Excitement as Squash Championship ends in Enugu

nugu, the Coal City state came alive yesterday, following the grand finale of a three-day 1st Enugu State Independent Squash Close Championship.

Powered by Enugu State Squash Racket Association and the State Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, the championship which drew more than 40 players from Enugu and squash enthusiasts within and outside Enugu took place at Dragon Squash Court of 82 Division Nigerian Army, Enugu.

Speaking with journalists, Mr. Okechukwu Groupson Paul, Enugu state chairman of Squash Racket Association, expressed happiness that the championship was a huge success considering the fact that the game was almost forgotten in the state.

He said, “Squash is a family affair and we feel that for long since squash more or less was like forgotten in Enugu that we need to revive the game. That’s why since two years ago we started gathering these young men and girls you are seeing here today, start teaching them how to play the game and nurturing them and today we say we have to stage a full close championship for them to play.

“So it’s a squash tournament, close, mainly for Enugu state residents. Squash is a game of fitness; it’s a game of energy, alertness and agility.

“We feel that if we revitalize squash again unlike before, we do have about five tournaments in Enugu alone; like the Ben Ossy Umunna, British Airways, Gordon Shoes, Governor’s Cup and Independence Squash and so on and so forth. But after 1991 no more squash tournament, no competition again in Enugu and we feel that something is missing.”

Speaking about her assessment of the players, Mrs. Victoria Tokula, Coach Enugu Squash Racket Association, said they have already discovered some good players with four of them already representing the state in national squash tournaments.

“We have got four very good players who have represented the state already and we have got some new ones who are showing interest. Among them, like 20 we have already, we have like eight others apart from the four who have represented the state, who are doing very well and are coming up very fast even though we are having challenges in equipment,” she said.

Cash prices and medals were won at the end of the close championship. Ends

