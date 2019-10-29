FIFA U-17 World Cup: Eaglets, Ecuador battle for round of 16 ticket

Our opponents can’t stop us- Ugbade

S’Americans insist they’re ready for Nigeria’s challenge

Nigeria tackle Ecuador in their second Group B game of the on-going 2019 FIFA U-17 World Cup with an eye on the ticket to the round of 16 of the tournament.

The Golden Eaglets survived a scare against Hungary to cruise to a 4-2 win thanks to a solid second-half display, while the South Americans edged Australia 2-1. Tuesday’s top-of-the-table clash with Ecuador at the same Estadio Olimpico, starting at 9pm Nigeria time, promises to be explosive, with both teams aware that victory would mean an early slot in the championship’s next stage.

Captain Samson Tijani told thenff.com that they were moved by the encouraging statement from President Muhamadu Buhari after their victory over Hungary and pledged to perform better to draw more praise from the President. “We are very happy to have seen the congratulatory messages by Mr. President.

Our morale has been lifted even higher, and we will go into the match against Ecuador with greater determination to win,” he said Assistant head coach Nduka Ugbade has assured that some of the lapses noticed in the first match would have been corrected before their second game.

Ugbade said that the coaches were working to motivate the players ahead of their upcoming games. “For the players, their heart is settled now for them to do battle,” Ugbade said.

“We want to do everything humanly possible to know that we are clearly motivated seriously and that we can go further to try to achieve something.”

However, Ecuador captain said they were well prepared for any challenge in the tournament. “We have all been working together within the national team for a year now in this cycle,” Lopez revealed to FIFA.com.

“We all have an excellent understanding of each other and are prepared for whatever comes our way,” the keeper further stated confidently.” Meanwhile, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has urged the team to consolidate on their opening day victory and make Nigeria proud in their encounter with Ecuador.

The Minister while expressing confidence in the team’s ability to perform said, “I urge the Golden Eaglets to give their heart and soul to the game. It is a crucial encounter with Ecuador no doubt, but Nigerians are confident in their skills and determination.”

