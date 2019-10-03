Fiddling with 2023 amid groaning

“Leadership is not about titles, positions or flowcharts. It is about one life influencing another” – John Maxwell

It’s extremely difficult not to be angry about this country especially when you continue to witness the inane insensitivity of our leaders to the plight of the people they are leading.

That the youth of this country appear angry and are indulging in all kinds of crimes against their fellow citizens is not without a cause. Common knowledge teaches us that when you ignore social problems in your environment, you are extending invitation to social vices to come and reside. The social deafness of our leaders is worrisome and has forced empathy to take flight. By refusing to tackle the myriads of social challenges particularly youth unemployment, the administration of Muhammadu Buhari inadvertently has chosen to open the door to youth restiveness of all forms not limited to terrorism, kidnapping and banditry. With millions of youths roaming the streets almost hopeless and directionless, this government is seen extending the tenure of those who are due for retirement and signing contracts with others in federal agencies blocking the way for young graduates to get the desired opening for their employment.

A country that is at the verge of explosion due to the apparent inability of the government to address critical issues that are obviously nodding for attention is seen channelling all its energy into 2023 Presidency barely 150 days into their 1,460 days tenure.

It’s flirty and sordid that a ruling party whose gawky reign since 2015 has literarily grounded the country is body and soul absorbed in who becomes what in four years’ time. A political party whose mandate renewal is still placed on judicial table for thorough scrutiny is being torn apart by 2023 Presidency what insensitivity.

With all the feelers around and about the ruling party and the government, nobody of sound mind took the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) and its government serious when they reacted to the news about some endorsements for 2023. Why should they be taken serious when by their own body language they attracted the behaviour that induced the denial?

As we speak today the citizens are not unaware of the rumblings in the seat of power where Presidency is glaringly torn apart already over 2023. Media space is saturated with the news of a vertically divided Presidency due to matters not unconnected with 2023. Yet this is a regime that has not recorded any appreciable impact in various segments of governance. Even the area of corruption where they have continued to beat their chest for success, they have harboured in their rooms as many thieves as they claim to have caught exposing their double standards in the fight. Many years after the administration declared that Boko Haram, the terrorist sect that has engaged this country in a savagely violent war has been defeated as part of the propaganda hatched ostensibly to sway voters ahead of last February’s Presidential election, the army chief himself is now saying that a spiritual dimension is needed to defeat it. Is this not a shame and immensely unfortunate such a defeatist outburst coming from the same army who had boasted severally that the sect has been crushed.

But we are however consoled that even as leaders play god and fiddle with power amidst groaning from the populace, providence has shown severally that power rests on whoever God chooses and for a purpose. Those who use inordinate means to usurp power and claim that it has been given to them by God end up with disastrous consequences, some even after they had finished their usurpation and are gone.

Nigeria has become a gamble politically speaking. It gets going not really by any design but mostly by happenstance. Even though some persons always stand to claim credit for every action, but truth still remains that divine design more than any variable control and determine how we are headed politically at any given time. History is a witness to this reality.

Just shortly after independence in the 60s everything was intended for Dr. Nnamdi Azikiwe to lead the government given his yeoman role in securing independence from the British. But what did we get; Abubakar Tafawa Belewa who was not even at the forefront in his party was the choice because the natural choice and astute leader from his party, Ahmadu Bello, the Sarduna of Sokoto was not interested in serving the people from the centre. He preferred to instead remain in the North and ensure closer service delivery to his people. Ironically his political descendants from the same North today are holding on to the centre and refusing to let it go by their stiff opposition to the political restructuring being muted by the other cohabiting regions of the country.

But as it turned out, that government had hardly taken off when it was disrupted by the military juntas opening the way for series of coups and counter coups that dominated the polity for over 30 years. Even Major General Aguiyi Ironsi who quelled the coup of 1966 could not live to lead as he became a victim of the poor execution of the coup around the country. Youthful and promising officer Col. Yakubu Gowon became the beneficiary.

When the military got thoroughly weighed down by the turbulent political situation under their era and had little or no choice but to return power to the civilians and march back to the barracks, it was yet another providence. Then General Olusegun Obasanjo was released from prison where he was kept by the same military for standing up to the draconic leader of the time General Sani Abacha. When Obasanjo was thrown into prison his traducers thought they were having their way, but looking back providentially, where is Obasanjo and Abacha in the history book of this country today?

When the amiable military leader General Ibrahim Babangida ‘Maradonaed’ himself into believing that he would hand over to himself as civilian President, did he get it? Even when Abacha made all the five political parties to endorse him as the only candidate to transform from khaki to Agbada did he get it?

All the characters, sitting in Kaduna, Lagos and Abuja playing god with the privileges extended to them by their creator need to be warned that this land belongs to all. If they have no knowledge of history they should try to get it into their heads very clearly that no single ethnic or religious group can get away riding on the others.

If we continue to think that the citizens would be taken for a ride without any consequences for those doing the riding, we might be deceiving ourselves. When the ineffectual Nero fiddled as Rome was on fire it was not without repercussions. When Abacha was crushing every challenger, he did not know that one of the apples could be his end.

For those who may want to pretend that they don’t know that the citizens of this country are going through their worst nightmare in history and go about eulogizing leaders who have failed to do the needful they should know that every wrong step has forfeits.

How do we explain it that somebody converts money meant to pay salaries of workers to buy guns to attack citizens at election just to retain power at all cost and such a person hopes to be blessed after grabbing such power. The owner of the blessing is a just God who looks at issues dispassionately with justice and fairness as his guiding principles. Although his speed for action may not be to our desires and for a purpose but he sure ensures that the slow grinding justice arrives its destination.

What I’m saying therefore is for President Buhari and his ruling APC, to give heed to the whimpering of our citizens and attend to it urgently and stop their provocative politicking about 2023. A word is sufficient for a good decipher.

Like this: Like Loading...