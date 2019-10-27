Politics
Ex Gov Aliyu to APC: ‘What did you do with $181m loan I secured?’
‘Your claim is baseless’- Gov Sani Bello tells predecessor
Former Governor of State Niger, Dr Muazu Babangida Aliyu has called on the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led Government in Niger State to account for the $181million accessed Islamic loan he applied for in Jedda-Saudi Arabia for the construction of the Minna-Bida dual carriageway.
Dr. Aliyu said over the weekend at the PDP secretariat in Minna during the flag off campaign and presentation of party flags to the 25 chairmanship candidates for the forthcoming local government council elections slated for November 24, this year that the road still remains in sorry state.
However, present Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, through his Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel Berje, refuted the claims made by the former governor that he sought for and got approval for the loan.
Governor Bello described his predecessor’s claim as baseless and a cheap propaganda aimed at promoting his political party in the run up to the 2019 local government elections.
“On what terms did he secure this loan? He should explain also how he managed to secure a loan from an international bank without the state House of Assembly being in the know, and without the approval of the Federal Executive Council and National Assembly?”
Also, Secretary to the state APC, Barrister Mohammed Alhaji Liman told our Correspondent that “the PDP received the sum of N825bilion for the 16 years administration in this state, can they account for what the funds were used for?”
Politics
Bayelsa guber: PDP govs beg Jonathan to support party’s candidate
Onyekachi Eze, Abuja
Fear of losing Bayelsa State to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the November 16 governorship election has prompted six governors of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to seek the intervention of former President Goodluck Jonathan.
The governors, who met the former governor in his Abuja residence last Friday, pleaded with him to support the party’s candidate for Bayelsa State, Senator Douye Diri to win the poll.
The governors present, it was learnt, were Dr. Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia); Engr. Seyi Makinde (Oyo); Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), Aminu Tambuwal Sokoto); Darius Ishaku (Taraba) and Senator Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), who is also the Chairman, PDP National Campaign Committe for Bayelsa State governorship election.
The Director General of PDP Governors’ Forum, Osaro Onaiwu, was also part of the meeting.
Jonathan, who is from Bayelsa State, it was reported, did not have a very rosy relationship with the state governor, Seriake Dickson.
It was also alleged that the former president was working for the APC candidate.
This, a source at the meeting said, the former president denied.
He quoted Jonathan to have asked: “How can I be working for the All Progressives Congress (APC) when I am a frontline stakeholder and a father of the PDP?”
According to the source, the governors, during the meeting, pleaded with him to forget what might have transpired between him and Dickson and work for the success of the PDP in the governorship election.
Also, he was told to support the PDP candidate notwithstanding any perceived grievances during the governorship primaries.
Jonathan was said to have supported another aspiriant other than Senator Diri, but he promised to use his influence as a leader of the PDP, not only in Bayelsa State, to campaign for Diri’s electoral victory.
Politics
Atiku’s appeal: Delay in constituting panel worrisome – CUPP
The Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP) has expressed worry over the delay by the Supreme Court, to constitute the presidential election appeal panel to hear the appeal filed by the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the February 23 presidential election, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.
The coalition said its concern stemmed from the fact that the apex court has on or before November 11, to deliver judgement on the appeal, which it stated, is about 15 days away.
CUPP Spokesman, Ikenga Ugochinyere, at a press conference Sunday, noted that the appeal was filed before the Supreme Court about 16 days ago, and expressed the fear that if judgement was not delivered within the constitutionally approved timeline, the appeal could be declared “dead.”
He disclosed that the CUPP had written to the apex court through its lawyers asking for a date for hearing but received no reply.
“We approached the apex court for redress with the strong conviction that the court will right the wrongs; an expression of our deep commitment to the rule of law.
“But over 45 days after the tribunal delivered its verdict, the Supreme Court is yet to constitute the appeal panel.
“This development is very worrisome to the opposition political parties as critical stakeholders in the nation’s democracy,” Ugochinyere stated.
He blamed the delay in constituting the panel on the alleged pressure to jettison the age-long order of seniority in the composition of the appeal panel.
The CUPP had earlier raised alarm of plan to constitute a panel “in order of convenience” to hear the appeal, which was denied by the Chief Justice of the Federation, Justice Tanko Mohammed in a statement by the Director of Information, Soji Oye.
Ugochinyere said the plan was still alive, and warned that if allowed to succeed, it would destroy public confidence in the apex court.
Politics
Kogi guber: Osinbajo, Oshiomole, El-Rufai drum up support for Bello
Vice President Professor Yemi Osinbajo over the weekend urged the people of Kogi State to ensure victory for the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) by voting massively for the party come the November 16 gubernatorial election in the state.
Osinbajo presented the APC flag to the party’s governorship candidate and governor of the state, Alhaji Yahaya Bello, during the flag-off campaign at Idah Local Government Area.
The Vice President said the party’s candidate would emerge winner on November 16.
Also speaking at the ceremony, the National Chairman of the APC, Comrade Adams Oshiomhole, described Bello as a “most tested and trusted politician”, who has done very during his first tenure.
Oshiomhole said Bello was passionate about the sustainable development of the state, urging voters to give him another four-year mandate to consolidate on his achievements.
“If you know where this state was during the reign of the PDP and now, you will understand why there is need to vote Bello for continuity.
“Bello has the capacity to translate his vision into reality and that is why I am appealing to you to vote for him during the election and he will not disappoint,” Oshiomhole said.
Kaduna State governor and Chairman National Campaign Council Mallam Nasir El-Rufai said a vote for the APC candidate during the election would bring more development to the state.
Politics
Bayelsa PDP and gale of defections
In this analysis, PAULINE ONYIBE looks at the gale of defections in the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Bayelsa State, arguing that such action is dangerous to the party’s fortunes
S
ince the return to democracy 20 years ago, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has been the ruling party in Bayelsa State. As a result of the party’s dominance in the state, no other party has been able to assess the exalted Creek Haven in Yenagoa
Even in 2015 when former governor, Timipreye Sylva, now Minister of State for Petroleum, contested on the platform of the ruling party at the centre, the All Progressives Congress, (APC), he could not dislodge Henry Seriake Dickson from the governorship seat.
Governor Dickson had to work extra days and nights during campaigns, using every available legal means to retain his seat. Although it was not an easy task for him because the APC candidate then fought also like a wounded lion but at the end of the day, PDP had its way in what has been described as sympathy vote for the former President, Dr. Goodluck Jonathan.
Back then too, there was also gale of defections from PDP to APC as all the politicians thought that federal might would prevail and tip the pendulum on the side of the APC. No sooner had Governor Dickson secured re-election, against all permutations did these politicians return to PDP.
But with another election around the corner, this time around, though not between Dickson and Sylva but their protégés as the governor rounds up his second tenure while Sylva is already a minister, the battle is not any less fierce. The contest is now between Douye Diri of PDP, a candidate with the full support Dickson, and David Lyon, Sylva’s candidate is springing some surprises.
As usual, these politicians have started jumping ship, defecting from PDP to APC again apparently with the belief that APC will win. By the last count, over 13 prominent politicians some of those who have been with the ‘Restoration Government’ for eight years, holding appointments gotten through PDP have dumped PDP for the APC. The question on the minds of political observers in the state is what went wrong? What could have made the APC the beautiful bride at this stage?
Former Deputy Governor, Ebebi Peremobowei led the pack earlier on October 11 resigning his membership of the PDP through a letter sent to the Secretary to the State Government. Ebebi said that he couldn’t endure further excruciating period of a “largely fraudulent internal democracy in the state chapter of the party.” A few days later, Benjamin Ogbara, Director, Ethics and Compliance, Due process Bureau, Ombu Napoleon, Senior Special Assistant on Community Development to Deputy Governor, Berry Nengerese, a serving Commissioner in the Local Government Service Commission also left.
Others are Markson Fefegha, Commissioner for Mineral Resources, Stephen Diver, Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Political Matters; Timipa Tiwei Orunimighe, Senior Special Adviser to the Governor on Conflicts Resolution in Oil and Gas Producing Communities; Alamene Williams, former Commissioner and the Special Adviser to the governor, Governor’s office. Evarada Abednego, Special Adviser to the Governor on Urban Security have also deserted the governor.
Similarly, Natus Zebakame, Special Adviser to the Governor on Culture, Godspower Ake, Special Adviser on Agriculture, Clever Lawrence Ebede, Special Adviser on ICT Development and the most recently, Robert Enogha and Chief Claudius Enegesi all from Ogbia axis have defected from the PDP.
Prior to Enogha’s defection, he was the Chairman, Bayelsa Environmental Sanitation Authority while Enegesi was a Speaker in the old Rivers State. In his resignation letter Enogha wrote:
“I write to formally inform you of my withdrawal of membership from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). I am doing this with so much pain as a founding member of the party which was truly democratic as at then.
“I must acknowledge the immense benefit and experience I have gathered over the years through service as a loyal and faithful member. However I have lost confidence in the party’s ability to accept where the opinion of majority counts, hence my resignation.”
And from Nembe, Bright Erewari-Igbeta, a former House of Assembly member and Special Adviser to the Governor on Environment resigned his appointment, just as James Jephthah, said he and his political associates had decided to withdraw their membership of the PDP.
Also in Brass, Chief Beimo Spiff, the Coordinator of the PDP Governorship Campaign Council in Brass Local Government Area and brother to Senator Inatimi Rufus Spiff, Chairman of the PDP Reconciliation Committee, dumped the party for the APC. Beimo-Spiff, in his resignation letter addressed to the Chairman of the party said he resigned from the party due to some “despicable injustices in the party.” Special Adviser to the Governor on Talent Development, Helen Bob, on his part was sacked by the governor for what he called anti-party activities.
Genuine as some of the reasons for leaving that party may be, top among the allegations was that Governor Dickson used his powers of incumbency to impose Senator Douye Diri on them as the PDP governorship candidate without considering the feelings of other party leaders.
The crisis in the party came on the heels of the grievances exhibited by these aspirants whose hopes were raised after buying forms and contested on the PDP platform only for them to be manipulated as PDP restoration caucus suddenly emerged.
The emergence of Senator Diri allegedly enraged some of the aspirants, including the Deputy Governor Gboribiogha John Jonah. The failure of the party to quickly resolve the crisis snowballed into the defections.
As if that was not enough, the impeachment of the Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Hon.Tonye Isenah was a major issue. It was alleged that Isenah had agreed to resign his position as the Speaker if Douye Diri emerged as the PDP candidate, bearing in mind that the governor and the Speaker cannot come from the same senatorial district, talk more of the same local government.
Observers said that but Tonye Isenah, instead of abiding by the gentleman agreement decided to play a fast one and Dickson is not who one will play a fast one on. Of course Isenah was axed and a new Speaker, Monday Obolo, was immediately installed.
It didn’t go down well with the axed speaker and his constituents as it has already divided the Kolokuma Opokuma people who it was gathered have been complaining that Senator Diri has not really impacted on their lives positively.
Just as PDP members were defecting to APC, some APC members also defecting to the ruling party in the state. One of such persons was Alaowei Jonah Opukeme who anchored his action on the emergence of the PDP candidate. He said it was time for the Kolokuma Local Government area to produce a Governor, describing the area as the most cheated in this regard over the years.
“Of all the local government areas in the state, it is only Kolokuma/Opokuma that has not produced a Governor or Deputy Governor and the people are very intelligent. So let’s give them the opportunity to produce the Governor,” he said. Another returnee, Dick Debekeme, expressed regret in joining the APC but said he had retraced his steps to the PDP fold for good.
Of course, the issue of court cases is there in both parties but the Chairman of the Reconciliation Committee of the APC, Diekivie Ikiogha, had said that the aggrieved people that filed the suits in court have agreed to settle out of court.
Though Bayelsa is a PDP state as some of the current APC leaders are actually defectors from the former, observes are concerned that the tsunami hitting the PDP more than the APC. To worsen matters, the intra-party crisis rocking the PDP portends some dangers.
However, they said PDP is not a push over in the state because the leaders had fought in 2015 and won and this time may not be any different as they believe that the state belongs to PDP even though some National Assembly and state Assembly seats have been taken by APC.
Though there have been fears that the gale of defections will have negative impact on the electoral fortunes of the PDP on November 16, Governor Dickson noted that that was wishful thinking. To him, the recent cross carpeting was insignificant and inconsequential compared to the scale of defections in 2015 during which the PDP still emerged victorious.
After a rescheduled election in 2015, the Returning Officer, Prof. Zana Akpaogu, announced that Dickson polled 134,998 to defeat Sylva of the APC who scored 86,852 votes. Hence, Dickson called on all aggrieved members of the party who had defected to the APC to have a rethink, and avail themselves of the window offered by the party for reconciliation.
But flagging off APC’s campaign in Ogbia Local Government in the state during the week, National Chairman, Adams Oshiomhole beat his chest that the party will correct errors of the PDP if elected next month. “APC is coming to right the wrongs of the PDP government in Bayelsa State, come November 16. The APC government, under David Lyon, will work assiduously to provide security, employment and empowerment for all Bayelsa people,” he said.
Oshiomole said that APC’s victory at the poll would restore hope to the people of the state and rebuild their confidence in governance.
“I understand that my dear friend, the outgoing governor of Bayelsa, is already
Politics
We’ve 12,000 abandoned projects in N/Delta –Akpabio
The ongoing defence of the 2020 Appropriation Bill by Ministries Departments and Agencies has thrown up a lot of issues. In this brief chat with the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Chief Godswill Akpabio, he tells ONWUKA NZESHI that there is not enough money to execute all the projects earmarked for the Niger Delta region
What’s your reaction to the rejection of your budget?
The budget was not rejected. The senators feel that there ought to be completion of major projects that are ongoing across the states of the Niger Delta. I agree with them but unfortunately, we are working under a very tight envelope. The ministry was allocated about N23billion and 60 per cent of that sum would go to already existing projects in the region and forty percent will probably go to new projects.
So if you look at it very well, it’s not possible for you to capture all the projects with that amount and it is not possible to even complete one kilometre of road in the region. So, I think that instead of saying that the budget was rejected, I think that the distinguished Senators should collectively make an appeal to the Ministry of Finance, Budget and National Planning to expand the envelope and improve upon our budget a little so that it can capture substantially most of the yearnings and aspirations of the good people of the Niger Delta.
They should take into cognisance of the outstanding projects that we have already conceptualised since 2016, 2017, 2018 and 2019 which are yet to be paid for up till now. Again there is nothing we could have done about the 2019 because we are yet to receive even one naira for the capital projects.
The fund is still being processed at the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning and like we explained to them (lawmakers), once the fund is released we will fund part of the budget for the current year. Until then, we have no option than to roll them over into the 2020 budget. They’ve given us till Monday and we will go and work with the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning to see whether we can get capital releases for this year.
Minister but you’ve told them there is nothing you can do, are you not going to return with the same document on Monday?
We should also note that if we are to capture all the projects that our colleagues have asked us to capture we will be allocating a very paltry amount of money to all the projects and it will neither make sense nor favour anybody at the end of the day. It will then be a budget designed to fail like one of the Senators said. If we have 300 projects and we have money that can capture only 150, why should we allocate all the projects and allocate amounts of money that will not make any difference at the end of the day?
So, we have chosen very carefully some projects based on need, based on spread and so on and so forth. We have included 60 per cent of old projects to be rolled over and forty percent for new projects based on the demands of the people.
Having seen the enormity of the problems in the Niger Delta, what are you going to do differently to tackle them?
Well, I don’t think that the Federal Government alone can handle the entire problems of the Niger Delta. That is why there is the Ogoni Clean Up which is being funded outside the federal budget. Outside the multinational oil companies making contributions other international partners are going to come in with fund to assist in driving the process. Then we are going to handle a lot of the mediation as a result of the exploitation and pollution that have taken place over a long period. These oil exploration and exploitation activities have destroyed the ecosystem and the land mass over the years.
But it is not going to be possible for the Federal Government to channel all its resources to the Niger Delta alone. The terrain is difficult and the region needs a lot of infrastructural development. Maybe the Sukuk Fund and other international finding instruments that are coming into Nigeria may need to be channeled into the Niger Delta region?
What about the NDDC and its mandate of developing the region?
We also need to reposition the NDDC which is supposed to be the major intervention agency in the Niger Delta region. We have to distinguish between the Ministry of Niger Delta and the NDDC. What we are discussing now is the Ministry of Niger Delta and not the NDDC. On its own, the NDDC has almost 12,000 abandoned projects, hence we have advertised for capable firms to conduct a forensic audit not just on these projects but also on the finances of the organisation right from 2001 when it commenced operations to 2019.
The intention is that we will now be looking at those that could be completed, those that could be merged, those contracts that could be terminated and those that could be suspended. It is not just a question of carrying all these projects on paper and at the end nothing is actually achieved. The intention of Mr. President is to ensure that we have projects completed in the Niger Delta and commissioned for the benefit of the people.
People are talking about the challenge posed by water hyacinth and if you go to the waters of the Ni ger Delta, the aquatic life is almost destroyed because some of them have witnessed a total invasion of these weeds. In some places you wouldn’t even know it is part of the river or sea, you’ll think it is a forest. The result of it is that in many places, oxygen is not going down the water bodies and the fishes are dying. Even the movement of children going to schools in boats and canoes has become almost impossible in some of these riverine communities.
Clearing these weeds is going to cost a lot of money and it is not something that can be handled by the NDDC alone. We need international partners to support us in that direction. Of course the flooding that has occurred shows that the embankments and chanelisation programmes have failed. These are things that have become key issues in the region.
In some places, bridges have collapsed like the one at Elebele in Bayelsa State where a trailer that was about to cross a bridge went down with the bridge. The problems of the region are many but I assure you that now that we are not just over-sighting but supervising the NDDC, our job is to ensure that we leave legacy projects behind at the end of the day. We need to refocus the agency to enable it meet the aspirations of the people.
If it is in the area of healthcare, we need to have major health facilities in the region. Both the Ministry of Niger Delta and NDDC must begin to plan for the post-amnesty era. In other words, we must have a post-amnesty initiative since amnesty cannot last forever. It cannot be in perpetuity. It is Mr. Presidents intention that this forensic audit will throw up a whole lot of issues that may even result in recoveries. Those who are genuinely being owed would also have opportunity to receive by getting back their funds. Whatever we recover from the process would be re-injected into the system to make sure that the existing projects are completed and even new ones initiated for the benefit of the people.
However, one thing you can be certain is that things can no longer be the same. Things must change for the better. I share the sentiments of the senators that we should go and put all the projects ever initiated in the Ministry of Niger Delta from inception but they have not also asked us where we are going to get all the funds to do it. So they’ve said, go back and rework it and put all the projects.
One of the Senators said 10 projects from his constituency are missing from the budget and wants all back but he has not taking into cognisance the funding implication. Will they also give us 10 bags of money to add to what we have? It is a Catch 22 situation. Yes indeed, we will come back on Monday to meet the distinguished senators but first we would go back to the Ministry of Finance Budget and National Planning to appeal that because the Senators want a lot of projects, from their states inside the Ministry of Niger Delta, we also need more money to be able to match up their demands.
But as at today, somebody is asking what would you do differently? There is nothing we can do differently. If you see where we have N12 million that means there is an outstanding job of N12 million. It’s not as if we are going to spend N12 million to do a project of N1 billion. The reality is that we must settle the person who is being owed N12 million. It’s a difficult budget and very tight.
As it is, the Federal Government must take cognisance of the 36 states and the FCT as well as the security issues of Boko Haram, militancy, amnesty program , IPOB and other challenges. So it is not easy. As for me, I was amused but impressed that the senators want development in their areas and they will like me to go and work out something in an uncommon way.
I don’t know whether you can assist me to get uncommon funds to meet the uncommon demands but we would try our best. If there is any change you will see it. If there is no change then it means there is really nothing we can do differently.
Politics
FCT in the throes of insecurity
The safety valves that made the security of the Federal Capital Territory almost impregnable may have been punctured with the recent incidents of crimes, writes EMMANUEL ONANI
The Federal Capital Territory (FCT), though not one of the 36 states of the federation, has all the trappings of a component unit – Area Councils (local governments), Mandate Secretariats (ministries/departments, parastatals), Permanent Secretary, statutory budget among others.
More importantly is the fact that Abuja, which is in the heart of the FCT, is host to Aso Rock, the seat of power.
It is, therefore, not a coincidence that, apart from having a Police Command, the capital city also plays host to the headquarters of the Nigerian Army, Nigerian Navy, Nigerian Air Force, as well as the Force Headquarters (Police).
There are other ancillary security and para-military agencies such as the Nigeria Immigration Service, Nigeria Customs Service, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, and what is today known as Nigeria Correctional Service, with imposing presence in the city.
In the face of this reality, it would have been taken for granted, that the security of Abuja in particular, and the FCT in general, will remain impregnable. Unfortunately, that expectation seems to be a tall order, if the security situation of the territory today, is to be given due consideration.
From the city centre, to area councils and surrounding suburbs, resonates one common denominator: fear of the unknown. Along the streets, in intra-city buses, at markets and other public places, the fragile security situation in the territory, dominate discussions, with many throwing their hands in trepidation and frustration.
Today, the fear of suspected “one-chance” robbers, kidnappers, ritual killers, car thieves, cultists and other violent criminals, grips residents like the Biblical rapture. The prevalence of “one chance” robbery, for instance, is no longer news in Abuja, as the perpetrators are alleged to now operate with Point of Sale (PoS) machines.
This “ingenious” discovery is said to help them empty the accounts of their victims, thereby averting the misfortune of being apprehended by security operatives. Almost on daily basis, reports of commuters being thrown out of moving vehicles, killed or wounded, rent the air, with women being the worse hit.
Some cases
Sometime last year, unknown gunmen had attacked and killed seven police officers stationed at a checkpoint within the Galadimawa Roundabout of Abuja. The police had confirmed the incident to journalists.
Sunday Telegraph recalls that sometime in September, staff of AIT, Mr. Abayomi Adigun, was reportedly stabbed to death by suspected “one chance” operators, along the Kubwa – Aya Expressway. His lifeless body was said to have been found, with some vital organs said to have been missing.
Also in September, at least four persons, including a lecturer at the Base University, were abducted at different locations in the city. Apart from the lecturer, two teenagers said to be returning from Quran lessons at Wuse Zone 6, were reported to have been kidnapped in the same month.
This was as another resident was allegedly abducted in Maitama, even as another incident occurred within Asokoro – both being highbrow areas of Abuja. A few weeks ago, suspected kidnappers invaded Pegi, a settlement in Kuje Area Council, taking into captivity at least nine victims.
A resident of the community was quoted as saying: “We are living in serious fear and it is only God that can rescue us. After the kidnapping, another man was robbed at gunpoint within the neighbourhood. I am always on the lookout; we have had pockets of security challenges like handbag snatching, armed robbery or burglary but the abduction was the height of it”.
A few days ago, an online newspaper, Premium Times, had reported that: “A newly-commissioned Nigerian Army officer had been found dead in Abuja. “The body of a second lieutenant was found beside Mabushi Bridge inwards Utako at about 8.40 a.m. on Tuesday morning…”
It further noted thus: “The tragedy has compounded the acute insecurity across Abuja, as violent criminals around the capital city continue to be emboldened by inadequate security measures and intelligence gathering.
“Once amongst Africa’s safest cities, Abuja has recently become a haven for both petty and dreaded criminals who feast on hapless and often unwary citizens with little or no hindrance from law enforcement authorities.
“Motorists are being regularly robbed at gunpoint at traffic lights, bags are violently snatched from women using the sidewalks and a vehicle parked unattended could be broken into for its valuable contents or stolen outright within minutes.
“Kidnappers have also infiltrated the city, wantonly abducting residents for ransom.
Late last month, nine persons, including civil defence officers, were abducted in a deadly attack in the federal capital.
“Despite criminal activities in the capital being worse than in other less-protected parts of the country, the police often ward off residents’ complaints about the crisis by claiming that the city is now more secure than it has ever been”.
Security experts speak
While expressing worry over the development, a former CP in charge of FCT, Mr. Lawrence Alobi, and a former State Director of the DSS, Mr. Mike Ejiofor, called for adequate funding of security agencies.
In a telephone chat with our correspondent, Ejiofor said: “I’m worried, very worried about the security situation, not only in the FCT, but all over the country. I’m worried about the kidnappings and other violent crimes. It gives me cause for worry.
“The only way to get it right is to adequately fund our security agencies. I think it’s time the Federal Government declared a state of emergency in our security.”
On his part, Alobi noted thus: “Every Nigerian should be concerned about the security situation in Nigeria. Insecurity in Nigeria, is a national challenge…every good-spirited Nigerian, who is patriotic, should be concerned about security in the country”…
Police react
In the face of these obvious security challenges, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, and the FCT Police Command, have continued to assure that the city was not under any forge of siege by criminal elements.
Sometime last month, the IGP had, in a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, DCP Frank Mba, said that stated unequivocally that the Federal Capital Territory is safe, secure and not under any form of siege.
“This assertion comes against the backdrop of recent speculations in some sections of the media, particularly the Social Media, of an upsurge in crime rate within and around the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja.
“While observing that, like other climes across the world, the country has its security challenges, the IGP, however, notes that a comprehensive analysis of crime statistics on major cities across the world would reveal that Abuja has one of the lowest crime rates and remains indisputably one of the safest capital cities in the world.
“The IGP further observes that the Federal Capital Territory Police Command has a robust anti-crime architecture which is continually rejigged to effectively tackle prevailing and emerging crimes. He however enjoins all law-abiding citizens and visitors alike to go about their lawful endeavours without any fear or apprehension.”
In a similar vein, the FCT Command, while announcing the rescue of the said lecturer, had denied that there was upsurge in crime rate in the city. “It is pertinent to inform the public that the police have successfully rescued the Baze University lecturer, who was kidnapped on September 8, 2019.
“The command wants to also inform the public that it has commenced discreet investigation into an unfortunate kidnap case that took place at Asokoro on September 14, 2019. The police are currently making concerted efforts to rescue the victim.
“Contrary to speculations on the social media about an upsurge in this crime, the command wishes to correct the notion and inform the public that the aforementioned were the only cases reported and efforts are ongoing to arrest the suspects behind the crime,” it had said in a statement.
A few days ago, the FCT Command had presented 49 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers, car thieves among others. The Commissioner of Police (CP) in charge of the FCT, Mr. Bala Ciroma, had said that the arrest of the suspects were part of achievements made in its crime fighting efforts.
“The suspects have given useful information about some of their criminal activities in the axis. One single barrel dame gun and one cutlass were recovered from the syndicate as exhibits.
“In another development, Police detectives following a complaint have arrested one Opoma Terry, 24, who specialize in sending threat messages to his unsuspecting victims through electronic mail.
“The suspect who operates from Lagos State sends messages to his victims threatening to assassinate or kidnap them if some specified amount of money is not paid to designated back account.”
He had further disclosed: “We are making progress. The joint operations were able to make significant arrest. These suspects we are parading today are under investigation and as soon as we conclude our investigation we will let you know the result of our findings.
“The operation is not a one off thing. We are continuing the operation until we are able to get rid of all hoodlums within the FCT and most especially, kidnappers that operates in difficult terrain.”
However, observers believe that in view of the central position of Abuja as the nation’s political capital which houses all the diplomatic missions, security of lives, property and investments should be top priority of the government. Anything to the contrary will portray the nation in very bad light.
Politics
PDP should justify N825bn allocation to Niger State, says Liman
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger State believes that despite funds paucity, its government has performed creditably. In this interview with DANIEL ATORI, the State Secretary of the party, Barrister Mohammed Alhaji Liman, challenges the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to point at any project it executed during its eight years that is worth N20billion out of the N825bilion the state received from the federation account
What is the state of the party since inception?
Yes, as a political party, we have a core mandate, and our mandate among others is to ensure that we put in place a political party that is capable of producing candidates that will give the country a good leadership. Secondly, to sponsor these candidates for the election and ensure that they win and after the winning, it is also our mandate to ensure that the candidates operate within the confines of the manifesto of the party. Yet from 2016 till date, the political party called APC has done a lot, it has done what it should to ensure that the political mandate of the party is achieved.
How do you go about it?
We look for people with vision and mission to pilot the affairs of Nigerlites, and ensure that they win the election that is why the party was so lucky after serious effort to bring in candidates that are capable of winning the election and ensure that those candidates won the election. In 2015 we won the gubernatorial election, in 2015, we had 26 out of the 27 state House of Assembly members, in 2015 all the 10 House of Representatives seats were won by APC from Niger State, in 2015, the party also strife to ensure that it won the three senatorial seats, not only that, in 2015 the party led in the votes that brought in the presidential candidate who is our President now. We produced the highest votes from the entire North Central, that is to say, through the party, President Muhammadu Buhari got a landslide victory from Niger State, and the same thing was replicated in 2019.
What happened in 2019?
Like I said, same thing happened. In 2019 election all the three senatorial seats were won by APC, 10 House of Representatives were won by APC, the same with House of Assembly. Governor Abubakar Sani Bello also won, had a landslide victory in 2019, by and large, the party did not do badly since 2015 up till now. It is one thing to bring in leaders to pilot the affairs of the state and it is another thing to make them work within ambits, the scope of the party manifesto, and that is why we try to ensure that the government of the day at the state level, work within the ambit or the manifesto of the party especially the core areas, in the field of agriculture, in the field of education, in the field of health and so on. These are the things that the government of the day has achieved as against our predecessor. The APC has devoted energy and effort to do within the little resources available.
You have highlighted some of the achievements of the party from 2015, so what would you say are the major challenges you have faced?
Well, democracy in this country is developing day by day. And as a political party we won’t say we have no problems, our problem as a party is that we try to work within the scope of the slogan of the party, the slogan of the party is ‘change’ and when we are talking about change it is also our believe that change must begin with us. Before now, we know how political parties especially those in government lived, they were living in affluence, they were living in money, they had too much money to play around with, that money we all know how they got it, some of them dipped their hands into the pulse of the government and took public funds to run political parties, that is what we say should change, now we need funds on the dues or rather the funds that is being remitted by our elected and appointed members and also within the confines of the constitution of APC in the 6th Chapter of the constitution of APC on how the party generates its funds without going into the pulse of the government and pick money to run the political party, so if by so doing we live on the dues received by members, you find out that, for example you find in Niger State here, we are yet to put in place structures.
What are you trying to say?
What I am saying in essence is that we do not have enough money to do most of party activities that we ought to do, but thank God we manage the little amount we have to ensure that we keep the party running that is why 24hours, I mean if you come to this secretariat you see it booming, party activities and functions are ongoing. We do not rely on government. We run the party by ensuring that we comply with the constitutions as it relates to raise funds so that we can keep it running.
Does the fact further confirm the allegation that the APC and the state governor are not in good terms?
I don’t know what the people mean by not being in good terms, are they saying that because we say we are not relying on the government to fund the party? That means we are not in good terms? The party and the government are fine. Of course, how can we fight with somebody that we produced? The government is called APC-led administration, hence whether we like it or not, we are part and parcel of the government. Are we going to back out? What I was just telling you is that we are much more aware of our linage as a party, we work within the confines, we religiously work in accordance with the constitution of the party. We make sure that we interface with the government from time to time; bring ideas as to how to move the state forward. So if anybody says the party and government are not in good terms, I categorically say that is a big lie.
Recently the PDP chairman said your party, the APC between 2015 till date, cannot stand to beat their chest and point at a major project. Can you comment on that?
My brother, in Nigeria, especially opposition party in Nigeria sometimes amuses me when they say something. Of course, they are entitled to what they say. I want to say categorically that there are lots of projects being executed by this government. I heard them talking about SUBEB, I heard them talking about certain amount spent by SUBEB, forgetting the fact that you can only access SUBEB fund when you make your counterpart fund. Is it not an achievement that we are now accessing SUBEB funds to do what they say we are doing?
They are not denying the fact that SUBEB is working but what they are saying is that the amount we say we spent does not commensurate with the work done, where do they get their funds, assuming what they are saying is right, they were in government of this state, the last one was for eight years what did they do with all the billions? Lastly, on this point why is it that they could not pay their counterpart funds to SUBEB the last two years before their tenure ended, so that Niger State can access funds. So, whether they like it or not SUBEB Niger State is working.
Apart from the SUBEB issue what other area can you refer to?
I heard them saying also that the government had spent billions of naira on rehabilitating the Minna-Suleja road, but the question one should ask is that assuming Minna – Suleja road has not been touched by this government and it is left the way they left it, what would have been the condition of the road by now? Well, what they are saying is that yes they did not do anything to fix that road when they were in power for 16 years, but we are doing something now, but they are claiming the amount we have spent is not commensurate with the work done. That is to say, we are doing something. Are we not doing something or not? If you say what we are doing is wrong, what did you (PDP) do yourself?
Another point is that they are forgetting the fact that that road is a federal road, most federal roads in this state are very bad. Most federal roads are in deplorable state. I have reliable details here, Minna- Bida road is a federal Road, Bida-Lambata road is a federal road, Mokwa -Tegna road is a federal road, Minna-Suleja road is a federal road. Ordinarily, these are roads that should be taken care of by the Federal Government but because of the traffic in Minna-Suleja road, the state government expended money to repair the roads so as to cushion the effect of the deplorable state of the roads. I think His Excellency should be commended for that. PDP was in this state, most of them were red cap members of PDP but they did not care to even grant a truck load of sand to fix that road. They could not but today they are talking of bad states of federal roads in Niger State.
Despite spending huge amounts of money, the Minna-Suleja road doesn’t seem to be in good condition. Should such spending not create suspicion?
You see, even if this government had spent N10billion, the number of heavy trucks that ply the road is huge and it will soon ware out. If you fix it today, tomorrow it will get bad and the government has continued to fix it on daily basis. The thing is that PDP is not denying that fact; the opposition cannot deny it.
They said that the APC should pinpoint a project worth a billion naira that is tangible that they can see. Do you have such projects anywhere?
You see, the road rehabilitation and construction that is being undertaken by this government deserves commendation. In fact, a lot of money has been spent in ensuring the rasing of education standard in the state. In the whole school approach, two school projects are executed in each of the geopolitical zones, the same way, if you look at the amount of money spent on health care delivery. It is something commendable. If the PDP is now talking about APC not doing anything, in the last 16 years and PDP administration in this state, apart from the funds that went to local government areas, they received the sum of N825bilion from the federation account. Let them point at a project they also executed for the eight years that is worth N20billion; let them even point a single project worth N8billion when the value of naira was better. Lest I forget, this similar amount also came in to the local govern ment account.
What can you say you have achieved?
There is sanity in the polity in the sense that public funds are no longer embezzled and wasted with levity as they were in the time past.
Less than two years after the PDP government commissioned Jumai Babangida Hospital, the General Hospital Annex, Minna, the APC government renovated the same facility with twice the amount used to construct the project. Can you clarify that?
How much is it? How much did they say was used for the construction of the hospital? Is there anything wrong in renovating the project? What is wrong in putting it in the right state? If they are saying twice the amount in the first place how much was spent on it? Let them tell the world that they built that facility with such amount of money and this is how much the APC-led government used to renovate that facility. There is nothing wrong for governments of yester years to build a facility and the present government not allowing the facility to decay, not allowing the facilities to collapse to renovate it. There is nothing wrong with that; maintenance is very key.
The PDP has accused the Governor Bello-led government of truancy and carelessness and that this has led to insecurity in the state. What do you have to say?
I have to correct one impression. When you are talking about insecurity and you are linking it to a single man and because he is not seen on the ground and that is why there is insecurity, that is wrong. Supposing and I am not admitting that his Excellency the executive governor in a whole year is not in the country. But if he is not around, does that make kidnappers to operate at will? When security agencies are saddled with responsibility to ensure the security of lives and properties? Are they not on ground? When resources that will make them to fight those that want to perpetrate insecurity are there, would there be any issue?
Let us put security issues in their rightful perspective. It is not only in Niger State that there is security problem. We admit that we are faced with security problems in some local government areas in the state, like in Shiroro, Munya and Rafi LGAs. That is where you have kidnappers, armed bandits operating. That is where we have all these challenges. Are they saying that Governor Ahmed El-Rufai who does not move here and there has no insecurity in his state? So let them check their facts, it is a general phenomenon. In this country, are they saying all governors that have armed bandits, armed robbers and kidnappers in their states are to be blamed because they are on ground? Is that why they are attacked? No, are they saying that when Boko Haram was attacking the North-East during the administration of Goodluck Jonathan, it was because Jonathan was not a northern?
You see when the late Umar Yar’Adua came as a President, he granted amnesty to the Niger Delta militants. It all depends on the motives. They came up with amnesty and told the people to choose peace let us agree, you are not going back to crime, and you will now become good citizen of this country. And lastly how would they know that those who enter into peace pacts with the government are same people that engage themselves in new attacks, where did they get that information, the public would want to know that Mr A and B that enter into a packs with the government that after they were release came back and continue in their militancy.
Politics
NASS pledges to support Works Ministry to deliver on roads
T
he Joint Committee of Senate and House of Representatives on Works has pledged its support to the Ministry of Works to ensure that all ongoing road projects in the country are expeditiously constructed and rehabilitated.
Deputy Director, Press of the ministry, Mr. Stephen Kilebi, in a statement he signed and made available to newsmen, said the assurance was given during the 2020 Budget Defence of the ministry at the National Assembly, Abuja.
Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, while answering questions on issues of the deplorable condition of roads in the country and the delay to commence repairs, said the rainy season was not an ideal period for road construction and repairs because of flood.
The minister said that soon Nigerians would witness a turnaround in road repairs as his ministry would swing into action. He, however, maintained that inadequate funding was the major challenge hindering his ministry from realizing its mandate and set goals.
He added that while the number of roads that needed to be repaired kept increasing on daily basis, the fund to fix them was grossly inadequate and at times not available.
Fashola revealed that the ministry was usually saddled with the problem of land compensation from communities, individuals and various tribes who make exorbitant claims for compensation from the Federal Government.
He, therefore, called on the legislators and the State Governors to help his Ministry out in this regard and suggested prioritisation of the major roads for completion and rehabilitation.
According to him, priority in the construction and rehabilitation of roads should be given to the major highways that connect various state capitals, the sea ports, air ports, the fuel deports among others.
He said for the repairs of these critical major roads, it should be staggered and evenly spread across the six geo-political zones across the country, so that no zone, individual or group of persons would complain of neglect or marginalisation.
Earlier, the Chairman of the Joint Senate and House of Representatives Committee on Works, Sen. Adamu Aleiro suggested Public Private Partnership Financing Strategy to fix the Nigeria’s roads.
For his part, the Co-Chairman of the Joint Committee, Mr Abubakar Bichi reiterated the support of the members to collaborate with the ministry to address the challenges of roads in Nigeria.
The Minister of State for Works and Housing, M.r Abubakar Aliyu, the Permanent Secretary, Mohammed Bukar and directors of the Ministry were at the 2020 Budget Defence.
Politics
Amb. Edem: Nigeria’s foreign policy should be redefined
Ambassador Sam Edem is former Nigeria Ambassador to Canada and former Chairman of Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC). The fellow of National Defence College and diplomat takes TONY ANICHEBE through a memory lane on his aborted plans for the Niger Delta region, among other national and international issues
As a former Chairman of NDDC, can you recall your experiences and challenges on the job?
When I got to the NDDC, militancy was the order of the day in the region and I did a thorough research which revealed that there was a long term, short term and immediate cause of the menace. I went to the creeks, saw the way they live and the challenges in the creeks and I concluded that these boys are not militants but aggrieved Nigerians and that we have to settle their grievances to make a change. My mission in the NDDC was to make a change. I am the architect of the Niger Delta Amnesty Programme.
I started it after my close interaction with the boys in the creeks. I told the then President that these boys require amnesty and equally assured the boys of their freedom if they completely embrace the deal. Nobody else should ever claim that he initiated the amnesty deal. If such a person exists, then he is a dreamer.
Are you satisfied with the implementation of the Amnesty programme as you conceived it?
I am not really satisfied. I have made that known to the authorities time without number that it wasn’t meant to be a salary paying venture; it was to create jobs for the boys to do. I mean to help them create jobs that will ensure their financial independence not getting salaries monthly, and till now, I have not told the authorities the plans I had for the boys because I was not consulted after I left NDDC.
So if they fail to consult you, will the idea remain with you till the end?
Life is dynamic and changes are also dynamic. So whenever they need my input, I will be ready to give it to them.
What is the thing required to give Niger Delta a facelift now?
The question is too general. If you talk of facelift, there is a facelift already but if you said further development; yes, because there is ongoing development.
Are you worried that oil wells in Niger Delta belong mostly to Northerners than indigenes of the region?
Do you believe in one Nigeria?
Yes I do.
Then when you go to school you see people have 1st class, 2nd class and 3rdclass, they are all results of hard work at different levels. It is only in the church that you go and stretch out your hands for communion and get it free; in life you have to fight for everything you need.
How much have our people fought to get oil wells in the Niger Delta. How much efforts have they made to get oil wells? I am a very detribalized Nigerian and I don’t believe in sensationalism. I strongly believe that if you make the right contacts and moves you get what you desire.
You cannot fold your hands and expect miracles. Since the biblical days thousands of years ago when manna dropped for the children of Israel, it never dropped again. You have to fight and work for your manna before you get it. Niger Deltans must fight for what they need.
You sounded patriotic but are you ruling out politics from the way and manner oil wells are allocated in the Niger Delta? We are aware that President Buhari cancelled some of the oil wells allocated to the Niger Deltans in 2017.
The media should never be biased. He did not revoke oil well given to the people of the Niger Delta but across board. I saw the list it was across broad and that opens a new chapter for our people to continue striving for it. Have the governors of the Niger Delta states ever sat down to conceive a master plan to benefit from the oil gas sector in the region? Do you know the efforts Akwa Ibom has made to bring Mobil Headquarters to the state? I have told you that there is no free lunch anywhere. This is global politics and global economy, there is no free lunch. God has given us the brain, energy to solve our problems and cannot come physically to assist us.
Years after the creation of the NDDC you once chaired, do you think they have done enough to justify their existence?
When I got appointed, I tried to refocus the commission. I took my focus to agriculture and planted 1,000 plus hectares of rice. I planted cassava in all the nine Niger Delta States. I wanted us to have factories here for the production of rice and went to Thailand and brought them to repack our rice. The largest rice field was in Ini Local Government Area; over 600 hectares and brought the machinery plant to Mbiebet Ini for milling. But the soil was too soft and could not carry the machines. We now moved to the boundary community between Ikono and Ini local government areas and started the foundation of the rice mill. Ini boys got up and became wild. I brought them to my house and negotiated and offered them 50% employment in the rice business but they returned home and almost killed their paramount ruler whose house they burnt down. I used all my negotiating skills to assuage them but they burned the rice field. The machine laid idle for two years before we were forced to move it to Elele, Rivers State. So who is to be blamed?
As a career ambassador, do you think the response from Nigeria after the xenophobia attack on her indigenes in South Africa is enough?
You don’t bite your nose to spite your face. I was one of those who covered strategy operations during apartheid in South Africa to make it an independent nation. In diplomacy, we always say there is no free lunch. What it means is that if I am giving you flower with my right hand, I will need something from you with my left hand. So when we were promoting independence for South Africa, what was our underground demand or were we just been philanthropic. Maybe we didn’t get our act right on that but Americans are very strict on this. They can’t give you aid without conditions. He who pays the piper dictates the tune.
Didn’t you suspect any foreign manipulations knowing that South Africa as an upcoming economy emergence with Nigeria will bring about African renaissance?
If we are looking for excuses it will never work. I am a man that doesn’t give or search for excuses. If you talk of foreign manipulations, are they visible or invisible? Are they physical or spiritual? You address physical problems physically and spiritual problems spiritually. So you know the answer. So I rest my case.
Africa has always been at the centre of Nigerian foreign policy. Do you think it should remain that way with our present circumstances?
You know that the world is dynamic and so you upgrade your policies in terms of the contemporary developments. Nigeria’s policy has not changed and we are still promoting the Economic Communities of West African States (ECOWAS) and African Union.
I heard news this morning of foodstuffs moving out of Nigeria to neighboring countries and I was marveled. If I am in charge I wouldn’t allow that. If others cannot grow what they will eat, let them starve. Every country should plant what they eat; it is the same soil and land everywhere. I went to Israel and saw what they did in agriculture and since my return, each time I drive through Akwa Ibom State I see fallow lands lying waste yet we are hungry. Will God come and plant food for us? Israel has maximized every bit of their land; the sandy soil they changed to humus soil to plant. But we have better soil to grow any type of citrus fruits or food. A former Russian president acknowledged that Nigeria is blessed with the best soil in the world.
I know of only one God’s own country and that is Nigeria, which has all the minerals in the world under their soil. We have uranium, gold and so many untouched. We even have oil sands in which we can produce oil from sands in Ondo State in commercial quantity; we have too much untouched wealth in Nigeria.
So could our problems be traced to leadership which has failed to harness all these resources?
I will not talk about leadership but will talk about Nigerians. Nigerians are Nigeria’s problem. In Britain if you see a vulcaniser who pumps tires and after a month put up flyers that he wants to go to House of Commons, the people will see that as a big joke and the security will carry out adequate investigation on him even to his intestines. But here if you are able to break the Central Bank and pick money, you have arrived and nobody cares how you arrive. The church makes you an Elder, the paramount ruler gives you chieftaincy title, the higher institutions give you a doctorate. So, in situation like this who is to be blamed?
But we think it is still the leaders….
Don’t blame the leaders. The university has a Vice Chancellor that is educated; the church has pastors that are anointed so why should you blame the ills of honoring ill gotten wealth for instance on leaders? Nigeria has no problem. The only problem Nigeria has is Nigerians.
How do we get out of this mess?
How do you get in there, get out the same way.
But late Professor Chinua Achebe blamed leadership as the major problem of the country.
I am not an ordinary man you are interviewing. I have said emphatically that when you go to the university, you go through a process. What is the process you go through to become a politician? None. So, who do you blame? There is a boy I gave money to do business and he went into oil bunkering and made money. The next thing he opted to contest for Senate. This is a young man that cannot speak one correct sentence and he almost got the election. Who are you going to blame? I don’t want to speak more on this.
During your Chairmanship of NDDC, there was this allegation that you burnt a billion naira in a cemetery to achieve some political feats. You are yet to react on this allegation years after.
That was one of the low points of journalism in this country championed by one of you from Akwa Ibom State. I had then reacted to that junk publication through a press statement and the purveyor of that news was jailed. If you said about one billion naira was burned in a cemetery, former CBN Governor Charles Soludo said it will take over a month to burn a billion naira. The Federal Government sent security agencies to all cemeteries in the country and there was no trace. Every bit of that write up was done here in Government House and the boy they used called me to apologize after but I told him to just go.
Politics
Buhari scored bull’s eye with East/West Road, says James
The President of Southern Youths Development Forum, Pastor Bassey James, is a criminologist, and General Overseer, Royal House of Faith and founder, Southern Atlantic Polytechnic, Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State. He speaks about Presidents Buhari’s probe on the activities of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), opening of Eastern Ports and the Second Niger Bridge project in this interview with TAI ANYANWU
You are a major commentator on Niger Delta affairs. How do you feel about Mr. President’s order to probe NDDC’s operations?
I say kudos to President Muhammadu Buhari and commend him. And 90 per cent of Niger Delta people are with the President on this matter. The youths, elders and poor masses of the region, who have watched the money released for the development of the Niger Delta region, being misused for worthless things that do not advance the course of the people, while the people continued to live in abject poverty and in pain. Over the years, NDDC has not done intervention projects as it should be done rather the money have been siphoned into private pockets. So the President’s order to probe NDDC is a plus for his administration, a plus for the Niger Delta people and a plus for the South-South region.
We bear the brunt of NDDC mismanagement, in spite of the fact that we contribute immensely to the federal purse. If you go through Niger Delta states, local governments and the communities, you will hardly see any development in comparison with the amount of money released to the intervention agency, which runs into trillions. We have watched this happen helplessly, hopelessly and it pains us because we are incapacitated. We don’t have the power to do anything. It is only the Federal Government that has the capacity to call for the probe. The people of Niger Delta have cried out over the years and I think that our cries have reached God and God has touched Mr. President to do what is right and needful.
Hopefully those who will come to run the affairs of the NDDC will be cautious and will know that the money does not belong to them or their cronies. Mr. President should go further to order that all the works done from 2001 till date be published so that the real beneficiaries will be known. You will discover that most of the jobs are given to non-indigenes of Niger Delta. They take the money and abandoned the job because they are not from the region. They are actually desensitised because they have nothing to lose; all they care about is to take the money and abandon the jobs. For me this is the right time for the probe. Every Niger person should celebrate and give Mr. President kudos. We see some people in Niger Delta becoming so rich and powerful rather than see the region making progress. Where are the projects? The NDDC is an intervention agency set up by the Federal Government to support the growth of the Niger Delta people. We continue to live in pains. All we see is that our money is being siphoned, misused even outrightly stolen. Where are the bridges? Show me the roads done by the intervention agency. Ninety per cent of the projects given to non-indigenes are abandoned and nobody is saying anything. So we are behind Mr. President. We are praying for him. I want to tell the Niger Delta people to be rest assured that this is one issue that Mr. President will see to the end. I am saying this because there are lots of fears that the probe will be abandoned. But I am happy that the President ordered for a forensic audit of NDDC’s account.
How far do you want the probe to spread its dragnet?
Let the account be audited state by state, local government by local government and village by village, so that the people of Niger Delta will know what each of the local governments received. I come from the oil producing community of Nkpat Enin. I cannot see what the NDDC has done in my community in the last 29 years. It did not finish any of its intervention projects.
For the first time in the history of NDDC, Mr. President has appointed an indigene of Nkpat Enin local government and people must know that NDDC is not Meat Pie that people go to eat and throw the pieces to the dogs. The Niger Delta is owned by people and the money coming to NDDC should be for the people. I have been to NDDC and you seen that there are 99 per cent non-indigenes working there and taking our resources. From the gate one can feel the impact that this place has been hijacked for political gains, manipulation and for whatever reason.
But over her years, indigenes of the Niger Delta have occupied the headship of NDDC. How do you reconcile that?
The issue is not whether they are our brothers, sisters or relations. The issue is what have they used the money to do? How much has come to the Niger Delta from 2001 till date? If the money that is due to Akwa-Ibom is given to Akwa-Ibom, for instance, or to any of the core oil producing states of Rivers, Akwa-Ibom, Delta and Bayelsa, you will see real development. There is insecurity, and absence of development in the Niger Delta. The creaks have been abandoned, everything is politics, the road network is bad, the water project is not and all you see are NDDC signboards everywhere; no jobs. Even when the jobs are done it is very poorly executed with substandard materials that cannot stand the test if time. Otherwise how can one explain that a road that is constructed gets spoilt within five months?
Now the chicken has come home to roost; we are asking Mr. President to x-ray the Niger Delta and make sure that what was taken away from the people is returned. Let the money be used to develop the Niger Delta. If that is done Niger Delta state a will be like Dubai. What does it take to development The Niger Delta? It is the money, the people’s money; and our money is been used to build structures in Lagos and Abuja to develop other places. As a Niger Delta indigenes, it takes months even years for you to be allowed to enter the gates of NDDC. Even when one eventually succeeds, one is told ‘you to go to the top and get a letter.’
Do you mean the top of NDDC or top of what or where?
I don’t know what they mean by the top; and you don’t have anybody at the top. But they will tell you to go to the top or the highest level to get a letter for you to be considered for job in NDDC. I know that Mr. President is committed to the development of the Niger Delta. He has started it with the cleaning of the Niger Delta; we must commend him for taking the steps.
Are you saying that the people running the affairs of the NDDC are richer than the Niger Delta?
Yes. If you check the life style of the people put in charge of the NDDC over the years, you will see that they are either richer than the NDDC states or they have not used money for the purpose it was meant for. The other day so much billions of Naira were found in the bank account of just a Personal Assistant. This probe is long overdue. I use this medium to appeal to Mr. President that further appointment into NDDC should not be based on political leaning. Let the Niger Delta people seat make contribution to those who will serve in NDDC. The President should reshuffle the entire NDDC and hand the intervention agency back to the people because it was made for the people.
What are thoughts about the second Niger Bridge project?
The Niger Bridge is a major link to the Delta region and what affects Onitsha people affects us directly. When the bridge is completed it will have a direct bearing in the people and development of Niger Delta. Though I don’t know the state of work done on the Niger bridge project, but I can assure our people that the project will be complete under President Buhari’s regime. I don’t work with him, but I can see the body language of the Minister of Works, Mr. Babatunde Fashola. I passed through the Bridge, I could see a lot of activities. May be after the rains, work will pickup; it is a project Mr. President shouldn’t play with because it will speak volumes about his love for our people.
How would the opening up of the Eastern Ports which had remained moribund over the years because of government policies rob off our national economic as well as enhance development of the Niger Delta region?
I think that the President is dancing back gloriously to the people’s yearnings. I am aware that Ibom Sea Port will be opened very soon, approval has been given to Calabar Sea Port, Onitsha River Port will also come on board, and I also learn that One Sea Port, which has been doing well. I want to categorically say that opening of the port in the South-East, South -South and Delta regions without putting unfair limitations on their operation will change the economy of Nigeria. All the goods that handled at Lagos Sea Ports pass through the ports Calabar, Port Harcourt, Delta and Eastern ports before they enter the water channel to Lagos. And 90 per cent of the importers of finished products and raw materials are from the south East and South-South regions. So it means that it will decongest the roads in Lagos, the containers falling and killing people will stop; the NPA will be active in that region, jobs will be created and development will take over the region. Now, the cost of moving a container from Lagos to Onitsha and Aba will reduce.
Ana doesn’t have a port. The closest to Ana is Calabar and Port Harcourt ports. It will also benefit the northern part of the country because the distance between Port Harcourt and Calabar ports to Makurdi and to other parts of the North is just a matter few hours. Then you don’t need train or spend more money. All you need is to built the super highways which Governor Ben Eyade has already conceived to link the regions with relative ease and there will be more activities amongst our peoples. The cost of imported goods will reduce; development will shoot up and that will calm tension among the citizenry.
Why are you so passionate about the probe?
I was kidnapped at my Polytechnic site in Uyo, Akwa-Ibom State, just before the 2019 general elections. I suffered a lot; it cost my family a fortune before they could secure my release. But that is the least of the reasons for what you call my passion. I discovered during my captivity that my kidnappers were young graduates. They told me that they are compelled to take to kidnapping. And they are very unhappy because society has left them no choice.
Their grouse is that government taps invaluable resources from their community (Niger Delta region) without making commensurate contribution to the welfare of the Niger Delta people. If NDDC had done well over the years, the case would have been different; the youths would have been properly engage in meaningful ventures. That is why I am passionate about the probe.
Trending
-
Body & Soul18 hours ago
Money, fame, fatherhood: Davido and his three baby mamas
-
Sports23 hours ago
Player concedes penalty while not on pitch
-
Metro and Crime22 hours ago
9 killed, 12 injured in two accidents on Sagamu-Benin Expressway
-
Sports8 hours ago
Brazil 2019: Eaglets keep Sports Minister standing
-
Body & Soul18 hours ago
Time takes toll on Lara Oshiohmole
-
AutoBeat / Auto Trends19 hours ago
Hope rises on 1,400km East-West railway
-
Politics17 hours ago
We’ve 12,000 abandoned projects in N/Delta –Akpabio
-
Body & Soul18 hours ago
Patience Jonathan sets tongues wagging