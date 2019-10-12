EX-WINNERS OF BBNAIJA: Where they are, what they do now

The BBNaija season 4 tagged Pepper Dem rounded off on Sunday, October 6, 2019, to a glitzy end with Mercy emerging the winner. It might interest you to know where the past three winners of the show are and what they now do.

Katung Aduwak Won The First Big Brother Naija

The first edition of the reality TV show was known as Big Brother Nigeria and it held in Nigeria.

The edition was won by Katung Aduwak and had Gideon Okeke and Ebuka Obi-Uchendu as housemates.

After winning the first edition of Big Brother Nigeria, Katung Aduwak decided to acquire more training in filmmaking and production.

He returned to Nigeria to start working on music videos and TV series. A few years ago, he had an accident that almost claimed his life but he survived and after treatment, he returned to work

He’s one of the directors of some of the series and TV shows on Africa Magic.

Efe Ajaba- the second winner of BBNaija

The brand name of the reality TV show changed as the second edition held in South Africa with a theme, ‘See Gobbe’. The franchise became known as BBNaija and it had housemates like Bisola, Kemen, TBoss, and Efe, who went on to win the edition.

Efe became famous for representing the streets of Warri despite living in Jos.

His participation in the BBNaija season two became synonymous with the phrase, ‘Based on logistics.’ After the show, Efe decided to pursue a career in entertainment with music as his forte.

He has since worked with top music acts that include Olamide, Iceprince and BOJ. In 2018, he claimed the prize money he won has been spent on various things.

Efe is still a budding music act and yet to break even.

Miracle won the third BBNaija Double Wahala edition in 2018

After a successful second edition, the third edition also held in South Africa with the theme, Double Wahala.

The edition had Cee C, Tobi, Alex, and Miracle, who won the edition.

After winning the edition – which has gone in history as one of the most dramatic seasons – Miracle stayed back in Nigeria to fulfill all he signed up for with owners of the BB franchise in Nigeria before leaving the country.

Miracle had told fans and viewers that he aims to win the prize money in other to get training to become a professional and commercial pilot.

The BBNaija season 3 winner has been in school for the last 12 months studying to become a professional and commercial pilot

Like this: Like Loading...