FG moves against social media, broadcast stations

he Federal Government has declared that there would be no going back on its earlier proposal to regulate the use of social media in Nigeria.

The fresh push has already received the endorsement of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) and perpetrators of hate speech and fake news are now liable to pay a fine of N5 million instead of the previous penalty of N500,000.

Similarly, any broadcast station, which operates in breach of the National Broadcasting Commission;s Code on fake news or hate speech risks not only N5 million fine, its operating licence would also be suspended.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, who announced this at a media briefing yesterday in Abuja, said the new measures had become imperative because fake news and hate speech had not only become the order of the day, the social media space had gone out of control and could set Nigeria ablaze if not checked.

Mohammed recalled that the Rwandan genocide in which over 800,000 lives were lost, was triggered by hate speech, adding that already, Nigeria has had instances of pandemonium and confusion caused by hate speech and fake news.

“Since we launched our reform of the broadcast industry, many Nigerians have reached out to us, demanding that we also look into how to sanitise the social media space.

“No responsible government will sit by and allow fake news and hate speech to dominate its media space, because of the capacity of this menace to exploit our national fault lines to set us against each other and trigger a national conflagration.

“That is why we will continue to evolve ways to tackle fake news and hate speech until we banish both.

“There must be a point where a nation just responsibly take action, otherwise it will simply see the fabrics of its society torn apart. We’ve also been witnesses both here and abroad to consequences of hate speech and fake news.

“So, for those who want to engage in disseminating fake news and hate speech, there will be no rest for them.

“We will make sure that these laws are implemented and that anybody who falls foul of these new recommendations would be punished accordingly, but those who are pursuing these in a professional manner have nothing to fear from the recommendations.

“We will not be the first country in the world to check recklessness of the social media. The United Kingdom is doing so. Singapore has done so. Honestly, the social media, as it is today, constitutes a real and imminent danger to this country.

“We have inaugurated an information committee to sanitise the airwaves, but if the feelers coming out is anything to go by, I think many Nigerians are also very disturbed about the menace of fake news and hate speech on social media.

“As a matter of fact, what goes to the social media is so ridiculous that we are also looking into how to ensure that we inject some form of sanity into it.

“We are going to take best practice all over the world. We are going to study other countries that have contained this because we simply can’t sit down here and allow somebody who simply has access to telephone and airtime to broadcast there is war in Nigeria when there is no war,” he said.

Mohammed disclosed that as a sequel to the National Campaign Against Fake News and Hate Speech, which was launched last July, a committee has been set up on the implementation of the recommendations that were approved by Mr. President to inject sanity into the nation’s broadcast industry, following the unprofessional and unethical conduct of some broadcast stations, especially before and during the last general election.

“Since I launched the committee on the implementation of the approved measures, there have been reactions. Many have hailed our efforts at seeking to bring sanity to the airwaves, while some have attacked us and accused us of trying to stifle press freedom or gag journalists.

“In the first instance, let me say this. No amount of attacks, sponsored or otherwise, will stop the implementation of the approved recommendations. And only non-patriots and anarchists will kick against measures aimed at putting an end to fake news and hate speech, especially in our broadcast industry.

“We have no intention of stifling free speech or gagging journalists or anyone. Again, this administration has no intention of muzzling the media or stifling free speech. Our campaign is against fake news and hate speech.

“However, if you engage in disseminating fake news or hate speech, you need to be worried, because we will not spare you. We cannot allow fake news and hate speech to become free speech, because these Siamese Twins of evil are capable of inflicting untold damage on our democracy and threatening our national unity. They represent a clear and imminent danger to our survival as a nation.

“As for monopolies, they stunt growth, kill talents and discourage creativity. The clearest example of the creative energy that can be unleashed when monopoly is totally broken can be seen in the telecommunications industry. Of course, the broadcast industry has also been liberalised.

“But, any vestige of monopoly is antithetical to the liberalisation of the broadcast industry and must be dismantled. In the case of Nigeria, it’s the monopoly of content that breeds anti-competition practices,” he said.

