we are in the situation we are.
“We made the decision to start the transition and that transition period has been difficult but I think the young kids are going to learn from it.
“You want to win, you want to win trophies and win in a certain style. But you also want to do it with young kids.
“That’s the DNA we have. We do give young players a chance and you won’t really know about them until you throw them into deep water and see if they can swim. Those boys so far have done really well.”
‘I hope we can stop Norwich’
Solskjaer hopes United can stop Norwich on Sunday but says they will need to be at their best “to have a chance”.
United are only three points ahead of Norwich, who sit second-bottom of the Premier League after nine games.
Norwich have already beaten champions Manchester City at Carrow Road this season and Solskjaer is anticipating a tough battle on Sunday.
“I hope we are going to stop them because it’s always going to be difficult down at Carrow Road,” said Solskjaer.
“When I watched their first game [in the Premier League] against Liverpool, I saw a team with lots of courage. They were brave, they played their own way and kept going.
“That has given them some great results – they beat Newcastle, they beat Manchester City – and they’re a team with a clear philosophy.
“We are ready for it now, we’ve been to Belgrade and got some players back. I managed to take Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Anthony Martial off after 60 minutes because they’ve been out for a long time.
“So hopefully we’ll have a fresh team because we’ll need to be at our best to have a chance.”
Quack doctor arrested over failed abortion, housewife’s death
Police in Ogun State have arrested a 56-year-old quack doctor, Salahudeen Jamiu, for allegedly carrying out a failed abortion on a housewife, Kehinde Olakitan.
The abortion, the police said, led to the death of the housewife.
The state Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident Sunday, said it happened at Igberen area of Sango-Ota.
He said the suspect, who operates Mojisola Maternity Clinic, was arrested following a report by the husband of the deceased at the Onipanu division.
According to him, the corpse of the late housewife, a mother of four, was dumped in the frontage of a house close to the residence of the deceased.
Oyeyemi, however, stated that the police nabbed the suspect last Thursday after detectives launched a serious manhunt for him.
Brazil 2019: Eaglets keep Sports Minister standing
Like millions of Nigerian football lovers last night, the antics of the nation’s U17 team, the Golden Eaglets in leaving it very late before subduing Hungary in their opening World Cup match apparently also kept Sports Minister, Sunday Dare’s nerves gagged.
The Eaglets had fallen being to the Europeans early in the first half before an impressive second half rally ensured that they eventually won the match 4-2.
But before the turn around many Nigerians had their blood pressure rising shocked at what they were seeing form the five-time winners.
Watching the match on television in his house at Ibadan, Oyo State, the Sports Minister showed that he is also passionate about the ‘beautiful game’s when in a tweet after the game he confessed he had hardly been able to sit down during the encounter.
“I was on my feet almost throughout the game.
“I watched these boys train in Abuja and I knew they were a bunch of good players. We move on with lessons learnt. I am confident they will get better and stronger. We just saw the Nigerian football spirit back on!” he said in the tweet, which was accompanied by a picture of Dare standing in front of his television set wearing a national team jersey.
Beijing to hold first 2022 test event in Feb
China’s capital Beijing will hold its first test event for the 2022 Winter Olympics in February, when it hosts an Alpine Skiing World Cup event, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday.
A total of 111 athletes from 19 countries and regions have already registered to compete in the February 15-16 event in Yanqing to the north of Beijing, Xinhua said.
It will feature two disciplines – men’s downhill and men’s super G.
Yanqing is one of the three competition zones for the 2022 Games, and will host Alpine Skiing, Bobsleigh and Luge.
Beijing and the nearby city of Zhangjiakou won the right to host the Games in 2015. The only other city bidding was Almaty in Kazakhstan, after other competitors dropped out, citing costs and other worries, reports Reuters.
While Beijing hosted the 2008 Summer Games to wide acclaim, its bid for the Winter Games was dogged by concern over numerous issues, such as corruption, the city’s notorious but now improving smog, a lack of snow and China’s poor human rights record.
Skiing venues around Beijing generally have to rely on man-made snow.
Euro round up: Lewandowski sets Bundesliga scoring record while Juve draw with Lecce
• Striker scores for ninth consecutive match in 2-1 Bayern win
• Serie A leaders Juventus held to a 1-1 draw at Lecce
Robert Lewandowski scored for a Bundesliga-record ninth consecutive match as Bayern Munich scraped past promoted Union Berlin 2-1 to reclaim top spot in the league.
Lewandowski, who has scored in every competitive game in the league, Champions League and German Cup this season for a total of 19 goals, netted his 13th league goal eight minutes after the restart for his new Bundesliga record.
Benjamin Pavard had volleyed in to put the hosts ahead in the 13th minute but the rest of the half was far less entertaining with Bayern again struggling for ideas and the visitors putting up a fight. The Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer did well to save a penalty three minutes later but he was beaten by a Sebastian Polter spot-kick in the 85th minute, reports Reuters.
The Bavarians are top on 18 points, one ahead of Freiburg, who beat RB Leipzig 2-1. Borussia Mönchengladbach can go back to the top on Sunday when they host Eintracht Frankfurt.
Schalke and Borussia Dortmund played out a lacklustre goalless draw. Schalke twice hit the woodwork in a dominant first half with Dortmund content to play second fiddle. Schalke, who won four on the trot before stumbling in their last two games, should have scored in the second half but for teenager Rabbi Matondo’s less than clinical finish.
Dortmund, who have now won only one of their last five league games, are on 16 points, with Schalke on 15.
In Italy, Juventus dropped points for just the second time this season in Serie A when they were held to a 1-1 draw at Lecce on Saturday. Paulo Dybala’s penalty put the champions in front early in the second half but the Lecce captain Marco Mancosu quickly replied with a spot kick of his own.
Juventus, who remain unbeaten in the league under Maurizio Sarri, came into the match on the back of a seven-match winning run in all competitions. But they struggled to find a breakthrough against the spirited hosts in the absence of star man Cristiano Ronaldo, who was rested for the trip.
It was only the second time this season that the Turin club had failed to win a league match, after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Fiorentina in September.
Juventus remain top on 23 points after second-placed Inter blew the chance to go top when they were held to a 2-2 draw by Parma to remain one point behind the leaders.
Antonio Candreva’s opener was cancelled out by goals from the former Inter forward Yann Karamoh and Gervinho to give the visitors a shock half-time lead. Antonio Conte’s side fought back through a Romelu Lukaku strike after the break but it was not enough to take advantage of Juventus’s slip-up.
Atlético Madrid snapped a three-game winless streak in La Liga by beating Athletic Bilbao 2-0 at home to move level on points with the table-toppers Barcelona.
Brazil 2019: Late Eaglets’ rally sinks Hungary
Five-time champions Nigeria swept past Hungary 4-2 in the opening match of the 2019 FIFA U17 World Cup finals in Brazil on Saturday evening, with three goals in six second half minutes that were just reward for the persistence and determination of the Golden Eaglets.
As happened when both teams last met at the championship – the inaugural edition in China 34 years ago – Hungary drew the first blood inside the first three minutes, as Gyorgy Komaromi took full advantage of poor defensive organization to slot past Daniel Jinadu in goal for Nigeria.
The Eaglets, in search of a sixth world title, created chance after chance and eventually drew level when captain Samson Tijani sent goalkeeper Kristjan Hegyi the wrong way from the spot after Wisdom Ubani had been upended in the box.
Tijani’s equalizer was Nigeria’s 150th goal in the history of the FIFA U17 World Cup.
Yet, the Europeans would again go into the lead, when Samuel Major placed the ball clinically beyond Jinadu from a counter attack as the Nigerian defence was again caught napping.
Still unruffled, the Eaglets continued to launch onslaught after onslaught, but were undone by a combination of poor passes and wayward shooting.
On resumption of the second half at the Estadio Olimpico in Goiania, the Eaglets took full control, dictating the pace and creating goalscoring opportunities, but poor finishing by Wisdom Ubani, captain Samson Tijani, Ibrahim Sa’id and Olakunle Olusegun delayed the turn-around.
The introduction of Akinkunmi Amoo and Ibrahim Jabaar invigorated the Nigerian side, and in the 79th minute, defender Usman Ibrahim was on the alert to head the ball into the net from a corner by Ibrahim Sa’id as keeper Hegyi made a poor job of coming out to claim the ball.
Two minutes later, it was 3-2 after Ibrahim Jabaar’s dazzling run ended with a pull –out from the left that defender Oluwatimilehin Adeniyi headed past Hegyi even as Donat Orosz tried in vain to stop the contact.
Tijani made the scoreline safe for a hard working Nigeria side when in the 85th minute, his angled free kick from 23 yards out was deflected by the head of Botond Balogh to wrong foot Hegyi.
In the other match of the opening day, host nation Brazil pounded Canada 4-1 in Brasilia.
Nigeria will go up against Ecuador in their next match on Tuesday at the same venue, with victory certain to take the Eaglets to the Round of 16 ahead of their final Group B encounter with Australia.
RESULTS
Nigeria 4 – 2 Hungary
Brazil 4 – 1 Canada
EPL: Spurs out to do a United on Liverpool
Exactly a week after football fans the world over were served a tantalising showdown between league leaders Liverpool and struggling Manchester United, fans of the English game get another douse of their weekend tonic with another high profile teasing clash today.
One of the combatants from last Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford will be in the red corner in the form of the Reds, who will be welcoming a team from the capital city of London, Tottenham Hotspur to the imposing venue called Anfield.
And again like last weekend’s fixture, on paper, at least, it should be a no contest between the home side and away side with the contrasts in their forms going into the game as wide as the River Thames, which courses through London.
Until last weekend’s surprise result at the Theatre of Dreams, European champions, Liverpool had not dropped points at all since last season and were on the cusp of equalling Chelsea’s record of 18 straight wins.
But a surprisingly below par first half performance allowed United seize the initiative and take the lead, albeit in controversial circumstances, before the never-say-die spirit of the Reds allowed the nearly forgotten man, Adam Lallana, pop up with the equaliser five minutes to the end of the game.
Besides current form, recent head-to-head clashes between the two are decidedly in favour of the home side, with Spurs fans needing to go back to October 22, 2017 to savour their last victory over Liverpool. Since then they have met four times with the London outfit only managing a draw, which incidentally was at Anfield in 2018.
Their last clash was at the 63,000-seater, Wanda Metropolitano in Madrid, Spain, which hosted the final of the UEFA Champions League on June 1. Liverpool comfortably won 2-0.
For many though, reaching the final of the world’s premier football competition for club sides, paper over the signs that all was not really well with the North London outfit.
In fact former Liverpool defender, Jamie Carragher threw up an intriguing explanation in midweek to try to explain what had suddenly gone wrong with Mauricio Pochettino and his wards.
Speaking to Sky Sports the man, who wore the famous red Liverpool shirt for 508 times, said he believed the “Tottenham cycle is over”.
“How I explain it is that I think this cycle is over for this Tottenham team – and I love this Tottenham team, and I love this Tottenham manager,” Carragher told Monday Night Football.
“But last season, getting to the Champions League final papered over some of the cracks slightly. They lost 20 games last season.
“So that was my worry for them. Are they going to get back to what we have seen in the last few years from them at the start of this season, or has this team realised it’s not quite good enough to win the Premier League, or to win the Champions League?
“It feels like its physical and its mental maybe in the dressing room too. There is a lack of intensity and it comes from the fact they have been together so long and they are not quite good enough. It looks to me like this is the end of it now.
“They are not going to win the Premier League or the Champions League now. They are just about qualifying for the top four and that was the remit three or four years ago.”
While the former England international’s view may sound a little bit outlandish, many have also questioned Spurs’ failure to freshen up the team over a number of seasons, ostensibly because they were saving money to build their new stadium.
However, while the stadium has become a reality, it has come at a cost – the team is no longer as strong as it should be due to lack of investment in the players.
Unfortunately events over the summer did not help the situation, with reports of a number of players wanting to jump ship and eventually not doing so for a number of reasons ranging from the club unable to agree a deal or the player himself reluctant to go the club Spurs wanted him to. So in the end there are quiet a number of players still at the club who if everything had worked out would not be there and which would have freed up space/money for new players.
But as things stand, Pochettino just like his Old Trafford opposite number, Ole Gunner Solskjaer did last weekend will not only have to come up with the right game plan, but more importantly get his players to equally believe in it.
The dip in form of the Spurs is just staggering. Between August 2015 and February 23, 2019 the Lilywhites had a very impressive 63% win ratio; but since February 23 it has dropped to just 29%!
For the former Liverpool defender, he sums up Spurs problem thus: “I still feel there are some really good players at Tottenham and they have one of the great managers, not just in the Premier League but in Europe. But for me now, him being there for six years with the same players, they have reached a level now where they are not going to go any further.
“I tell you what it reminds me of, and this is why I am not going to be too critical of the players or the manager. I was managed by Gerard Houllier for six years, and Rafa Benitez for six years. They are the two biggest influences on my career. They did great jobs for Liverpool and they won trophies.
“The thing for us year after year was to win the title. Then we got to second, and we completely fell away. It was almost as though we needed to start again. And with Tottenham, it is as if they need to start again, either with a new manager – not because he’s not good enough, because he is good enough – or with a new squad.
“This squad should have been changed before now. The manager has been crying out for that. So I think you have to point fingers at people at the top of the club, because this team needs new players. It just needed freshening up and now it feels like it’s gone on too long.”
Millions of Spurs fans though, will be praying that Carragher ends up like most of the pundits who wrote of United last weekend, and at the end of 90 odd minutes they too will have something to celebrate like Red Devils supporters.
However, the big north east clash is not the only match taking place on Week 10, with Arsenal hoping to bounce back from their shock 1-0 Monday night defeat to Sheffield United at Bramall Lane, while Newcastle United will be hoping to build on their spirited but in the end still fruitless display against Chelsea last weekend when they host Wolverhampton Wanderers.
While in the final game of the day, which is kicking off at the same time as Liverpool’s, Manchester United is at Carrow Road to face Norwich City acutely aware that only a few weeks ago, the Canaries caused a massive shock in beating two-time defending champions Manchester City 3-2.
For Ole the game is the start of a tough run of four games in just under a fortnight which will test not only his coaching and man-management abilities but also the stamina of his players.
The sequence kicked off on Thursday with a fairly long but rewarding trip to Bulgaria to tackle Partizan Belgrade in a Europa League tie which they won 1-0 and then today’s encounter with Norwich before heading to Stamford Bridge on Wednesday to face Chelsea in a League Cup Fourth Round tie before concluding next Saturday with another road game against AFC Bournemouth in the Premier League.
Polo: FirstBank restates commitment to sponsorship of Georgia Cup
F
irst Bank Nigeria Limited has restated its commitment to the sponsorship of Polo’s most coveted trophy; the Georgian Cup. Speaking at 100th edition of the glamorous Cup in Kaduna over the weekend, the Chief Executive Officer of FirstBank, Dr. Adeola Adeduntan said the shared value of passion, heritage and excellence has helped the bank sustained the sponsorship, saying the bank has recommitted to the sponsorship of Georgian Cup for another 100 years.
“We are happy to be a long-time partner of Kaduna Polo Club. It is a rare opportunity and we want to thank the club for it,” the CEO said, adding: “We will continue to support the club and Georgian Cup for the next 100 years.”
FirstBank sponsorship of Georgian Cup has already been tagged a potential Guinness World Record.
Meanwhile, the clash of the finalist in this year’s Georgian Cup lived up to expectation as both teams put polo fans, including government functionaries and royal fathers, on their toes throughout the Six Chukker round.
The finalists, Abuja Rubicon, led by Aviation Minister, Hadi Sirika, and Lintex Agad, led by Bashir Dantata, saw Rubicon fight back from 3-goal deficit to win the competition by 7-6.
The victory is the third for Abuja since joining the High Goal cadre. Rubicon had won the trophy in 2012 and 2016.
Sirika, who was excited by the outcome, thanked FirstBank for their support for polo over the years.
Part of the highlights of the weeklong competition was the introduction of Blue Jacket to previous Georgian Cup winners with a pledge by the President of the club, Suleiman Abubakar to ensure that henceforth winners of the Georgian Cup would be robed in Blue Jackets.
Present at the Centenary Georgian Cup were top government functionaries, business executives and royal fathers which include the Emir of Katsina; Alhaji Abdulmumini Kabir Usman, Katsina State Governor, Aminu Bello Masari and the Deputy Governor of Adamawa State; Engineer Martins Babale
This year’s Georgian Cup coincided with the 125th anniversary celebration of FirstBank Nigeria Limited.
Sports ministry secures full scholarships for 25 young athletes
T
he Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has reiterated the commitment of the ministry to support the development of grassroots sports and the nurturing of talents.
Elated with the ministry’s achievement in securing full scholarships for 25 young athletes in Abuja on Friday, the Minister said to sustain this drive to be able to take in many more, there is a new initiative to revive the Headmasters’ Cup tournament.
To buttress this, the Minister said that the tournament, which will involve 20,000 primary schools across the nation, will be used to grow and nurture a new generation of athletes that will replace the ageing ones.
The minister made this assertion during a visit by the discovered talents of the National Youth Games, Ilorin and representatives of Nigerian Tulip International Colleges in his conference room at the MKO Abiola National Stadium, Abuja.
Nigerian Tulip International College is partnering with the ministry to give the athletes 100% scholarship for their secondary school education, which the minister said validates the country’s strategic plans as a nation to grow all sports across board.
He used the occasion to call on other corporate organisations, local and international schools to reach out to the ministry for the sponsorship template, as there are more than 200 discovered talented athletes, whom the ministry intends to send to Federations to mentor and develop their skills.
South West U-18 Karate Tourney ends in Lagos
A
s part of its efforts to discover and nurture talents from their formative age, the Lagos State Karate Association in conjunction with Optimum Impact Children Youth Development Foundation recently held the 5th edition of the annual South West U-18 Karate Championship.
Speaking at the well-attended event, Chairman of the association, Omololu Bello, described the grassroots initiative as a necessary step towards producing world champions in the sport, promising that his body will always come out with programmes aimed at uplifting karate not only in Lagos State but the whole federation.
He expressed happiness that since the championship started five years ago many talented athletes have been discovered noting that the association is poised to produce athletes that will represent the country at the world level and the Olympics.
“This is our little way of developing talents at the grassroots and I’m happy that since we started this competition, we’ve discovered about four athletes who have competed at National/ West African levels and won gold medals,” he said.
Lagos State Karate Coach, Shola Shoyoye, while commending Optimum Impact Foundation for partnering with the Association, appealed to government and corporate organisations to emulate them and support the development of karate.
JAC Motors Abeokuta Road Race begins with Expo
T
he first edition of the JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km Road Race, officially flagged off on Friday, October 25, with the official commencement of the Expo supervised by the organisers, Nilayo Sports Management, at the Gateway Stadium, Abeokuta.
According to the General Coordinator of the race, Bukola Olopade, the first session of the Expo started in Abeokuta with the training of the security personnel by the Chairman of the Security Committee, Assistant Commissioner of Police, Gideon Akinsola (rtd), who is also a security expert with FIFA and CAF on crowd control.
“The Medical Team will be trained at the Expo, after which they will supervised the medical screening of the registered runners to ascertain the level of fitness of each and every one of the runners.
“The personnel for the Race Services and Volunteers are also going be trained by experts in various fields towards ensuring a successful road race holding first time in the Gateway State on Saturday, November 2,” he said.
Olopade, stressed that, after the training of personnel for the important sections of the Road Race, the next stage of the Expo would see the various sponsors of the JAC Motors Abeokuta 10km Road Race, exhibit and market their products.
The former Sports Commissioner in Ogun State commended the state government, headed by Governor Dapo Abiodun, for the support and encouragement that has given them the confidence to stage the best and most enduring Road Race in the history of Nigerian sports.
