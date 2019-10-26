Sports
FIFA U-17 World Cup: Eaglets on the march again…
Bella Momoh, on July 31, 1985, in front of 35,000 spectators at the People’s Stadium, Dalian, China scored Nigeria’s first ever goal at the FIFA U-17 World Cup to signal the start of the country’s dominance in the age-grade competition.
Momoh’s goal was in that 1-0 win over Italy in Group C of the tournament which was the first step in the country’s run to winning the first of her record five titles at the tournament. The Sebastian Broderickstutored side had left the country unheralded; no one took notice of them when they were boarding the plane at the Murtala Mohammed International Airport for the competition in the Far East. More so, very few journalists covered their training sessions at the St Gregory’s School, Obalende, Lagos, including their two-legged qualifying matches against Togo.
However, they returned home as heroes after winning the country’s first ever world title, beating West Germany in the final. It was a tumultuous run for the Nduka Ugbade-captained side; after opening their account with the victory over Italy, they played a goalless draw with Saudi Arabia before dispatching Costa Rica 3-0 in their last group game with goals coming from Victor Igbinoba, Momoh and Joseph Babatunde. After a conceding an early goal, the Eaglets scored three times to beat Hungary 3-1 in the quarterfinals through a brace from Momoh and another striker from Igbinoba. The semifinal clash against Guinea was the most difficult for the side; Eaglets raced to a 10th minute lead but were pegged back 10 minutes later.
The Nigerian team would have progressed in regulation time but Igbinoba missed a second half penalty. The two teams had to be separated by penalty shootout which the Eaglets won 4-2 to set up a final clash with West Germany. The Europeans were clearly the favourites after trouncing Brazil 4-1 in the semifinal.
Led by rampaging Marcel Witeczek who had scored whopping eight goals enroute final, Germany were hoping to complete their roller coaster run with a victory over the Africans.
However, 80,000 football fans that thronged the Workers’ Stadium, Beijing on August 11, 1985 were stunned when striker Jonathan Akpoborie scored in the 4th minute. Although the Germans dominated proceedings shortly after, the Nigerian lads stoutly matched them and put the game beyond doubt when Igbinoba hit a 79th minute goal to make it difficult for the Europeans to stage a comeback. The whole of the country erupted in jubilation after Bambridge Christopher blew the final whistle; the excitement across the land was indescribable.
The Eaglets arrived in Canada, the venue of the 1987 edition of the tournament, with high expectations as the world was hoping to see the Africans replicate the magic of two years earlier. However, they started the defence of their title on a slow pace after drawing 1-1 with Soviet Union.
Albert Eke scored the only goal but they returned with a 3-2 victory over Bolivia. Diminutive Phillip Osondu was the star man after netting all three goals but Mexico shocked the champions with a 1-0 win in their last group game. The Nigerian team still managed to finish second behind Soviet Union in the group to set up a quarterfinal clash with Australia. Christopher Nwosu scored the solitary goal as Nigeria beat the Oceanian country and the midfielder repeated the same thing in the semi-final when they handed a 1-0 defeat to Italy. Again, Nigeria reached the final of the tournament and were primed for a showdown with the Soviet Union who they faced in their first match of the tournament.
The match ended 1-1 after regulation time after Osondu cancelled Yuri Nikiforov’s 6th minute goal in the 10th minute but the Europeans claimed the diadem with a 4-2 win in the penalty shootout.
The fortune of the team started dwindling from then on and they could not progress from the quarterfinal stages in Scotland 1989 and did not even qualify for the 1991 edition hosted by Italy. The hiatus obviously provided the platform for the country to bounce back as Coach Fanny Amun paraded arguably the best Nigerian side ever in the competition at Japan 1993. It was a competition that threw up Nwakwo Kanu, Wilson Oruma, Celestine Babayaro and Mobi Oparaku.
They were in such a devastating form that they opened their account with a massive 8-0 thumping of Canada with a hattrick from Kanu, a brace from Peter Anosike and Festus Odini strike. Argentina were not spared as the South Americans were spanked 4-0 as Kanu and Oruma scored a brace each. Oruma and Kanu were on the score sheet again as the Nigerian side completed their group stage run with a 2-0 win over Australia. Hosts, Japan became the first country to score against the rampaging Nigerians after their quater fianl clash ended 2-1 in favour of the former champions.
Poland also suffered the same fate in the semifinal as the clash ended 2-1 with Nigeria setting up an all-African final with Ghana. Captain Oruma scored his sixth goal of the tournament in the third minute and Anosike increased Nigeria’s tally in the 75th minute. Joseph Fameye’s 80th minute goal was not enough to deny Eaglets their second world title. Nigeria could not replicate their 1993 success as they crashed out in the quarterfinal in 1995 edition hosted by Ecuador. The situation became worse when the country did not feature in the 1997 and 1999 tournaments.
The Eaglets reached the final of the 2001 edition with Femi Opabunmi emerging as the star boy. They lost 3-0 to France in the final. The 2003 edition in Finland was about the worst moment for the Nigerian team in the competition after they crashed out in the first round despite having talents such as Mikel Obi, Ezekiel Bala and Isaac Promise. Nigeria did not qualify two years later in Peru but returned to win the 2007 tournament in South Korea, beating Spain in the final. Crisantus Macaulay scored impressive seven goals to emerge the highest goal scorer. Nigeria hosted the tournament for the first time in 2009 but lost to Switzerland 1-0 in the final. Sani Emmanuel who scored five goals was declared the Most Valuable Player.
The Golden Eaglets did not qualify for the 2011 edition but claimed the trophy in 2013 and 2015 becoming the second team to achieve the feat and set a new record as the most successful side in the history of the competition with six titles. Despite being the defending champions, the Eaglets could not qualify for the 2017 tournament and it remains to be seen if they will make up for that miss as the 2019 edition gets underway today in Brazil.
Sports
FIFA U-17 World Cup conquer the world again, Oparaku, Lawal, Obuh CHARGE EAGLET S
Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets open their 2019/FIFA U-17 World Cup campaign against Hungary today and they have been tasked to emulate the successful squads before them by winning the tournament. Mobi Oparaku was in the team that won the 1993 edition of the tournament held in Japan and has charged the current squad to follow in their footsteps. Although he believes no two teams are the same, he expects current side to at least reach the final of the Brazil tourney. “We have been champions, we’ve been dominating that category of world football and I don’t expect less than an appearance in the final,” the former right back told our correspondent.
“We are not going there just to compete; we are going there like an elephant who rules the jungle. I have high estimation of this squad and I think even if we are not going to win the tournament, we should at least get to the final and that is what I expect from them.”
Dimeji Lawal was in Nigeria’s squad that reached the final of the 1987 edition of the tournament in Scotland and he has said the competition is a developmental one and although he wants the squad to win, he would be happier if talents that will progress to the senior national teams are unearthed. “I believe this team can make the country proud like those before them; but it won’t be easy because as you can remember, we did not qualify for the last edition and I don’t want us to put so much pressure on these young players.
“Competition like this is organised to discover and nurture future stars; it is not every time you win. All we need to look at is how good their performance is, what their future is going to be like because if we should think about trophy then I think we have a problem,” he said. Coach John Obuh managed the squad that lost in the final to Switzerland in the edition of the tournament hosted by Nigeria in 2009 and he said the current squad had impressive preparation ahead of the competition and should allow that translate to good results.
He warned the players against seeking individual glory as this could ruin their chances of winning in Brazil. He said: “I think they have prepared well enough because they have played three international friendlies and also attended some international competitions which served as preparation for them and I think they are ready for the World Cup. “However, the players must know that this is a big opportunity for them to set their career on the right path.
Although this is also a chance for them to impress scouts that will come to discover players for big clubs in Europe, I don’t want this to make them become selfish in such a way that will affect the team’s chances. “My advice to them is they should work together as a team and listen to their coaches by carrying out all tactical and technical instructions.”
Sports
Fit-again Salah can wreck Tottenham
…Resurgent Spurs rely on talismanic Kane
Mohamed Salah was not in the Liverpool squad that held Manchester United to a 1-1 draw at Old Trafford last week due to injury but the Egyptian returned to inspire the Reds to a 4-1 thumping of Genk in the Champions League on Wednesday and he is expected to be in action when his side confront Tottenham in the English Premier League on Sunday.
Salah has come under some flaks this term with some pundits believing the forward has been overtaken by Sadio Mane as Liverpol go-to man but while the perception has been one of disappointing form, the raw numbers suggest otherwise, the Egyptian claiming seven goals and four assists in 11 appearances.
There’s no doubt the remarkable improvement in recent years of both Liverpool and Salah has made the player a marked man and given him and the team as a whole different questions to answer in attack. And the fact is Salah keeps responding, moving on to 19 goals in the Champions League for Liverpool, second only to Steven Gerrard’s tally of 30.
His goal against Genk was a timely boost ahead of Sunday’s visit of one of his favourite opponents, Tottenam. Salah has now scored against 31 different teams, and has only netted more against Watford, Bournemouth, Southampton and Arsenal than the four he has amassed against Tottenham.
He contributed Liverpool’s consolation in the 4-1 hammering at Wembley, netted twice in the dramatic 2-2 Anfield draw later that season and, of course, opened the scoring in the Champions League final win over the Londoners.
Even when not scoring he has made an impact, not least when his far post header was directed into his own goal by Toby Alderweireld for a late winner the last time Tottenham visited Anfield in March. Tottenham may have bolstered self-belief with a Champions League romp of their own in midweek when thrashing Red Star Belgrade 5-0.
But Mauricio Pochettino’s side have won only six of their last 21 league games, and have lost eight out of 10 on the road in that time while drawing the other two. And with their chief tormentor Salah back in the mood, Tottenham know all too well what can happen when they head north this weekend. They will certainly rely on their own talisman, Kane, who scored a brace against Belgrade.
Sports
AFCON U-23: Coach Amapakabo invites Sincere Seth to boost squad
Head Coach of the Dream Team VII, Imama Amapakabo has handed a debut call-up to Turkey based defender, Sincere Seth, AOIFootball. com can report.
The Boluspor defender was a member of the 2015 squad that won the nation its maiden AFCON U-23 championship before also going on to represent the country at the Rio Olympics where Nigeria became the first country to complete a total medal haul in history of Olympic football event.
The 21-year-old comes with plenty of experience having featured five times this season for Boluspor in the Turkish Super Lig 1 since joining on a season long loan from Yeni Melatayaspor.
The player’s availability will further strengthen the defence line of the Olympic Eagles as Amapakabo eyes one of the tickets to represent the country at the Tokyo 2 0 2 0 Olympics.
Sports
Graduating on my dad’s post-humous birthday emotional
Late Nigeria football icon, Rashidi Yekini, would have celebrated his 56th year birthday on Wednesday October 23, if he was still alive. That was the same day his second daughter, Omoyemi Yekini, graduated from the University. As the world continues to remember Yekini, it was mixed emotions at the University of Ilorin when Omoyemi, graduated from the institution’s English Department.
She is the younger of late Yekini’s two daughters. She officially completed her first degree on Wednesday in flying colours. Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, Yemi, as she is popularly known among her mates said it was mixed feelings for her celebrating her graduation same day as what would have been her father’s birthday. According to her, it was an emotional moment for her but she is happy that she achieved her father’s wish of seeing his children graduate from the university.
“Definitely emotional, mixed feelings here and there, but very happy to have graduated from the university,” she said. “I just want to thank God for everything so far, everything has been okay because I was not alone all these while; I have God, family and my friends to bank on.
“He’s the best father anyone could ever ask for. It would have been totally amazing if he was alive to see me graduating from the university, I missed his fatherly role but nothing I can do about that again.” S p e a k i n g about what the country and Kwara State have done to imm o r t a l i s e her father, the younger Yekini said she was not in any position to say anything about it, as she urged Nigerians to be the judge of that.
She however revealed that her next target would be to serve the country, work for a while before going for her Master’s. She added: “It’s one step at a time, I thank God for completing this first phase, then the next is to go for my NYSC, work for a while then Master’s.”
Nigerians celebrated the Yekini who remains Super Eagles highest goalscorer with 37 goals on Wednesday, October 23, with some going on social media to pay tributes to a player who scored Nigeria’s first ever goal at the FIFA senior World Cup when he put the ball in the net the Super Eagles opening goal in the 3-0 defeat of Bulgaria at USA ‘94 World Cup.
Yekini died on May 4, 2012, at the age of 48 after 58 appearances for the Super Eagles. Meanwhile, the late legend’s lawyer and very close associate, Jibril Olanrewaju, has said it was an emotional moment but happy that Yekini’s daughters made their father proud. It would be recalled that Yemisi, Yekini’s first daughter, was the first to have graduated from the university, when she emerged as the second overall best graduating student from De Monforte University in Leicester City, United Kingdom, two years ago. Olanrewaju added: “If the dead can see, I am sure Rashidi Yekini would be smiling in his grave as Yemi graduated from university today (Wednesday).
“Yekini was really passionate about his children getting the best of formal education since he was not opportune to have the same. “I am also very proud of the children that they have not let their father down as they have done quite well in their chosen fields of study.”
Sports
Skoro Seeks Redemption At GOtv Boxing Night Mini
Former African Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight champion, Waidi “Skoro” Usman has vowed to use the inaugural edition of GOtv Boxing Night Mini to bounce back strongly. Usman’s last fight was an eight-round national featherweight challenge bout at GOtv Boxing Night 19 in July, where he was comprehensively defeated by Taiwo ‘Esepo’ Agbaje, who was also adjudged as the best boxer on the night. Speaking in an interview in Lagos on Friday, Usman stated that the defeat has taught him lessons, which he has taken seriously.
“I’m happy that an opportunity for a comeback has manifested so soon through GOtv Boxing Night Mini.
I’ve put my loss to Agbaje out of my mind and I want to open a new chapter in my career,” he said. He commended the sponsors for launching GOtv Boxing Night Mini, which he said would afford Nigerian boxers more opportunity to develop. Usman stated that as a former African champion, he understands benefits accruable from a show like GOtv Boxing Night, which he is persuaded will properly position Nigerian boxers for shots at sub-regional, continental and international titles.
Boxers scheduled to fight at GOtv Boxing Night Mini include Rilwan “Real One” Oladosu, West African Boxing Union (WABU) lightweight champion; Rilwan “Baby Face” Babatunde, West African Boxing Union (WABU) welterweight champion; Waheed “Skoro” Usman, former African Boxing Union (ABU) featherweight champion; Kabiru “KB Godson” Towolawi, Opeyemi “Sense” Adeyemi and Sikiru “Omo Iya Eleja” Shogbesan.
Sports
Tomori: Nobody called me from Nigeria to switch allegiance
Chelsea defender Fikayo Tomori has revealed that Nigeria never made a concerted effort to convince him to switch national allegiances prior to his international call-up for England.
The 21-year-old was selected in Gareth Southgate’s latest squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers against the Czech Republic and Bulgaria earlier this month.
Tomori’s parents are of Nigerian descent while he is also eligible for Canada having been born in Calgary, representing them three times at Under-20s level.
His breakthrough into Chelsea’s first-team under Frank Lampard this seasson sparked a scramble to secure his international future but Tomori insisted he had no contact with Nigeria prior to accepting Southgate’s call. “England called me up in September, and I didn’t get a call up from anyone and when they called me up, it was hard to say no to them,” he said.
Tomori will look to continue his fine form as the Blues travel to Burnley on Saturday aiming to extend their record of six consecutive victories in all competitions.
Sports
U-17 World Cup begins as Nigeria play Hungary
•Zenith Bank charges Eaglets to be good ambassadors
Nigeria’s Golden Eaglets begin their quest for glory at the U-17 World Cup in Brazil with a match against Hungary today. The tie comes up at 9pm Nigeian time.
This is as Zenith Bank Plc has charged the team to be good ambassadors of the country as the championship kicks off today in South America. Nigeria with five titles have the best record in the tournament after victories recorded in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015. Zenith Bank, as partners of the Nigeria Football Federation on youth developmental project tagged Future Eagles, has shown keen interest in the competition taking place in Brazil.
The bank’s Group Managing Director, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, said the bank has high hopes that the Eaglets would make the country proud in the age-grade tournament. Onyeagwu said: “ We expect the Eaglets to project the country’s name well on and off the pitch. We expect them to compete well and win games just as we want them to be disciplined because that is important at this stage of their respective careers.
“The Future Eagles project is meant to be a spring board for the players to move to U-17 stage and we are happy that some of those in Brazil are from our project in partnership with the NFF.”
Five of the players who made the final cut of the country’s representatives in Brazil are from the Zenith Bank/NFF Future Eagles project for the U-13s and U-15s They are kipper Samson Tijani, Usman Ibrahim, Olakunle Olusegun, Akinwunmi Amao and Divine Nwachukwu. Nigeria will compete in group B of the competition along with Hungary, Ecuador and Australia. The Eaglets’ first match is against Hungary today.
Sports
PUMA and LaLiga unveil the new official matchball
Following the unveiling of the first official PUMA matchball back in June, the time has now come to reveal the new ball that will be used in the LaLiga Santander and LaLiga SmartBank games played between 25 October 2019 and 23 February 2020.
LaLiga is pure magic and PUMA has designed a change in colour to the heartbeat of the competition that reflects how the magic gets under way from the very moment the ball starts rolling. Under the slogan of ‘Redibujamos LaLiga – Repainting LaLiga’, the sports manufacturer presents a design that features an eye-catching colour change. The ball retains the innovative 18-panel heat sealed structure from the previous design, which is similar to that of a golf ball and guarantees a straight path and better consistency in the shot. The bigger panels allow a better connection with the sphere.
Meanwhile, the incorporation of an additional POE foam layer improves the touch and increases the sensitivity, which results in a firm touch and an improved rebound consistency.
The ball’s 1mm Hi-Solid Dimple PU (San Fang) casing improves the aerodynamics and also provides high resistance to the graze and wear and tear, which creates a better overall performance level. This ball is a perfect sphere, guaranteeing reduced water absorption, and features a rubber air chamber with a PAL (Puma Air Lock) valve which assures excellent air retention. In short, this is a ball with explosive potential, just like the new colour of choice, the bold PINK ALERT.
Sports
Enyimba must win CAF Confederation Cup, says goalkeeper
As the Nigeria Professional Football League defending champions, Enyimba of Aba get ready to take on TS Galaxy of South Africa, in the final qualifying round of the CAF Confederation Cup, the goalkeeper of the team, Femi Kayode, has set his sight on winning the title with the club.
The CAF Confederation Cup remains the only title the People’s Elephant are yet to win after winning the CAF Champions League on two occasions in 2003 and 2004.
Enyimba failed to qualify for the m o n e y spinning g r o u p stages of the CAF C h a m – p i o n s L e a g u e after losing 1-0 on aggregate to Al-Hilal of Sudan in the last qualifying round. S p e a k i n g with our correspondent, Kayode, who joined the eight-time NPFL winner from Lobi Stars after the conclusion of last season said he teamed up with Enyim- ba after winning the NPFL and now ready to win the Confederation Cup.
“We feel bad that we lost out of the Champion League,” he said. “Some of us joined Enyimba because of the Champions League and since we are out we have to focus on the Confederation Cup. We believe we are going to qualify and be in the group stage too. “I joined the team after winning the NPFL and Enyimba are known for winning, so we want to win the Cup and add it to the others the club already won in the past.”
The former Akwa United goalkeeper said he would bring his experience playing for several clubs in the country to bear in the team as they continue to chase titles on every front.
Apart from playing in the Confederation Cup, Enyimba will be defending their NPFL title while also looking forward to winning the Aiteo Cup. Kayode also expressed his happiness with the impending resumption of the NPFL new season, revealing that playing in the league will help them on the continent.
Sports
Akinwunmi expresses shock over CHAN Eagles’ ouster
The first vice president of the Nigeria Football Federation, Seyi Akinwunmi, has said he is still at a loss after the Super Eagles team B failed to secure qualifications for the 2020 CHAN competition scheduled to take place in Cameroon.
The Lagos state FA chairman said he is upset just like other Nigerians who expected the team to secure qualification. Despite a 2-0 defeat of the Sparrow Hawks of Togo in Lagos, Nigeria failed to qualify to be part of a championship they finished runners up last year.
It would be recalled that Nigeria lost the first leg 4-1 and bowed out 4-3 on aggregates over two legs with Togo securing qualification ticket. Speaking with our correspondent, Akinwunmi apologized to Nigerians while also saying the federation will wait for the report of the technical committee before taking any action. “Truthfully, we had no business losing the tie,” he said.
“No doubt in my mind that we would have won the game. I was not in Togo to see what really happened, but the team I watched today (on Saturday), doesn’t have what it takes to beat Nigeria.
“In any case, things like this do happen, it is very unfortunate that we are out, I am very upset and I know Nigerians are upset too, especially with the result. “We are going to take the lessons and positives from there. I saw about three or four players in the team that can fight toe-to-toe with their foreign-based counterparts. “What we need to do now is to go home, take a good look at what has happened and wait for the report of the technical committee before knowing the next line of action.”
Trending
-
News6 hours ago
I never knew I was registering stolen cars for robbers, says Revenue Officer
-
Show Biz8 hours ago
Baba Wande speaks on why he stopped acting, producing movies
-
Show Biz7 hours ago
30 months after, jailed Nigerian filmmaker, Seun Egbegbe, yet yo meet bail conditions
-
News8 hours ago
Islamic group: Don’t attack non-Muslims, Igbos over Kano 9
-
News18 hours ago
EFCC’s prosecutor accuses Fayose of influencing witness
-
Metro and Crime24 hours ago
Hunter dies after deer he shot attacks him
-
Politics6 hours ago
We won’t allow greedy politicians turn Edo to bloodletting zone –Agol
-
Metro and Crime24 hours ago
Hunter dies after deer he shot attacks him