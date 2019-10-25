FG begins deduction of bailout refund from states

Ahmed: AMCON is stressed due to banks’ loans

The refund of the bailout dished out to state governments by the Federal Government for settlement of backlog of salaries and allowances has begun, Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed has disclosed.

Ahmed, who disclosed this yesterday at the 2019 budget review and 2020 budget defence with the House of Representatives Committee on Finance, said the deductions from source started in September.

She said that the ministry deducted the bailout fund from states that have consistently failed to pay back the bailout fund from their monthly allocations.

“The states have, from September, started repaying the facility, which is loan provided by the Central Bank. From September this year, we have started the deductions and remitting to the Central Bank of Nigeria,” Ahmed said.

The minister, however, revealed that the Assets Management Company of Nigeria (AMCON) was “stressed” due to non-performing loans from the assets it has acquired.

According to her, banks and other institutions that benefitted from the bailout from the Federal Government were not forthcoming and this was affecting AMCON. She said: “On the bailout of some institutions, the affected institutions are now under the AMCON and also under the review of the NDIC.

“AMCON is an agency that is set up to buy out assets of institutions, especially financial institutions, to protect the financial sector. But currently, AMCON itself is stressed, in the sense that the assets that they have bought are underperforming.

“The repayments that they are supposed to make are not happening at the rate at which they should happen. And I understand that there have been efforts to amend the AMCON act to enable it become stronger in terms of its enforcement.

“Having said that, in the Ministry of Finance, we have the opportunity to help AMCON through recovering some of the debts that are owed by debtors in the book of AMCON, when we issue promissory notes.

“Any culprit that owes AMCON that we have to issue promissory note, we find out from AMCON what they owe and now issue a component of the promissory note to AMCON so that their debt are settled. That is the method we adopted to help AMCON.

“She also said that there is need to amend the AMCON Act so that the agency can be strengthened from its present distress.”

On the state of the $470 million CCTV contract, the minister disclosed that “Before this administration, we have collected some loans and the one that strikes me the most is the $460 million for CCTV installation in Abuja. If you want to know the position of this loan, I am sure we are paying back, but the CCTV is not working.”

When asked by the chairman of the finance committee, Hon. James Faleke, on why the Chinese handled the projects for which loans were taken from them, she said: “The condition of the loans that we take from China is that a Chinese company will provide the infrastructure services.

“These are loans that is of three per cent, the rails lines are being rolled out, the Abuja-Kaduna, Lagos-Ibadan rails are all loans from China and are being executed by Chinese companies.”

She further said that the Abuja, Lagos, Port Harcourt and Kano airport rehabilitations were done by Chinese companies and are supervised by the relevant ministries and the National Assembly to ensure quality.

According to Ahmed, there are a lot of Nigerians who work with the Chinese personnel in implementing the projects which create a lot of local jobs.

The committee also queried the minister over the huge expenditure on furniture, phone bills and “miscellaneous” and “others” which they said usually features prominently in the budget annually.

On the 2019 budget releases, the minister said that as at October, the ministry had released 100 per cent for personnel.

Ahmed said that for debt service, payment is also at 100 per cent and that for overhead, six out of 10 months had been released.

