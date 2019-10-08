Fear of building collapse as downpour increases

As heavy downpour persists, fear of possible building collapse becomes palpable, as residents report suspected poorly built houses in their neighbourhoods to relevant government agencies. Dayo Ayeyemi reports

Months after built environment professionals, under the auspices of Building Collapse Prevention Guild (BCPG), predicted that over 36,000 houses were likely to collapse in the country, there has been growing fear among citizens, especially in Lagos where the incident is known to be rampant.

Their fear is further aggravated by incessant downpour, which has resulted to regular flooding, destroying hundreds of houses across 22 states of the federation.

BCPG’s prediction came following the collapse of a four-storey building in Ita-Faji, Lagos Island, where 12 school children lost their lives, while many others sustained high degrees of injuries.

Since the warning, more than eight cases of building collapse had been reported across the country; four in Lagos, one each in Abuja, Abakaliki, Jos and Port Harcourt.

In what was described as embarrassing by all stakeholders including builders, architects, engineers, town planners and developers, government is not living any stone unturned to halt the ugly incident.

Government’s efforts were further reinforced by the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola, last week, when he called for the prosecution of builders found culpable in building collapse incidents in any part of the country.

According to him, it is the only way to send strong message to builders to comply with national building standards.

Whistle blowing

In Lagos State, for example, it seems government’s whistle blowing policy is yielding results as residents are now willing to report any case of poor building construction in their neighbourhood.

This must have prompted Chief Olubunmi Alabi to report the case of alleged poor construction of a three-storey house belonging to his family to government in Lagos.

Already, this has put Chief Olubunmi against his family’s members who are beneficiaries of the building under construction in Shomolu.

The property, located on 17, Odulami Street, Shomolu, Lagos, belonging to the late Alabi Oroge (father of Olubunmi and five other beneficiaries), was contracted to a private developer for a residential apartment of three-storey building.

New Telegraph gathered that the developer, Mr. Hammed Bajo, was expected to source the fund, build the house and use it for 18 years to recoup his investment before reverting to the family.

However, Chief Olubunmi, who claimed not to be part of the agreement, has raised the alarm over the ongoing construction, alleging use of sub-standard materials, poor design and workmanship.

In a save our soul letter to Lagos State Building Control Authority (LABCA), a copy of which was made available to New Telegraph, Olubunmi wants the authority to stop the on – going construction in order to avert another incident of building collapse in the future.

Besides, he alleged that the developer failed to comply with the laid down rules and did not secure building approval.

He added that nobody saw the building plans before its construction commenced.

“As you can see, the windows are very small, no ventilation, the quality of materials and workmanship are poor. I am afraid that the building may collapse,” Olubunmi said

In the letter to (LABCA) Olubunmi alleged threat to life and non-compliance with standards.

The letter reads: ”It is our brief that the property located at 17 Odulami Street, Shomolu, Lagos State of which our client is a beneficiary was ordered by the family that part of it should be demolished due to the foreseeable havoc it might cause to human life

“We were further briefed that one Alhaji Hammed Bajo of No 221, Herbert Macualey Street, Sabo, Yaba, is now unlawfully erecting a three storey building in the same place. To the bewilderment of our client, Alhaji Hammed Bajo is even erecting the building without notifying Lagos State Building Control Agency, because it is crystal clear that such place is not suitable and not habitable for such structure that will put life of many in danger.”

He alleged that his client further briefed the developer to stop the building, making reference to a building that recently collapsed in the area where the “illegal structure” was located.

When contacted on his mobile phone, the house developer, Mr Hammed Bajo, debunked Olubunmi’s claims, saying that all necessary documents were signed with the family and building approvals secured before commencing the construction.

He stated that the building’s construction was in conformity with the approved building plan and government’s laid down standards

Bajo explained that the property in question belonged to late Alabi Oroge, adding that his children, which the complainant is one, gave the property to him for redevelopment.

He explained that the beneficiaries, six in number, were party to the signing of the contract for the building’s construction, except the Chief Olubunmi, who pulled out of the agreement.

New Telegraph also visited the site to assess the building and also called an officer working with LABCA to know if the agency was aware of the development.

One of LABCA’s officers, who did not want his name in print, said he was not authorised to speak with journalist, but that all enquiries should be sent to the office.

However, he said the agency received the letter written by the complainant and that it was been addressed.

Another member of the family, one of the beneficiaries, Biodun Alabi, said the entire family gave the property to the developer to develop after payment of signing fee to the family.

He alleged that Chief Olubunmi was just trying to frustrate the efforts of the developer because the latter refusal to yield to his demand.

He said: “We are children of the same father and we are six (Idi igi mefa). Other members of the family signed the agreement with the developer but he refused to sign.”

Biodun, who claimed to be the grand sons of the family, showed government’s receipt on payments for processing fee for building plan, certification fees/ stage certification and other payment to the Lagos State Planning Permit Authority, LABCA and the Lagos State Internal Revenue Service to the reporter

He also disclosed that structural stability had already been conducted on the buillding, which showed that “all the structural elements in the building are satisfactoriry and no sign of structural defect.

Another family member, Mr Gbenga Alabi, said the main issue was that the developer failed to carry all members along.

However, Olubunmi Alabi maintained that the main issue was that the developer allegedly failed to carry out rebuilding of the property in accordance to specifications required by the Lagos State Government which had reeled out rules and specifications under which a building must follow to avoid further loss of lives in the name of incessant collapse of building.

He said: “It is our request that the Lagos State government should visit the property at 17, Odulami Street, Shomolu, to search and review the property under contention if it can stand the test of time with a view to averting another calamity waiting to happen.

“It is not within our purview to stop the building if it is being constructed by the developer according to specifications and approval by the government but our obligation is to alert the government in view of what we have seen if our claims that the property in contention was being built in accordance to specifications.”

Last line

This is the appropriate time for the state authority to visit the building site, carry out the necessary tests and make its findings known to members of the public to clear every dust raised concerning the construction.

