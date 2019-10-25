FIFA U-17 World Cup: Garba wary of Hungary

Golden Eaglets coach, Manu Garba has said his side will not underrate Hungary when the two sides clash tomorrow (Saturday) in their opening group match of the 2019 edition of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in Brazil.

The Estadio Olympico, Goiania will come alive on Saturday when five – time world champions in the FIFA U-17 World Cup tackle Hungary in the opening game in Group B of this year’s championship.

Garba said they were determined to hit the ground running as victory in their opening game would boost the confidence of the team.

He said: “We are looking forward to the game against Hungary with great expectations of having a good game and winning the maximum points at stake.” He told thenff.com in Gioania. Any team from Europe that qualified for a tournament like this, must definately be a good side, but we will approach the game with every seriousness it deserves to give Nigerians back home something positive to cheer at the end of 90 minutes.”

The quest for the Eaglets to conquer the world again begin in few hours time and dispatching Hungary will indeed be a strong display of intent towards winning a sixth world title, after victories in 1985, 1993, 2007, 2013 and 2015.

Nigeria will also play Ecuador and Australia in the group phase.

Like this: Like Loading...