ICT / e-World
Facebook probe by US states expands to 47 attorneys general
A New York-led probe into allegations that Facebook Inc put consumer data at risk and pushed up advertising rates has expanded to include attorneys general from 47 U.S. states and territories, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement on Tuesday.
The investigation of Facebook announced in September had included Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia. It now includes most U.S. states as well as the U.S. territory of Guam, reports Reuters.
Facebook shares closed down 3.9% at $182.34 on Tuesday.
The statement provided a list of states involved in the probe and added that other states “cannot confirm their participation in pending investigations.” California, the largest state by population, was not on the list.
Some states, particularly New York and Nebraska, have raised concerns that Facebook and other big tech companies engage in anti-competitive practices, expose consumer data to potential data theft and push up advertising prices.
Facebook said that its users had multiple choices for the services that the company provides.
“We understand that if we stop innovating, people can easily leave our platform. This underscores the competition we face,” said Will Castleberry, vice president, state and local policy, at Facebook. “We will work constructively with state attorneys general and we welcome a conversation with policymakers about the competitive environment in which we operate.”
Facebook also faces probes by the U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission, as well as the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.
The Facebook investigations are part of a larger landscape of probes of big tech firms.
Reuters and others reported in June that the Justice Department and FTC had divided responsibility for the companies being investigated, with the Justice Department taking on Alphabet Inc’s Google and Apple Inc while the FTC looked into Facebook and Amazon.com Inc.
The Justice Department later said it was opening a probe of online platforms, which would include Facebook.
ICT / e-World
Facebook probe by US states expands to 47 attorneys general
A New York-led probe into allegations that Facebook Inc put consumer data at risk and pushed up advertising rates has expanded to include attorneys general from 47 U.S. states and territories, New York Attorney General Letitia James said in a statement on Tuesday.
The investigation of Facebook announced in September had included Colorado, Florida, Iowa, Nebraska, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and the District of Columbia. It now includes most U.S. states as well as the U.S. territory of Guam, reports Reuters.
Facebook shares closed down 3.9% at $182.34 on Tuesday.
The statement provided a list of states involved in the probe and added that other states “cannot confirm their participation in pending investigations.” California, the largest state by population, was not on the list.
Some states, particularly New York and Nebraska, have raised concerns that Facebook and other big tech companies engage in anti-competitive practices, expose consumer data to potential data theft and push up advertising prices.
Facebook said that its users had multiple choices for the services that the company provides.
“We understand that if we stop innovating, people can easily leave our platform. This underscores the competition we face,” said Will Castleberry, vice president, state and local policy, at Facebook. “We will work constructively with state attorneys general and we welcome a conversation with policymakers about the competitive environment in which we operate.”
Facebook also faces probes by the U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Trade Commission, as well as the House of Representatives Judiciary Committee.
The Facebook investigations are part of a larger landscape of probes of big tech firms.
Reuters and others reported in June that the Justice Department and FTC had divided responsibility for the companies being investigated, with the Justice Department taking on Alphabet Inc’s Google and Apple Inc while the FTC looked into Facebook and Amazon.com Inc.
The Justice Department later said it was opening a probe of online platforms, which would include Facebook.
ICT / e-World
Mark Zuckerberg on billionaires: ‘No one deserves to have that much money’
Mark Zuckerberg, the fifth richest person in the world with many billions of dollars to his name, said he “understands” where Bernie Sanders is coming from when the Democratic presidential candidate says billionaires shouldn’t exist.
“I don’t know if I have an exact threshold on what amount of money someone should have, but on some level no one deserves to have that much money,” the Facebook (FB) CEO said during a town hall event at the company’s headquarters on Thursday in response to an employee question about Sanders’ comments.
Zuckerberg currently has a net worth of nearly $70 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. He has previously pledged to give away 99% of his Facebook shares.
“I think if you do something that’s good, you get rewarded, but I do think some of the wealth that can be accumulated is unreasonable,” he said at the event.
In an unusual move, Zuckerberg decided to livestream the company event after audio from internal meetings conducted in July was leaked and published earlier this week. (He said Thursday that the company believes an intern shared the audio recording.)
“Our internal Q&As at Facebook are one of my favorite traditions, and after the transcript of one of them was published online earlier this week, I thought it would be good to show everyone what these Q&As are like,” Zuckerberg wrote in a post on his personal Facebook page on Thursday minutes before a broadcast of the town hall event began.
In the leaked audio, obtained by tech site The Verge, Zuckerberg comments on another presidential candidate — Sen. Elizabeth Warren — and admits to employees that the prospect of her as president could “suck” for Facebook, given her promises to break up tech companies.
On Thursday, Zuckerberg was asked how he could stay impartial on presidential candidate Elizabeth Warren following his past statements about her.
“Let’s try not to antagonize her further,” Zuckerberg said of Warren on Thursday. He added: “I would rather have someone get elected, even if I disagree with them on everything, which I don’t even think is the case here, than not give them the ability to say what they think.”
Warren released an aggressive plan earlier this year to break up tech giants like Facebook, Amazon (AMZN)and Google (GOOG), reports CNN.
“You have someone like Elizabeth Warren who thinks that the right answer is to break up the companies,” Zuckerberg said in a meeting with Facebook employees this summer, according to the leaked audio. “If she gets elected president, then I would bet that we will have a legal challenge, and I would bet that we will win the legal challenge. And does that still suck for us? Yeah.”
“But look,” he continued, “at the end of the day, if someone’s going to try to threaten something that existential, you go to the mat and you fight.”
ICT / e-World
FBI Director: Facebook could become platform of ‘child pornographers’
FBI Director Christopher Wray said on Friday that Facebook Inc’s proposal to encrypt its popular messaging program would turn the platform into a “dream come true for predators and child pornographers.”
Wray, who was one of several top Justice Department officials on Friday to address a crowd of law enforcement and child protection officials in Washington, said that Facebook’s (FB.O) plan would produce “a lawless space created not by the American people or their representatives but by the owners of one big company.”
Facebook intends to add encryption of wide swathes of communications on its platform.
His speech ratchets up the pressure on Facebook as the U.S. and allied governments renew their push to weaken the digital protections around the billions of messages people exchange each day.
Wray steered clear of making any specific proposal, saying that “companies themselves are best placed” to offer a way for law enforcement to get around encryption.
“We’re going to lose the ability to find those kids who need to be rescued,” Wray said. “We’re going to lose the ability to find the bad guys.”
The Justice Department’s No. 2 official, who spoke after Wray, took a swipe at Apple Inc, which already uses end-to-end encryption on its messenger, saying the company reported only 43 tips to law enforcement last year about child exploitation.
Facebook, by contrast, reported globally 16 million child-exploitation tips, a number that he said could drop by as much as 70 percent if Facebook encrypts its messaging program the way Apple has done.
“Are we to assume that Apple magically ran platforms free of child exploitation?” Deputy Attorney General Jeff Rosen asked. “Or is it that companies with end-to-end encryption cannot see harmful illicit activity that was occurring on these platforms and they choose to avert their eyes by deploying end-to-end encryption?”
The Justice Department event is part of a renewed push by the American, Australian, and British governments to force tech companies to help them circumvent the encryption that helps keeps digital communications secure.
Debates over encryption have been rumbling for more than 25 years, but officials’ anxiety has increased as major tech companies move toward automatically encrypting the messages on their platforms and the data held on phones, reports Reuters.
In the past, officials have cited the threat of terrorism to buttress their campaigns again encryption. But as Islamic State and other extremist groups fade from the headlines, governments are trying a different tack, invoking the threat of child abuse to argue for “lawful access” to these devices.
Facebook’s privacy-focused move, announced by founder and Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg this year, is causing particular consternation because the platform is the source of millions of tips to authorities about child abuse images every year.
Zuckerberg, speaking on the company’s weekly internal Q&A livestream on Thursday, defended the decision, saying he was “optimistic” Facebook would be able to identify predators even in encrypted systems by using the same tools it uses to fight election interference.
Many people have applauded Facebook’s push for privacy and security. Academics, experts, and privacy groups have long worried that circumventing the protections around private communications would open dangerous vulnerabilities that could make the entire internet less safe, and leave billions of users exposed to abusive surveillance.
Attorney General William Barr, who also spoke at Friday’s event, said the Justice Department “would like to engage with the private sector in exploring solutions,” but he warned that time is running out because the deployment of “warrant-proof encryption has accelerated.”
“The status quo is exceptionally dangerous, unacceptable, and only getting worse,” he said.
Daniel Castro, the Vice President of the Washington-based Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, said in an interview ahead of Wray’s speech that government officials were framing the conversation around protecting children because it’s emotionally powerful.
“In the past they’ve really focused on terrorism,” he said. “They’ve really switched angles on that.”
ICT / e-World
Facebook removes multiple accounts from Nigeria, Egypt, two others
Facebook Inc has removed several pages, groups and accounts on its platforms from the United Arab Emirates, Egypt, Nigeria and Indonesia, citing “coordinated inauthentic behavior”.
A total of 280 Facebook accounts, 149 pages and 43 groups, and 121 Instagram accounts were removed, the social media platform said bit.ly/2LJypCf on Thursday.
Facebook, which owns one-time rivals Instagram and WhatsApp, said the accounts were engaged in spreading content on topics like UAE’s activity in Yemen, the Iran nuclear deal and the criticism of Qatar, Turkey and Iran.
The social media giant has recently been cracking down on such accounts after coming under fire in the last few years for its self-admitted sluggishness in developing tools to combat extremist content and propaganda operations, reports Reuters.
Earlier this year, it removed accounts from Iraq, Ukraine, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Iran, Thailand, Honduras and Israel.
Facebook is making attempts to prevent online abuses and spread of misinformation, including in political election campaigns.
ICT / e-World
Cambridge Analytica scandal: US to fine Facebook $5bn
US regulators have approved a record $5bn (£4bn) fine on Facebook to settle an investigation into data privacy violations, reports in US media say.
The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) has been investigating allegations that political consultancy Cambridge Analytica improperly obtained the data of up to 87 million Facebook users.
The settlement was approved by the FTC in a 3-2 vote, sources told US media.
Facebook and the FTC told the BBC they had no comment on the reports.
The consumer protection agency the FTC began investigating Facebook in March 2018 following reports that Cambridge Analytica had accessed the data of tens of millions of its users.
The investigation focused on whether Facebook had violated a 2011 agreement under which it was required to clearly notify users and gain “express consent” to share their data.
The $5bn fine was approved by the FTC in a 3-2 vote which broke along party lines, with Republican commissioners in favour and Democrats opposed.
The New York Times reported that the Democrats wanted stricter limits on the firm, while other Democrats have criticised the fine as inadequate.
“With the FTC either unable or unwilling to put in place reasonable guardrails to ensure that user privacy and data are protected, it’s time for Congress to act,” US Senator Mark Warner said.
The fine still needs to be finalised by the Justice Department’s civil division, and it is unclear how long this may take, the sources said.
If confirmed, it would be the largest fine ever levied by the FTC on a tech company.
However, the amount falls in line with estimates by Facebook, which earlier this year said it was expecting a fine of up to $5bn.
Investors responded positively to the news, pushing Facebook shares up 1.8%.
Business
Multiple taxation: X-raying call for executive order
Stakeholders in telecommunications recently called for Executive Order as the only solution to the perennial issue of multiple taxation in the sector. Will government toe this line as it did on the issue of local content in ICT? Will this really be efficient enough to put an end to this problem? SAMSON AKINTARO asks
After years of appeals and interventions, stakeholders in Nigeria’s telecommunications sector are demanding a pragmatic action from the Federal Government to address the issue of multiple taxation. This, they want in form of an Executive Order (EO) compelling state governments and their various agencies to desist from imposing arbitrary taxes on telecoms facilities across the country.
Before now, there had also been repeated calls for declaration of telecoms infrastructure as Criticality National Infrastructure, to prevent shutting down and destruction of telecoms infrastructure over tax matters. However, while a bill to that effect has suffered undue delay at the National Assembly, players believe a faster approach is needed in form of EO.
An Executive Order is a directive from the President, which are gazetted and made enforceable with the force of law. It is seen as a quick and fast way of addressing national issues as opposed to legislation, which goes through long process.
Last year, President Muhammadu Buhari, signed some EOs relating to ease of doing business in the country and local content. Specifically, EO 005 addresses the concerns of stakeholders in the ICT industry regarding the problem of local content. While implementation is still on, nothing seems to have changed in terms of local content in the ICT industry one year after the order. However, analysts believe the country is making gradual progress in the area of IT procurement.
NCC’s interventions
While the issue of multiple taxation is as old as the telecom sector itself, players have for years appealed to the states and local government authorities in the country to consider the importance of telecoms to the economy and desist from arbitrary taxes impositions. Several times, the telecoms regulator, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) have had to intervene in cases between state governments and the licensed operators over issue of taxes, which often leads to shutting down of base stations.
To have a better grasp of the situation, the regulator in 2012 established what it called Industry Working Group (IWG) on multiple taxation. The duties of the IWG varies from reviewing recent cases of multiple taxations suffered by the operators within the telecoms industry, to liaising with the federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Joint Tax Board (JTB) to ensure a fair and equitable tax/levies for operator within the industry and where necessary, a tax review of the taxes and levies (Approved List for Collection) act of 1998.
However, years of engagements and interventions by the Group under the supervision of NCC have failed to produce desired results. Indeed, the number of taxes and arbitrary shutting down of base stations continues unabated, even until now.
EO as solution
For industry stakeholders who gathered at the maiden edition of Nigeria Telecoms Leadership Summit recently organised by NCC in Lagos, the only solution to the problem of multiple taxation in the sector would be an Executive Order by the Federal Government. A former Minister of Communication in the country, Dr Omobola Johnson, who spearheaded the call, said years of talking have not changed the multiple taxation situation in the telecoms sector, but rather, it is getting worse. Johnson, who as a Minister, had to visit all the state governments to make them realise why they need to soft pedal on their penchant for taxing telecom infrastructure arbitrarily, said she was surprised that four years after she left office, nothing has changed. “I left office in 2015 and today, we are still talking about multiple taxation, which they had been talking about 10 years before I became Minister. Before I left office, we engaged with all the state governors, we met them one by one to let them realise the importance of telecommunications to the economy and why the sector should not be killed with taxes. We got their promises, but today the situation is getting worse. It shows that negotiations have failed. The only solution right now is for the Presidency to issue an Executive Order against multiple taxation in the sector,” she said.
Increase in taxes
Corroborating the former Minister, the Chairman Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, said it has become clear that interventions by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) and negotiations with the state governors are not the solution to the problem of multiple taxation facing the sector. Adebayo disclosed that as at the last count, the number of taxes to be paid by telecom operators had risen to 39. “We have been talking for years and we are still talking but the talks are not taking us anywhere. The taxes are increasing and most of it has nothing to do with telecoms but because the state governments see telecoms as cash cow, they all want to milk it. We are saying enough is enough, we need an Executive Order, not interventions or negotiations because they have not worked,” he said.
He noted that the tax situation is sending bad signals to investors who are considering coming into the country. “Investors are watching and the signal we are sending to them with the issue of multiple taxation and multiple regulation is discouraging the. We have been doing same thing same way over the years and we have been getting same result. It is time we changed approach,” he said.
A peep at EO5
In recognition of the role of science, technology and innovation in national economic development and to increase the quantum of value created in the Nigeria economy via Nigerian content in public procurement, President Muhammadu Buhari signed Executive Order No.5 (EO5) to provide a platform to harness Science, Technology and Innovation. EO5 aims to promote the “Made in Nigeria Campaign”, drive national competitiveness, productivity and economic activities across sectors. The thrust of EO5 is that Nigerian businesses shall have preference in the award of contracts in respect of Science, Engineering and Technology projects in line with the Procurement Act 2007. Consideration shall only be given to foreign companies where the requisite local expertise is lacking, provided that such foreign companies have demonstrable and verifiable plans for indigenous capacity development prior to the award of such contracts.
EO5 also mandates the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP) to develop, maintain and regularly update a Database of Nigerians with expertise in science, engineering, technology and other fields of expertise while the Ministry of Interior shall take into consideration the NOTAP Data Base together with data from the Nigerian Academy of Engineering; Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board; Federal Ministry of Science and Technology and other relevant Ministries; in determining the availability of local skilled manpower in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) when considering applications for the grant of Expatriate Quota. The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and the Ministry of Finance shall ensure that tax incentives are granted to existing machine tools companies (including foundry, machine shop, forge shop, and indigenous artisans) to boost local production of these products. The FIRS is also encouraged to provide tax incentives to Small & Medium Enterprises and foreign firms who use local raw materials that are authenticated by the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC).
Concerns
However, the immediate past Minister of Communications, Barr. Adebayo Shittu, had expressed concerns over the situation of things in terms of local content in the ICT industry despite the existence of the EO5. According to him, to fully enforce and implement Executive Order on local content in information technology, the National Assembly needs to enact a holistic law to criminalize breach of the policy. Shittu noted that major challenges to growing Nigerian IT sector has largely been apathy over the consumption of local products and services.
“Local content must be elevated to such a level as to save our economy,” he said. “What more can be economic sabotage if actions that cause massive loss of jobs and foreign exchange are not redressed?” Noting that local content does not mean excluding foreign participation in the Nigerian economy, the Minister assured that National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) was committed to the implementation of the local content program and the executive order on local content. Some stakeholders in the industry also believe that current executive orders are not strong enough to address the problems they are meant to solve, noting that an outright law would still be needed.
Last line
While it is unclear if government is thinking in the direction of issuing Executive Order for the multiple taxation challenge, it is expedient for the National Assembly to pass the Critical National Infrastructure bill into law. With this, telecoms facilities will not be shut down unnecessarily and perhaps, at that time, the revenue-hungry states’ agencies would be able to go the way of peaceful resolution of tax matters.
ICT / e-World
Tech Giant, Transsion holdings launches Scooper – premium news app
Premium news and fun content app, Scooper, is now official in Nigeria with the promise to deliver ‘More Than Just News’ to all active users. Scooper is a ‘fast and reliable’ news App that aggregates local and global content across several categories of interest.
With Scooper, users can enjoy special daily benefits for staying on the app. Users can earn virtual money and redeem cash (600NGN – 5,000NGN) among other prizes from the app’s Prize Centre.
Scooper’s outstanding features include the following;
Personalized News Feed: The ‘For You’ tab provides with content that is in line with news categories that users read regularly.
Reply Function: Users can interact with other users in the comment section and get notified when any user responds to comment.
Virtual Money: By reading frequently and inviting new users using unique referral link, active users can gather coins. These virtual money is redeemable at the Prize Centre – a depot of several gift items.
Novels: Users can access a stack of novels; variety of science fiction, romance, mystery, thrillers and short stories.
Live Commentary: For select football matches, there’s a real time commentary which feels surreal.
Free Football Betting Tips: Scooper provides free football betting tips that punters can count on.
Multi-language: Scooper supports multi-language including Arabic and French
Buzz QA: This is a Q & A section around virtually every question
Speed of Update: News stories are refreshed in seconds
ICT / e-World
Andela Secures $100M Series D to Build Engineering Teams
Andela, the company building distributed engineering teams with Africa’s top software developers, today announced the completion of a $100M Series D funding.
The round was led by Generation Investment Management with participation from existing investors including Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, GV, Spark Capital, and CRE Venture Capital. The most recent financing brings Andela’s total venture funding to $180M.
Andela was founded in 2014 to connect Africa’s engineering talent with the demand for software developers worldwide. In four years, Andela has assessed more than one hundred thousand applicants, hired one thousand software developers, and integrated them into hundreds of companies, such as Safaricom, Percolate, and InVision.
With the Series D funding, Andela will accelerate the development of its technology platform to identify, develop and match talent at scale. By doing so, Andela will provide its customers with the data they need to understand developer performance and better manage distributed teams. The company will also expand its presence across Africa to meet the global demand for high-quality engineering talent.
“It’s increasingly clear that the future of work will be distributed, in part due to the severe shortage of engineering talent,” says Jeremy Johnson, co-founder and CEO of Andela. “Given our access to incredible talent across Africa, as well as what we’ve learned from scaling hundreds of engineering teams around the world, Andela is able to provide the talent and the technology to power high-performing teams and help companies adopt the distributed model faster.”
“Andela has been a critical player in Nigeria’s technology revolution,” says Omowale David-Ashiru, Country Director at Andela. “Due to our unwavering commitment to our mission throughout the last four years, Andela has grown into a thriving platform for hundreds of technologists in Nigeria. With this investment, Andela will accelerate the development of Africa’s best tech talent in Nigeria and beyond.”
“Generation’s investment in Andela resulted from our deep research into the future of work. We believe Andela is a transformational model to develop software engineers and deploy them at scale into the future enterprise,” says Lilly Wollman, Co-Head of Growth Equity at Generation Investment Management. “The global demand for software engineers far exceeds supply, and that gap is projected to widen. Andela’s leading technology enables firms to effectively build and manage distributed engineering teams. We are great admirers of the outstanding team, mission and culture Andela has built across two continents and five countries.”
With tech campuses in Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, and Rwanda, Andela has been recognized as “The Best Place to Work in Africa.” In 2018, The Wall Street Journal named Andela as one of the twenty-five technology company to watch, and the year prior, Fast Company ranked Andela as the most innovative company in Africa. In 2019, Andela is projected to double in size, hiring another one thousand software developers and investing heavily in data, engineering, and product development.
ICT / e-World
NCC faults Falana’s claim of annual N600bn revenue loss
The Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has faulted the claim by Lagos lawyer, Femi Falana, (SAN) that the country was losing about N600 billion from the telecommunications industry.
The NCC, through its Executive Commissioner, Stakeholders Management, Sunday Dare, faulted Falana’s claim in a statement in Lagos on Monday.
Dare gave assurance to stakeholders in the telecommunications industry that the NCC was committed to due process and high integrity in its regulatory roles.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Falana said the loss was due to the failure of the commission to issue “contract award letter’’ to a firm that allegedly won the contract for the implementation of ”Revenue Assurance Software”.
Falana, in a publication titled: ”How NCC is making Nigeria Lose N600bn Revenue Every Year”, threatened to sue the commission within two weeks, if it failed to issue the letter.
“Our attention has been drawn to sponsored reports alleging that the Federal Government of Nigeria is losing up to N600 billion yearly.
“Ostensibly because of the alleged failure of the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to issue a ”contract award letter” to a firm which supposedly won a contract to implement a Revenue Assurance Software.
“Ideally, the commission would not join issues in the media on what is essentially an ongoing procurement exercise of a very sensitive nature.
“We are however obliged to make this clarification, so as to set the records straight, and to reassure stakeholders of the commission’s commitment to due process.
“As well as the integrity of its regulatory and other processes which were unfairly called into question by the said media publication.
“For the records, there is no iota of truth whatsoever in the allegation of revenue losses to the tune of N600 billion from the telecommunications industry,’’ Dare said.
He said that the industry currently contributed a significant portion to the National Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and government revenues.
According to him, NCC’s initiative of implementing a Revenue Assurance System was motivated by its firm belief that the industry has the potential to generate more revenue for government.
The executive commissioner said that the commission had deployed remarkably stringent processes with which it monitored the industry and collected all revenues.
“We considered it necessary to enhance the effectiveness of these processes by proactively blocking any potential gaps, through the use of available and proven cutting-edge technology solutions.
“The Revenue Assurance System is therefore to provide an additional layer of assurance that our licensees continue to meet their obligations without fail.
“The wildly exaggerated loss of N600 billion annually to non-implementation of a particular system by a particular vendor as alleged in the said publications is therefore simply not true.
“The proposed figure is the projected revenue that consultants claim can be gotten. Until a Proof of Concept (POC) is done, this figure is in the realm of imagination,” Dare said.
The commissioner said that having made the decision to implement a Revenue Assurance System, NCC had been painstakingly following all mandated due process in its procurement.
He said that the due process included engagement with the Bureau of Public Process, the Federal Ministry of Finance and the Infrastructure Concession Regulatory Commission (ICRC).
“We hope that this clarification further assures our esteemed stakeholders, who were justifiably alarmed by the unfounded claims made in said publications,’’ Dare said. (NAN)
ICT / e-World
Active lines increase to 165m in October – NCC
Active telephone lines in Nigeria increased from 162,058,918 in September to 165,239,443 in October 2018, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has said.
The commission made this known in its Monthly Subscriber/Operator Data published on its website on Thursday.
The regulatory body said that the lines increased by 3,180,525 from the 162,058,918 recorded in September.
It said that of the 165,239,443 active numbers, the Global System for Mobile communication (GSM) network recorded 164,865,417 in the month under review.
The GSM network had an increase of 3,179,670 customers as against 161,685,747 recorded in September.
According to NCC, Code Division Multiple Access (CDMA) operators have 126,032 active subscribers in October, hence, having a decrease of 237 from the 126,269 customers in September.
It said that the Fixed Wireless Network retained the 26,865 subscribers it had in September.
NCC said that the Fixed Wired network had 108,997 active users in October, showing a decrease of 1,796 from the 110,793 subscribers recorded in September.
The telecommunications umpire said the Voice Over Internet Protocol (VOIP) operators had 112,132 active users in October.
It showed that there was an increase of 2,888 subscribers, compared with 109,244 users the VOIP service providers recorded in September.
It said that teledensity of the telecommunications industry in October was 118.03, giving an increase of 2.27 from the 115.76 recorded in September.
Teledensity is defined as the number of active telephone connections per one hundred (100) inhabitants living within an area.
The teledensity is calculated based on a national population of 140 million, according to the 2006 last Census Population figures.
(NAN)
Trending
-
News13 hours ago
President Court of Appeal: Plateau Group raises alarm over Justice Monica
-
News4 hours ago
Obi shares blame in Obiano’s failure –Okeke
-
Health23 hours ago
Study: Men more likely to die of breast cancer than women
-
Sports23 hours ago
UEFA League roundup: Mbappé, Sterling score hat-tricks in PSG, City routs
-
News5 hours ago
Abakaliki rice: Rushed by consumers, challenged by high price
-
News20 hours ago
Man arrested after 39 dead bodies found in lorry
-
Metro and Crime20 hours ago
JUST IN: Multiple accident grounds traffic on Otedola Bridge, many trapped — LATSMA
-
Politics15 hours ago
Bayelsa guber: I’ll restore electricity for you, Diri promises Ognia people