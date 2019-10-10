Top Stories
FG’s seeking $62bn from oil companies – Malami
Nigeria is seeking $62 billion from oil companies under regulations that allow the government to revisit revenue-sharing deals on petroleum sales if crude prices exceed $20 a barrel, the Attorney General told Reuters on Thursday.
The government in Africa’s largest oil exporter relies on oil for some 90% of foreign exchange. Oil prices rose to more than $100 a barrel in 2014 before a sharp drop that triggered a 2016 recession in Nigeria, leaving the government struggling to fund its budgets.
A law dating back to the 1990s that governs oil production sharing contracts allows the government to review revenue sharing once the oil price rises above $20 per barrel.
Abubakar Malami, the Attorney General, said Nigeria had been “short-changed” under the law and was pursuing a case for recovery if it was established that the oil companies had under-paid the government.
“Computing the amount that should be credited to the Nigerian government if the law was effectively applied, that translates to around $62 billion against the IOCs (international oil companies),” said Malami in a telephone interview.
“All options are on the table and there is no limit to what we can do in terms of engagement, in terms of settlement, if the need arises,” said Malami. He declined to name the oil companies involved in the matter.
Earlier this year, industry and government sources told Reuters that Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron, Exxon Mobil and Eni, were each asked to pay the central government between $2.5 billion and $5 billion.
The oil companies were not immediately available for comment.
President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday presented a record 10.33 trillion naira ($33.8 billion) budget for 2020 to lawmakers. He has repeatedly rolled out record spending plans but struggled to fund them due to lower oil output and an inability to boost non-oil exports.
JUST IN: Buhari, Jonathan meeting at Aso Rock
Former President Goodluck Jonathan is currently holding a closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House, Abuja.
Details later…
Senators knock, applaud Buhari’s N10.33trn 2020 budget
The Senate, yesterday, sharply divided over implementability or otherwise of various projections made in the N10.33 trillion 2020 budget.
Senators expressed divergent views during the debate on the general principles of the bill, with many of them saying that the various indices used in articulating the document were not realistic.
President Muhammadu Buhari had presented the N10.33 trillion budget proposals, which he tagged “Budget of Sustaining Growth and Job Creation” on Tuesday.
While leading the debate on the general principles of the money bill, the Senate Leader, Yahaya Abdullahi (APC, Kebbi North) said that the budget, with its proposals and projections, could not move the country out of the economic quagmire it found itself in the last 30 years.
He pointed out that the capital budget of N2.14 trillion was rather too small to carry the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), which is just about 2%.
Abdullahi said: “The injection of this amount (capital budget of N2.14 trillion) is a mere drop in the ocean and is incapable of stimulating the economy to higher growth, wealth creation and employment generation.
“An economic growth rate of 2.93% for a population of nearly 200 million is only marginally above population growth rate at 2.6% annually. The country’s depending on crude oil exports does not present a bright scenario for Nigeria’s healthy growth.
“The projections of increased oil production averaging 2.18 million barrels per day, in the medium term, are subject to very high risks that have had devastating consequences in recent times. Volatility, both at the international market and in the Niger Delta are factors that could make these expectations only tentative.
“The Borrowing Programme, projected at N1.7 trillion, on 60:40 ratio (domestic: external), could be a good starting point, but there are lots of foreign loan sources with reasonable concessionary terms that government should explore to further whittle down the ratio, say to 30:70, in favour of external sources.
“Relating directly to the above is the case of debt servicing burden. The logic is self-evident that seeking cheap funds abroad will reduce the burden of borrowing to repay huge domestic debts. This could undermine growth by denying the real sector access to cheap domestic loans. As it stands, the cost of domestic borrowing is becoming too high.
“When viewed in terms of per capita, the 2020 Capital Expenditure of N2.46 trillion is paltry. The pace of funds releases to the MDAs in the 2019 budget is contrary to efforts to strengthen the country’s full recovery from the recent recession.
“The projected high deficit of N2.18 trillion for 2020 is a direct function of the economy-wide revenue shortfalls, as well as the choice and cost of borrowing. Government, particularly the collecting agencies, must improve on their collection capacity. But to do this, there must be robust investments in the real sector so that it could grow to earn taxable revenues.”
While other contributors like the Senate Minority Leader, Enyinnaya Abaribe (PDP, Abia South), Gabriel Suswam (PDP, Benue North East), George Sekibo (PDP, Rivers East), Olubumi Adetunbi (APC, Ekiti North) etc., toed the line of the Senate Leader in picking holes in the budget proposals, some others commended the executive for proposals and projections made.
Contributing, Abaribe said: “Let me thank the leader for making my job very easy. I counted the number of times they mentioned low in his speech; 15 times, saying that everything is low.
“In every budget speech, what we normally see is that they will give it a name. Last year it was budget of consolidation. So this year I was waiting to see what was going to be the nitty-gritty of the budget and I saw that there were many things that were put and jumbled together, a budget of fiscal consolidation, investing in critical infrastructure, incentivizing the private sector, enhancing and so forth. In other words, putting everything together like that reminds us of what Shakespeare said, a pen full of sand and fury signify….”
The President of the Senate interjects, saying: “This is not a literature class, we are debating the budget.”
Abaribe continued: “I want to suggest the name to those who wrote this that this is nothing, but a budget of taxation.”
Lawan interjects again, saying: “I just want to appeal to you that you should talk to us based on the budget speech.”
Abaribe continued: “This is a budget that is based on taxation; it is based on 7.5% increase on Value Added tax (VAT) and several other increases. The biggest low that we have is: how would you talk about job creation when you do not invest in what would create jobs? Debt servicing, as a component, is higher than capital expenditure; N2.14 trillion for capital expenditure, N2.4 trillion for debt servicing. The projected growth as read by the President is 1.9% less than the population growth of 2.6%. So, if you look at it globally we are still struggling that is why I was very happy when the Senate leader said we may have to take over and redirect the economic policy of this government having seen that they have not done anything; that they have failed.
“Two assumptions that are critical to this budget: The first is the assumption on oil prices. I know that our people were not very happy when there seemed to be a little problem in the Middle East with Iraq which will lead to a spike in oil price. Which means our projections for the oil price may also be off the mark. Second one is our projections for the production levels daily. Last year, the average production level was 1.8m barrels per day why don’t we keep it there why must we go to 2.1 million only to be disappointed at the end of the day?
“Mr. President, I know that you have promised to work with the executive, that oh you are going to work very well with the executive to pass the budget, but I plead with my colleagues to look at the facts because you cannot run away from facts and the fact says this is not a sustainable budget.
“The fact is that this is not a sustainable budget, the fact also tells us that where we are going if we need a change, we must be able to look at the critical fundamentals of this budget speech and make adjustments.”
In his contribution, Suswam said that the budget was very ambitious as intended to address the infrastructural deficit.
He said that the economy had contracted to a level that the Senate needed to critically address some very “germane and pregnant issues.”
“Along with the appropriation submitted by the President, was a financial bill and that bill has five thematic areas. I am worried about the area that talks about revenue. I am worried with that because VAT that had been moved from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent is one of the sources that we tend to raise revenue, finance critical areas of education and health sector,” the former governor of Benue State said.
He explained that most of the small business enterprises would be unable to address the issue of 7.5 per cent VAT.
On the sectoral allocations, Suswam said that the money for education and health was insufficient.
He said that to address infrastructure from a holistic point of view, “outside of roads and power; education and health should have also been enhanced.”
Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriation, Jibril Barau, said that the sectoral allocation of N262 billion to Works and Housing and Power, N127 billion showed that government was serious in providing the necessary infrastructure to drive and sustain the economy.
He said that government was serious to actualise its long term objective of diversifying the economy.
Barau said: “The budget is realistic and will facilitate rapid development across the various sectors. In terms of revenue projections and proposals on expenditure, this budget is very realistic and achievable.
“On the template of revenue generation, as lawmakers, we need to join the executive in realising the projected N8.155 trillion through thorough oversight functions on all the relevant revenue generating agencies.”
Senator Ike Ekweremadu (PDP-Enugu West) said that he was pleased with the emphasis on road sector development and the marginal increase in allocation to Human Rights Commission.
Ekweremadu said that there was the need to block all leakages.
“I am happy that the Federal Government is now clear on their position on IPPIS that government agencies on the civil service of the federation must be captured under IPPIS.”
He further said that there was the need to show more interest in mineral sector development.
Senator Yahaya Oloriegbe said Nigeria has the lowest VAT rate in the World.
He also said that debt for infrastructure strategy was not helping the country. He said it should be private sector-driven.
Senator Adamu Aliero, however, said that VAT was increased to intervene in critical projects and that 85 per cent of the money would be shared among the three tiers of government.
He said the VAT increase would not affect the poor, but noted that the Social Investment Programmes should be all inclusive because poverty level remained too high.
Senator Ibrahim Gobir said the money used to service debt and the borrowings had dealt devastating blows on the budget
Senator Ifeanyi Ubah called for an increment in the Ministry of Works allocation to enable the government to carry out infrastructure projects in the South-East, which is being ravaged by ecological problems.
Senator Kabiru Gaya said the oil production projection should be shifted from $57 to $60 so that the balance could be channelled into agriculture and the North East Development Commission.
In his remarks, Senate President Lawan said that the debate on the budget would continue today and Tuesday, October 15, to enable all members desiring to contribute to do so.
Meanwhile, the Senate, yesterday, denied the perceived division among senators during the debate on the 2020 budget.
The Chairman, Senate Committee on Media and Publicity, Adedayo Adeyeye, who made the claim while briefing journalists, said that every contribution made on the budget by senators were very reasonable.
Defending the budget, Adeyeye said the appropriation bill should not be condemned partly because of the deficit and debt servicing.
He said: “Any nation that could not service her debt is running an unsustainable economy and such nation will be blacklisted.
“Having money to service debt is an indication that Nigeria is credit worthy and capable of handling her debt obligations.”
NNPC imports N250.85bn worth of fuel in one month
The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) imported over N250.85 billion worth of premium motor spirit (PMS) also known as petrol in 31 days.
The state-owned oil firm, which gave this hint in its July Monthly Financial and Operational Report (MFOR) released yesterday, noted that it supplied a whopping 1.73 billion litres of the product in July alone.
With the average of $56 per barrel price, the landing cost of the product was more than N145 per litre during the period under review.
NNPC has, for over one year, been the sole importer of the product and using N145 per litre price, the 1.73 billion litres volume imported for distribution during the time gulped N250.85 billion.
“A total of 1.73 billion litres of PMS, translating to 55.74 million litres/day, were supplied for the month under review,” the report read, adding that the Corporation continued to diligently monitor the daily stock of fuel to ensure smooth distribution of petroleum products and zero fuel queue across the nation.
The report added that pipeline vandalism in Nigeria has reached a record high as the country suffered 228 ruptured and broken points on its crude oil pipeline in one month.
NNPC also raised the alarm as vandalism skyrocketed to 115 per cent in the month.
Describing the new data on pipeline vandalism as an “awful increase,” the Corporation maintained that the breached lines were against the 106 vandalised points recorded in June 2019.
Out of the vandalised points, 15 failed to be welded, the Corporation said, adding that five points were ruptured.
Giving further details of the vandalism, the report stated that the Aba-Enugu axis accounted for 35 per cent of the breaks, while Port Harcourt–Aba route recorded 22 per cent, with Ibadan-Ilorin layout hitting a 16-per cent mark.
Similarly, the Lagos Atlas Cove-Mosimi Zone logged 12 per cent with other locations recording the remaining 15 per cent of the breaks.
In terms of gas supply, a total of 730 million standard cubic feet of gas per day (mmscfd) was delivered to gas fired power plants in the month of July 2019 to generate an average power of about 2,864MW.
According to the report, total crude oil and gas export receipt of $390.33 million was recorded in the month under review as against $312.93 million in June 2019.
It stated that contribution from crude oil amounted to $250.35 million, while gas and miscellaneous receipts stood at $76.28 million and $63.71 million respectively.
The 48th edition of the NNPC MFOR indicated an improved trading surplus of N4.26 billion compared to the N3.92 billion surplus posted in June 2019.
The increase of 3.62 per cent in the month is due largely to the enhanced surplus posted by the Nigerian Gas Company (NGC), arising from half-year adjustments; coupled with increased surplus recorded by the Petroleum Products Marketing Company (PPMC).
Buhari tasks advisory council on data, economic growth
President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday inaugurated the newly Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC) at the Presidential Villa, Abuja where he challenged the team to focus on primary statistical data collection for the country.
The President administered oaths of office to members of the PEAC constituted on 16th September to replace the Economic Management Team (EMT) headed by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo.
The meeting is coming barely 24 hours after the President presented the 2020 budget estimate of N10.33 trillion to the National Assembly for passage into law.
Buhari, according to a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, also set an agenda of what the Council should accomplish in the shortest possible time.
Speaking at a meeting with the eight-man Council chaired by Prof. Doyin Salami, President Buhari charged them to focus on developing reliable data that will properly reflect what is happening in the country.
The President, who described the task before the PEAC as “most important national assignment”, said: “As you develop your baseline study, I would like you to focus on primary data collection.
“Today, most of the statistics quoted about Nigeria are developed abroad by the World Bank, IMF and other foreign bodies.
“Some of the statistics we get relating to Nigeria are wild estimates and bear little relation to the facts on the ground.
“This is disturbing as it implies we are not fully aware of what is happening in our own country.
“We can only plan realistically when we have reliable data. As you are aware, as a government, we prioritised agriculture as a critical sector to create jobs and bring prosperity to our rural communities.
“Our programmes covered the entire agricultural value chain from seed to fertilizer, to grains and ultimately, our dishes.
“As you travel in some rural communities, you can clearly see the impact. However, the absence of reliable data is hindering our ability to upgrade these programmes and assure their sustainability.”
On the Social Investment Programmes (SIPs), the President told members that his administration was working to measure the impact of the programme targeted at improving the well-being of millions of poor and vulnerable citizens.
As such, the President said he had directed the new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs to commence a comprehensive data gathering exercise in all Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs’) camps in the North-East.
On his expectations from the council, the President urged them to proffer solutions on how to move the country and economy forward.
The President directed the Council to coordinate and synthesize ideas and efforts on how to lift 100 million Nigerians out of poverty in 10 years, working in collaboration with various employment generating agencies of government.
His words: “I am told you worked throughout last weekend in preparation for this meeting.
“I have listened attentively to findings and ideas on how to move the country and the economy forward.
“Yes, Nigeria has exited the recession. But our reported growth rate is still not fast enough to create the jobs we need to meet our national ambition of collective prosperity.
“Reason being we had to tread carefully in view of the mess we inherited.
“Many of the ideas we developed in the last four years were targeted at returning Nigeria back to the path of growth.
“I am sure you will also appreciate that during that time, our country was also facing serious challenges, especially in the areas of insecurity and massive corruption.
“Therefore, I will be the first to admit that our plans were conservative. We had to avoid reckless and not well-thought out policies.
“However, it was very clear to me after we exited the recession that we needed to re-energise our economic growth plans. This is what I expect from you.”
President Buhari also assured the Council that the Federal Government will ensure that all their needs and requests were met before the next technical sessions in November.
He said all key ministries, departments and agencies will be available to meet and discuss with them on how to collectively build a new Nigeria that caters for all.
“Now, no one person or a group of persons has a monopoly of knowledge or wisdom or patriotism.
“In the circumstances, you may feel free to co-opt, consult and defer to any knowledgeable person if, in your opinion, such a move enriches your deliberations and add to the quality of your decisions,” he said.
Chairman of Council, Prof. Salami, said the mandate was about “Nigeria first, Nigeria second, and Nigeria always,” adding that it was about Nigerians, not as numbers, but as people.
He added: “Our goal is that the economy grows in a manner that is rapid, inclusive, sustained and sustainable, so that Nigerians will feel the impact.”
IMF cautions CBN on new loan policy
…warns Nigeria ‘over optimistic revenue projections’
The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) to “carefully” assess and, if need be, revisit its recent measures aimed at compelling the country’s deposit money banks (DMBs) to increase lending.
In a move it said was aimed at ramping up growth in the nation’s economy through adequate funding and investment in the real sector, CBN had, last July, directed DMBs to maintain a minimum Loan to Deposit Ratio (LDR) of 60 per cent by the end of September 2019.
The apex bank warned that failure to meet the LDR requirement would lead to a levy of additional Cash Reserve Requirement (CRR) equal to 50 per cent of the lending shortfall of the target LDR.
At the expiration of the September 30 deadline, the banking watchdog announced that it had raised the LDR target upwards to 65 per cent and directed lenders to comply by December 31, 2019.
However, it went ahead to debit the accounts of 12 DMBs to the tune of N499.18 billion for failing to comply with its initial deadline.
Commenting on the development, in a statement at the conclusion of IMF’s latest visit to Nigeria by its staff team, led by the Mission Chief for Nigeria, Amine Mati, the Fund stated: “Banking sector prudential ratios are improving. However, new regulations to spur lending – which has recently increased – should be carefully assessed and may need to be revisited in view of the potential unintended consequences on banks’ asset quality, maturity structure, prudential buffers and the inflation target.
“Continued strengthening of banks’ capital buffers would enhance banking sector resilience.”
Besides, the Fund stated: “Over-optimistic revenue projections have led to higher financing needs than initially envisaged, resulting in overreliance on expensive borrowing from CBN to finance the fiscal deficit.”
Bigger deficits, IMF warned, make monetary policy complex owing to government’s reliance on central bank for funding.
The Bretton Woods institution also noted that while Nigeria’s economy was recovering after a 2016 recession, growth, which could increase to 2.3 per cent this year, was still slow.
It stated that, given the country’s declining dollar buffers due to rising capital flight, coupled with a likely increase in inflation: “The outlook under current policies remains challenging,” advising: “A comprehensive package of measures – whose design and implementation will require close coordination within the economic team and the newly-appointed Economic Advisory Council – is urgently needed to reduce vulnerabilities and raise growth.”
According to the IMF, the Federal Government’s plan to increase VAT from 5 per cent to 7.5 per cent to partly finance its record N10.3 trillion 2020 budget and implement a new minimum wage, will push up inflation in 2020 despite CBN’s tight monetary policy.
Analysts point out that while the 2020 budget unveiled by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday tops the previous record spending plan, which was the N9.12 trillion budget for 2018, the administration has always struggled to fund them due to lower oil output and an inability to boost non-oil exports. This has kept the Federal Government dependent on expensive borrowing from the central bank.
Commenting on the situation, IMF advised: “The increasing CBN financing of government reinforces the need for an ambitious revenue-based fiscal consolidation that should build on the initiatives laid out in the Strategic Revenue Growth Initiative.
“A tight monetary policy should be maintained through more conventional tools. Managing vulnerabilities arising from large amounts of maturing CBN bills – including those held by non-residents – requires stopping direct central bank interventions, the introduction of longer-term government instruments to mop up excess liquidity and moving towards a uniform market-determined exchange rate.
“Structural reforms, particularly on governance and corruption and in implementing the much-delayed power sector recovery plan, remain essential to boosting prospects for higher and more inclusive growth.”
EFCC raids Zamfara INEC office, recovers N65m
The Sokoto Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) yesterday carried out an operation at the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Zamfara State leading to the recovery of N65,548,000.
The money in higher denominations of Naira notes was recovered from two fire proof safes during a search in the offices of the head of accounts and cashier of INEC in the state.
“The operation was sequel to a petition by an ad hoc staff of the electoral body, alleging that officials of the commission illegally deducted part of the allowance due them for the last general election.
“According to the complainant, while INEC in Zamfara allegedly paid its ad hoc staff the sum of N9,000, others in states like Sokoto were paid N12,000.
“The recovered fund is suspected to be part of the funds illegally deducted from releases meant to cater for the movement of materials and electoral officials as well as provision of chairs, tables and canopies for the 2019 governorship and presidential elections in the state,” EFCC spokesman, Wilson Uwujaren, stated in a statement.
Before the raid, the Commission few days ago, had arrested four officials of INEC in the state. The officials, Hassan Sidi Aliyu, Administrative Secretary; Hussain Jafar, Head of Operations; Abdullahi Yusuf Abubakar, State Accountant and the Cashier Labaran Ishaka, were picked for alleged conspiracy, breach of trust and criminal diversion of ad hoc staff allowance to the tune of N84,696,000.
“Investigation by the EFCC revealed that none of the 10,500 presiding officers who participated in the elections were paid their entitlements commutatively put at N84,696,000,” Uwujaren had said.
Fourteen Electoral Officers of the state were also arrested.
FG, labour resumes negotiation on minimum wage
The Federal Government has resumed negotiations with organised labour on the consequential adjustment of the new minimum wage of N30,000 for workers.
Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr. Chris Ngige, yesterday in Abuja first met with the leadership of Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) and later with the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC).
The resumed negotiations primarily aimed at resolving the impasse over the consequential adjustment of the National Minimum Wage, which became imperative following labour’s threat to embark on a nationwide strike come October 16, should government fail to meet its demands.
At the end of the first meeting with the labour leaders, it was resolved that each group would hold further meetings to sort out all outstanding disagreements before a high level conclusive meeting to wrap up all discussions, paving the way for implementation of the Consequential Adjustment of the Minimum Wage scheduled for Tuesday, October 15.
Meanwhile, the Secretary-General of JNPSNC, Mr. Alade Lawal, who disclosed that workers across the country have begun mobilisation to embark on strike, said the delay by the Federal Government in reconvening negotiations on the consequential adjustment was worrisome.
Speaking earlier during a briefing by the Association of Senior Civil Servants of Nigeria, Lawal described the partial implementation of the minimum wage for levels 1 to 6 as a “divide and rule” system that would be vehemently opposed by labour.
His words: “As far as I am concerned, nothing has been implemented. What are they implementing? We are negotiating something and somebody went behind to start issuing one circular.
“As far as we are concerned, nothing has been done. And if you want to look at it, levels one to three have been out-sourced. How many people are there? So when you even look at the circular, it is full of errors. As far as we are concerned, no circular has been issued.
“You have a salary structure, you have a ratio between the minimum and the maximum. When the minimum was 18,000, you have what you have at the maximum, then you have tilted the minimum to 30,000. Are you going to leave the table there?
“It is distortion. You don’t allow distortion and it’s not allowed anywhere in the world. That is why you do consequential adjustment.”
Lawal who had pointed out that organised labour was not opposed to discussion, consultations to foster a way forward, maintained that government cannot sign an agreement in an informal meeting.
“In the communiqué, issued last week by TUC, NLC and the Joint Council, we were asking government to reconvene the committee, and within one week, let the committee complete its assignment.
“As labour, we are not adverse to discussion, consultations or anything. But they are yet to reconvene the main meeting of the committee.
“Anytime from October 17, the leadership of labour will give directive to members nationwide on what to do. The measure of seriousness can only be seen if something concrete is done between now and October 16. We are not part of government. We don’t know what they are doing.
“We can’t pre-empt them. So let’s see what happens between now and 16th October. If after the 16th nothing is done, maybe we can start rationalising.”
Tackling over-bloated, redundant FG’s agencies
Last week, the upper chamber of the National Assembly hinted that it would soon consider pruning the number of Federal Government agencies, councils and commissions.
The Senate disclosed that the proposal was meant to cut down on the number of parastatals drawing funds from the Federation Account through the yearly budget.
Under the plan, the operations of parastatals numbering over 500 are to be reviewed to determine the relevance of each institution to governance and the economy. At the end of the assessment, it is expected that some might be merged where their functions overlap or scrapped where they are no longer relevant to the governance system and have become drain pipes on the public treasury. These lofty intentions were espoused as the legislators considered a report on the Legislative Agenda of the Ninth Assembly.
As they rightly observed many government-owned parastatals established over the last five decades have become mere shadows of themselves, having lost relevance and sense of direction. However, year-in year-out, they have retained their bureaucratic structures with the directors- general and all other personnel drawing salaries and allowances for doing virtually nothing and adding no value to the national economy.
We must point out that this proposal flowing from the Red Chamber is not entirely a new idea, but one that had been mooted by previous administrations, which were desirous of cutting down the cost of governance and rechanneling scarce resource to the real and critical sectors of the economy.
It is this over-bloated bureaucracy that has forced the Federal Government not just into deficit budgeting, but maintaining a prodigal balance sheet. For many decades, the Federal Government had been allocating 70 per cent of its budget to recurrent expenditure and 30 per cent to capital projects and infrastructure development.
It was this situation that compelled the Federal Government to set up special panels on the issue at different times. The Allison Ayida Committee Report (1995) and the Ahmed Joda Committee Report (1999) were some of the attempts at reviewing the structure and content of the public service in Nigeria.
They made far-reaching recommendations on how to trim the bureaucracy, but the situation remained the same due to the hiccups in the implementation of the recommendations of those reports.
President Goodluck Jonathan had to set up a Presidential Committee on Reform of Government Agencies, headed by a former Head of Civil Service of the Federation, Mr. Steve Oronsaye, to tackle the same challenge.
In an 800-page report submitted by the Oronsaye panel, it was observed that there were 541 government parastatals, commissions and agencies (statutory and non-statutory) in Nigeria and the average cost of governance in the country is believed to rank among the highest in the world.
It, therefore, recommended the reduction of statutory agencies of government from 263 to 161. As a corollary, the committee proposed the removal of all professional bodies and councils from the national budget in order to reduce the high cost of governance. It also recommended that the budgetary system should be linked to deliverables and output.
Unfortunately, some previous attempts to restructure the public service and cut cost of governance were frustrated by government officials, including members of the National Assembly.
The heads of these agencies know too well that these institutions were established by laws and cannot be pulled down by fiat. It will take another law passed by the National Assembly and assented to by the president for these changes to occur.
Therefore, as soon as they get wind of the move to merge or scrap their agencies, they quickly run to their representatives in the parliament to seek protection. They practically lobby the lawmakers to frustrate the proposed changes on the excuse that thousands of people will be thrown into the already saturated labour market if the reforms were carried out.
It is ironical that often times when the executive arm of the government made plans to reduce the cost of governance, the National Assembly continued to enact laws creating new agencies.
We urge the 9th Senate to come clean this time and avoid a situation where they hunt with the hounds and run with the hares.
It is noteworthy that this parliament has consistently declared its readiness to work with the executive arm of government and this is a perfect time for that synergy. Above all, the lawmakers must be prepared to make sacrifices by subduing all primordial sentiments, ethno-religious, regional and political interests on this issue. Organised labour, which often joins the fray supposedly to protect jobs, must know that bureaucracies that add no value to the economy are like stagnant waters that can only breed mosquitoes. The economic boom, which organised labour dreams of, would only be realised when scarce resources are invested in productive sectors that could re-ignite industrialisation in Nigeria.
We might not even need to waste time on conducting another long assessment of these agencies because much of this had been done by the panels set up by previous administrations. Let the Senate assemble these vital documents and assign the job of synthesizing them to a special ad hoc committee to come up with actionable plans backed by relevant bills for the mergers and winding down of these parastatals of questionable status and relevance. The time for action starts now.
UK court allows Nigeria’s $875m case against JPMorgan proceed
An $875 million Nigerian government lawsuit against U.S. bank JPMorgan is clear to move forward after a London-based appeals court on Tuesday rejected the bank’s bid to have the case dismissed.
The bank had asked the court to quash the Nigerian government’s case, arguing that it had no prospect of success. All three justices at the Court of Appeal in London rejected JPMorgan’s argument in a ruling.
“I have formed no view as to the overall merits of the (government’s) claim but there is nothing in the terms of the depository agreement which entitles (JP) Morgan Chase to bring the proceedings to an end at this stage,” Lady Justice Rose wrote in the decision.
Tuesday’s decision upheld a February ruling from a lower court, reports Reuters.
Nigeria is suing JPMorgan for more than $875 million, accusing it of negligence in transferring funds from a disputed 2011 oilfield deal to a company controlled by the country’s former oil minister.
The bank declined to comment on Tuesday’s ruling. It has said it considers the allegations against it “unsubstantiated and without merit”, and that it would fight the case in court.
A spokesman for Nigeria’s Attorney General did not immediately respond to requests for comment.
The case is one of several revolving around a $1.3 billion payment from oil companies Shell and Eni to secure offshore oilfield OPL 245.
The main trial related to OPL 245 is being held in Milan.
JPMorgan, acting under the instruction of previous Nigerian government officials, transferred money from those payments from an escrow account into accounts controlled by the previous operator of the block, Malabu Oil and Gas, itself controlled by former oil minister Dan Etete.
JPMorgan argued in its effort to dismiss the case that the approvals from those government officials was sufficient but the Nigerian government alleges that the bank’s transfers violated the duty of care owed to the government as a client.
Nigeria has also filed a $1.1 billion lawsuit in London against Shell and Eni over the deal.
Shell, Eni and their executives, have denied any wrongdoing. Etete, who was convicted of money laundering in France in 2007, has also denied charges against him.
The oilfield’s original license was awarded to Malabu in 1998, and is estimated to hold more than 9 billion barrels of oil, but has yet to enter production.
APC threatens Buhari’s associates, minister, aides
- Masari: Abuja forces using FG’s funds to undermine my govt
They did not contribute anything to the development of the state [Katsina], but these are the same people that are using Federal Government’s money to fight against us…These same people went and printed two million membership cards during the party primaries – Katsina State Governor
Crisis is brewing in the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Katsina State as the ruling party threatened to sanction associates and appointees of President Muhammadu Buhari.
Governor Aminu Masari accused some forces within the ruling party of undermining his government.
Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, Managing Director of the Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, Ahmed Musa Dangiwa and the Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), Hadiza Bala Usman, may face APC’s disciplinary action over alleged anti-party activities.
Others who may also be sanctioned by the ruling party include Sama’ila Isa Funtua, Mamman Daura, Sani Zangon Daura Musa Haro (Buhari’s nephew) and Sabiu Tunde, personal assistant to the president.
New Telegraph gathered that they have all been accused of supporting the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in the 2019 general election in Katsina State, Senator Yakubu Lado Danmarke, to upturn the victory of Governor Aminu Bello Masari at the Appeal Court.
The party, it was learnt, has also warned those it described as disgruntled elements to desist from interfering with Katsina State politics, insisting that they would be retired from politics if they fail to heed its admonition.
Rising from an emergency meeting at the Government House, Katsina on Sunday night, APC, through its Funtua Zonal Chairman, Mr. Bala Abubakar, warned that the party would not fold its hands and allow the “Abuja APC cabals” to sabotage the party.
According to him, a committee would be constituted to investigate the unethical and unlawful activities of the accused members and if found guilty, appropriate sanctions would be meted out to them so as to serve as deterrent to others.
“After our investigations, we discovered that there are people within APC that we call Abuja APC cabals who are supporting PDP guber candidate, Yakubu Lado, to win at the tribunal. They give him money and take him to places so that he will upturn our victory.
“We will sanction the Abuja APC cabals who are against the success of Governor Aminu Bello Masari’s administration in the state. Anybody whose name appears on the list of the Abuja APC cabals will be dismissed right from the ward level. I want to assure you that we must dismiss these people from the party,” Abubakar said.
Governor Masari, who was also at the meeting, lamented that since the inception of his administration, he has been battling with legal issues orchestrated by those he described as enemies of APC-led government in the state.
“There is no doubt that we have gone through a court case that doesn’t really disturb us, until at the latter end when some APC members started supporting the PDP candidate to win at the tribunal.
“There are people within APC who think that if there is no Aminu Bello Masari, they can come out and contest the election. These same people went to court, even up to Supreme Court level, challenging my election that it should be nullified.
“Some of them since the 2015 general election, they haven’t come to Katsina. They did not contribute anything to the development of the state, but these are the same people that are using Federal Government’s money to fight against us because we know what happened yesterday and what is happening today.
“These same people went and printed two million membership cards during the party primaries to cause chaos and disruption that will get to the national headquarters of the APC where they will use money to get their way,” Masari said.
He, however, warned APC supporters in the state to avoid inflammatory statements that would bring disharmony within the party, adding that no meaningful development can be achieved in an atmosphere of rancour.
