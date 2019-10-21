FG, donors set aside $1.61bn for power projects – TCN

T

he Federal Government, in collaboration with international donor agencies, has set aside over $1.61 billion to ensure constant power supply in the country.

Managing Director, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Alhaji Usman Gur, made the disclosure yesterday in Kano while briefing newsmen at the Kumbotso power sub-station.

According to him, the project will be carried out under the Transmission Rehabilitation Expansion Programme.

“We are rehabilitating and expanding to degree 20,000 Mega Watts by 2022 across the country,” he said.

He noted that, the Federal Government has already earmarked about N32 billion to compensate Nigerians whose lands, houses and farms could be affected by the Right-Of-Way to create Power Lines for the execution of the project.

“The total amount that we are going to pay for compensation across the country is about N32 billion. And the total project cost is $1.61 billion. The project will be supported by various international donors.

“The compensation for right-of-way from Kumbotso sub-station to Rimi Zagara will cost about N3 billion. We have not completely validated the total cost for compensation across the country being provided by the Federal Government,” he said.

Gur, who is also the chairman of the West African Power Pool (WAPP) Committee Executive Board, stated that he led the TCN team to Kano to validate and look at the route that ran from the Kumbotso Transmission sub-station to Rimi Zakara.

“You know we are going to connect Rimi Zakara to this sub-station (Kumbotso). Rimi Zakara is the place we are putting another 330 KV sub-station, just like this one in Kumbotso.

“The mistake that happened in the past is that we normally award contract for line without doing the study. You know the study will establish who the people under the right-of-way are; and who are those people that are going to be affected by the lines.

“So, we are supposed to have come up with those people and pay them their compensation. Unfortunately, this contract was awarded many years, even before I came. It is not only this one; many of them are like that. They awarded the contracts without the payment of compensation.

“That is why now, we are trying to pay the compensation, we are validating it, but we also need to tell people that this takes time, because right now, we have over 1,000 people who need to be compensated within Kano alone.

“That is why I am here; I will go through the routes and see exactly what are in the right-of-way. We are actually collaborating with Governor Abdullahi Ganduje, because some people who have land on the right-of-way are seeking for relocation.

“We are going to request from the governor to relocate them and give them land in some other places so that we can build the line,” he said.

Like this: Like Loading...