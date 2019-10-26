Show Biz
FG pledges full support for AFRIMA as Nigeria hosts 2019 edition
The Federal Government has promised its full support for the successful hosting of the 2019 All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA), as the country prepares to host the glamorous event in Lagos 20-23 November 2019, with the theme: ”Feel Africa”. The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, made the promise in a statement in Lagos. ”When you look at the All Africa Music Awards, it’s one of the biggest awards for the music industry in Africa, and what government has done in the past is to provide the enabling environment for the awards to take place.
”We provided support services for AFRIMA, we gave them the backing they need and I think it’s on record that the AFRIMA editions that have been held in Nigeria have been among the most successful. ”This year again, we are ready to partner AFRIMA professionally, give them the maximum support such as effective media coverage and also help them in reaching out to other critical stakeholders,” the Minister said.
He said part of the reasons why Nigeria has successfully hosted the music awards is because the country has relaxed its visa regime, with the visa on arrival policy, thus making it easier for people to come in. AFRIMA, which was first held in 2014, was established in collaboration with the African Union (AU) to reward and celebrate musical talents and creativity in Africa as well as to promote African cultural heritage.
Show Biz
Bookings Africa launches mobile app
Bookings Africa, a new mobile app which is set to revolutionise the pan-African marketplace for the ‘gig’ economy has launched in Nigeria. Bookings Africa is a leading pan-African marketplace that leverages technology to disrupt and revolutionise how talent in the lifestyle, entertainment and media industries across Africa is sourced.
Founder and CEO, Fade Ogunro, announced the launch of the app and the successful completion of the company’s latest fundraising round. Bookings Africa’s mission is to unlock the earning potential of young entrepreneurial Africans and monetise their latent skillset.
Through the app, users can search for a variety of talent, compare their transparent prices, book online, pay securely and provide ratings and reviews for services across Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya. Bookings Africa currently offers over 14 talent categories including make-up artists, photographers, DJs, hair stylists, and social media influencers with plans of increasing to over 40 categories and expand to other countries across Africa by December this year. Since its launch in April 2019,
Bookings Africa has signed up over 2,000 freelancers and served clients such as: Coca-cola, Anap Jets, May D, Film Factory and The Luxury Lifestyle Market. Fadé Ogunro, CEO of Bookings Africa, said “I believe Africa is the future, yet, the biggest problem we face is unemployment.
Bookings Africa tackles this issue by enabling millions of freelancers gain recognition, monetize their talent and build a sustainable career on their own terms. This means you can create your personal profile, upload your work portfolio, set your own rates, availability and manage your business better with guaranteed payments all at the tap of a button.
Show Biz
Baba Wande speaks on why he stopped acting, producing movies
Famous Yoruba actor, Baba Wande, has finally shed light on why he’s been off the radar. The veteran actor hinted his hiatus from acting and movie productions aren’t in any way deliberate but orchestrated by certain forces in the industry. His words read in part; “I have stopped producing movies for now because of the antics of marketers.
Whenever they sell our movies, they don’t give us the money. For the last film I made, Agbabiaka, I had to give it to LTV 8 to sell for me. If I produce any movie now, I would upload it on the Internet and sell it there. I wouldn’t give it to any marketer again. However, whenever I am invited on set, I heed the call and I go there. But let me tell you the fact about why you’ve not been seeing me in movies. Lately, I have stopped appearing in some films and the reason is this. There is an issue among our artistes.
There is ANTP and TAMPAN. The TAMPAN and marketers are working hand-in-hand and they had a meeting where they agreed that anybody who is a member of ANTP should not be invited to any of their sponsored films. That is why they stopped us from being given roles in some movies and we are okay. We will not beg them, I will not beg them, I will stay alone because God is always with me.
I can confirm your fears that segregation that many feared has already been happening in the industry. They have not been inviting us to their movies. But I thank God looking back through all the years. I just returned from America. I was invited for an award, I have not appeared in movies in recent times and still, they didn’t forget me. I thank God.”
Show Biz
AKA dares Burna Boy ahead of show in South Africa
South African singer, AKA, has got a message for Burna Boy as he plans to return to South Africa for a concert. There are unconfirmed reports that Burna Boy will be visiting South Africa soon for a concert and one of that country’s biggest rappers, AKA appears to be having issues with it. The gist is that an online news platform had announced on October 23, that Burna Boy would be in South Africa for a concert.
“Burna Boy is coming to Mzansi despite his tweets on xenophobia,” it tweeted. It didn’t take long before AKA who had a little online altercation with Burna Boy about a month ago during the xenophobic attacks in South Africa, responded to the tweet.
“I would love to attend this show and watch this man put his hands on me in my own country,” he wrote. Maybe you’re unaware there’s a lingering beef between these chaps, about a month ago during the whole xenophobia controversy in South Africa, Burna Boy had vowed never to step into that country and even threatened AKA over his tweets.
On September 3, Burna Boy took over his Twitter account, which has been handled by his management for the last three months to air his views about the raging xenophobic attacks. In one of his several tweets, Burna Boy threatened to ‘deal’ with the South African rapper when next their paths crossed. He wrote, “And @akaworldwide I knew you were retarded but I didn’t know it had gotten this bad.
Next time I see you you better have a big security bro, On Gambos Grave ur gunna need it.” The ‘African Giant’ further narrated how he suffered xenophobic attack in 2017 and had since refused to return to the Nelson Mandela country.
Show Biz
Frank Edwards, Wole Oni, others for Amazing Grace concert
All is set for the grand concert to be hosted by gospel minister, Emmanuel Ukoji. Packaged by Treasure House Productions, the event which brings an array of gospel ministers holds on Sunday, November 3rd 2019 at Good News Baptist church at Ogunlana Drive, Surulere in Lagos. Among Artistes to grace the album launch and concert is Frank Edwards, Wilson Joel, ambassador Wole Oni and Chioma Opia. Founder of The Redeemed Evangelical Mission TREM, Bishop Mike Okonkwo grace’s the event as Father of the day.
Other Artistes to perform including Ololade Afolabi, minister Olumide Shobowale and Aniete Samuel. Emmanuel Ukoji is a gospel singer and song writer that hails from Ohafia local government in Abia State.
A member of The Redeemed Evangelical mission (headquarters) and an active praise worship leader of the mother choir of Trem, EV NATION, Minister Emma is instrumental in writing the theme songs of TREM International conferences from 2015 till date. He released his first single OKOROBIA D’NMA in the year 2016 and thereafter followed by the song ‘Salvation belongs’.
Show Biz
Greendiv Funfair excites children, parents for Independence anniversary
An atmosphere of fun took over the Egbe, Ikotun, Ejigbo axis recently when the Greendiv Funfair made a stop at the axis, exciting students in their hundreds, their parents and guardians as well as other guests. Held at the Muslim Praying Ground in Egbe, the event took place on October 1 to mark the nation’s 59th Independence anniversary with a lot to eat and drink as well as fun games to engage with. Speaking about the event, the converner, Maureen Ogum said the objective is to create some cheer for children in the environment while engaging the society also in creative ways.
“We write to you schools with proposals, we started in Alimosho and we are expanding to other parts of the area and then we are combining with Ejigbo. We write to the schools to prepare their students for certain competitions depending on which is slated for the particular event.
The last time, we had the spelling bee competition and it could be debate or even a cooking competition but this time around, we just hosted a march past competition along with a cultural display which includes folk songs. We also had a drama presentation like a skit as well as poetry and instrumentals. It was all about anything that has to do with culture because the event is tagged Hope for Nigeria and themed to depict the diverse cultures of the country,” she said in a chat with Saturday Telegraph. Speaking further, she added: “We had dignitaries who came to talk to the children. We had representatives from the Ministry of Health, the Exams Board, the palace as well as the local government here.
We also had a number of sponsors who came to support us in creating an atmosphere of fun for the children. The truth is there has not been much support, expecially from government at all levels. Probably because we are not in an election season whereby they cannot cease the opportunity to campaign but we have some sponsors that have always had our back. Like Mr Chef, Fan Milk, CWAY, Domino’s Pizza, Energised Water which has never disapMaureen Ogum (4th from left) pointed us.”
Show Biz
Actress, Funke Adesiyan, becomes Aisha Buhari’s aide
Nollywood actress, Funke Adesiyan, has emerged one of the political aides of Nigeria’s First Lady, Aisha Buhari.
The actress was appointed the Personal Assistant to the First Lady on Domestic and Social events alongside five other appointees.
On Wednesday, October 16, 2019, Adesiyan’s appointment was approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.
She is expected to resume duties immediately at the office of the First Lady, which became effective after the return of Aisha Buhari from London.
The ‘Obinrin Ale’ star joined active politics when she emerged as the Southwest coordinator for Mallam Shekarau’s presidential campaign in 2011.
She was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party where she contested for a seat at the Oyo State House of Assembly until 2018 when she defected to the APC.
Adesiyan honed her acting skills under the tutelage of actor, director, and producer, Saidi Balogun. She also featured in his three-cast film, ‘Eti Keta’.
Show Biz
My husband being away for 99 days was harder than I thought –Wife of BBnaija’s Mike
Maybe not as much as Tacha or Khafi but Mike Olayemi Edwards also made a solid impression on many people during the recently-concluded TV fourth edition of reality show, Big Brother Naija. In this interview with ADEDAYO ODULAJA, Mike’s wife, Perris Shakes Drayton, who is also a British Olympian athlete and TV personality, said she sees herself as a Nigerian being married to Mike and going all the way to emerge 1st runner-up.
Mike easily won the hearts of many Nigerians in the Big Brother Naija house. What were your thoughts when he was leaving for the Big Brother Naija?
It was really hard that I wasn’t going to see my husband for 99 days and I didn’t even realise he made it into the house and I was like, wow, this is going to be harder than I thought. A long time without my husband and we were newly married.
When did you guys get married?
We got married May 23 this year and three weeks after then my husband travelled to Nigeria and he had to stay in the Big Brother House for 99 days. Although many have celebrated Mike for his conduct in the house, I never thought anything different would happen at any point.
Is it for true that you didn’t feel threatened at any time throughout his stay in the house?
I didn’t feel threatened; I couldn’t have felt that way because I know him and the kind of person he is.
Not even when some of the guys did some things or dressed in certain ways?
Yes, there was no such thing as a threat or thinking that he could be tempted but I did see some things and I felt ‘Huh, what’s going on here?’ But then I trust my husband, he is a good looking young man but I trust him absolutely.
You guys are even talking about whatever happened inside the Big Brother house. I am talking about outside the house where I’ve had more of that. I have seen people trying to claim my husband and I will be like ‘no, no, no I can’t share, Mike belongs to me,’ Perry. Okay.
But I know it was all love because my husband demonstrated being a real man, he did have some funny expressions on his face sometimes but it didn’t happen beyond that point and I am so proud of my husband.
In all, what are the values you cherish most about him beyond what we have seen?
Mike is such a gentleman. The reason I fell in love with him is because he was so much about me, he opens doors for me. You know, that is a big deal for me. I have never had anyone do that for me before because I was an independent woman and I was doing everything myself. So with him, I had to kind of step back and allow my heart feel something.
Mike is such a nice guy, he takes care of me and he will always support anything I do, he just wants to see that I’m happy. And sometimes he cooks for me, he loves cooking a lot and he sometimes clean the house; he is really a good guy and I trust him enough to know there will be.
Now that he is talking about staying in Nigeria, how are you going to cope with that?
I am going to be around much because I understand he wants to grow his business here. I am of Jamaican background but I have Nigerian friends in the UK so this culture is nothing new to me. I have seen it, I know it and I love the music, the people and I am Nigerian now because my husband is from here.
We talked about his coming and everything because no matter what I am doing, he has got my back and whatever I am doing, I’ve got his back also and what we agreed when he wanted to go in is for him to be himself. And I am not surprised that people are showing him love like this because he can go anywhere and be part of any crowd, black or white, it doesn’t matter and people would love you if they would.
My husband wants to stay here, he would surely be getting a place and since that is the case I will be here by his side many times even though I have a life in the UK.
The guy who made the expensive ring he gave you also made for music star, Davido. So what would you say is the most expensive thing he has bought for you?
My dream car is a G Wagon, it’s funny but my husband knows. But then it is not even about the most expensive gift or not. I am a woman of expensive taste, I can’t buy my stuff myself, I don’t expect my husband to treat me to expensive things. I am rest assured he is going to help me grow and that will inspire me to have my own brand like he does. That is it for me, to have my own because I am a businesswoman like my husband.
Show Biz
The People’s Hero: 24 contestants off to second stage in Owerri
The auditions for The People’s Hero continued in Owerri last Saturday as 24 contestants from almost a thousand made it to the second stage of the auditions. These contestants have survived the pre-selection stage and the judges have found them worthy to proceed to the next stage of the auditions. The twenty-four include four spoken word artistes, seven singers, eight dancers and five actors.
Describing the experience as exciting and fulfilling, the three judges, Illbliss, Racheal Okonkwo and Marc Swagz unanimously admitted the contestants’ performances were a mix of the excellent, the good and the ugly. According to them, the quality of the talents from the Enugu auditions was better than those at the Owerri auditions. They said this made their decision quite easy in selecting the contestants who qualified for the next round. These twenty-four will next week go through another round of audition for the final nine to emerge and participate in the live shows happening from October.
Eleven contestants from Enugu have already qualified to participate at the live shows and the final nine in Owerri will join them next week, after which the competition will go full blast. It is a competition designed by Hero lager beer to identify the best talent in the Southeast and reward the winner with a cash prize of N7 million with consolation prizes of N2 million and N1 million for the first and second runner up.
The Marketing Manager, Hero Lager Beer, an International Brewery brand, Mr. Obumneke Okoli, said Owerri contestants had further proven that the Southeast was replete with rich talents that can be exported to the world. According to him, Hero Lager beer has always claimed there is a hero in everyone and what happened in Owerri just confirmed Hero’s claim. He said this explained why the brand was providing platforms to enable Nigerian youths to bring forth their best. He reiterated his confidence that whoever emerged ‘The People’s Hero’ would indeed be a huge performer in the entertainment industry.
The People’s Hero continues to air on MTV Base every Saturday by 9pm with a repeat show on Wednesdays by 9pm. It will also air on the following terrestrial channels at the indicated times and days:
STV by 11pm every Thursdays, NTA Onitsha by 10pm every Saturdays, ETV Enugu by 10pm every Sundays, NTA Owerri by 10pm every Fridays and NTA Port Harcourt by 10pm every Saturdays.
Show Biz
How I benefitted from herbal medicine during pregnancy –Toyin Aimakhu
Popular actress and new mum, Toyin Aimakhu, now known as Toyin Abraham, recently came out to show her approval for the use of traditional herbs in helping women with fertility problems have children of their own. The movie star recently shared a lengthy video post on her Instagram page in which she approached the subject of fertility in women, and how she is a big benefactor of the goodness that stems from using traditional medicine. Abraham explained the humbling experience she went through while she was seeking the fruit of the womb, adding that her personal research into the matter made her realise that there were several other women like her. The movie star who recently welcomed her first baby disclosed that she was very skeptical when she was introduced to traditional remedies until the success stories of other child-seeking women motivated her to believe. “When I was first introduced to traditional remedies, I was the biggest skeptic, but after seeing the proofs in other women, I had no choice but to believe, and I am glad I did,” her post reads in part.
You may recall that after the news of her pregnancy broke, Nollywood actress and colleague, Liz Anjorin, called Abraham out on social media, with allegations that she never put to bed in a private hospital like she made people believe. According to Anjorin, the new mum delivered her baby in a traditional medicine home.
Show Biz
Mercy Eke Roots for Rita Dominic to emerge best actress at AMAA 2019
BBNaija 4 winner, Mercy Eke, is rooting for Rita Dominic to win the ‘Best Actress’ category ahead of the 2019 Africa Movie Academy Awards. In a move that seems like a payback time, Mercy is campaigning vigorously for Rita Dominic to carry the day.
Mercy took to her Instagram account on October 16, 2019, to show support and canvass support for Rita Dominic. Rita Dominic was one of the top celebrities that supported and campaigned for Mercy while she was in the BBNaija Pepper Dem house, where she emerged the winner and first female to win.
‘The Meeting’ star has been nominated in the Best Actress in a leading role category for her role as Jumoke Arinze in the film, ‘Light in the Dark’. Dominic is nominated alongside Sheila Munyiva for her role as Ziki in the film, ‘Rafik’, Jill Levenberg for her role as Ellen in ‘The Ellen Parkies Story’, Beatrice Taisamo as Fatuma in ‘Fatuma’, Seyi Shay as Lara in ‘Lara and the Beats’, Sola Sobowale as Eniola in ‘King of Boys’, Jemima Osunde as Nkem in ‘The Delivery Boy’ and Samantha Mugatsia as Kena in ‘Rafiki’.
The 2019 nomination of Rita Dominic for Best Actress in a leading role is the 4th since 2012 where she won the award for her role in ‘Shattered’.
In 2013, the actress was nominated in the same category for her role in ‘The Meeting’. In 2017, her role in ‘76’ earned her another nomination as Best Actress.
Rita Dominic just concluded shooting her co-produced film, ‘La Femme Anjola’, which is directed and co-produced by Mildred Okwo and scheduled for a 2020 release.
