Metro and Crime
Female banker jailed one year for fraud
A 51-year-old female banker, Yetunde Iyabo Adewunmi, was yesterday sentenced to one year imprisonment for conspiracy, aiding and abetting fraud. Adewunmi was arraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ibadan Zonal office. Adewunmi was convicted of the one-count amended charge instituted against her before Justice Peter Lifu of the Federal High Court 2, sitting in Osogbo, Osun State. EFCC’s spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, said:
“Investigation conducted by officials of the commission revealed that the convict used her position as a staffer of a new generation bank in Ile-Ife, Osun State, to forge two identity cards for Abayomi Samuel Onalaja, an internet fraudster, to enable him to cash two Western Union transactions received from his foreign victims.”
Adewunmi was said to have benefited N236,736 from the illegal dealings. Owing to the findings, the commission earlier filed against her a fivecount charge bordering on money laundering, but later amended it to one-count after agreeing to a plea bargain option with her.
The amended charge professed her guilty of offence contrary to Section 27(2) of the Cybercrimes (Prohibition, Prevention) Act, 2015. She pleaded guilty to the charge and was accordingly convicted. The prosecution counsel, Shamusuddeen Bashir, had earlier prayed the court to accept the conditions of the plea bargain which included restitution of the proceeds of the crime, and as well confirmed that the commission had indeed received the money.
Metro and Crime
How I was raped by badoo cult member, 19-year-old student narrates ordeal
A 19-year-old student (name witheld) on Monday narrated before an Ikeja Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court, Lagos how she was allegedly raped by a 24-year-old cultist, Tayo Bakare
The victim, a 300 level student of the Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), told the court that Bakare ordered her to remove her clothes, took nude pictures with her phone and had forceful sexual intercourse with her.
Bakare is standing trial on an eight count charge bordering on conspiracy to commit robbery, robbery, deprivation of liberty and rape.
According to the 19-year-old, who was led in evidence by Mrs K.A. Momoh-Ayokambi, the incident occurred on August 27, 2017 at Ikotun, Lagos.
The 300L student said that defendant threatened to kill her, locked her up inside the toilet after the rape and made away with her two phones and N2000 cash.
Metro and Crime
Woman,19, docked for allegedly escaping from police custody
A 19-year-old unemployed woman, Precious Ogbonna, on Monday appeared before an Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos for allegedly escaping from lawful custody.
Ogbonna, who lives at Ikeja, Lagos, is being tried for breach of peace and escape from lawful custody.
The Prosecutor, Insp. Mojirade Edeme, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on October 2 at Allen Ave. Ikeja.
She said the defendant escaped from custody when she was arrested in connection with a case of conduct likely a threat to life.
“The defendant was arrested when she unlawfully entered into a man’s apartment, threatening to deal with him.
“When the police was taking her back to the scene of the crime after her arrest, she secretly opened the door of the vehicle and ran away.
“She was later re-arrested,” Edeme said.
Following her plea of not guilty, Magistrate Mrs. O.A Aderibigbe released her on bail of N20, 000 with one surety in like sum.
Aderibigbe said that the surety should be gainfully employed and show evidence of two years tax payment to the Lagos State Government.
Further hearing has been fixed for October 28.
The prosecutor said the alleged offences contravene Sections 168 and 106(b) of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 106(b) prescribes two years jail term for escaping from lawful custody.
Metro and Crime
Court remands 72-yr-old man for allegedly raping, impregnating daughter
The Chief Magistrates’ Court 10 in Gombe, on Monday remanded 72-year-old Ibrahim Yunusa in prison custody for allegedly raping and impregnating his biological daughter.
Yunusa of Dadinkowa, Yamaltu/Deba Local Government, Gombe State had on arraignment pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The Chief Magistrate, Daura Sikkam ordered the remand of the accused person and adjourned the case to November 13 for further mention to enable police complete investigation.
Earlier, reading the police First Information Report (FIR) Dalaky Wanma, the court clerk, said the accused committed the offences several times between December 2018 and January 2019.
He said Yunusa forcefully had carnal knowledge of his 17-year-old biological daughter (name withheld) and impregnated her in his house.
The clerk said the offence is contrary to sections 390 and 282 of penal code.
The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Bako Shekari, also told the court that police had just commenced investigations into the matter.
He therefore asked the court for adjournment to enable the police complete investigations and seek legal advice from the Ministry of Justice
Metro and Crime
Newborn girl found alive in shallow grave
A newborn girl allegedly buried alive in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh has been rescued by a villager.
The man discovered the baby in an earthen pot in a grave when he had gone to a ground to bury his own daughter who had died minutes after birth.
The man alerted the police – the infant was taken to a hospital in Bareilly district and is said to be improving, reports the BBC.
Police say they are are looking for the parents of the newborn girl and trying to find out who buried her.
Local police chief Abhinandan Singh said the villager’s daughter died within a few minutes of being born prematurely on Thursday. The villager – a trader – had gone to bury the body of his daughter in the evening.
“As they were digging a grave for her, at a depth of three feet, the spade hit an earthen pot, which was pulled out. There was a baby lying in it,” Singh said.
“The police took the baby to the city hospital where she is getting treatment. We are trying to find the parents of the baby and we suspect that this must have happened with their consent.”
India’s gender ratio is one of the worst in the world. Women are often discriminated against socially and girls are seen as a financial burden, particularly among poor communities.
Campaigners say a traditional preference for sons has meant millions of female children lost to foeticide and infanticide over the years.
Although most unwanted female foetuses are aborted with help from illegal sex determination clinics, cases of baby girls being killed after birth are not uncommon either.
In 2014, a seven-year-old who was allegedly buried alive by relatives in Uttar Pradesh was rescued by a villager.
In 2012, the father and uncle of a baby girl in Uttar Pradesh allegedly tried to bury her alive, apparently as a sacrifice to protect the health of their other children on the advice of a spiritual guru.
Metro and Crime
Kidnappers collect N4.4m, free six victims
S
ix people kidnapped by gunmen about eight days ago at Gurin, a border town between Nigeria and Cameroon Republic in Adamawa State, have regained their freedom after the payment of N4.4 million.
A relative of the abductees, who preferred anonymity, told our correspondent that the victims were released in the early hours of Sunday after the ransom was paid.
“We were in the bush since morning and have just returned with all the kidnapped victims after their release.
“The total amount paid by the families of the victims summed up to N4.4 million,” he said.
The kidnappers had earlier made a demand of N60 million ransom.
Our source disclosed that two members of the same family paid N1.5 million ransom, three members of another family paid N2.4 million while another victim paid N500,000 to the kidnappers.
The victims were kidnapped on Saturday, October 5, 2019 while on their way to inspect their cows in a forest about three kilometres from Gurin town where they usually keep their cows during rainy season to avert farmers/herders conflict.
Also, the state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, confirmed the development.
He said the victims were assisting the police with information that would lead to the arrest of the kidnappers.
Metro and Crime
12-year-old orphan raped by pastor, herbalist, neighbour gives birth
A
12-year-old girl (name withheld) has been delivered of a baby girl at the Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH) in Edo State.
The minor was said to have been raped repeatedly by a popular pastor, a native doctor and a neighbour who are presently in the custody of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).
The trio, according to the agency, would be arraigned in court next week.
It was learnt that the pastor is aged 30, the herbalist (59) and the third suspect aged 30.
A source close to NAPTIP said the suspects had confessed to have carnal knowledge of the girl.
The young mother was admitted at the ISTH for preeclampsia (one of the hypertensive disorders in pregnancy) and she was booked for an emergency caesarean section (CS).
The source said she was later delivered of a baby girl.
It was learnt that the victim lost her father at the age of five and was asked to stay with the pastor when she was six years old.
The pastor was said to have slept with her repeatedly until she was taken away to stay with the native doctor who also took his own turns to rape her.
She was said to have been taken away again to stay with her aunty but a neighbour raped her several times until she got pregnant.
A doctor at the ISTH, Dr. Eugene Usifoh, on his Facebook page, described the little girl’s ordeal as one of unhappy story.
Usifoh said the man inside of him left which left him in total disarray and almost in tears.
He wrote: “You know what? She is just 12 years old, yes a minor who hasn’t even seen her first menses and since ovulation occurs before menstruation, she probably ovulated and sadly her first ovulation got her pregnant at this tender age.
“I really don’t know the kind of supervision she got from her care givers but one thing I know is that they failed to protect her, they failed to shield her from the wickedness of this world, they failed to perform their duties as care givers and guardians, as such, life got her scared. Imagine being a mother at 12.
“A devastating tale, however, the abused child has the tendency to be abused again, if she isn’t rescued now, she’ll probably have three or more babies before she becomes an adult and that’s if she lives up to adulthood and survives the complications of pregnancy as well as those of sexual abuse and every other difficulties which she would surely face. Think about the risk of contacting sexually transmitted infection/disease or VVF.
“Therefore, we are appealing to all well-meaning Edo sons, daughters and Nigerians at large for their assistance in order to save this helpless girl and her two days old baby.
“Spread the word, there’s a 12 years old in Irrua Specialist Teaching Hospital (ISTH), Irrua, Edo State that needs to be rescued. Whoever this may get to, please help save this young mother and her baby; help give them a better life.”
Metro and Crime
Serial rapist arrested after defiling six minors
A
fter having carnal knowledge of six underage girls, police have arrested a serial rapist, Mizanbilu Yusuf, for allegedly defiling a nine-year-old girl in Kafin-Koro town in Paikoro Local Government Area of Niger State.
The suspect, who is over 18 years old, was arrested after his last adventure.
Yusuf, upon interrogation, admitted to have committed the crime and asked for forgiveness.
He said: “I have defiled quite number of minors in the area, about six.”
Yusuf allegedly dragged the victim to an isolated area in the bush where he forcibly had sex with her.
It was learnt that the suspect had been involved in the wicked act for about two years before he was eventually apprehended by the police.
Yusuf told our correspondent that he had forcibly defiled quite a number of minors in the community without being arrested.
He said: “I have been in the act and I enjoy doing it. I do it when am aroused and since I don’t have a girlfriend, I decided to have carnal knowledge of minors in my area to relieve myself.
“It is quite unfortunate that I found myself in this hopeless act.”
Yusuf admonished other teenagers to shun the wicked act that may destroy their future.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Muhammad Abubakar, yesterday told our correspondent that the suspect had been charged to court.
Abubakar explained that the suspect confessed to the crime during interrogation.
The PPRO described the suspect as a serial rapist.
Metro and Crime
Robbers behead sergeant, others in Kwara
D
are-devil armed robbers on Saturday night reportedly beheaded a police sergeant and others during attack on the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) mega station in Ilorin, Kwara State.
The robbers struck when workers in the station had closed for the day and gone home.
Tthe armed robbers allegedly beheaded a sergeant and some security personnel attached to the fuel station.
It was learnt that the robbers invaded the station while the security men were asleep.
The NNPC mega station was under lock and key, throwing residents into panic that another round of fuel scarcity was imminent.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the incident.
He said: “The information is true. But the command is investigating the issue.”
Metro and Crime
Two injured as mosque collapses in Lagos
T
wo people yesterday were inured as a community mosque located at 4, Isaac Omole Street, Olowora Bus Stop, Ikosi-Isheri, Lagos yesterday collapsed.
The mosque collapsed less than 24 hours after a building at Magodo area of the state caved in, leaving a woman, her sister and two children dead.
It was learnt that the Ikosi-Isheri mosque was a storey building. The building was said to be in distress before it eventually caved in about 12p.m. yesterday.
Speaking with New Telegraph, the General Manager (GM), Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr. Femi Oke-Osanyintolu, confirmed the incident.
He said the agency’s swift response saved people’s lives.
According to him, the building suddenly collapsed as a result of the recent downpour experienced in the state.
The GM said the physical assessment of the building showed that the foundation had been affected by poor drainage system.
He said: “LASEMA’s swift response ensured no lives were lost. Proper examination by the LASEMA team ensured there were no trapped victims beneath the rubble. The two children that sustained minor injuries were quickly administered first aid treatment by Lagos State Ambulance Service (LASAMBUS).
“In furtherance of its responsibility in disaster prevention, LASEMA has recommended that proper attention be paid to the collapsed building by Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) and the Ministry of Physical Planning through a thorough examination of the entire structure.
“Following its recommendations for further investigations, the affected building was cordoned off by LASEMA in order to avoid any further threats to other users of the environment.”
Metro and Crime
Robbers in police uniform hijack motorcycle
P
olice have arrested three men for allegedly wearing police uniform to hijack a motorcycle at Ita-Maga area of Ikorodua, Lagos State.
The suspects – Ojonugwa Ojomeje (29), Moses Ogeh (27) and Emmanuel Michael (24) – were apprehended by the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS), attached to the state Police Command after hijacking a motorcycle from its owner.
It was learnt that the three men were operating on Michael’s motorcycle in the area, about 10p.m. when they accosted a motorcycle rider, stopped him and dispossessed him of his bike. The suspects were said to have lied to the victim that they were policemen from a nearby police station.
The victim, after releasing the motorbike to the robbers, walked a few distance before he raised the alarm which drew the attention of some passers-by and the RRS operatives. The policemen gave the suspects a hot chase and arrested them. The RRS officials also recovered the stolen motorbike.
When the suspects were arrested, the policemen were surprised that two of them wore mobile police vest and fez cap.
One of the suspects, Ojomeje, who is the leader of the gang, said in July 2019, robbers in police uniform snatched his motorcycle at Ikorodu Bus Stop.
He said: “They told me they were members of Task Force team from Ebute Police Station. They advised me to meet them there while they took the motorcycle away. I made effort to recover it I couldn’t.
“I went from Ebute Police Station to Ijede and Ladigboye Police Post; there was no trace of the acclaimed policemen. The motorcycle they collected from me was my only means of livelihood. It was exactly a week after I got the bike on hired purchase at N280,000 that the robbers collected it from me.
“Out of the N280,000, I have paid only N40,000 remaining the balance of N240,000. I searched everywhere including the police stations around the area but there was no record of the bike in their station.
“In order to repay the balance, I borrowed my friend’s bike to work. Bit by bit, I paid another N40,000 out of the N240,000, I was owing. Because the owner of the bike was disturbing me I sought the assistance of my friend to help me hijack another motorcycle.”
But Michael and Ogeh said they were charmed to take an oath by Ojomeje.
During the oath-taking, they said they were given kola nut to eat after Ojomeje had promised them a successful outing.
The state Commissioner of Police, Muazu Zubairu, said he police would not relent in its efforts at bringing to book criminals who impersonate the police to give the force a bad name.
