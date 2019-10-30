FG dragged to court over VAT increment

…says Atiku, PDP behaved like good democrats

●Lawan, Malami hail judgement



ational Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has described the victory of President Muhammadu Buhari and the ruling party at the Supreme Court as the result of the president’s hard work and the trust Nigerians have in him as a committed leader.

Tinubu congratulated Buhari over the affirmation of his re-election by the Supreme Court, saying that by dismissing the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, the rule of law has conclusively affirmed the collective voice of the people.

In a statement he personally signed, Tinubu also commended PDP and Atiku “for the energetic electoral campaign they conducted and for their tenacious pursuit of what they believed was their legal remedies.”

He said PDP and its former presidential candidate should now channel the energy and intellect deployed in the electoral and legal processes toward joining APC “to move this nation more rapidly and assuredly forward.”

The statement entitled: “Presidential Election: Supreme Court Affirms Will of The People” read in part: “On February 23, the people tendered the foremost expression of their sovereign, democratic will by voting for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari. Today, the rule of law conclusively affirmed the collective voice of the people by dismissing the petition filed by PDP and their presidential candidate, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar. The sun rose high in the Nigeria sky today to shine its light over the entire land.

“This decision and this day will be recorded as important milestones on Nigeria’s insuperable march toward perfecting democracy and the rule of law across our land. Democracy has been affirmed and strengthened. By its ruling, the Supreme Court also affirmed that the rule of law is paramount; that the law is to be applied objectively, without regard to fear, friend or foe. The law is the law. Nothing is to be added to it and nothing subtracted from it. No one should enjoy undue favour or suffer unjust prejudice from its application.

“I thus commend the Supreme Court for its expeditious and highly competent treatment of this important matter. In so doing, it undergirded its reputation as the highest court in the law and the ultimate guardian of the rule of law in our nation. By extension, I must recognise the vast majority of the judiciary for the impartial administration of justice in electoral and other matters. Improvements are still needed in some areas, but we have come far and are faced in the right direction.

“With these electoral and legal victories now behind us, APC must give due honour to the faith the people have reposed in us. They expect us to govern in a way that produces the shared prosperity and enlightened future they deserve. We must commit ourselves fully to this profound and august task.

“I must also give due respect to PDP and former VP Atiku for the energetic electoral campaign they conducted and for their tenacious pursuit of what they believed was their legal remedies. Although they lost at the polls, they did not seek to overturn the system. Instead, they respected the system that had so often decided in their favour in previous elections and judicial proceedings.

“They behaved like good democrats by seeking redress through the courts as is their right. This was the legal and moral thing to do. Although we are political opponents, I must commend them for following the pathways of democracy and peaceful, legal resolution of their grievances. This is as it ought to be. In an election there can only be one winner. By conducting themselves as they have, PDP may not have gained the verdict they wanted in court.

“However, the verdict of history will be that their comportment thus far has helped strengthen our political democracy and its legal safeguards. I pray that they recognise the importance of this and that this service to the nation provides them a degree of solace going forward. I ask them to now channel the formidable energy and intellect they deployed in the electoral and legal processes toward joining with us, to the extent possible, to move this nation more rapidly and assuredly forward. As I stated before, I know the magnanimity of President Buhari. His hand is extended to them in friendship and cooperation. For the good of the nation, I urge them to take it.

“Most importantly, it is fitting to commend the people of Nigeria. You are a law-abiding and good people. You voted in peace and good faith and you awaited the judicial process in like manner. You expect nothing from government, but what it ought to do for you. You are the backbone and best hope of our land,” he said.

Tinubu also assured Nigerians that this victory would further spur President Buhari and APC to work for the benefit of all citizens towards the realisation of the common dream of a better nation.

Meanwhile, Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), has described the Supreme Court’s verdict affirming the victory of President Buhari over Atiku, as affirmation of the supremacy of the people.

Malami told State House Correspondents that the judgement was also a testimony to the supremacy of democracy.

He said: “It is a testimony to the supremacy of democracy and that democracy has eventually succeeded. The mandate that has been accorded this government by great majority of Nigerian citizens who overwhelmingly voted this government into power has been reaffirmed.

“It’s a success for the judicial system that has looked into the mandate that majority of Nigerians gave this government. The Court of Appeal confirmed and reconfirmed same, and it is a further reinforcement of the supremacy of the people, votes of the people that the Supreme Court on Wednesday confirmed the decision of the Court of Appeal by affirming the mandate that has been accorded President Buhari, by the general consensus of the people.”

Also the President of the Senate, Dr. Ahmad Lawan, has congratulated President Buhari and the APC on the Supreme Court’s judgement which affirmed their victory in the February 23 Presidential election.

Lawan expressed his joy with President Buhari and the ruling APC for the affirmation of the mandate the Nigerian people gave them, as first proclaimed by the Court of Appeal and now finally by the Supreme Court.

Lawan said that the verdict of the apex court had removed whatever doubt that might have been raised on the integrity of the last presidential election.

“Now that the litigation is over, we should all rally as one people behind the President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, in his commitment to building the great nation of our dream.

“The petitioners should gracefully accept the final verdict of our court of law while the winners should demonstrate magnanimity by extending the hand of fellowship to the opposition with a view to carrying all Nigerians along in the arduous task of nation-building,” Lawan said.

The President of the Senate urged President Buhari and his government to continue to focus on good governance so as to deliver on the President’s agenda of improving the lives of Nigerians and putting the nation on the path of sustainable development.

Lawan said that the Ninth National Assembly would continue to produce good legislation and pursue harmonious relationship between the organs of government and among Nigerians for the unity, peace and progress of our fatherland.

