FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup: Nigeria keen on hosting right

inistry of Youth and Sports Development ended a meeting with the Nigerian Football Federation late Monday with a resolve to update FIFA on the progress the country has made in the bid to host the 2020 U-20 Women’s World Cup.

The world football governing body FIFA has demanded guarantee of facilities to host the championship next year and the minister Sunday Dare does not want the opportunity to slip.

As a result the minister, reviewed the progress made by the country since FIFA’s inspection earlier in this year.

On its part, to show the world that Nigeria is ready for the hosting, the Vice -president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo has thrown weight behind the NFF and promised them of total government’s support.

Also, Lagos state government has intensified plans to make sure that training pitches as well as match venues are upgraded to meet FIFA standard following observation raised by the world football governing body which are being largely addressed.

The Minister, our correspondent learnt, told the meeting that time was of essence in presenting the update to FIFA.

FIFA had been silent on the host of the championship when it reeled out the number of competitions it has next year, with the host countries name.

