Exercise on empty stomach could help fight Type 2 diabetes

S

cientists in the United Kingdom (UK) said carrying out exercise on empty stomach helps people control their blood sugar level and consequently have ‘profound’ positive effects on their health.

These are the findings of a new study published in the ‘Journal of Clinical Endocrinology and Metabolism’.

The study conducted at the universities of Bath and Birmingham both in the UK, showed that exercising before eating breakfast helps people control their blood sugar levels more than working out post-meal.

The body of one that fasted before exercise becomes efficient at using insulin, called ‘insulin sensitive’, which is generally seen as a sign of good health, the research team noted.

Similarly, keeping insulin in check has the potential to fight type 2 diabetes and other metabolic conditions.

Insulin is a hormone made by the pancreas that allows the body to use sugar (glucose) from carbohydrates in food for energy or to store glucose for future use. Insulin helps keep blood sugar level from getting too high (hyperglycemia) or too low (hypoglycemia).

Type 2 diabetes mellitus consists of an array of dysfunctions characterised by hyperglycemia and resulting from the combination of resistance to insulin action

The current study at universities of Bath and Birmingham involved 30 men classified as obese or overweight, who were split into two intervention groups.

For six weeks, one group ate breakfast before exercise and one after – as well as a control group. All participants ate dinner at 8pm the night before.

The breakfast was a high carbohydrate shake. The participants were also given a placebo drink before or after the exercise, depending on which group they were in.

The exercise was cycling three times a week, supervised by a researcher, lasting up to 50 minutes.

There were no rules around their diet other than the restricted times of their breakfast and dinner.

A sample of muscle tissue after the intervention showed that muscles in the group who exercised before eating were more responsive to insulin than those who exercised after, the ‘Mailonline’ reported. .

According to the team led by Dr. Rob Edinburgh as part of his PhD, people with low insulin sensitivity, also referred to as insulin resistance, will require larger amounts of insulin and may have diabetes.

It could also indicate problems such as high blood pressure and high cholesterol levels.

Dr. Javier Gonzalez, of the University of Bath, said the results of the study suggested that changing the timing of when you eat in relation to when you exercise could bring about profound and positive changes to your overall health.

Similarly, Dr. Gareth Wallis, of the University of Birmingham, said: “This work suggests that performing exercise in the overnight-fasted state can increase the health benefits of exercise for individuals, without changing the intensity, duration or perception of their effort.”

