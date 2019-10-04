Extra-judicial killing: We’re reviewing firearms order –IGP

…says 1,151 murder, kidnap, other suspects arrested in 2 months

The days of extra-judicial killings and abuse of human rights may soon be over, as the Nigeria Police have announced a major review in the use of firearms by personnel.

There have been reports of extra-judicial killings by some police personnel, especially men of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

The development has generated both local and international condemnation, with global bodies such as Amnesty International (AI) and Human Rights Watch coming out with damning reports detailing such alleged abuses.

But, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has assured Nigerians of his commitment towards institutionalising respect for fundamental human rights.

Consequently, the IGP has announced the successful review of Force Order (237), which he said, spelt out new rules of engagement, among others, on the use of firearms.

In the revised order, personnel to be assigned arms must undergo special training for that purpose, even as there would be yearly assessment and evaluation of such officers, to determine the suitability to continue to undertake such task.

The new order further introduced the firearms officer, as only armament officers were provided for in the old order.

Also, teaching modules on the aforesaid will be introduced at police training institutions across the country, with a view to getting personnel acquainted with the revised order.

The IGP made the disclosure yesterday at the Force Headquarters in Abuja, at a conference with senior police officers from the rank of Commissioner and above.

“Special trainings are being organised for the Special Units of the Police, including the Police Mobile Force, Special Forces, Counter-Terrorism Unit, Anti-Robbery detachments, Anti-Kidnapping Squads and the Criminal Investigation Operatives. This is with the intention of equipping them with the right orientation for policing in the 21st Century and to align their operations within the expectations of the law and the citizens.

“In order to situate our vision in this regard to the standards of democratic policing, which is hinged on the protection of fundamental human rights, it is considered expedient that Force Order 237 which defines our Rules of Engagement (RoE) be reviewed, standardised and simplified.

“I am delighted to announce that with the support of our local and internal partners, we have successfully completed the process of reviewing the document and today, we shall be formally launching the Revised Force Order 237 (RFO) which is not only comprehensive and modernized, but simplified for ease of comprehension by all members of the Force. The launch of the first two thousand (2,000) copies of the document will be undertaken in the course of this meeting”, Adamu said.

Meanwhile, the Police Chief has claimed a reduction in the national crime profile in the country.

According to Adamu, a total of 1,151 high profile suspects had been arrested in the last 2 months (August to date).

Also within the period under review, the IGP said 228 firearms of various descriptions were recovered across the country.

He attributed the development to the effective policing strategies he had emplaced since his emergence.

The police chief gave the breakdown as follows: armed robbery suspects (470); kidnap suspects (216); suspected cultists (335); and murder suspects (130).

Apart from sustained nationwide operations, Adamu attributed the successes to the narrowing of trust gap between the Force and the public.

The IGP said: “I am again pleased to note that the national crime profile of the country continues to decline in relation to the previous quarters. This trend is indicative of the effectiveness of our policing strategies which are based on community partnership practices, application of cutting-edge policing technologies and crime management solutions, the engagement and integration of intelligence-led policing standards to our functions at all operational and investigative levels, and an enhanced inter-agency collaboration orientation.”

“In furtherance to these, the trust gap between the citizens and the Police has been significantly narrowed and the bond to fight and reclaim our communities from the criminals who are our common enemies has been strengthened. In addition, the commitment and capacity of the Nigeria Police to re-dominate the public space and deny criminals the liberty to manifest their heinous crimes has been appreciably boosted.

“In consequence, from August 2019 to date, a total of 1,151 high profile suspects have been arrested nationwide. This includes four hundred and seventy (470) armed robbery suspects; two hundred and sixteen (216) kidnap suspects; three hundred and thirty-five (335) suspected cultists, and one hundred and thirty (130) murder suspects.

“Furthermore two hundred and twenty-eight (228) firearms of various descriptions and calibre were recovered in various police operations across the country within the same period. Aside this, two hundred and thirty-one (231) kidnapped victims have been safely rescued and reunited with their families while seventy-five (75) stolen vehicles were also recovered from criminal elements.

On the forthcoming gubernatorial elections in Bayelsa and Kogi states, Adamu pledged the Force’s readiness to provide a secure and level-playing field for all contenders.

To achieve this, he has pledged the Force’s readiness to work with the Independence National Electoral Commission (INEC).

He has, nonetheless, warned politicians to play by the rules, vowing to isolate and deal with perpetrators of violence.

“The upcoming elections in Kogi and Bayelsa States will, again, put our professionalism and doggedness to test. Let me seize this opportunity to assure all citizens and stakeholders, including the international community, of our determination to work with the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in creating conducive and enabling environment that will guarantee the peaceful conduct of the elections.

“While assuring law abiding citizens and stakeholders of their safety during the elections, let me warn all political actors who may want to adopt undemocratic and illegal means to achieve their aspirations to bury such thoughts now or be prepared to face the consequences, as they will be identified, isolated and made to face the wrath of the law.

“Therefore, parents and guardians are strongly advised to caution their children and wards not to allow themselves to be used to undermine the democratic process in the two states. Politics is a game and it should be driven by service-orientation, patriotism, and overriding national security interest rather than unrestrained narrow and desperate individual considerations. All political actors and stakeholders are, accordingly, admonished to play the political game in accordance with the law and democratic norms”, Adamu stated.

