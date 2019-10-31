Finances: States struggle on life support

Fiscal sustainability report on states by BudgIT unearthed their poor financial position in the absence of monthly allocation from the centre, Abudlahab Isa reports

ost states are financially unviable. Save for allocation from federation purse, a monthly subvention share from the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC), majority of them are deep in insolvency.

A recent report on Fiscal Sustainability Index on states by BudgIT, a non-governmental organisation, with focus on making Nigeria budget, public data more understandable, accessible to every literary Nigerian, raised a red flag on state’s financial health.

The warning isn’t a fresh one. If anything, BudgIT report corroborates previous warnings by agencies like Revenue Mobilization Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMAFC), which several occasions warn of imminent danger faced by states for solely depending on allocation at the centre, and not growing their internally generated revenue, and other product lines domiciled in their domains.

Life line

The 2019 edition of BudgIT was presented last week in Abuja. The report unearthed financial status of each state, its recurrent position, quantum of allocation from federation account, the depth of IGR , level of debt, amount committed to funding health, education and infrastructure development. The report looks at the ability of states to meet their recurrent expenditure independent of the Federal Government.

Thirty three state governments, according to the report, cannot finance their recurrent expenditure without allocation from the Federal Government. Many states, BudgIT noted, would be in jeopardy if federal allocation from the centre were to reduce owing to oil price fluctuations.

Only three states could finance their recurrent expenditure independently of federal allocation, according to the latest report. They are Lagos, Rivers and Akwa Ibom.

Lead Researcher, BudgiT, Orji Uche, said only 19 states could meet their expenditure with internally generated revenue and federal allocation.

She said with the current uncertainties facing the oil market, state governments should not continue to rely heavily on federal allocation.

“The implications of looking at this index is to enable us understand without federal allocation, how many states can sustain themselves? And by sustaining themselves, we are looking only at recurrent expenditure. Are you going to meet your operating obligations, are you able to pay salaries so that anything coming from broad federal allocation would go to investments in key sectors of the economy?”

“When we look at the index, we can see that those states that can meet their expenditure only with IGR are only three stages out of 36 states.

“What this means is that if they were to be oil price fluctuations and production allocation from the centre were to reduced, then many states would be in jeopardy,” she said.

In the current report, Lagos leads the fiscal sustainability index, followed by Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Kano state.

“Access to audited statements brought out some facts on the true state of recurrent expenditure in focus states. We discovered states, such as Delta, running huge recurrent expenditure reaching N200 billion. Bayelsa, despite its size and population, has a high recurrent bill as high as N137 billion, compared with Ebonyi with a recurrent bill of N30 billion, Sokoto (N38bn), Jigawa (N43bn), Yobe (N35bn), etc. It is a recurring theme to see states in South-South Nigeria running high recurrent bills, mainly driven by the high revenue earned due to the 13 per cent derivation.

“In our analysis, it was also interesting to see states like Cross River with a bogus budget of N1.04 trillion spend less than N93 billion on an annual basis, which brings them up the rank as well as Imo with its recurrent spending of N43 billion.

“However, we noticed that Kogi lags behind due to its huge recurrent bill as at 2017, when it was still paying salaries to workers and also had high repayment bills for loans. While we would have liked to use the 2018 audited statements for the report, less than 15 states have published the document, making it largely unrepresentative for the states. We are not unmindful that the 2017 audited statement might include huge recurrent bills due to the payment of backlog of salaries sourced from the Paris Club refund,” BudgIT noted.

Corroborating BudgIT, Senior Economist, World Bank, Yue Man Lee, said the implications of having low revenue was that the amount Nigeria could spend on human development would be restricted. She said over the years, the fiscal capacity of states to generate the needed revenue to finance their operations had reduced.

“The broader fiscal challenge facing Nigeria is low revenue that constrains the budget envelop. This in plain terms is how much revenue available to spend on public service and investments in human capital.

“Nigeria is spending and government spending as a percentage to Gross Domestic Product is way lower than other countries at similar income per capital level. And the reason behind this is be because of the exceptionally low revenues that Nigeria collects,” she noted.

Lee added that with the country having revenue to Gross Domestic Product ratio of about eight per cent, there was need to come up with measures to boost revenue, adding that low level government spending on capital projects contributes to low level development of outcomes.

Gaping hole

Most states are not faring better in terms of investment to funding health sector, BudgIT report observed.

The report noted, for instance, that doctors are needed for a robust healthcare system, but at 1.3 doctors per 10,000 people, the number is low.

It noted that Akwa Ibom could greatly improve its doctor density.

“Akwa Ibom is better than average when it comes to infant mortality with 42 infant deaths per 1,000 live births but worse off in terms of maternal mortality with 270 maternal deaths per 100,000 births.

“The high maternal mortality rate may be linked to low use of skilled birth attendants. As of 2018, on average, about 44 per cent of births in the state were surveyed to be attended by skilled medical personnel. This is both below the national average of 46 per centr and indeed also much lower than the world average of 80 per cent,” the report noted.

For Abia, the report said it faired better than the national average with infant deaths per 1,000 live births and 115 maternal deaths per 100,000 births.

“However, on both metrics, the state has a long way to go in reaching the national target of 38 infant deaths per 1,000 expressed in the National Strategic and Health Development Plan (NSHDP) II and the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) for maternal deaths of 70 per 100,000 births.

Abia’s high performance when compared to the rest of Nigeria correlates with the above-average use of skilled birth attendants. As of 2018, on average, about 96 per cent of births in the state were surveyed to be attended to by skilled personnel, both traditional and western-styled skilled personnel. This is well above the national average of 46 per cent and indeed also higher than the world average of 80 per cent. The state is also performing well in nutritional related metric with low child stunting.

It noted that gaps existed, however, in the area of malaria prevention and treatment.

It said only 31.4 per cent of children use mosquito nets and when children have fevers, only 30.6 per cent (less than the national target) use Artemisinin- based combination therapy treatment even though it was recommended as the first line of treatment.

Diversification as way out

Time is running fast for states to wean their mouths and stop going to Abuja cap in hand for FAAC allocation. Each state is blessed with numerous resources, which if harnessed, could turn around their fortunes. Regrettably, the states are hoodwinked by easy funds dropping from the centre.

Last Line

To reverse the poor economic trend across states and make them viable and prosperous, there has to be a paradigm shift in their spending preferences. Substantial resources should be committed to capital as against recurrent expenditure. Investment in heath and infrastructure must be given priority to bring prosperity to citizens.

