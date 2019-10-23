The Mega City / Life
Fake ‘governor’: I wanted to build house with crime proceeds
popular African adage says “every day is for the thief and one day is for the owner.” The adage aptly fitted Iliyasu Ibrahim 33-year-old and his boss Sukni Zakka 39 years old both from Plateau State who impersonated Bauchi State Governor Bala Mohammed Abdulakadir and defraud innocent citizens up to N37M in the name of giving them Hajj slot. Iliyasu and Zakka were paraded along side with other 185 for committing various offenses at the Police headquarters Bauchi.
Confessing in an interview to New Telegraph, Ibrahim who impersonated the Governor of Bauchi State, said, he wanted to use the money to build a befitting house in Jos for his family. The father of four said his boss, former personal assistant (PA) to Senator Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir begged him to represent him as the Governor of Bauchi State Bala Mohammed Abdulakadir (Kauran Bauchi). Ibrahim said, “it was my boss, former PA to Kaura that initiated me into this business of collecting money from people who are intending Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca. He made me to be his representative, that I should act as the Governor of Bauchi state while he will be my PA to the Governor.”
According to him, “as a Governor, I don’t collect money from victims directly or met with them face to face but the PA collected all the money from our victims and my own work as a Governor was to received phone calls from the PA who would be demanding for Hajj seats from me and once he call me I will let them know that the Hajj seat may not be possible but they should liaise with the PA for further details.”
“Anytime, the business arises, I will come from Jos and stayed in Guru village, a suburb of Bauchi metropolis while the PA will be at Government House gate with our victims. He will call me on phone so that I can talk to our victims so that they will be convinced to see him at the Government House,” he added.
He said further that, they have collected money up to N22M from the intending pilgrims in the name of helping them to get Hajj seat for them from government and those willing to sell the seat saying he was yet to receive his own share of the money but intended to build a house with the proceed. “I have never seen Bauchi State Governor face to face. I am a driver to the PA, he is my boss, I am just representing his interest in my capacity as a Governor. I told him from the beginning that I cannot act as a Governor but he insisted that I should do it for him. I wanted to build a befitting house from the money we raked from intending pilgrims in Jos but now that I am caught, I regretted everything. I am begging the Governor to forgive me,” he confessed.
Also speaking to New Telegraph, the PA to the imposter Governor Iliyasu Ibrahim, Sukni Zakka said he was at the Police custody because of a transaction between him and one Alhaji Idiris who gave them money to secure Hajj seat for him. Zakka, 39 from Dangi in Kanam local Government area of Plateau State said, Alhaji Idiris first gave them N15,000 each, later N50,000 each and then N600,000 each to help him get Hajj slot for him. Zakka, a father of 10, two wives explained that, “I collected the money from our victims in my position as to the Governor. I was former PA to Kaura when he was minister of FCT.
However, he blamed his victims for looking for cheap things, “going to Mecca is N1.5 but Alhaji Idiris insisted that I should help him get a seat at N600, 000. I told him that it would not be possible and it may be possible but he told me that even the one that legislators used to sell, I should help him get it for him,” he pointed out. He confessed that he collected N15, 000 from 28 people and N600,000 from nine people Speaking on how he met with imposter Governor, he said “we met with Governor that is Ibrahim in Kabir plateau state on my way from Bauchi to Dangi, when we met he say he needed my favour on one thing and that was how we started the business.” On his relationship with Bauchi Governor, Zakk said, “I have been with Governor Bala Mohammed before he was elected senator, later Minister of FCT but since he became the Governor we are not together again.”
He said his family is not aware of his business but want the Governor to forgive him and this should serve as the first and the last warning. “I am now feeling very bad in this situation it was a mistake I made and if there is no mistake that means no room for correction so I want the Governor to forgive me.” Parading the suspects recently at the Police headquarters Bauchi Commissioner of Police Habu Sani said the impersonators were arrested in Bauchi and they have their houses in the state capital. He said the suspects also have defrauded innocent members of the public the sum of N37M in the name of payment for 2019 Hajj pilgrimage to the holy Land. “One of the suspects by name Sukni Zakka acted as the personal assistant (PA) to the Governor while the other Iliyasu Ibrahim alias “Du” acted as the Governor during phone conversation. The impostor PA usually lured his unsuspecting victims and defrauds them by putting a call to the impostor Governor which in return answered the call and assured them a Hajj slot.”
A year dedicated to tackle cataract, others
he newly installed President of Rotary Club of Amuwo, Francis Ogugua has said over 100 patients from Amuwo and its neighbouring communities in Lagos State would benefit from the free corrective cataract surgery, to be funded and executed by the Rotary Club of Amuwo.
Ogugua made this known during his installation as the 33rd president of the club and induction of the Club’s Board of Directors, which held in Amuwo-Odofin, Lagos recently. Ogugua with the club’s Board of Directors would steer the affairs of the club for the next one year, 2019 to 2020.
The induction also involved the change-over of baton from the immediate past president of the club, Uzoamaka Akaneme to Ogugua while Anambra State-born Richie Okonkwo with stage name, Selassie and his dancing troup, entertained guests with music and dancing, thereby providing fun for the guests in the relaxed atmosphere.
According to Ogugua who is also a member of the Institute of Management Chartered, the cataract surgery will cost the club about N2.5 million.
Cataract, the most common cause of vision loss in people over age 40, is the clouding of the eye’s natural lens. Surgery, which consists of removing the damaged lens from the affected eye and replacing it with an artificial lens, is the only definitive treatment for cataract. The Rotary Club of Amuwo under Ogugua is set to impact people in its community in this sphere.
While urging both members of the Rotary Club of Amuwo and guests to donate generously towards to execute projects, he said Rotary Club was generally about service.
He said, “I want to seize this opportunity to invite our guests to join the over 1.2 million Rotary members globally and over 3,000 members of our district through the Rotary Club of Amuwo, the club of over 60 members who have distinguished themselves in the field of various human endeavours. Rotary club of Amuwo was started March 18, 1987.
He said, “Every year, clubs around the world come up with unique ways of rendering effective services to their community and such services,” which address many problems facing humanity such as children at risk, disabled persons, poverty and hunger, polio eradication, among others.
Speaking further, Ogugua said, “this year, the Rotary Club of Amuwo led by my humble self and my board, will be providing three water and sanitation boreholes, which will cost the club N3 million and the donation of 25 units of computers complete with Internet facility as well as past West African Examination Council (WAEC) past question soft ware to be distributed to five schools in Amuwo community.”
Other programmes include the provision of scholarship awards for 20 indigent students, which will cost the club N500,000. The donation of Ogugua’s Rotary personal dictionary to 2,000 senior secondary school students, which will cost N2 million, is part of the project planned for execution during the year in review.
Angered by poor state of roads
•Want Buhari, Fashola: Order contractors to sites
•Residents ferried through waters at N100 each
As a critical infrastructure, adequate road reconstruction, rehabilitation and maintenance has become periodically necessary. In this report, DANIEL ATORI writes on the protests that took place simultaneously in parts of Niger State as aggrieved youths declared that the responsibility for the building and maintenance of road network in the country be taken up by the federal, state and local governments.
As a critical infrastructure, adequate road reconstruction, rehabilitation and maintenance has become periodically necessary. In this report, DANIEL ATORI writes on the protests that took place simultaneously in parts of Niger state as aggrieved youths declared that the responsibility for the building and maintenance of road network in the country to be taken up by the Federal, State and Local governments.
It should be noted that, out of the total road length nationwide, about 35,000 kilometers are federal Highways, 50, 000km state are Highways and 150,000 of Local government feeder roads and Niger state has the highest number of federal roads in the country.
In Niger state, despite the paucity of resources, Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has remained undaunted to make federal roads in the state motorable. But yearly, the roads keep begging for intervention because they are exposed to tremendous loads that overwhelmed them.
However, activities were on Monday grounded in Minna, the Niger state capital when youths in their thousands under the auspices of National Youth Council of Nigeria (NYCN) blocked the ever busy 98 kilometers Suleja-Minna highway to protest the deplorable state of federal roads across the state.
The protest which took place concurrently with the Bida-Minna and Minna Kontagora roads also blocked, had youths carrying placards with various inscriptions like “Fix Niger state roads.” “Niger state roads must be better.” “Save our Souls Buhari.” “Niger state is part of Nigeria.” “Our people die every day due to bad roads.”
The protesters who were chanting anti government slogans barricaded the Chanchaga bridge depriving all vehicles from moving in and out of Minna through the Chanchaga and Bida roads saying, these protests will continue from today (Monday) until President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola order contractors to sites to start work.
The protest which started as early as 6:30am left hundreds of travelers, students and many others stranded.
The well coordinated protests also saw the blockade of Bida-Minna, and Minna-Tegina highways thereby creating a standstill in the state capital.
According to the coordinator of the Minna-Suleja axis, Mohammad Etsu, “we will not stop this protest until President Muhammadu Buhari and the Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola come to address the challenges we are facing.”
When New Telegraph visited the Bida-Minna road, articulated vehicles and commuters were trapped in the heavy gridlock as workers and residents alike were seen being carried on shoulders and backs to the other sides of the road by villagers across the river for a fee.
The villagers who took advantage of the gridlock charged each passenger N100 to be carried on the back to either side of the roads until the protests ended in the afternoon around 2:15 and the roads were opened.
Speaking to New Telegraph, the Chairman of the NYCN Niger State chapter, Comrade Bello Barau Shariff said the Federal Government has failed Niger state despite coming out enmass to vote in the Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressives Congress (APC), adding that, “we have decided that if these roads are not fixed we will continue to protest”.
According to him “after due consultations on the deplorable conditions of Federal Roads in Niger State which has resulted to severe hardship to Motorists and Nigerlites in terms of loss of lives, crippling economic and social activities in the State, we have resolved that, the Federal Government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari should fund the numerous awarded contracts of trunk ‘A’ roads in the State.
“Facilitate and expedite action on the dualisation of Minna – Suleja road that was awarded since 2010.
“The Government of Niger State under the leadership of Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello should increase funding and rehabilitation of trunk ‘B’ roads within the State to make life, movement and economic activities easier for Niger State Citizens.”
According to the Director General Strategic Operations Unit, ICT and Public Enlightenment in Niger state, Abdullberqy U. Ebbo who was at the scene of the protests “at inception of the first tenure of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s administration in 2015, within the first 100 days in office, intervention and rehabilitation of federal road was effected at Tegina (2.4km) and Kagara town (1.7km).”
“Similarly, the maintenance of Minna-Zungeru-Tegina was carried out in 2016 by the Khalifate Engineering and Construction Company Ltd. Throughout the administration’s last four years and now, the Minna-Kakaki-Lambata-Suleja road has witnessed several interventions with the state government spending colossal amount of funds in the process.”
He lamented that “Heavy duty trucks, mostly carrying fuel are deemed liable for the collapse of the highways in the state. Without regulation, articulated vehicles with axial load of more than 35 tons have destroyed roads along their path and continued to undermine efforts made by the state government to repair them.”
Despite spending over N4billion, the Suleja-Minna road which has been neglected by the federal government is yet to be fixed because of the over 3,000 overloads articulated vehicles that ply the road on daily basis.
Also speaking, the leader of Concerned Nigerlites Comrase Muhammad Muhammad demanded that “the identity of the contractors handling all awarded Federal/State road contracts be disclosed to enable us follow up the process of work.
“If by the next two months contractors handling Lambata – Agaie – Bida, Bangi Road, Rijau Bridge and Suleja – Minna road were not mobilized to sites, we will be left with no option than to divert heavy loaded trucks from plying bad state roads.”
He also charged the state Government to ensure strict implementation of the existing law of restrain heavy trunk from plying trunk ‘B’ roads within 6am – 9pm, saying “Niger State is hereby given 72 hours to act”.
Furthermore, he admonished the military, Police and other Security Agencies who are part of the restriction team to be professional and transparent in the implementation of the restriction order.
Commuters and residents who were affected by the protests and gridlock gave their total support for the protest, decried the total neglect of all federal roads by the federal government.
Hajia Sadia Salihu, a teacher said, “since morning at about 6:30, I left the house with my son hoping that by 7am we would have gotten to school but met this protest. Although, it has affected us, I am in full support. The bad roads have caused us much hardship”.
A transporter, Suleiman Yakubu called on the Niger State Government to consider the dualisation of the Bida – Minna Road because of its economic importance to the State.
While addressing the protesters, Secretary to the Niger State Government, Alhaji Ahmed Ibrahim Matane said the Government will not relent, adding that “we will continue to do what. We should also remember that the rains have just ceased and I believe that most construction works will resume fully.
“I believe too that the federal government awarded contracts are also going to commence. For the past few weeks, Mr. Governor has been in Abuja and he has been having series of meetings with Mr. President and the Minister of Works and Housing to see that these roads are fixed”.
Despite interventions by the Nigerian Army, Police Force and Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC), the youths remained adamant chanting anti Government songs.
While appealing to the untiring youths, the State Commandant of the NSCDC, Joshua Edem said, the youths have the rights to protest but said “there is the need to have a time frame so that other people can go about their daily routines.”
When the Commissioner of Police Adamu Usman visited the scene, he pleaded with the youths adding that “your message has been passed and you have made your point. Be orderly and peaceful; allow those travelling to start moving.”
It should be noted that, it was when the Military and other combined security agencies marched in that the situation got out of hand as the overzealous Policemen at about 9:45am fired teargas cannisters at the youths to disperse them. At this point the youths became irate and threw stones at the security men booing and chanting anti Government songs.
At the mercy of ravaging flood
Flood occasioned by heavy rains wreaked havoc in over 10 riverine communities in area of Ondo State. Adewale Momoh writes on the cries of locals for government’s intervention.
or those in the coastal area of Ondo State, the constant and attendant environmental effect on their livelihood is enough to battle with as they look for ways on battling the issue of sea surge as well as pollution of their waters due to oil exploration.
Unknown to them, the rains which fell last week for days will become another grappling challenge for them alongside the already existing ones. After the rains had subsided, then came the flooding of over 10 communities within coastal area of the state with their means of livelihood practically shut down. Counting the losses, it was gathered that no fewer than 12 communities were affected with over 5000 residents rendered homeless while pupils and students could not assess the routes to their schools.
Among the communities faced with the disaster were Igbotu, the hometown of the mother of state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu (SAN), other were Igbobini, Iluagbo, Sabome, Inikorogha, Oboro, Ojuala, Ipoke, and Igbekebo, the headquarters of the Ese-Odo local government among others were also ravaged by the flood.
According to residents, their socio-economic activities were totally shut down as well human and vehicular movement were put on hold, no thanks to the floods. With hundreds of houses already submerged, many of the residents who initially took refuge in the churches and schools were sacked from these places and had to retire to the farthest parts of their communities as they now live in makeshift canopies, they wait and pray for the flood to subsides before returning to their homes. Also, all the roads linking these communities including Igbobini-Irele road had been cut off forcing the people to use canoe to access their various destinations.
Speaking on the plight of the people of the community, Chief Isaac Akindola, from Igbobini, said anguish of the people of the area started after torrential rain which resulted in flood. He explained that the flood started in the middle of the night when most residents have gone to bed, only to be woken by the arrival of the waters in their homes.
He said, “everything is in disarray in this community, the flood started in the night and no one can wait to pick any of the property. Some even left their kids behind.
“We took refuge in churches and schools but by dawn, they have also been affected by the flood and we had to vacate the churches and schools too, we had to relocate to the road. We call on state government and other agencies to please come to our aid.”
He, however, said no fewer than 1000 people have been displaced from the four quarters within the town. Also in Igbotu, hometown of the mother of the state governor, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, a number of residents trapped in their homes were seen salvaging some of their submerged personal effects from the flood. The residents disclosed that they have never witnessed such flood in the community and called on the state government to rescue them from the situation.
Some of the victims said that several government officials had visited the community to ascertain the situation but nothing was done to solve the problem.
According to them, “the state government should save us from being wiped out by flood caused by rain. We have nowhere to go. “The flood is giving us nightmare especially when it rains here. Several houses and properties have been ravaged by floods. The situation is becoming unbearable; we appeal to the state government to save us from the negative consequences of this disaster.”
Also, Mr. Taiwo Ayesanmi lamented that the disaster had left his family homeless, saying “we are about 20 in the house but we are not scattered. All my children have been relocated to stay with their grandmother.
“All I have had been destroyed, my fish pond had been washed away and we hope the government will come to our aid. Some people lived in the open and we want to call on the government to relocate us.”
For Mr. Awogbemi, he disclosed that “apart from the residential houses destroyed by the flood, government and public buildings, which included schools, churches, and health centres were also affected.” He explained that the state government had sent delegation to the area to assess the damage done by the flood and urged both the State and National Emergency Management Agency to intervene and assist the affected victims of the flood.
Another victim from Iluagbo, Joseph Egbodofo said that he lost his house and some of his belongings to the flood as he stressed that, “this year’s flood was exceptional and the local government had never witnessed such since despite being in the coastal region of the state.”
He added that “though the damage caused by the flood is massive, but we thank God that no life was lost in the disaster, but we must also warn our people to avoid erecting structure on the canal while refuse should be disposed at the appropriate place.
Reeling out the effect of the flood on the communities, Chairman of the Local Government, Mr. Omolewa Ojo, narrated that the anguish of the residents started after days of torrential rain which resulted into flood. Stating that thousands of residents within the local government have been rendered homeless following the havoc wrecked by the flood, he emphasized that many of the residents were trapped in their houses but were evacuated with canoes while school children were prevented from going to school since last Wednesday.
He solicited for state government assistance saying millions of property were lost to the flood. The chairman said that he had visited most of the affected areas but called for state government intervention to assist the victims of the flood disaster.
“We appreciate God that no lives were lost in the flood. Our people have been rendered homeless and we need to take steps to urgent steps because commercial and social activities had been paralyzed here.”
The Deputy Chief of Staff to the Governor, Kufo who hailed from Igbotu assured that the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) would soon distribute relief materials to the people, while he cautioned people against building their house along canal just as he warned against indiscriminate dumping of refuse on waterways. Following the development, the state government has directed all public Primary and Secondary Schools submerged by water in the area to embark on a three weeks break to ensure the safety of lives of the pupils.
In a statement issued and signed by the state Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Mr. Donald Ojogo, said the development became imperative in order to protect the lives of the pupils of the schools and also to allow the water to recede and also to protect valuables from avoidable destruction. The statement read “following the flash floods that have affected most flood-prone communities, especially in the riverine areas of the State, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, SAN, has directed public Primary and Secondary Schools submerged in the floods to proceed on a three weeks holiday beginning from Monday, October 14, 2019.
“This becomes necessary in order to forestall possible attendant incidents that may likely affect lives of vulnerable pupils in those areas as a result of the floods. It is also aimed at protecting valuables from avoidable destruction.
“All Head Teachers and Principals are to enforce this directive; and in particular, ensure that all perishable educational materials are evacuated while Government works out remedial logistics believing that the floods would recede within the period of the three weeks holiday”
Meanwhile, governor Akeredolu has constituted two ad-hoc committees to carry out assessment tour of the area affected and to proffer solutions to the problem and how to avoid future occurrences. The committees which were drawn from the two local government in the coastal region of the state are also to ascertain the impact of the floods; number of communities affected; public property affected; the extent of damage to communities. They are also mandated to suggest measures that could assist the State in her pursuit for succour from the Federal Government through the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
Akeredolu said, “the two Committees must work together while work should commence immediately and should submit their reports not later than Tuesday, October 15, 2019. The governor expressed his deep concern over this national phenomenon even as he shares in the pains of all such affected communities.
Members of the Committee included; Special Adviser on Niger Delta, Hon Oyebo Aladetan, as the team Leader, the Chairman OSOPADEC, Hon Gbenga Edema, Hon. Lucky Ayedatiwa, Otito Atikase, Chairman Ilaje local.government, Hon. Olumide Ikuepenikan, Commisioner, OSOPADEC, and Hon Felix Rawa SSA Riverine and Community Relations.
Other members of the Committee for Ese Odo local government area include; Chief Olugbenga Ale, Chief of Staff to the governor as the team leader. Others include Commissioner for Information and Orientation, Donald Ojogo, Special Adviser Health, Dr. Jibayo Adeyeye,
Four Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Environment, Hon. Omolewa Shadrack Ojo, Chairman Ese-Odo local government, Hon. Kele Bolodeoku, SSA Community Mobilisation.
In another development in the Northern Senatorial District of the state, was a 400-level student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko, AAUA, Ondo State was swept away by flood at her residence in Ibaka area of the university community. The incident occurred two weeks ago as the final year female student identified as Doyin Boluwaji slipped while trying to escape from her flooded house located beside a canal. Boluwaji, a student from the Department of Religious and African studies who is yet to be found was said to had tried to move out of her house but got stuck in the flood during torrential rain in the community in Akoko South West Local Government Area of Ondo State before been swept away into the canal.
With Boluwaji not so lucky, her landlord was said to have escaped by the whiskers as he climb a tree beside the canal. Confirming the development, the spokesperson of AAUA, Victor Akinpelumi who described the incident as unfortunate, said efforts are being made to locate the victim by some local divers.
According to him, the management of the school led by the Deputy Vice-Chancellor and some other principal officers had visited the home of the victim while efforts had been put in place to search for her.The traditional ruler of the town, the Alale of Akungba, Oba Sunday Adeyeye Ajimo, appealed to all relevant authorities, especially the State, Federal government and NEMA to come to the aid of the people affected by the flood.
Meanwhile, the National Emergency Management Agency, NEMA has advised that students of the institution who live in flood-prone areas should be immediately moved to a safer place till the rains subside.
Coordinator of NEMA in Ondo, Osun and Ekiti states, Mr. Olusegun Afolayan gave the advice when lawmakers of the Ondo State House of Assembly paid a sympathy visit to AAUA’s management over the flood.
A reward for their selflessness
After years of selfless services in public places, some physically-challenged people who sweep Lagos pedestrian bridges finally got employment. Muritala Ayinla reports
hey are one of the few physically challenged persons that anyone will pass for a beggar in the city of Lagos. They crawl on pedestrian bridges, busy sweeping and relating with pedestrians politely, begging for alms. Why some of their contemporaries beg for alms, these few Nigerians detest begging, instead they devote their energies into sweeping and cleaning bridges as most Lagos landlords would do to their houses.
For these categories of people living with disabilities, there is an ability in their what many see as their disabilities. They need not beg before they earn a living, even though they are not gainfully employed by any firm in the nation’s commercial nerve centre. Hence, as early as possible, they are found on the bridges cleaning and ensuring that the bridges are tidy for public use. But last Wednesday, their selfless service finally paved the way, as the Lagos State Waste Management Authority, LAWMA offered them jobs and formalized their daily routine self-assigned duties. What many of their able-bodied counterparts couldn’t get, these Lagos Bridge Sweepers now could boast of being in the service of the Lagos State government. They were exempted from the criteria of having to possess the Lagos State Residents Registration Agency, card otherwise known as LASRAA card as many applicants of Lagos State government’s jobs.
Speaking with City Life, one of the sweepers, Adamu Umaru, 45, who sweeps Ojodu Berger Pedestrian Bridge, said he had been in Lagos for the past 18 years, saying that he derived pleasure from cleaning his environment and that was why he took to sweeping Lagos bridges. The Kano State-born physically challenged, who lost his arm to a textile machine while working as a painter in Kano, said that he had no premonition that he would one day be given employment until some government’s agency came to engage him. “I sweep the entire stretch of this pedestrian bridge four times daily to make sure there is no dirt on the bridge. I have swept pedestrian bridge in Lekki, CMS before coming to Berger. I have been told to open my bank account and that money will be paid into it monthly” For Saliu Ibrahim, 48, who hails from Jigawa, it is disgusting for anyone one to rely on begging for a leaving irrespective of the kind of physical disabilities such a person suffers.
The father of 7, said he had been surviving with his family without begging for alms from any pedestrians, saying Nigerians willingly donate money for him while using the bridges. It was learnt that 20 of the physically challenged people known for sweeping public places in the state were employed. They were engaged at the pedestrian bridges in Ojota New Bridge, Alausa Secretariat Bridge, Ikeja Along Bridge, CMS Bridge and a host of others. They had all been sweeping the bridges before their engagement with the waste management agency. Speaking on the employment, Managing Director of LAWMA, Dr. Muyiwa Gbadegesin, described the move as part of the strategies to empower the physically challenged people in the state. He said that the agency is keen on integrating them into the Authority’s vision of a cleaner and livable environment. He added that the Authority had stepped up its drive to rid the state of waste and it had become necessary to engage all stakeholders, including physically challenged persons.
Gbadegeshin said: “The cleanliness of the Lagos State is a collective responsibility. We need all hands to be on deck to help us realize our vision of building a cleaner city we all will be proud of. That is why we have decided to engage these special sweepers to play their own part in achieving this”, he said. Gbadegesin pointed out that LAWMA had engaged the services of the disabled sweepers, instead of leaving them to beg on the streets, adding that they would be assigned to clean various pedestrian bridges in the state, such as Ojota New Bridge, Alausa Secretariat Bridge, Ikeja Along Bridge, CMS Bridge and a host of others. He said: “We have mapped out pedestrian bridges where they will be operating such as Ojota New Bridge, Alausa Secretariat Bridge, Ikeja Along Bridge, CMS Bridge, Palm Groove bridge, Oshodi Oke bridge, Anthony Bus Stop and others. They will ensure that these locations are always cleaned up during the day.” He said there were plans to employ more, urging the sweepers to contribute their own quota towards establishing environmental sustainability in the state. He implored residents to support the efforts of government at restoring environmental dignity, adding that the Authority would not rest on its oars until effective sanitation was entrenched in every part of the metropolis.
When the world gathered to celebrate twins at Igboora
It was excitement galore at the historical city of Igboora in the Ibarapa Central Local Government of Oyo State last Saturday when people from all walks of life including the Alaafin of Oyo, His Imperial Majesty, Oba Lamidi Olayiwola Adeyemo 111, his Vice in the Oyo State Council of Obas and Chiefs, Oba Samuel Akindele (Eleruwa of Eruwa), the state Governor Seyi Makinde (who was represented by a member representing the Ibarapa zone in the House of Representatives (Hon. Ajibola Muraina), among others converged to celebrate the natural qualities of twins.
Others in attendance at the world famous ‘Home of Twins’ were: the Olu of Igboora, Oba Jimoh Olagunju Titiloye; Baba Aso of Iberekodo, Most Senior Apostle Joshua Olusoji Ojo; Dr. Olusola Ayandele (former gubernatorial aspirant on the platform of African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Chairman of the occasion; the Royal Mother of the Day, Ayaba Aanuoluwapo Adeyemi (Alaafin’s queen who also bore twins), various sets of twins, (infants, young and old) from across the South West, among many others. The event put together by the Igboora Community Foundation in conjunction with the Twins World Creations was organized to showcase the tourism and cultural potentials of the community and attract investors into the state with the hope of enlisting the town in the Guinness Book of Records and UNESCO world heritage sites and festival.
All gaily and sartorially dressed for the annual festival, second of its kind being facilitated by the ‘Twins World Creation’ of Ambassadors Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye, the town wore a merry mood as families of twins filed out, danced and savour the glamour of being celebrated by the creme de la creme of the society. Few who had not been blessed with twins prayed to have one and be blessed like their neighbours as nearly every household in the town produced at least a set of twins. A study conducted by a British gynecologist, Patrick Nylander, between 2972 – 1982 had surprisingly recorded “an average of 45 to 50 sets of twins per 1,000 live birth in the Southwest of Nigeria, and there are about 30 times more in Igboora than there are in the whole of Europe.
According to a British Broadcasting Corporation (BBS) article, there are about 158 twins per 2,000 newborn in Igboora, the twins capital of the world compare to 5 twins per 1,000 newborns in Europe”. Research had shown that the high rate of fecundity among the Igboora people was attributed to their consumption of amala made from yam powder, and ilasa from okra soup. Yam is scientifically proved to contain gonadatrophins, a chemical that helps women produce multiple eggs. In the array of sets of twins were: the 70-year old Pa Taye Adeleke and Madam Kehinde Akano (nee Adeleke). Taiwo told New Telegraph that his mother had three sets of twins, he had got a set of twins (male and female) and two of his daughters have also given birth to twins. A hair dresser wife (Afolabi Adenike), who hails from Iwere Ile in the Oke Ogun area of Oyo State and is married to an Igboora husband has also got her first borns being twins. Asked if she would still love to have another set of twins in spite of the rigour associated with the parenting of the three months old babies, Serifat gleefully said that “I will love to have another when it is time to do another one.”
A set of very identical female twins: Taiwo and Kehinde Kalejaiye who came from Ogun State, hilariously disclosed when asked whether there had ever been experience of mistaken identity from people to them, that ” many people do mistake me for Kehinde and through it we do play pranks. Our boy friends at times mistake us but it will be in the course of discussion that I will tell him that he was talking to Taiwo and not Kehinde, his girl friend. If we want to write tests for each other, we could do so without the teachers discovering because it is only the two of us that know what distinguishes us physically”, she said. Another set of twins Taiwo and Kehinde Alese are artistes. They entertained the guests with their Afro Pop music, while commending the organizers for the well-thought-out festival. Operating on the stage name of AK (AT) Entertainment, the Business Administration graduates look forward to getting married to twins if nature divines it to be so. The Alaafin who felicitated twins, describing them as harbinger of good luck and joy, excited the gathering that he had a set of twins, as well as a set of triplet. The octogenarian said “as I am now, Queen Aanuoluwapo (mother of the twins) will still give birth to another set of twins next year. My organ is still working. It is not dead”, he said jokingly to the excitement of the people.
According to the monarch, “Twins are unique creation that are very important, and we Yorubas also count them worthy. God created them in a unique way because a woman has only one womb to carry a baby. It is now marvelous for a womb that is supposed to carry one child to now carry two. “Yorubas believe that giving birth to twins brings joy and happiness to the family. That is why everybody wants to associate with them either having them as children or as associates. This makes them to have adoring names different from all other children. The chairman of the event, Dr. Olusola Ayadele, said that the twins festival was just the beginning of renaissance, adding that twins are being celebrated all over the world, and it has now become a tourism event in the whole of Ibarapa land. “Here in Igboora, almost every family has twins, and this does not happen anywhere except in Igboora. I want to advice twins to continue to be good ambassadors.”
Meanwhile, the Ibadan, Oyo state- born twins ambassadors, Taiwo and Kehinde Oguntoye, confirmed that being twins had brought a lot of good things to them, while saying that the festival was aimed at adding to the economic benefit of Oyo State, and Nigeria at large. According to them, “We are of the opinion that this twins festival can be used to boost the economy of Nigeria through twins tourism. This means that this is a way by which twining can be used to promote and developed our tourism potentials in Igboora”.
“This festival which started last year is therefore, designed to position Oyo State as the foremost twins tourism destination in the world, initiate the development of twins festival as a unique sponsorship property and create activity around Igbo-ora towards attracting of Pilgrimage to the “Land of Twins” or “World Twins Capital”, and improving the economy of the town and neighboring Local Government Areas in particular and Oyo State in general.”
Giving back to their community
he Alumni Association of Nigeria’s Pioneer Business High School, United Christian Secondary School, Apapa, Lagos has committed the 60thAnniversary/Founders’ Day of their alma mater to replacing its decrepit infrastructure. Not too happy with what they described as the insipid condition of “a once high flier amongst schools in Lagos,” they are resolved to return the formerly enviable institution to its “falcon height.”
“We can’t be celebrating when our School is in a mess. Rather than bring out the drums and celebrate lavishly, our Alumni/Alumnae who are based across the world, are using the Anniversary with the theme “Giving Back“ to massively retool the infrastructure of the School that have long gone decrepit as a result of many years of government takeover,” says Alumni President, Mr Tony Iyare
“Our members are of the firm belief that they can’t be celebrating when the School is in shreds and when students are learning under conditions that are worse than that of the early man. “If you go round the School, it is largely replete with broken windows, desks, chairs, doors, ripped white boards, ramshackle buildings, dingy classrooms and a very insipid environment which is not congenial to learning. For those who attended the old school with its beautiful flowers and impeccably cut grasses and with learning conducted under some of the best atmosphere, they simply weep each time they are here,” he reminisced, recalling the school’s glowing days when it operated from its former alluring location on Bombay Crescent.
Iyare, a former special adviser to former Edo State Governor, Mr Adams Oshiomhole, reveals that was the reason why members of the Alumni Association decided to put on hold the luncheon that normally accompanies this kind of event. But they are organising a Thanksgiving Service on October 15 to be followed by Career Talk and Prize Giving Day, which the Alumni Association has sponsored for over 15 years as part of its strive to maintain high academic standards in the school.
Mr Iyare, a Journalist and Development Consultant, says “As branches, sets or individuals, our Alumni are working in concert and garnering lots of resources to fix the school’s moribund infrastructure and put it in better shape. After an exhaustive engagement with the school’s management on their needs assessment, we have come up with a long list of projects that we are imploring our members to support. And the responses have been quite overwhelming.”
From the Agriculture and Home Economics Laboratories, classrooms to the staff rooms and the office of the principals of the senior and junior schools are undergoing facelift. The Alumni association is also supplying desks, chairs and standard white boards. The school which admitted its first set of students in January, 1959 and was formally opened on October 15th, 1960 by then Minister of Education, Hon Aja Nwanchukwu, was conceived with a bias for commercial subjects in response to the demands of the Apapa industrial community.
Its lot has been on the downward slide since the change of ownership in 1975. The School which was a high flier in both academics and sports further began to wane when it was relocated from its prime old site on Bombay Crescent to the less fancied site on Liverpool road, both in Apapa.
In 1958, at the invitation of the Federal Government, a Working Committee was formed for the purpose of establishing and administering a secondary school with commercial bias. Representatives of the Anglican, Baptist and Methodist Missions of the Christian Council and the Ministry of Education were included. The collaboration of three Missionary bodies in this happy and constructive partnership was the reason for the words “United Christian” in the School’s name.
Subsequently, the Working Committee was expanded into the Board of Governors which included representatives of some of the main commercial houses of Nigeria. The School, then known as United Christian Secondary Commercial College, was founded in January 1959 by three missions – Anglican, Baptist and Methodist. Situated at No. 34 Bombay Crescent, Apapa, the School was primarily founded to suit the need of the Industrial Apapa Community; hence the curriculum emphasized commercial subjects and secretarial studies at its inception.
The School began on the enviable promise of producing the budding graduates that were expected to oil the path of business development of the fledgling country. Since then, many distinguished professionals in different fields have been produced from the School, which later added science and other technical subjects in the 80s. Its well groomed alumni have lifted its banner both within and outside our country’s shores.
Since early 2000, the United Christian Secondary School Old Students’ Association (UCOSA), founded in 1974, began moves for the former mission owners to reclaim the School in order to stem its downward slide and return it back to its falcon height. This was rekindled after the schools in Lagos State were returned to their former owners, shortly after the advent of the government of Governor Bola Ahmed Tinubu.
The move by UCOSA recently elicited positive responses as the Anglican, Methodist and Baptist Missions have kick started the process to endorse a joint application to demand the School from the Lagos State Government. “Our real rebuilding process will begin once the former mission owners take back their school,” Iyare says.
“More importantly, because of our resolve that government take-over has put the School on a reverse gear, we have in the last 16 years pleaded with the former mission owners-Anglican, Methodist and Baptist to take back the School. We are very delighted to report that they’ve heeded our call and the process is now fully on. We hope that very soon their application for the demand of the School will be delivered to the Lagos State Ministry of Education,” he quips.
The Alumni Association is however pleading with the Lagos State Government to, “Urgently clear the brothels and alcoholic shops that are not only constituting a menace to our students and inimical to an environment where our future leaders are being nurtured but they also block the passage to the School.”
The Alumni Association says, “Apart from presenting a security crisis for the School and members of UCOSA who hold meetings there, they are also constructed on drains which itself is a violation of the environmental laws of the state.” It counsels that “Against the backdrop of some recent ugly developments in the state and around the country, it has become imperative to ensure that students learn in very secured and safe condition.”
It also wants government’s assistance for the road leading to the School from Liverpool Road to be extended beyond the gate “so that the debris perennially collecting around the entrance and which defaces its look can be effectively checked.”
UCOSA also implores the government to construct its new prototype 18-classroom block to replace the entire decrepit prefab, otherwise called Jakande buildings, dotting the School “which are posing imminent danger to our students.” “This call has become urgent against the increasing rate of collapsed buildings in the state,” it says.
The Alumni Association also wants government support in its struggle to ensure that the School’s properties that have been lost to trespassers are urgently retrieved.It is also pleading with both the Federal and Lagos State Governments to urgently renovate the neighbouring Queen’s Barracks meant for the police which have become an eyesore and pose some menace to the School.
Odole-Oodua is here!
Ooni Of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi will, this week, install Sir. Adebutu Kensington as the new Odole-Oodua of Yoruba kingdom. ADEOLU ADEYEMO writes on the event preparation and others
here are many great men that had worked with great intensity to achieve goals in life. Their hands had worked round the clock despite severe cold. They are hands that had braved formidable obstacles in devotion to contributions to humanity and society at large.
One of such is Sir Adebutu Adebukunola Kensington who had wordlessly added values to the lives of many people in the country with his dynamic and creative wisdom and as a result of this, chosen to be installed as Odo-Ile Oodua of Yoruba kingdom by Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi on Saturday, October 19th.
In preparation for the programme, the planning committee members saddled with the responsibility under the leadership of Aare Kola Oyefeso and a member of the committee who is also the Ooni’s cultural ambassador, Ms Morounranti Asabi had made every necessary arrangement to make the event a heroic one.
The House of Oduduwa announced that the prestigious chieftaincy title of Odole Oodua will be conferred on Adebutu a.k.a. Dodondawa popularly known as Baba Ijebu, October 19 at the Ile-Oodua. In a statement signed by the monarch spokes person, Comrade Moses Olafare pointed out that, “this will be the first of such conferment by Oba Ogunwusi since his ascension to the throne as the 51st Ooni in the third dynasty of Ife about four years ago.”
Olafare quoted Ooni of Ife to have said that, the Odole is a special office which works closely with the Ooni in rallying the descendants of Oduduwa wherever they are in the world for unity, peace and progress of the race. The Odole Oodua, a position once occupied by the late Chief Obafemi Awolowo and subsequently by Chief G.O.K Ajayi is a highly revered chieftaincy in Yorubaland pioneered by the great Oranmiyan while he was still a Prince of Ife. Oranmiyan served as a rallying point and stabilizing force among the powerful empires within the expansive Oduduwa territory before becoming the Ooni in Ife after his exploits which cut across Benin and Oyo kingdoms where he established his royal dynasties which have been in existence till date.”
Historically, “the office has its roots in the remarkable roles played by Oranmiyan, the great ruler of old Oyo and Benin kingdoms. Oranmiyan was virile, bold, adventurous, circumspect, dutiful and at the service of his other siblings. He stood as an effective link between them. It was his commitment to a united Oduduwa family that is referenced in the fragment of his panegyric “akantunkansi or as’otuns’osi, akinn’ile akinl’ogun” (the great link to both sides, the brave both at home and at war. Even though both Benin and Oyo kingdoms were at a point most powerful domains within the expansive Oduduwa territory, Oranmiyan ensured that they never overran each other.”
“The traditional title of the Odole of Ife has been retained as part of Ife’s social and political system and specially conferred on distinguished Oodua descendants who in present times can replicate the roles played by Oranmiyan.”
Like his predecessor, “Sir Adebutu’s exemplary life achievements and awesome potentials for positive social transformation were a crucial factor in his consideration for the prestigious position.”
“The choice of Adebutu as the Odole Oodua is also in recognition of his philanthropy, positive contributions to human development, and promotion of our prestigious cultural values and traditions as descendants of Oduduwa. The Kensington Adebukunola Adebutu Foundation (KAAF) and the medical laboratory and Maternity Centre established in 2005 among other commitments to the service of the poor and other vulnerable people in the society attest to this.”
“All the necessary rites attached to the installation are being observed ahead of the installation ceremony slated. The kings, the high chiefs (AGBA IFE) and chief priests (THE ISOROS) are atop of the coronation rites which will reach the climax on the eve of the event in October 2019.”
Speaking on his readiness for the title, Adebutu said he was prepared for his new traditional title, saying the importance of it transcends other chieftaincy tittles.
According to him, “without mincing words, I know the importance of the new title. And for your information, many kings know I won’t take any other chieftaincy title after my coronation as Odole Oodua. They also know the importance of it.”
The business mogul, who will clock 84 on October 24, said the revered title would strengthen his crusade for a united Yoruba race. He added that he has a cordial relationship with Yoruba monarchs, adding that, performing in his new role will be a walk in the park.
“Without sounding arrogant, I am humble to say that many of the Kabiyesis are my friends. If you notice any of my occasions, all the Kabiyesis are always present. And before I was announced as the recipient of this sacred position which had only been occupied by Oranmiyan, Awolowo and GOK Ajayi, I have been taking steps to ensure that there is unity among the Yoruba monarchs not even knowing I was being watched.
133 years after: Celebrating end of Ekiti Parapo war
People in Ekiti state would forever remember the joint and concerted efforts of their olden days’ traditional monarchs in the conquest of the inter-tribal Ekiti parapo war.
The warriors of Ekiti parapo War whose efforts would continue to linger in the memory of Ekiti people, that time were domiciled in Okemesi-Ekiti in Ekiti West Local Government Area of the State. It was Okemesi community that also produced Fabunmi -the famous hero of the intertribal war . The Ibadan warlords at that time reportedly descended on Ekiti with oppressive rules and the aims of taking over the domain of Ekiti people . The people were turned to slaves in their own lands, all in the hands of the attackers under the full control and leadership of the Ibadan generallismo, called Aare Latoosa. The Ekiti Parapo war began in 1877 and lasted till 1886 after the warring parties signed Yoruba peace agreement which was endorsed by the colonial masters.
Ekiti monarchs – the then Owa of Imesi Oloja Oke, now Okemesi-Ekiti, Ido-Ekiti, Ilupeju, Aisegba, ljesha and llorin Afonja among others, set up coalition of forces and produced over 50,000 local warriors to fight the adamant Ibadan warriors, reputed then to be a very strong army. The current monarch of Okemesi, the Owa Ooye of Okemesi, Oba Micheal Gbadebo Obalolade Adedeji, stated that the Ekiti parapo army were led by a brave man from Okemesi, identified as Prince Fabunmi Oraralada. Oba Adedeji explained that, “the events that really led to the war happened in Okemesi when Prince Fabunmi revolted against the high handedness of the Ajeles, who were colonial tax masters from Ibadan. The threat of war from Ibadan led to the meeting of Ekiti Obas who decided to mobilize their people to team up to fight the rampaging Ibadan warriors,” he said. “At the war, the Ekiti parapo emerged victorious in that they gained their freedom from Ibadan after about nine years of war, when the peace treaty was signed by the warring parties.
“133 years after, Okemesi people chose the spot where the over 50,000 army had gathered in 1877 as the venue for remembering and celebrating the heroes of the war.” Oba Adedeji said: “Where Ekiti warriors first assembled before going for the Ekiti parapo war in 1877 is Ita Balogun in Okemesi and now we have chosen the place as a spot for remembering and celebrating those legendary heroes.” The spot, Ita Balogun is now a tourist resort centre by the people of Okemesi. The celebration of this year’s Ekiti parapo festival took place at the resort.
The festival was organized by Okemesi cultural heritage and tourism committee, Federation of Okemesi Improvement Unions (FOIU) in conjunction with the Ekiti State Council for Arts and Culture.
A community leader in Okemesi Ekiti, Mr. Raphael Adeyanju, said: “The remote cause of the war was the highhandedness of the Ibadan Ajeles posted to oversee the administration of Ekiti land and other people under Ibadan tyrannical hegemony. These Ajeles were always very rude to the natives; they did not only extort farm produce; they subjected them to forced labour and rape of their women.
“The immediate cause of the war was the desecration of a traditional festival called Erinle in Okemesi Ekiti by the unruly Ajeles. In anger, Fabunmi beheaded one of the Ajeles, and when Aare Latoosa, who was then Ibadan monarch, got to know about the development he demanded for the head of Fabunmi through some messengers he sent but Fabunmi also killed Latoosa ‘s messengers and instigated all Ekiti communities to do same. ” The theme of this year’s Ekiti parapo festival, was, “Remembering our past, celebrating our unity.” The festival featured cultural songs presentation, dances, lectures, gun shots in memory of the heroes of the war as well as display of the historical artifacts of the war. Distinguished sons and daughters of Okemesi both at home in Diaspora graced the event . The personalities that graced the event among others included the national President of Federation of Okemesi Improvement Union (FOIU) , Chief B. M. R Ajijola and chairman of Okemesi tourism committee, Prince Kayode Oni .
The chairman of Ekiti Obas council and the Alawe of Ilawe-Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi was the royal father of the day. The Owa Ooye of Okemesi, Oba Adedeji at the occasion, explained the significance of Ekiti parapo war, the advantage and what the town plans to achieve with it: “if there is one festival that can bring all Ekiti people together at any time, I think it is the Ekiti parapo festival. Almost all monarchs that time supplied men and materials and led their army to the battlefield. “They took off from where we are congregating now in Okemesi and marched to the camp at Imesi Ipole, now Imesi like in Osun State, where they were ordered into the battlefield. So, as we then united to fight a common enemy, we can also unite to fight a common enemy plaguing our state and country today. “The Ekiti parapo festival can also be turned into a forum for creation of a Dubai kind of a market which can eventually lead to an entrepreneurial revolution. “The Ekiti parapo festival can lend more weight to our recognition at the national level. A reliable source has just hinted that the Federal Government is romancing with us to recognise Ekiti parapo festival as a National festival or something like that. This can eventually lead to an establishment of a national monument right here in Ekiti. At home here, we can complement such federal project with the building of Ekiti State War Museum right here where the Ekiti parapo army launched out in 1877.
“A yearly celebration of this festival will serve as an annual reminder to whoever it may concern that there should be a limit to the abuse of human dignity, that a “big brother’ should not always see his status as an opportunity to deprive his fellow brother of his freedom.” Responding to OwaOoye’s analysis, the chairman of Ekiti council of Obas and the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Oba Adebanji Alabi said: ” Our people in Okemesi are now heroes of Ekiti with what you are doing now. The Owa Ooye was chairman of Obas’ council when I ascended the throne. He was exemplary when he was there. There has not been anyone like him out of others who have succeeded him. “With patriotic feats of the late Balogun Fabunmi and other great Ekiti warriors in the Ekiti parapo war, I can conveniently say that the state was created in 1886. “If that war had not happened, Ekiti would have been a conquered territory of Ibadan today. So, we are proud of our warriors who led and won that war. Lessons of the war are many but most profound is the unity. It would have been a Herculean task if Ekiti had not fought the war in unity. Our unity is paramount and we must see and treat ourselves as one. There should be no rancour. We will work towards supporting the Ekiti parapo festival next year, so that it would be more colourful than this, ” Alawe stated.
Akute, Denro-Isashi: A perennial flood problem comes again
Rainy season can come with tales of woes and satisfaction for many residents. But to the inhabitants and travellers on Denro-Isashi road, in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State, the season has made commuting a harrowing experience. MURITALA AYINLA reports
N
othing will excite the residents and commuters of Akute, Denro-Isashi community in Ifo Local Government Area of Ogun State than to see the flooded portion of the major road leading to the community, which is also a link road to other communities around dried up.
For nearly three weeks, the persistent flood has sacked them from their homes and made commuting a harrowing experience. With the road already submerged by the flood from the river, residents are at the mercy of daring scavengers and other jobless boys, who make brisk business ferrying residents on their backs across the massively flooded portion of the road.
Daily, hundreds of commuters who live in the Ogun State border and work in Lagos usually get stranded for many hours, looking for means to cross the flooded road following the collapse of the wooden bridge temporarily constructed by residents on the road.
Many commuters queue for hours waiting for means to cross the flooded portion of the road. They are usually left with two options: to be ferried by group of young Hausa scavengers or cart pushers, who carry them on shoulder or be shipped across the flooded road by a group of young boys, who use a damaged refrigerator as canoe. Others use canoe to transport them across.
Except if they used the wooden bridge, commuter pays N100 to be ferried across the flooded road. Married women or young ladies, they are all at the mercy of the scavengers, who carry them on their shoulders to cross the road.
Brisk businesses
At least, the operators of a boat commonly called “Taxified” by the groups of boys who operate on the road make as much as N20,000 daily carrying 25 passengers to cross the road. The boat convey about 25 passengers, who are stranded commuters across the flooded potion at the cost of N100.
Those who use damaged refrigerator fondly called “Uber”, a carcass of a damaged fridge used as canoe, carry one commuter each at a time.
Speaking with New Telegraph, one of the boys who ferry passengers on the shoulder said they make between N6,000 and N7,000 daily depending on their strength and the number of people they could carry daily.
Another, Salisu Buhari, who operate the ‘Uber’, said they make up to N12,000 and 15,000 daily. “You know we are four people that paddle the object. Four of us ensure the passenger doesn’t fall inside the water.”
Also speaking, one of the operators of the canoe which convey about 25 passengers or more at a time, said in less than 15 minutes they can make N5,000 from the brisk business.
“People must go out to work. This is temporary work too. Each of the passengers must pay N100 before we embark on the journey on the flooded water. We have to make quick money from the challenges of flooded road.”
It was learnt that the development made many of the residents of the area to relocate from their homes to seek refuge in the homes of friends and relations outside the area.
Past efforts, self-help
While some believe the traditional ruler in the area had consistently intervened to assist the stranded commuters, others believed the Baale of Denro-Olasepe, Chief Lateef Afolabi, was using the bridge to make some money for himself, saying since commuters pay to access the bridge.
But the Baale said the river usually overflows its banks every three years, adding that the plank bridge were built out of pity due to stress people within the area go through anytime this river overflows.
He confirmed that the plank bridge breaks in about four different places regularly due to the multitude of commuters, justifying the reason for charging commuters to enable them get fund to mend the bridge.
A call to Ogun State Government
Perhaps, the Ogun State government will, this time around, look into the challenges faced by the residents after years of neglect. Residents said that several calls had been made to the government in the past to find a lasting solution to the perennial flooding but nothing was done. They lamented that the wooden bridge, temporarily built whenever the area is flooded has not in any way addressed the challenge since they pay N50 using the bridge.
Mrs Ademola Toyosi, a commuter, called on the state governor, Mr Dapo Abiodun, to urgently wade into the transportation challenges with a permanent solution, saying that the river usually overflowed its banks every three years.
“As it is, this road leads to communities like Iwaye, Alasepe, Denro, Ishasi, Iboko, Odo Ipa, Pipeline, Akutesorun, Akute, Arifanla, and others, including Lambe towards Alausa. All the people living in those areas pass through this road. So, we are appealing to the governor to help us fix this road.
“We are appealing to the Ogun State Governor, Mr Dapo Abiodun, to please proffer a lasting solution on the road. We are tired of this temporary solution of Plank Bridge where we pay N50 per head. Let the road be fixed with a solid concrete bridge.”
BBNAIJA: A show of Shame?
The Big Brother Naija television series programmed for 99 days with cash price of N60 million ended with much controversy. While many who spoke to New Telegraph questioned the moral values of the programme, some argued passionately that it was a programme with targeted audience in youths and with definite messages. Blessing Adenuga writes
Nigeria government should ban the reality show – Adeyeye Samuel, pastor
I don’t support BB Naija because it doesn’t add value and I’m a Christian. I can’t tell people in public that I do watch BBNaija. The show has been impactful in the youth in two ways, which are educative and corrupt. To me, it doesn’t add value to my family. The value BBNaija is adding in the society is about 30% educative and 70% corrupt, because most of the corrupt aspect is what the youth are waiting to see, like them sleeping with each together. You will see them on YouTube having sex, they don’t even hide it anymore. If they can do that and on YouTube, they can as well have sex in public. My advice to Nigerian youths is that they should stop watching the show, and Nigeria government should ban the reality show because it doesn’t add values. It may add values economically but not adding to moral values. I will advise the youth not to place their focus in the money because the end result is destruction. If they can have sex openly, they can also do it on public.
It’s an impactful programme for the youth – Awosika Opeyemi, Fashion designer-
Yes, I’m fan of BBN. I love it a lot. After Telemondo, that is the next thing I watch. I’m the social type. And I love reality show. BBNaija is very interesting. It’s all about Nigeria youths coming together to show their character and is all about a game, the game consist of their attitude and knowledge, how wise and creative they are, and how they can tolerate each other. I will support my children to watch it if they are adults, and I can even go for it if I want to, but it can influence the children to do what is not good. There is one girl in my neighborhood. She is 16, and love watching the show and her favorite housemate there is Tasha. So, I advised her to stop watching the show because she might pick the wrong side of it. So, for children, they should stop it but for adult they can continue. The program is impactful to the youth because the house mate get signed to be brand Ambassadors for companies and in term of youth outside it entertains them. Other people’s intention might be different from what they are watching. My friend said he watches BBNaija whenever he’s feeling horny. That is why he is watching the show but to me, I love BBNaija because it is entertaining. Most parents don’t like the show. They don’t allow their children to watch. I can remember a parent telling me she doesn’t allow her children to watch the show and she herself doesn’t watch it. So, I have to start educating her on it because she thinks it not a good show.
I totally support the reality show – Onuoha Henry, student
I’m a very big fan of BBNaija. I think the show is wonderful because it is actually aimed at bringing people from different backgrounds together. I love the show and if my kids want to take part in the show, I have no problem with that because my parents supported my decisions and I will do same to my kids. So, if they want to participate in the show they are free as birds, mine is just to advise them and support them with prayers. I do subscribe to the channel. I just don’t know why people have problem with it. I think they are hypocrites. It has added morals to me being one of the youths in the community. It makes me know how to be patient and good to different temperament in the society, also to know when to talk and when not to. I totally support the Television reality show because it is the only TV show trending and a show that focuses more on the youth.
BBNaija has not been impactful to the youth – Sunday Okoli, Disc Jockey
I’m not a fan of BBNaija but I do watch the show if there weren’t any of my favorite programs on. Due to what I watched on the TV, BBNaija is an entertainment show and a game. It is all about what you can bring up in terms of bringing ideas, how you can play your role in the house and how you can relate with other people. It is mostly entertaining during eviction and games. It is just all about what you give a person. It’s actually a show that looks out on how smart you can be. I can support my children to participate in the show because for you to be on screen, it means you are a celebrity and I will be a father of celebrity. However, truth is that BBNaija is not doing anything impactful to the youth because often we hear and watch live sex on TV which is not proper at all. Camera man who shot stuffs like this should simply take the camera off the scene because the teens are seeing it. Really, that should be a no go area for BBNaija, that is one area they messed up big time. There should have been rules and regulations to guide the housemates and should be stated to them before entering the house to know what they can do and what they couldn’t do in the house. It would serve as deterrent to other incoming Housemates, so that they don’t repeat the nonsense of having live sex on set. Really, I don’t think the show has been impactful on the youths because I usually go to ball stations to watch football match and anytime I overheard some groups of guys discussing about the popular show, they usually comment mostly about the ladies, how Tasha breast is big and all that. So, I think it has not been impactful to the youth in our communities. My advice for the youth in Nigeria is to work hard, make their money and only watch at their free time. Youths shouldn’t be addicted to the show. It isn’t worth it at all.
Youths should devout their time, energy to work hard – Dada Ademola, accountant
I don’t really like it because the show has obscenity publications, harmful pictures and scenes. According to the program which included sex, romance and kiss are just not a good show, not suitable for children. I’m still single though but let me assume that I am married and have kids, I can’t and will never support my kids to watch the show and will never even support them when they are fully grown. Like I said earlier, it is full of obscene publications and scenes. So, what did they expect the kids who watched the show to do? They will surely engage in such act and can even go to school to practice such with their friends; even some parents sit at home with their kids to watch it. They believed it was an entertainment, ignorant of the consequence of such programme on their children. Honestly, the programme was not useful for Nigerian youths. It was not impactful. My advice for our youths is that they should use their time and energy to invest on what will make them and family great. Simply put, work hard as there is dignity in labour. It was pure nonsense. One of the housemates named Tasha was asked what the characteristics of a winner are, she replied ‘Me’. She doesn’t even understand English. Some of them didn’t really know why they were there. They were just there for fame and fun. A whole graduate saying me as a characteristic of a winner. The program wasted youths’ time; the show didn’t improve morals. BBNaija didn’t teach morals in the real sense of it.
It’s fun, intriguing – Omolara Aderinsola, Nurse
It was actually fun and intriguing. It gave a palpitating suspense. I confess that I love the show and my favourite-Mercy won. There was nothing wrong with the programme. It depends on that aspect people subscribed in their belief. Most people that went for the BBNaija did not go there to play; they had something they worked on; they got more eyes on them and more eyes on their product and more eyes on anything they are doing. After all people are watching them; brands are watching them. That’s why they get endorsement. That is why they get many things, juicy offers. You can actually say it is impactful to the people that went for it or not, doing anything to me and in another way, it actually shows me that good character and cordial relationship with other relationship actually matters. The impact is that mind how you relate with people, be cordial, be a people person, the world doesn’t revolve around you.
