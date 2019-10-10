FG, labour resumes negotiation on minimum wage

The Federal Government has resumed negotiations with organised labour on the consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage of N30,000 for workers.

Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, yesterday in Abuja first met with the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) and later with the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC).

The resumed negotiations primarily aimed at resolving the impasse over the consequential adjustment of the National Minimum Wage, which became imperative following labour’s threat to embark on a nationwide strike come October 16, should government fail to meet its demands.

At the end of the first meeting with the labour leaders, it was resolved that each group would hold further meetings to sort out all outstanding disagreements before a high level conclusive meeting to wrap up all discussions, paving the way for implementation of the Consequential Adjustment of the Minimum Wage scheduled for Tuesday, October 15.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of JNPSNC, Mr. Alade Lawal, who disclosed that workers across the country have begun mobilisation to embark on strike, said the delay by the Federal Government in reconvening negotiations on the consequential adjustment was worrisome.

Speaking earlier during a briefing by the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Lawal described the partial implementation of the minimum wage for levels 1 to 6 as a “divide and rule” system that would be vehemently opposed by labour.

His words: “As far as I am concerned, nothing has been implemented. What are they implementing? We are negotiating something and somebody went behind to start issuing one circular.

“As far as we are concerned, nothing has been done. And if you want to look at it, levels one to three have been out-sourced. How many people are there? So when you even look at the circular, it is full of errors. As far as we are concerned, no circular has been issued.

“You have a salary structure, you have a ratio between the minimum and the maximum. When the minimum was 18,000, you have what you have at the maximum, then you have tilted the minimum to 30,000. Are you going to leave the table there?

“It is distortion. You don’t allow distortion and it’s not allowed anywhere in the world. That is why you do consequential adjustment.”

Lawal who had pointed out that organised labour was not opposed to discussion, consultations to foster a way forward, maintained that government cannot sign an agreement in an informal meeting.

“In the communiqué, issued last week by TUC, NLC and the Joint Council, we were asking government to reconvene the committee, and within one week, let the committee complete its assignment.

“As labour, we are not adverse to discussion, consultations or anything. But they are yet to reconvene the main meeting of the committee.

“Anytime from October 17, the leadership of labour will give directive to members nationwide on what to do. The measure of seriousness can only be seen if something concrete is done between now and October 16. We are not part of government. We don’t know what they are doing.

“We can’t pre-empt them. So let’s see what happens between now and 16th October. If after the 16th nothing is done, maybe we can start rationalising.”

