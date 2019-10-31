FIFA U-17 World Cup: Zenith Bank hails Eaglets’ fighting spirit

Z

enith Bank Plc, partners of the Nigeria Football Federation, has showered praises on the national U-17 team for booking a place in the last 16 stage of the FIFA U-17 World Cup.

In the global age grade competition taking place in Brazil, the Golden Eaglets won their first match 4-2 against Hungary on Saturday and only on Tuesday, the team also defeated Ecuador 3-2 to confirm Nigeria’s place in the second round.

Interestingly, the team came back from 2-1 down to win the two games 4-2 and 3-2 respectively.

The Group Managing Director of Zenith Bank, Ebenezer Onyeagwu, on Wednesday commended the players for their fighting spirit.

Onyeagwu said: “It is not easy to achieve victory from a losing position. It shows determination and good fighting spirit.

“We have a good record in this competition and we expect the Eaglets to go far in the tournament.”

The Zenith Bank boss added that his outfit was proud of the impact made by some players in the team who emerged from the Future Eagles project the bank is having with the NFF.

In Brazil, some of the Future project products in the team are Usman IBRAHIM, Samson TIJANI (c), Olakunle Olusegun Akinkunmi Amoo and Divine NWAChukwu.

“We are happy that the partnership is a boost to the country’s football and this is enough to make us do more for football and sports in general,” Onyeagwu added.

Tijani scored two goals while Usman scored one in the 4-2 win Nigeria recorded over Hungary. Amao and Olusegun are yet to hit target but they have been impressive in the two games.

Nigeria’s last group match is against Australia on Friday.

Like this: Like Loading...