Exploitation: How Magistrate gave ruling against 52 hotels in 3 hours – Hoteliers
Hoteliers in Imo State have complained about the system of exploitation and impunity that undermined the hospitality industry in the state in the last eight years and urged government to redress same to maximize productivity in the sector.
In a petition to the Commissioner, Ministry of Tourism, Creative Art and Culture, Barr. Chijioke Nzekwe, the hoteliers, under the aegis of Imo State Hoteliers Association, lamented the sharp practices instituted under former governor Rochas Okorocha’s administration in which some government revenue collectors colluded with some members of the state judiciary to allegedly rip-off hotels in the state.
The hoteliers urged the present administration to bring to an end the systemic corruption and impunity in the revenue collection engagements with hotels in the state.
The petition signed by the Chairman of the Association, Mr. Chima Chukwunyere read in part: “In retrospect, I assert and without any fear of contradiction, that on the 28th of last month, a particular Magistrate gave a ruling against 52 hotels within three hours and one of these affected hotels was closed five years ago and the structure demolished three years ago.”
Chukwunyere noted that the problems confronting the hospitality industry in the state erupted during the Okorocha administration wherein the former governor appointed revenue consultants with close ties to its officials.
He regretted that the revenue agents unashamedly connive with some personnel of the judiciary to defraud unsuspecting members of the public and succeeded in running down some hotels in the state.
Suspected serial killer, West, appears in court
Suspected serial killer, Gracious David West, was brought to court in Rivers State on Monday.
West, who had confessed to killing seven women in different hotels, was brought into the High Court premises in Port Harcourt around 10.28 am by heavily armed personnel of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad.
However, the charges against the suspect were not read to him because no lawyer was representing him in court.
Close borders to foreign herdsmen, Ortom urges FG
* Visits woman whose hand was chopped off by herdsmen
Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Monday called on the Federal Government to as a matter of urgency, close the country’s borders on foreigners who disguise as Fulani herdsmen to launch attacks on innocent citizens in the country.
Ortom stated this while speaking with journalists shortly after he visited a victim of the herdsmen attack, Mrs. Grace Wanhena Zeku who was gruesomely attacked on her farm and had her left hand amputated in Guma Local Government Area of the state.
The governor, who believed the attackers, must have been aliens, said it is wrong to allow herdsmen from other neighbouring countries to make incursion into the country, commit atrocities and go scot free.
“I want to advise the Federal Government close borders also on herdsmen who are foreigners.
“It is wrong to allow herdsmen from Mali, from Niger, from Chad to take over Nigeria and commit atrocities and go back to their countries. No country in the world will accept this kind of thing.
“You can imagine the pain that these herdsmen have thrown this woman into; we have always talked about cases of missing people and if she was killed in the jungle, nobody would have been talking about her today and may be the family would have been afraid because up till today, our people are not yet back to their ancestral homes and even those who have attempted to go back, they are being attacked,” he said.
2 escape death in Onitsha as containers fall on vehicle
The FRSC confirmed on Monday that two persons sustained injuries at Onitsha in Anambra when two containers fell off an articulated vehicle at Upper Iweka on the Onitsha-Owerri highway.
The Sector Commander of the FRSC in Anambra, Mr Andrew Kumapayi, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka that the accident occurred at about 8:30 a.m.
Onitsha, the commercial hub of Anambra State has been witnessing tragedies week after week in recent times, especially at Upper Iweka, a hot spot in the city that is also home to many transport companies.
Kumapayi explained that the 20 feet containers fell off a Mercedes 911 articulated vehicle and damaged a Volkswagen Golf car with registration number AU 813 NSH.
He said the articulated vehicle lost control, due to bad spots along the road, making the containers to fall, damaging the car and causing injuries to the driver and a passer-by.
“Two persons sustained injuries, the driver of the car and a woman passing bye but no fatality was recorded.
“They have been taken to a nearby hospital and are responding to treatment,” the commander said.
Kumapayi said that efforts were going on to clear the obstruction caused by the incident, to restore traffic flow on the highway.
He, however, advised motorists to always put their vehicles in good working condition and drive with caution to avoid loss of lives and property.
Woman uses hot knife to burn four-year-old niece
P
olice in Ogun State have arrested a 35-year-old woman, Monsurat, for allegedly using hot knife to burn her four-year-old niece, Fathia Ogundimu, and also biting her.
Olusanya, a mother of three, was accused of using a knife heated in fire to inflict injuries all over the victim’s body.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident yesterday, disclosed that the woman also severely bit the little girl on her stomach and lips.
According to Oyeyemi, the suspect subjected the girl to torture after accusing her of pouring away a pot of soup.
He explained that the arrest followed a complaint at the Sango Division by a community development association member at Toluwalase community in Owode, Ijako on October 18, 2019.
The PPRO said the complainant claimed that the girl was on the verge of being sent to her early grave if appropriate steps were not taken to save her from the wicked aunt.
He added: “On the strength of the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Sango Police Station, a Chief Superintendent of Police (CSP), Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to the scene where the aunt was promptly arrested.
“On interrogation, she admitted being responsible for the injuries on the body of the victim but pleaded with the police to be lenient with her, claiming that devil pushed her to do it.”
Oyeyemi added that the victim was subsequently taken to hospital for medical treatment while her biological parents have also been contacted to take custody of their daughter.
He added that the suspect was currently being detained at the Sango Division and would be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded.
Oyeyemi, however, said the state Commissioner of Police, Bashir Makama, had appealed to parents to be wary of people to put in charge of the custody of their children.
Trader slumps, dies as fire guts market
A
trader on Saturday collapsed and died after he gone to the Santana Market on the Sapele Road, Benin, Edo State and discovered that his shop had been razed down by fire.
The middle-aged man, identified simply as Biggy, didn’t’ know that a midnight fire gutted the market until he got there. On seeing that his shop and his entire wares were now debris, he collapsed. He died while being rushed to the nearest hospital.
A witness said: “All the shops in the market were gutted by the fire. The fire destroyed goods worth millions of naira.”
Mrs. Eucharia Ezeribe, whose shop was stockpiled with clothing materials and household items, said nothing was salvaged from her shop.
Another wholesale trader, referred to as Mama Ofure, a rice and beans seller, said: “I recently stocked my shop, but now everything is gone with the inferno. I couldn’t salvage anything because my house is far to the market. It was only those that live close to the market who were able to salvage their goods.”
One of the victims, who live close to the market, said immediately she noticed thick smoke from the market, she knew something had gone wrong. She immediately alerted the state fire service, but she and other traders waited in vain.
Traders and residents close to Santana Market disclosed that the inferno started about 9.30p.m. on Saturday when the market reputed for hosting the rich and middle class had closed for the day.
It was learnt that the fire started from one of the stores inside the market and spread to others.
The cause of the fire was not readily known, but residents said it might have been caused by power surge when the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) restored power. BEDC restored power four days after outage.
Some owners of the shops, who are mainly women, were wailing over their losses.
Burnt raw food items – such as rice and beans – as well as sewing machines, fridges, grinding machines, provisions, among others, littered the shops.
The fire outbreak occurred just about two months after a similar incident occurred at the multi-billion naira Uwelu Auto Parts Market in Egor Local Government Area of the state,
A team of fire fighters from the Nigeria National Petroleum Company, (NNPC) later arrived, but could not do much to the already bad situation.
The Chairman of Ikpoba-Okha Local Government Area, Dr. Eric Osayande, was on ground to access the extent of damage.
Osayande, who addressed some of the victims, assured them that government would investigate the cause of the fire, which he said was the first since the history of the market, with a view to preventing a reoccurrence.
He promised that the local government would seek help from the state government because of the enormous damage which the council couldn’t carry alone.
Hot porridge kills three children in Bauchi
A
n extremely hot porridge, being transported in a tricycle in Bauchi State has claimed the lives of three children, aged between nine months and nine years.
The porridge, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), was being transported in a jumbo-size plastic flask when the tricycle plunged into a pothole and upturned, emptying the porridge on the occupants of the tricycle.
Narrating the incident yesterday, a relation of the victims, Malam Auwal Bala, said the tragedy occurred on Wednesday while the family was celebrating the marriage of a member.
He said: “Three women and six children were inside the tricycle conveying the porridge, known as ‘gwate’ in local parlance, to the venue of the celebration. The flask containing the porridge was placed inside the tricycle at the rear and when the tricycle plunged into a large pothole, it summersaulted and the extremely hot content of the flask poured on the children on their heads, shoulders and chests. Three of the children, Aniya Yahaya (6), Mariam Mohammed (9) and Ibrahim Yusuf, nine months, died from serious burns, while a fourth child, Khadijah Usman, aged seven, is currently in critical condition.”
Bala added that one of the women also sustained injuries, while the remaining two children and two women escaped unhurt. He said that losing three members of the family, mostly children, was most traumatic, but said that they had since gone ‘philosophical’ about the incident.
He said: “God giveth, God taketh. Who are we to question the will of God.”
Isheri floods: Core TV News announces temporary shutdown
Temitope Ogunbanke
The management of Core TV news, one the nation’s top news stations, has announced the temporary shutdown of the station, owing to the floods occasioned by the release of water from the Oyan dam which has flooded the headquarters of the television station.
The Managing Director and founder of the station, Olajide Adediran, in a statement he issued at the weekend, said the decision, though a painful one, had to be taken in order to safeguard the lives of its members of staff and the station’s multi million naira equipment from further damage.
He therefore urged the Ogun State government and other stakeholders to find a lasting solution to the issue of release of water from the Oyan dam.
Adediran also assured the general public that the station will bounce back better in the next few days once the situation improves with the flood water expected to recede in the coming days.
While pledging the commitment of the Core TV News management to lending its platform for advocacy in finding a lasting solution to the challenges posed by the issue, he stated that the issue of flooding in the Isheri estates where the headquarters of the station is located is one that requires the cooperation of all stakeholders.
Woman arrested for slicing, biting four-year-old niece
Kunle Olayeni, Abeokuta
Police in Ogun State have arrested a 35-year-old woman, Monsurat Olusanya, for allegedly maltreating her four-year-old niece, Fathia Ogundimu.
The suspect, a mother of three, was accused of using a knife heated in fire to inflict injuries all over the body of the victim.
The state police spokesman, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who confirmed the incident on Sunday, disclosed that the woman also severely bit the little girl on her stomach and lips.
According to Oyeyemi, the suspect subjected the girl to torture after accusing her of pouring a pot of soup away.
He explained that the arrest followed a complaint at the Sango Division by a community development association member in Toluwalase community in Owode Ijako on October 18.
The police spokesman said the complainant claimed that the girl was on the verge of being sent to early grave if appropriate steps were not taken to save her from the wicked aunt.
He said: “On the strength of the report, the DPO Sango Police Station, CSP Godwin Idehai, detailed his detectives to the scene where the wicked aunt was promptly arrested.
“On interrogation, she admitted being responsible for the injuries on the body of the victim but pleaded with the police to be lenient with her, claiming that devil pushed her to do it.”
Man slumps, dies as late night fire guts Edo market
From Cajetan Mmuta, BENIN
A late Saturday night fire razed the popular Santana Market, located along the busy Sapele Road in Benin the Edo State capital.
Sadly, a middle aged man who had came to the market to resume his daily buying and selling and whose name was simply given as ‘Biggy’ but oblivious of the fire incident the previous night, collapsed and died upon seeing that his entire wares and whole market had been burnt by the fire.
He was rushed to the nearby hospital but died before he could get the place.
The sad incident happened just about two months after a similar incident took place at the multi billion naira Uwelu Auto Parts Market in Egor Local Governmen Area of the state.
Traders and residents close to Santana Market disclosed that the inferno started at about 9:30pm on Saturday when the market, reputed for hosting the rich and middle class as well as others most of who come from the Government Reservation Area, GRA, and adjoining areas within and outside the capital, had closed for the day.
New Telegraph learnt that the fire started from one of the stores inside the market and spread to others.
The cause of the fire was not readily known but residents said it may have been caused by power surge when the Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) restored light to the market after four days of outage.
