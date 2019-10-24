Europa League: StarTimes to air Arsenal, Man United ties

The Nigeria Football Federation and many Nigerians have over time counted winning titles at age-grade tournaments as big achievements. This should not be the case.

As the FIFA U-17 World Cup begins in Brazil on Saturday, pressure will be on the coach of the Golden Eaglets to win the tournament.

Although Manu Garba has won the title before as head coach in 2013, he should be a lot more fulfilled that several of the players he took to the United Arab Emirates are continuing to make progress in their football careers.

For serious countries and football associations, the main purpose of participating in the FIFA U-17 World Cup and other age-grade competitions is not to win the shiny trophies.

The main aim, since FIFA inaugurated the U-20 World Cup in 1977 (the U-17 version followed in 1985), has always been to develop young talent and provide a platform for these teenagers to showcase their abilities.

Because of the developmental objective of these age-grade competitions, serious FAs do not measure success by immediate results; it’s what happens a few years down the line that really counts.

Apart from here in Nigeria and a few other countries, winning age-grade competitions does not count for much. The aim is to use these tournaments as the building blocks towards winning the ones that really matter: senior titles.

Even the Olympics, where three players over the age of 23 years are allowed in each team, are still not regarded as elite titles in international football. The Africa Cup of Nations, the European Championship and Copa America are all weightier than Olympic gold in the football world, especially since the Olympic men’s football event is no longer a senior tournament.

For instance, in the GOAT (greatest of all time) debate, Lionel Messi is regularly questioned for not having an international title to his name. He was instrumental in Argentina’s 2005 FIFA U-20 World Cup title and the 2008 Beijing Olympics gold medal, but those are apparently not enough.

And it is clear that it tears the Argentina legend up inside that he has come so close on several occasions to win a proper international title. He has cried, he has quit the national team and he has thrown uncharacteristic tantrums after each attempt to win the World Cup or Copa America failed.

Conversely, Cristiano Ronaldo has no U-20 or Olympic titles, but his one European Championship trophy is considered to give him an international edge over Messi.

So Nigeria should look beyond immediate gains from these age-group tournaments and see the bigger picture.

It is pennywise, pound-foolish to cheat in order to win the FIFA U-17 World Cup at all costs. Of course winning it gives the NFF bragging rights and gets the team financial rewards from politicians, but the costs to the future of Nigerian football are enormous.

If five years after winning the tournament, three-quarters of the winning squad are already over the hill when they should just be entering their peak years, then that’s failure.

The measure of success of an U-17 tournament is in how many of the squad of 23 players are in the senior squad five years after or at least how many are making any kind of progress.

It is understandable that some of the players will leave football for other careers, some will get injured, and some will not just be good enough. Still, at least 10 from a squad should be in active football and the majority of these should be making steady progress.

What is the point of a country being regularly ace at U-17 level only to repeatedly fail at senior level?

For context, Nigeria has won the FIFA U-17 World Cup a record five times but the country has never advanced beyond the round of 16 at the senior World Cup.

Brazil, Italy, Germany, Argentina, Spain and France have all shared the senior World Cup between them since the U-17 version was introduced in 1985. Combined, these countries have won the U-17 World Cup only four times. Obviously, they know the one that really counts.

Thankfully, Nigeria appears to be serious in tackling the age-cheating tendencies that for years stalled the growth of the country’s football.

Despite our ‘success’ at U-17 level, the Golden Eaglets have not produced enough players that have gone on to excel at senior level.

From the 1985 set that won the inaugural title, only Jonathan Akpoborie, Nduka Ugbade, Baldwin Bazuaye, Imama Amapakabo and maybe one or two others had notable senior careers. By the 1990s, most of the squad had disappeared from the football landscape.

The title-winning 1993 team fared much better with Nwankwo Kanu, Wilson Oruma, Celestine Babayaro, Karibe Ojigwe all making the step up to the Super Eagles and several others going on to have decent careers.

That set has been the most successful in terms of development until recently.

The 2007 squad was disappointing, as the majority of the players are no longer in football. It’s 12 years after and they should still be in top shape if they were truly 16, 17 in 2007. Only Macaulay Chrisantus, Dele Ajiboye, Rabiu Ibrahim and Haruna Lukman made any sort of progress from that group and even these ones are no longer on top of their game.

The 2013 and 2015 sets have shown promise six and four years after with Kelechi Iheanacho, Isaac Success, Dele Alampasu, Taiwo Awoniyi and Chidiebere Nwakali rising through the ranks from the 2013 set.

The 2015 group has already produced Victor Osimhen, Samuel Chukwueze and Kelechi Nwakali with time for more to emerge.

This should be our yardstick for success as the 2019 set takes on the world from Saturday. If they win the cup in the process, it’s a welcome bonus.

