Ex-perm Sec, Clement Illoh bags 5 years for N14.1m Sure-p fraud

Department of State Services (DSS) yesterday confirmed the arrest of former Chairman of the disbanded Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT), Mr. Abdulrasheed Maina, in Abuja.

The secret agency said Maina’s arrest was not without some drama.

Maina, it said, was arrested on Monday, at the Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel, Utako, Abuja, in company with his 20-year-old son, Faisal.

The DSS, in a statement by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Dr. Peter Afunanya, claimed that Faisal, who is studying Telecoms Engineering at the Canadian University of Dubai, tried to resist arrest by pulling “a pistol against” the operatives.

He was, however, disarmed and arrested alongside his father.

The DSS said the pistol with live ammunition, a bullet proof Range Rover SUV, a BMW car, foreign currencies, a Phantom 7 drone and other sensitive documents, were recovered.

“The Phantom is a series of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)… that adds 5.8 GHz transmission support and a maximum downlink video transmission range of 7 km,” Google sear shows.

It was, however, not known what purpose the high tech device served.

“This is to confirm that the Department of State Services (DSS), in a combined operation, on 30th September, 2019, arrested Abdulrasheed Maina, former Chairman of the Pension Reform Task Team (PRTT).

“The arrest, which was effected at the Pennsylvania Avenue Hotel, Utako, Abuja, followed a request by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to the service to assist in the apprehension of the suspect.

“Maina was arrested in company of his 20-year-old son, Faisal Abdulrasheed Maina, who unsuccessfully tried to resist the arrest.

“The lad even pulled a pistol against the security agents involved in the operation. He was, however, disarmed and arrested. He is a final year student at the Canadian University of Dubai where he is studying Telecoms Engineering,” Afunanya said.

He added that the suspects would be handed over to the EFCC, for further investigation and possible prosecution.

This, according to Afunanya, was a culmination of renewed inter-agency collaboration, which the state security had always subscribed to.

He said: “The suspects and the recovered items will be handed over to the EFCC for further investigations and appropriate necessary actions.

“It is instructive to note that the operation is as a result of a renewed interagency collaboration among security and law enforcement agencies.

“The service has always subscribed to such collaboration believed to be important in national security management and therefore, hopes to sustain the initiative in mitigating the current threats against public safety and national critical assets.”

On July 21, 2015, the EFCC instituted a criminal charge against the former PRTT chairman before a Federal High Court in Abuja.

Further to that action, the commission had, sometime in 2017, declared Maina wanted over alleged failure to honour its invitation.

The suspect had, however, succeeded in obtaining a court injunction restraining the EFCC from declaring him wanted, among others.

