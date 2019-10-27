Federal Government puts more funding into security corridor -Gov. Abiodun

The Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, (MFR), has called on the

Federal Government to inject more fundings into the security corridor

that the military dearly needs to be well prepared for optimal

operations, and also look into renewing their welfare packages.

Prince Abiodun made the call on Saturday during the closing ceremony

of the Western Naval Command’s Small Arms Firing Exercise (SAFEX) at

the 192 Battalion Nigerian Army Shooting Range in Owode, Ogun State.

The governor, who was represented by the Permanent Secretary, Bureau

of Cabinet and Special Services, Alhaji Saka Olanrewaju, said: “It

gives me more confidence and I share your feelings, especially when

you are on operations.”

After he had participated in the shooting exercise, Olanrewaju

observed: “I now see what the military people are facing and that is

why I want to call on the Federal Government to put more fundings into

the security corridor. The personnel need to be well remunerated. The

government is trying, but they should do more, and that is why our

governor, His Excellency, Prince Dapo Abiodun is doing his best to

ensure regular logistics support to the military and other security

agencies.

“I appreciate the Nigerian Navy for this exercise , I am sure, it will

enhance the format and efficiency of the personnel. The Ogun State

gives utmost priority to security; it ’s our believe that security

is the bedrock of any development in the Nation. The nation with

crisis can never witness progress or development and the lost of

lives and property in such state will be grossly dwindle. On this

note , the governor recognized the efforts of the military in

collaborative efforts of all agencies that have been battling its

insurgency in Nigeria .

“As you all aware of the security of the 21st century is becoming

increasingly complex and enormic. Our nation has in the last few

years is challenged by the activities of insurgents group

particularly the Boko haram sect in the North East , Indigenous

People of Biafra (IPOB )in the South East, and the militancy and

economic saboteur in the Niger Delta .

“The threat posed by these criminals, unpatriotic elements have not

only challenged our collective will, but have imparted heavily on our

national human capital and material resources . Thus, it gives me

much joy to know in the course of my rotation geard towards

enhancing capability and efficiency in tackling the diverse threat

in the country. No doubt this firing exercise have enhanced

personnel weapons , this is important as a nation , to excel to

overcome the security challenges, keeping the strategic importance

of the maritime domain to the nation’s economical survival , in a way

to have a well trained professionally capable naval squad cannot be

over estimated or stressed .”

The Flag Officer Commanding(FOC), of the Western Naval Command(WNC),

Rear Admiral Oladele Daji, highlighted on the relevance of the

exercise, “It builds the capacity on the personnel and it sharpens

their skills in weapon handling , and it is an avenue for us to test

our weapons to see how effective the weapons and even some of their

ammunition and after some time they have expiring dates . So it is an

avenue for us to test them the weapons and ammunition , but then

generally , it is to build our capacity for us to be able to handle

and manage their weapons adequately.

Daji, who was represented by the Chief Staff Officer(CSO), Rear

Admiral, Murtala Bashir, said that,“It is not because security in the

North East, it is the general thing in the programme and it is not

only for the western command , it is embedded in the Nigerian Navy

Schedule of event from the Naval headquarters.”

“The whole idea is for us to have a feel of the weapon and see how

we can still calibrate our efforts in proper weapon handling and

management as well. And this is against the backdrop that we are

having numerous security challenges in the country which has

necessitated more increasing involvement of the Nigerian Navy in

internal security operations.

“Which originally has not been a talk that is familiar to the

Nigerian Navy personnel , so it is indeed and opportunity for us to

see how we can maximize the benefit and be able to come with these

exercise , so it is heartwarming that , for the past two days , we

have been having the exercise and the report , we can see so far

that the exercise is achieving its desired objectives”

The Chairman Organizing Committee, Western Naval Command 2019 SAFEX,

Commodore Patrick Effah said that ,“Naturally, if you don’t train you

become rusty , so the exercise is just to keeps us updated on what

we already know . So it is said that practice makes perfect , what we

are putting on now is to perfect them.

On the ranks that participated, he said that, “It cuts all the ranking

officers from the highest to the lowest officers. It has always been

in the Nigerian Navy schedule of events annually to exercise, sharpen

our skills.

“Well I would not say that it is another way of preparing the

personnel on the security challenge in the North east , so it behoves

on us to constantly prepare to tackle any form of insecurity.

