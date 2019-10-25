FG, UNDP seek women’s support on war against arms proliferation

United Nations Development programme (UNDP) and Presidential Committee on Small Arms and Light Weapons (PRESCOM), yesterday called for women support to end small arms proliferation in the country.

The groups engaged women organizations and security agencies on the best tactics to stop the phenomenon.

In a two day zonal training workshop for women organizations and Civil Society OrganiSations in border communities on their critical role in civilian disarmament and prevention of arms trafficking, the Regional Coordinator UNDP, Nigeria on small arms programs, Mr. Fredrick Ampiah, urged women groups to form coalition for combating the crime.

He said women being the home managers were very important in achieving the goal which is targeted for one year.

“The training is aimed at enhancing the capacity of civil society organizations, especially women civil society organizations and security agencies to increase their knowledge in small arms and to deepen their knowledge for effective combat of proliferation of small arms and weapon in Nigeria”.

“You can agree with me that women empowerment is key to every nations development. And at the heart of every conflict, women and children bear the suffering. So to address the issue of small arms effectively, we need to work with women and children. Women in all societies are the bedrock of peace, so any meaningful approach to solving problems of small arms without any concerted effort aimed at bringing women into the fore will not have the desired effect in a every sustainable manner”.

“We want women to know that they are not only victims of small arms but a key contributor to fighting it. We want women to know that at the heart of the community, they know where these are coming from, they know who is keeping arms and how much the impact is on them. So as they go back, let them impact on other women. Form coalition of women that are going to champion war against small arms proliferation”, he added.

Dickson Orji, program coordinator for the presidential committee on small arms and light weapons (PRESCOM), noted that with women in the fight, arms trafficking would be reduced.

He explained that PRESCOM, created in 2013, came up with the idea of seeking how women could be integrated into solving security problems facing the country.

He urged security agencies to open way for ideas and collaboration from civil society organizations and non-governmental organizations on arms trafficking in their area.

“Women are part of the society and can’t continue to be relegated to the background. When you are in the home, the woman coordinates the home and knows the children more than the men. Women pay more attention to the children more than the men so they know when their children are going astray and when a child is doing something wrong.”

“What the men do is to compliment the efforts of the women. Both armed robbers and bandits come from a home so if proper attention is paid to younger men and women, it will go a long way to reduce the menace”.

Josephine Abbah, president West African Action Aide Network, in her remarks, emphasized that: “As mothers, we should first see a gun on the head of our children . We should first see it that a gun is on a child’s head and a trigger is about to pulled. I would want them to create that type of picture.

“So whether you have seen a gun or not, I want the picture painted so that we engage at the community level.”

Like this: Like Loading...