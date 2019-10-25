Fashola woos NASS for N10trn infrastructural bond

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola (SAN), yesterday, requested the National Assembly to give approval for a N10 trillion national infrastructure bond to tackle the nation’s road infrastructural deficit.

Fashola made the request at the joint session of the Senate and the House of Representatives during the ministry’s 2020 budget defence.

He said that the only way to address the nation’s glaring road infrastructural decay was to engage in N10 trillion infrastructure bond between Works Ministry and the debt management office.

“I have done an envelope size of say N10 trillion, that does not mean we want to raise N10 trillion this year, but if we launch such an instrument with a very competitive coupon rate backed by law as a very secure investment that people can put their money, I think that is one way to entice and inspire agencies like the pensions fund to invest money in a secured government backed instrument. They are investing in treasury bills because it is government instrument and it is secured. The issue is the money of workers in that bond must never be lost. That is the whole idea.

“If government backs it any time we need to raise money like N10 trillion over four or five years, any period we need to fund project, we issue a demand for subscription and raise N2 trillion and the more important thing is it is not a proven concept but just my idea is that we should disaggregated the sizes of investment that people can make.”

Speaking further on the 2020 budget, the minister explained that his ministry and its parastatals proposed an estimated sum of N287.1 billion.

A breakdown of the proposal is as follows: Capital budget, N197 billion; Main Ministry (Works), N171.5billion; FERMA, N22.8 billion; overhead, N15.9 billion and personnel cost, N12 billion.

He lamented that the major challenge of the ministry was the insufficient budgetary provision and releases for completion of its projects unscheduled.

He noted that the total amount outstanding for payment to contractors for duly certified and approved works as at October 15, 2019 is the sum of N321,137,955,706 in 2018 and N53,319,919,988 in 2019 respectively.

Fashola further told the committee that his ministry was currently undertaking a total of 540 highway projects at an estimated sum of N4.8 billion spread over the six geopolitical zones in the country.

He also explained that out of the 540 ongoing projects, some were categorized in accordance with special funding mechanism as follows: highway projects financed with Presidential Infrastructure Development Fund (PIDF), highway projects financed with the Sovereign Sukuk Fund, highway project financed under tax credit and highway projects funded from multilateral loans.

According to him, the alternative sources of funding for the nation’s road projects could be through the Sukuk.

“Equally important is the issue of pensions fund that you mentioned; we have well over N8 to N9 trillion, not all of it is available for investment in the road sector; quite a number of it is already in treasury bills. We are told the money is available if there is assurance that it will be repaid and equally important is the PPP arrangement. And we feel it is a way of relieving government of the burden of road construction.

“We have well over 500 roads in the country and we required close to about N10 trillion to complete these projects without bringing new ones and that is the entire budget of this country. If we can get private sector to come in and invest in our infrastructure,” he stated.

