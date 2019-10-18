News
FG considers excise duty on soft drinks
The Federal Government is considering introducing excise duties on carbonated drinks, according to the Minister of Finance, Budget and National Planning, Mrs. Zainab Ahmed.
Ahmed gave the indication in an interview with newsmen yesterday on the sidelines of the on-going World Bank/IMF Annual Meetings in Washington DC, United States.
She said the idea was one of other areas, besides the proposed increase in VAT, that the government was looking at to broaden its revenue base.
The minister explained that the government was working hard to ensure efficiency in existing revenue streams while searching for new ones.
She said the government would consult with all stakeholders on the proposal in line with standard policy formulation process.
“Any tax that you are introducing will involve a lot of consultations and also amendments of some laws or introduction of new regulations,” she said.
Carbonated drinks include soft drink brands such as Coca Cola, Sprite and Fanta, while excise duty is a tax levied on locally produced goods.
Ahmed said her ministry was working with all the agencies to ensure that collaboration was strengthened in revenue generation.
“The government is trying to ensure that the work of the agencies are complementing each other as opposed to the past where everybody is working in silos.
“Efforts are on-going to improve the monitoring performance of the revenue generating agencies, especially government-owned enterprises.
“We have now in place a rigorous monthly reconciliation of revenues and that is ensuring that the leakages are minimised.
“There is several cost cutting measures in the SRGI and a number of cost cutting measures initiatives such as innovation and automation as well as capacity building of our people,” she said.
The minister reiterated government’s resolve to sanction revenue generating agencies that fail to meet their targets.
“Mr. President has said that targets will be set for ministers as well as heads of agencies and that when targets are met, there will be recommendations and when they are not met, there will be consequences.
“So, what was missing in the past was that there were no consequences. So if an agency underperformed, there is no consequences for doing do.
“But now, there will be consequences and we will be pushing to make sure that we provide all the support that the agencies will require to enable them perform,” she said.
Security forces rescue kidnapped ACP, Musa Rabo
An Assistant Commissioner of Police, Musa Rabo, who was kidnapped by gunmen at the weekend, has been rescued.
It was learnt that Rabo was rescued by a combined armed security forces.
The Force Headquarters, Abuja, said that a joint operation of members of the elite special forces in Abuja and armed Police squad from Kaduna and Niger states rescued the ACP from the hands of the Kidnappers while two of the kidnappers have been arrested.
A statement signed by the Spokesman of the Force Police Headquarters, Deputy Police Commissioner, (DPC), Frank Mba, said that Rabo was rescued unhurt from the hands of the kidnappers late Sunday night.
Mba explained: “The officer was successfully rescued this evening (Sunday) by a combined team of Police operatives from Kaduna, Niger and Zone 7 Command Headquarters Abuja, backed-up by members of the elite Special Forces of the NPF.
“Two male suspects have been arrested in connection with the incident.”
Mba stated that investigation into the incident was ongoing, adding: “The officer was travelling in his civil dress, with his private vehicle and without escort or any special security at the time of the incident.
“He was not targeted as a cop. It was purely an opportunistic crime, indiscriminately and maliciously targeted at citizens using that particular road. He was, perhaps, positionally unlucky at the time of the incident.”
Hong Kong leader to visit Japan after huge rally, night of violence
Hong Kong’s embattled leader, Carrie Lam, leaves for a visit to Japan on Monday as the Chinese-ruled city struggles to recover from a night of violence in which tens of thousands took to the streets, with further protests planned later in the day.
Lam is to attend Emperor Naruhito’s enthronement ceremony in Tokyo’s imperial palace on Tuesday and return home that evening, reports Reuters.
Early on Monday, Hong Kong embarked on a massive clean-up after a largely peaceful protest degenerated into violence across districts on the Kowloon peninsula, where protesters torched stores and sprayed grafitti on roads, amid skirmishes with police.
After two weeks of relative calm in the five-month long political crisis, Sunday’s large turnout reflected strong support for the anti-government movement despite police branding the march illegal, because of concerns over public safety.
Families and the elderly took to the streets of the Asian financial hub in what began as a peaceful march, many wearing masks or carrying umbrellas to shield their faces, despite the threat of being arrested.
However, a more radical faction of mainly young protesters later clashed with riot police.
They targeted banks and other businesses perceived to be linked to China, damaging some store fronts and setting fires on the prime shopping and commercial street of Nathan Road in the heart of the Kowloon peninsula.
The events followed an annual policy speech last week by Beijing-backed Lam in which she did not address protesters’ demands, but sought to ease tension with measures aimed at resolving a chronic housing shortage.
Protesters say they will keep up pressure on the government to act on their demands for universal suffrage, an independent inquiry into police behaviour, amnesty for those charged, and an end to describing protesters as rioters.
Metro operator MTR Corp said it would shut the rural Yuen Long station by 2 p.m., ahead of a protest planned there later on Monday.
Several subway entrances and exits would also be shut, and the entire network would close by 10 p.m., or two hours early, to allow time for the repair of facilities, the operator said.
In Sunday’s clashes, police used water cannon trucks to disperse protesters, spraying jets of blue dye into the crowds and sending hundreds fleeing.
In one instance, a water cannon fired a jet towards the front gate of the Kowloon mosque, Hong Kong’s most important Islamic place of worship.
Blue dye still smeared the road as worshippers gathered for prayers on Monday, with many saying they did not understand why police had targeted the mosque as there had been few people nearby.
The mosque entrance and front gate had been accidentally sprayed, police said in a statement.
“Police respect religious freedom and will strive to protect all places of worship,” they added.
The mosque incident is the first time the protests have affected religious groups, but the unrest has hammered much of Hong Kong’s business, retail and tourism sectors.
Visitor numbers have plummeted as tourists stay away, further hampering an economy facing its first recession in a decade.
The government was trying its best to support small and medium sized enterprises as the economy has been hit hard, Hong Kong’s Financial Secretary Paul Chan said on Sunday.
“We are studying the launch of the third round of relief measures,” he wrote on his blog.
Businesses will probably have to foot the bill for the vandalism, as few had insurance for riot damage, industry insiders said.
China’s Defence Minister: Resolving ‘Taiwan question’ is national priority
China’s Defence Minister said on Monday that resolving the “Taiwan question” is his country’s “greatest national interest,” and that no force could prevent China’s “reunification.”
Separatist activities are doomed to failure, Defence Minister Wei Fenghe said at the opening in Beijing of the Xiangshan Forum, which China styles as its answer to the annual Shangri-La Dialogue security forum in Singapore.
Tensions between China and Taiwan have ratcheted up ahead of the self-ruled island’s presidential election in January. Taiwan is China’s most sensitive territorial issue, reports Reuters.
“China is the only major country in the world that is yet to be completely reunified,” Wei said.
“Resolving the Taiwan question so as to realise China’s full reunification is the irresistible trend of the times, China’s greatest national interest, the righteous path to follow and the longing of all Chinese people.”
Proudly democratic Taiwan has lambasted China for its authoritarian rule and for being a threat to regional peace, while China has heaped pressure on Taiwan, whittling away at its few remaining diplomatic allies.
China regards Taiwan as its sacred territory, to be brought under Beijing’s rule, by force if needed, a message President Xi Jinping reiterated at the start of this year.
China translates the word “tong yi” as “reunification,” but it can also be translated as “unification,” a term in English preferred by supporters of Taiwan independence who point out that Beijing’s Communist government has never ruled Taiwan and so it cannot be “reunified.”
Defeated Nationalist forces fled to Taiwan in 1949 at the end of a civil war with the Communists. The People’s Republic of China has never governed Taiwan, whose people have shown little interest in being ruled by autocratic Beijing.
China has also been angered by U.S. support for Taiwan, including arms sales. Washington has no formal ties with Taipei, but is bound by law to provide the island with the means to defend itself.
The U.S. and China are also locked in a bitter trade war, though they have been holding talks to end it.
“No one and no force can ever stop China’s full reunification. We are committed to promoting the peaceful development of cross-Taiwan strait relations and the peaceful reunification of the country,” Wei said.
“However we will never allow separatists for Taiwan independence to have their way, nor allow interference by any external forces. Advancing china’s reunification is a just cause, while separatist activities are doomed to failure.”
The United States has also angered China by repeatedly conducting what it calls “freedom of navigation” operations by naval ships close to islands China occupies in the South China Sea.
China claims almost all the energy-rich waters of the South China Sea, but neighbours Brunei, Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan and Vietnam also have claims.
“The South China Sea islands and Diaoyu islands are inalienable parts of China’s territory. We will not allow even an inch of territory that our ancestors have left to us to be taken away,” Wei said.
USSD Charges: CBN asks banks to switch telcos
- FG tackles MTN λUK to support Nigeria’s infrastructure
- Minister: $750m 1st tranche of World Bank loan ready April
T
he Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has directed commercial banks and other financial institutions in the country to take away their businesses from any telecommunication company that implement charges on Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD) used by customers for financial transactions.
USSD is a Global System for Mobile (GSM) communication technology that is used to send text between a mobile phone and an application programme in the network. Applications may include prepaid roaming or mobile chatting.
The CBN Governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, said this yesterday while responding to questions at a joint media briefing by the Nigerian del egation at the World Bank/International Monetary Fund (IMF) meetings in Washington D.C.
Just yesterday, the Minister of Communication, Dr. Isa Pantami, who claimed ignorance of the planned charges on USSD by telcos, ordered its suspension until his office is briefed.
A few telecommunications network service providers had sent notices to their customers of the new charge, which is expected to become effective today.
“Please note that from Oct 21, we will charge N4 per 20 seconds for USSD access to banking services. Thank you,” a notification sent by MTN to customers read.
The development has generated varied reactions on social media with several customers kicking against it.
Speaking on the development, Emefiele said he had instructed banks to move their businesses to a telecoms company that is ready to provide it at the lowest possible cost.
He said: “About five months ago, I held a meeting with some telecoms companies and leading banks in Nigeria at the CBN in Lagos and the issue of the cost of USSD came up. I hear it is about 300 per cent increase and we came to a conclusion that the use of USSD is a sunk cost, meaning that it is not an additional cost on the infrastructure of the telecoms companies.
“I told the banks to move their business and move their traffic to a telecoms company that is ready to provide it at the lowest possible and if not at zero cost and there is where we stand and we must achieve it.
“We would not allow this to happen. The banks are the people who give these businesses to the telecoms companies.”
But telecoms companies, he explained, disagreed, insisting it was an additional investment in infrastructure and they needed to impose it.
Consequently, Emefiele said he appealed to them to review the proposed charges downwards, but they refused.
The Governor also said he was pleased with the rate of banks’ compliance with the Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR), which had ballooned the total loan in the industry to N16.3 trillion as at July this year.
He, however, opposed IMF’s position on the nation’s foreign exchange restrictions on some 43 items in its official forex market. Specifically, he said this initiative was not impeding the flow of foreign direct investments (FDIs) in the country.
“The IMF position that restriction of forex on items that could be produced locally, was affecting FDIs is false,” he said.
“If you are a foreign direct investor that is interested in doing business in Nigeria, I will say instead of you facilitating the import of these items into Nigeria, we want you to come and produce it in Nigeria.
“Nigeria is a market of over 200 million people, so bring your investment plans and equipment, come and produce those items in Nigeria, you will make your profit and take your dividend out of the country. So, I disagree with the IMF position.”
On border closure, Finance Minister, Zainab Ahmed, expressed belief that the recent closure of the borders would help address the issue of smuggling from both Niger and Benin Republics, when the matter is resolved.
She urged the affected neighbouring countries to abide by African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).
“The border closure is not permanent and there are lots of discussions going on at the technical level and, at some point, it will be at the level of Presidents and then real commitments will be made and hopefully, everybody will comply to own side of the agreement,” she added.
Besides, the Minister of Finance said the bilateral meeting with the UK authorities was to explore areas of corporation on the debt instrument.
“I am happy to announce the willingness of the UK authorities to support our infrastructure financing through the possible issuance of a Jollof Bond.
“Already, a working committee is being set up to interface with Nigeria on this possible naira-denominated bond. The CBN will be leading in this effort, we will also explore all options in this regard at the next UK investment summit that will be holding in January 2020,” she said.
Speaking further, she explained that essentially, the Jollof Bond is an instrument issued offshore, but denominated in local currency.
Besides, Ahmed said the discussion between the Federal Government’s delegation and World Bank for a $3 billion power sector loan had gotten to advanced level, saying the first tranche of $750 million may be released next April.
She said there was room for the loan to be extended to $4 billion.
“We made two sets of requests to the bank,” she explained. “The first is technical assistance from the bank to implementing agencies, especially the Nigeria Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) on the review of the performance improvement plans of the distribution networks.
“Two, we asked for technical assistance on business continuity regulation as well as to the ministry of finance in the assessment of contingent liabilities in the power sector and options of dealing with them.
“And most importantly, we put a request for the financing of the sector at the range of $1.5 billion to $4 billion. At the end of the day, it is like we would be looking at the funding size of $3 billion that will be provided in four tranches of $750 million each.”
She also said the Nigerian delegation had discussion around the power sector recovery programme.
Specifically, the minister said Nigeria’s plan is that her delegation will be able to go to the World Bank for the approval of the first tranche in April 2020.
The minister said: “This financing will cover the gap between the current tariff and the actual cost of generating electricity.
“It will also enhance our ability to pay previous obligations in the sector that has crystallised so that investors in the sector can go on with expanding investments in the sector.
“Some portion of the loan will be for the transmission network and if we are able to expand to $4 billion, then the extra $1 billion will be for the distribution network.
“The distribution sector will be at the backend when the other reforms have been carried out. It will be a loan to the distribution companies because they are owned by the private sector.”
Corroborating the minister, Emefiele also confirmed that Nigeria’s local industries are suffering.
“Two weeks to the closure of the border, I was called by rice millers, not less than five rice milers were complaining that each of them had nothing less than 30,000 metric tonnes of milled rice in their warehouses that they couldn’t sell as a result of smuggling.
“I was called by some of the poultry farmers that we were also financing through our intervention that they couldn’t sell their eggs and poultry items a week after border closure. The rice millers called back to say, with this border closure, we have exhausted all the rice in our warehouses, people are coming to buy,” he explained.
Car dealers to sue NCS for sealing off business premises
…as LCCI berates Customs
A
group of car dealers in Lagos State have threatened to sue the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for sealing off their business’ premises.
In a letter to Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Ali through the law firm of Ubani & Co, the group condemned the 30th September, 2019 raid and sealing off their business’ premises by customs officers, saying the action was a demonstration of gross irresponsibility, unprecedented impunity and abuse of power.
They maintained that the cars in their business’ premises were duly cleared and appropriate duties paid to the federal government.
The group consequently threatened to drag the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) to court if their business premises were not opened in the next two weeks with a compensation of N10 billion for their losses during the period of closure.
Copies of the letter were sent to the Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila and the Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN).
It reads: “We must state here with all sense of responsibility and patriotism that the action of Nigeria Custom officers in this regard is a demonstration of gross irresponsibility, unprecedented impunity and abuse of power.
“Though the Nigeria Customs & Excise Management Act gives you the power to examine, mark, seal and take account of any goods, in this case, you did not examine, mark, seal and take account of the particular vehicles identified as not being properly cleared, but rather sealed up the entire premises without any form of examination or inspection of papers.”
Meanwhile, the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry (LCCI) has berated operatives of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) for the unconditional sealing off offices and showrooms of genuine automobile dealers in Abuja and Lagos over an alleged infraction in the audit of import duty payments by the firms without recourse to extant laws.
Director-General of the LCCI, Muda Yusuf explained in Lagos yesterday that there was nothing wrong with an audit exercise conducted by NCS to validate compliance with extant rules and policy of government but the ominous and intimidating manner the exercise was carried out.
He said that the premises of the affected auto companies were sealed for about three weeks, paralyzing their entire operations despite the aforementioned audit exercise being carried out without the sealing up of their business premises.
Yusuf, however, alluded to the fact that there was currently a disproportionate focus by Customs on revenue generation, a disposition already hurting investors and the citizens in their activities.
Particularly, the drive to meet revenue targets was pushing up cost of intermediate products and other inputs imported by investors.
According to him, the NCS action had portrayed danger signal to the country’s business environment for sealing off the auto companies, adding that regulatory and the enforcement powers should be exercised with due propriety and courtesy.
Yusuf said: “Three weeks ago, offices and show rooms of leading automobile dealers in Lagos and Abuja were sealed up by operatives of the Nigerian customs service.
“Some of these dealers are leaders in the industry, representing reputable global brands in the country.
“They are members of the organized private sector representing a strong segment of the auto industry on account of their contribution to tax and customs revenue.
The main objective of the Nigeria Customs action was to undertake an investigative audit regarding import duty payments by these firms. Some of these outlets have been unsealed.
“The Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry is a strong advocate of good corporate governance and compliance with statutory requirements by businesses.
“There is nothing wrong with an audit exercise to validate compliance with extant rules and policy of government. What is not right is the ominous and intimidating manner the exercise was carried out.
“The premises of the companies were sealed for about three weeks, paralyzing their entire operations.
“We believe that the audit exercise could still be carried out without the sealing up of the business premises of the companies for that length of time.”
FG, donors set aside $1.61bn for power projects – TCN
T
he Federal Government, in collaboration with international donor agencies, has set aside over $1.61 billion to ensure constant power supply in the country.
Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Alhaji Usman Gur, made the disclosure yesterday in Kano while briefing newsmen at the Kumbotso power sub-station.
According to him, the project will be carried out under the Transmission Rehabilitation Expansion Programme.
“We are rehabilitating and expanding to degree 20,000 Mega Watts by 2022 across the country,” he said.
He noted that, the Federal Government has already earmarked about N32 billion to compensate Nigerians whose lands, houses and farms could be affected by the Right-Of-Way to create Power Lines for the execution of the project.
“The total amount that we are going to pay for compensation across the country is about N32 billion. And the total project cost is $1.61 billion. The project will be supported by various international donors.
“The compensation for right-of-way from Kumbotso sub-station to Rimi Zagara will cost about N3 billion. We have not completely validated the total cost for compensation across the country being provided by the Federal Government,” he said.
Gur, who is also the chairman of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) Committee Executive Board, stated that he led the TCN team to Kano to validate and look at the route that ran from the Kumbotso Transmission sub-station to Rimi Zakara.
“You know we are going to connect Rimi Zakara to this sub-station (Kumbotso). Rimi Zakara is the place we are putting another 330 KV sub-station, just like this one in Kumbotso.
“The mistake that happened in the past is that we normally award contract for line without doing the study. You know the study will establish who the people under the right-of-way are; and who are those people that are going to be affected by the lines.
“So, we are supposed to have come up with those people and pay them their compensation. Unfortunately, this contract was awarded many years, even before I came. It is not only this one; many of them are like that. They awarded the contracts without the payment of compensation.
“That is why now, we are trying to pay the compensation, we are validating it, but we also need to tell people that this takes time, because right now, we have over 1,000 people who need to be compensated within Kano alone.
“That is why I am here; I will go through the routes and see exactly what are in the right-of-way. We are actually collaborating with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, because some people who have land on the right-of-way are seeking for relocation.
“We are going to request from the governor to relocate them and give them land in some other places so that we can build the line,” he said.
Ex-Dep Gov: I was treated like a common criminal
I
mpeached Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Elder Simon Achuba, yesterday, said his political adversaries treated him like a common criminal in spite of his constitutional immunity.
Achuba, who was impeached on Friday by the state House of Assembly over alleged gross misconduct, said he was forcefully ejected out of his official residence.
He told reporters in Lokoja, the state capital, that he was placed under house arrest and electricity to his official residence disconnected.
Achuba was impeached few hours after the submission of the report of a Judicial Panel of Enquiry constituted by the state Chief Judge, Justice Nasir Ajana.
The panel, headed by a Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr. John Baiyesha, had reportedly cleared Achuba of all the allegations levelled against him.
Narrating his ordeal, Achuba told journalists at his private residence that a police patrol van, on Saturday morning, blocked the main entrance of his official residence at the GRA Lokoja, preventing anyone from going in or out.
His words: “I was in the house on that fateful Saturday, when a police Hilux van parked and blocked the main gate of my official residence. They refused anyone to come into the house and also stopped anyone from going out of the house. What it implied was that I was placed under house arrest.
“With the situation then, and since my security details were withdrawn and I didn’t know if the policemen at the gate were real or fake, I had to lock myself in the room. After a while, the electricity to the house was disconnected.
“I asked my private assistant to put on the generator, which he did. After some minutes, a technician led by armed policemen, went straight to the generator and put it off, removed the battery, so I was in a total darkness throughout the night.”
Achuba explained that he had earlier forwarded the soft copy of the Certified True Copy of the panel report to the state Police Commissioner, Director of Department of State Services (DSS) and Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC).
He added: “But I was shocked when the state Police Commissioner told me on phone that I have to vacate my official residence. His actions also proved that he has long been bedding with my adversaries.
“As I speak to you now, I have no single car; some of my personal effects are still in the office and my official residence.”
Achuba, however, appealed to President Muhammad Buhari and leaders of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) to intervene and save the party from embarrassment, saying the illegality going on in the state was capable of costing the party fortunes.
He also urged well-meaning Nigerians to rise up as the sanctity of the nation’s Constitution was being trampled upon.
He insisted that swearing-in anyone else as deputy governor amounted to illegality and a breach of the constitution.
“My purported impeachment last Friday by the state House of Assembly was unconstitutional and an illegality that will not stand the test of judiciary,” he said.
But in a swift reaction, the Kogi State House of Assembly has said there is no going back on Achuba’s impeachment as deputy governor.
The House Leader, Hassan Bello, who spoke on behalf of the state legislators, asked the former deputy governor to approach the court if not satisfied with his impeachment.
Bello also accused members of the judicial panel of inquiry of allegedly compromising the assignment given to them.
He said: “Based on the Rule of Procedure given to members of the panel, their assignment was a fact-finding one, and were not required to give any resolution.
“The panel submitted report to us and based on their report, we gave our verdict. The rule of procedure says that the panel is a fact-finding panel; they are not to give judgement and it was in the rule of procedure which they accepted. They are not supposed to give any verdict in this circumstance.
“The decision of whether the deputy governor is guilty or not guilty is that of the House. If you look at Section 188(11), it says the House of Assembly is the only authority which determines what gross misconduct is. It is not for the panel to say, proved or not proved.”
On the panel’s report which has gone viral, Bello expressed concern that the panel chairman attempted to compromise the process.
The lawmaker said: “I don’t know where that is coming from, can you imagine the panel chairman who said while addressing pressmen at the Assembly complex shortly after he submitted the report to the Speaker that it is not constitutional for him to disclose what is in report since he has submitted to the appropriate channel?
“How come few minutes later the whole report was on social media even before the deliberation of the House on the same report? Again, just to let you know that even the report in the public domain is not signed, for us, we know that the panel has compromised in the process.
“In the rule of procedure, it was written boldly that the panel shall not give the report of their investigation to anybody, except to the House of Assembly.
“We question the rationale behind the statement credited to the Panel Chairman, Barrister John Baiyeshea on the issue and wonder; what is his interest?
“So, if the panel has gone ahead to release the report to anybody, that means they are compromised.
“It is a known fact that the impeached Deputy Governor was on some national television stations discussing issues that should be classified information about the state government, going against the oath of secrecy he swore to himself. Does that not amount to a gross misconduct?
“Even at the panel, Elder Simon Achuba confirmed that he did appear on those stations. Then, how come the Panel said it was not proved?
“Aside that, he also affirmed through an affidavit that he did commit the offence as alleged and beside the reports he submitted came in three parts – part 1, 2, 3. How come, the version on social media is only part 1 and 2?
“In a nutshell, his actions already negated the oath of secrecy; is that not gross misconduct? Achuba also lied that he was not paid his salary when the schedules of payment showed clearly that he was paid. These and many more show that he negated his function as a Deputy Governor.
“Basically, our action was based on the report of the Panel and there is no going back from what we have done. If he is not comfortable with our decision, he can go to court.”
Osinbajo, Lagos harp on teachers’ development
V
ice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, at the weekend said revitalising the education sector is central to the focus of the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration, saying as a result, it has given rise to ministerial strategic plan of the Federal Ministry of Education, which aimed at revamping the sector.
This, according to him, the government was doing by addressing the out-of-school children crisis, strengthening basic and secondary education, training and retraining of teachers, adult literacy and special needs education, as well as education planning and data.
The vice-president spoke of during the fifth Maltina Teacher of the Year 2019 programme, organised yearly by Nigerian Breweries Plc in Lagos. The programme was under the auspices of the Nigerian Breweries-Felix Ohiwerei Education Trust Fund, instituted in 1994 with a seed capital of N100 million to promote sustainable quality of education through structured intervention in the sector.
Osinbajo, who was represented by the Minister of State for Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, however, added that other areas of the plan that would be impacted by the plan include curriculum and benchmark minimum academic standard, technical and vocational education and training (TVET), quality assurance and access to higher education, Information Communication Technology (ICT) and library service in education.
Meanwhile, Ezem Collin Chizuruoke of Royal Academy, Wuse, Abuja, emerged as the 2019 Maltina Teacher of the Year.
He received N1.5 million cash prize as the state champion and the overall winner, with N1 million each year for five years and overseas capacity development training, as well as block of classroom building for the school.
Meanwhile, Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was also represented at the event by the Commissioner for Education, Mrs. Folashade Adefisayo, lauded Nigerian Breweries for celebrating teachers for their contribution to the education sector and national development.
He described the yearly award as a major event to reward excellence in the teaching profession, saying: “Indeed, no doubt, it has been a source of motivation for teachers to put in their best with the knowledge that their efforts will be recognised and rewarded.”
Bandits’ attacks: PDP blames Niger gov’s truancy for unending insecurity
T
he Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday blamed Niger State Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello, for incessant insecurity in parts of the state, saying that the governor used an improper model of amnesty for the release of bandits.
In a statement signed by the PDP Secretary in the state, Suleiman M. Zhigun and made available to New Telegraph, PDP called on the governor “to cut his travels and cost, stay at home to hold regular security meetings and urgently provide relief to those affected by the menace.”
It will be recalled that despite the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) reached during a peace pact between the bandits and the state government, the bandits had reneged and had carried out several attacks and caused mayhem in many communities.
According to Zhigun; “The incessant insecurity in the state had led to wanton destruction of lives and property across Niger State, which had continued unabated.
“This is as a result of the truancy and ‘jump around style’ of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello, who since emerging as governor, has not found it deserving to give the security architecture a face lift, save for a few ‘Tokunbo’ unserviceable Hilux vehicles bought at cut throat prices.”
He noted that the security agencies in Niger State were still battling with the brand New Nissan pick-ups donated to them five years ago by the PDP led governor then, Babangida Aliyu, which expired since 2015.
While lamenting, Zhigun said: “The PDP finds it painful that after lives are lost, people displaced due solely to banditry and the governor’s refusal to stay in the state to tackle the issue, the governor comes with an ‘arrangee’ model of amnesty for bandits, when we are aware that the bandits have set up camps across the state.
“Till now, we know for sure that there are several internally displaced persons (IDPs) in Kagara, who were forced out of their villages in Allawa, Kukoki, Pandogari, Madaka and neighboring villages of Rafi Local Government Area, and similar situations are in Shiroro LGA.”
Furthermore, he said the capital city of Minna, killings of commercial motorcycle riders had become part of the city’s daily life. Accordingly, he said “a few days ago a man was caught with the body of a man he had removed his head and internal organs in the capital city, just this week another person was killed in Maitumbi area.”
He, however, advised the governor to take issues of security seriously by giving all the security agencies support with necessary logistics.
Dangote pledges hostels for Ambrose Alli Varsity
P
resident of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote at the weekend pledged to build two functional hostels for students of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, in Edo State.
Dangote aid corporate bodies should do more for the education sector in the country as a nation with highly educated youth would surely succeed and do well.
He said: “We have contributed so much to the education sector in Nigeria.
“We have built hostels and even business schools for some of our high institutions and we will continue to do more.
“I have assured the school management that we will build two new functional hostels for the school. “We want to ensure that the students live in a decent environment as that will help their educational pursuits.”
The Governing Council of Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Edo State at the weekend honoured five distinguished personalities with honorary doctorate awards at the 22nd Convocation Ceremony of the University.
The awards was held at the Cordelia Agbebaku Auditorium of the institution, according to a special invite sent to the awardees by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor I.A. Onimawo, on behalf of Council, Senate, Staff and Students of the University.
The awardees were conferred with the Doctor of Public Administration (DPA) Honoris Causa.
They were President of the Republic of Gambia, Adama Barrow, and the ex-military Governor of Rivers State and former Minister of Information, Federal Republic of Nigeria, General Anthony Ukpo (rtd).
Also honoured was Mr. Emmanuel Ikazoboh, who bagged Doctor of Business Administration (DBA) Honoris Causa as well as Chiefs E.A. Ainabe, Ojomo of Ekpoma, Chairman of Zeek Group of Companies and Dorry Afe Okojie, CEO/MD of DAF Homes & Estate Ltd., Lagos.
Gambian President Barrow won the 2016 presidential election with 43.34 per cent of the vote, defeating long-time incumbent Yahya Jammeh.
The awardees conferment took place at the convocation ceremony for the installation of the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman of the Governing Council, Award of Diplomas/Degrees, Prizes, launching of Endowment Fund, and conferment of Higher Degrees as well as Honorary Degrees, during a week-long event which began on Monday, 14th October, 2019.
