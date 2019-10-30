Firms lobby for Customs’ revenue collection job

Nigeria’s financial inclusion target is currently being threatened by disagreements between banks and telecommunications operators over USSD charges. While players in both sectors trade blames, stakeholders have called for urgent intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria and Nigerian Communications Commission. SAMSON AKINTARO reports

anks and telecommunications customers last week woke up to receive shocking notification about impending charges on Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD).

The outrage and condemnations that followed the text message from MTN soon sparked accusations and counter-accusations between banks and telecommunications operators.

While the plan has since been suspended by the telecom operator, the feud between the two important sector players constitutes danger to the country’s financial inclusion target.

With large number of the country’s population excluded from banking activities, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had set a target of 80 per cent financial inclusion by 2020.

A major driver of this target is the use of USSD, which allows people to carry out financial transactions through their mobile phones.

But in a twist that unsettled the system, MTN had notified its subscribers through different text message of its plan to start charging them for using the service effective from October 21, 2019.

One of the messages read: “Please note that from Oct 21, we will charge N4 per 20 seconds for USSD access to banking services. Thank you.” Another version of the message from the telco read: “Yello, as requested by your bank, from Oct. 21, we will start charging you directly for USSD access to banking services. Please contact your bank for more information.’’

Government reacts

Customers’ outrage that followed the message left the Minister of Communications and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria with no choice but to react.

Reacting to the issue via a statement, Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Pantami, said his office was unaware of the development as it was not officially briefed.

A statement from the minister’s office “directed the sector regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that the operator suspends such plans until the Honourable Minister is fully and properly briefed.”

Giving the bank’s position on the matter, CBN’s governor, Emefiele, said: “About five, four months ago, I held a meeting with some telecom companies as well as the leading banks in Nigeria at Central Bank, Lagos. At that time, we came to a conclusion that the use of USSD is a sunk cost. What we mean by a sunk cost is that it is not an additional cost on the infrastructure of the telecom company.

“But the telecom companies disagreed with us, they said it is an additional investment on infrastructure and for that reason they needed to impose it.

“I have told the banks that we will not allow this to happen. The banks are the people who give this business to the telecom companies and I leave the banks and the telecom companies to engage. I have told the banks that they have to move their business, move their traffic to a telecom company that is ready to provide it at the lowest possible, if not zero cost. And that is where we stand, and we must achieve it,’’ he said.

Telcos’ claim

Feeling the heat of disparaging remarks from customers, government and the banking regulator, the telcom operators under the aegis of Association of licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) came out to state their own part of the story.

According to the telcos, banks’ decision to push the USSD cost to their customers led to recent announcement of implementation and a case of double billing for banks’ customers.

A statement from ALON explained that following the issuance of the USSD Pricing Determination by the Nigerian Communications Commission, which resulted in a price review of USSD service by telcos, the banks stated that they would no longer pay for USSD service delivered to their customers and requested the operators to charge customers directly for use of the USSD channel.

“This billing methodology where the banks customer is directly charged USSD access fees by our members irrespective of the service charges that the bank may subsequently apply to the customers’ bank account is called “End-User Billing” which the banks specifically demanded that all our members implement.

“The banks, however, provided no assurances to our members that such service fees charged to customers’ bank accounts for access to bank services through the USSD channel will be discontinued post implementation of end-user billing by our members,” ALTON said in the statement signed by its Chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo.

Explaining the arrangement that existed between the telcos and banks before now, ALTOn said: “In order to accelerate the adoption of financial services on USSD, the banks partnered with our members to zero-rate the USSD access to end-users, while the banks bore the cost for the provision of service.

“Based on this arrangement, the banks took on the responsibility of billing customers and paid our members for use of the USSD infrastructure from the service fees deducted from the customer’s bank account. These service fees charged by the banks were however far in excess of the costs remitted to our members by the Banks for providing the USSD platform and have since remained so.”

They also called on the Nigerian Communications Commission and the Central Bank of Nigeria to “as a matter of priority, convene a meeting of the financial and telecoms industry stakeholders to address this issue for the benefit of the consumers and other stakeholders.”

Banks’ denial

However, the banks through their body of CEOs, which was fingered in the whole process, issued a statement and denied asking MTN to start charging customers.

The bank chief executives under the aegis of Body of Bank CEOs that have the MD/CEO of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, as chairman, said in a statement that they never asked the operators to start charging customers as contained in the text message sent by MTN.

The statement titled: “SMS (Short Message Service) From MTN Nigeria to Bank Customers in Nigeria on Use of USSD Code,” reads: “Our attention has been drawn to SMS sent on Saturday, October 19, by MTN Nigeria Communications PLC (“MTN”) to customers of banks in Nigeria in respect of the above.

“The message states that the banks requested MTN to start charging customers for USSD transactions directly. It also asks customers to contact their banks for more information. We wish to state as follows: “That the banks did not ask MTN to start charging customers as contained in the text message. The decision on whether, and what amount, to charge a customer for accessing USSD is entire that of the telco company, in the same way, a customer is billed for calls, SMS, and data.

“That the banks are determined to pursue the National Financial Inclusion Strategy of the Federal Government of Nigeria and will continue to advocate that Telcos identify wholeheartedly with this laudable initiative and implement transparent and low pricing model in the use of USSD access codes.

“We wish to reiterate that financial transaction charges are regulated by the CBN as stipulated in the Bankers Tariff and that the charges for financial transactions carried out with banks remain unchanged.”

Leaked memo

Meanwhile, contrary to the above statement by the banks, a memo written by the banks, a copy of which was leaked to the media, showed that the banks indeed proposed to telecom companies to charge customers directly for USSD services.

In the memo to the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) by the Body of Banks’ Chief Executive Officers (BOBCEO) dated September 16, 2019, the bank MDs had proposed an “orderly implementation” of end-user billing for bank customers, “aligning with the standard practice for USSD billing.”

MTN bows to pressure

Worried by the negative reactions the proposed charges generated, MTN, which was the only operator that notified its customers, bowed to pressure and suspended the plan. MTN in a statement signed by the Company’s Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, said the banks had up-till now been on a corporate billing plan – where a corporate client, the provider of the service that is accessed through the USSD channel (in this case the bank), pays the access fees at a wholesale price.

“Following consultation with industry stakeholders, customer feedback and media reports related to the message notifying our customers of upcoming changes in our charging model for access to banking services via the USSD channel, we wish to confirm that the new charging model has not gone into effect,” the statement read.

MTN also emphasised the need for all parties to approach the table and engage constructively towards a solution in the interest of the consumer.

Last line

The disagreement between the two bodies -banks and telecom operators-is an ill wind that will blow the country no good. This is why the duo of CBN and NCC must heed the call of ALTON by summoning an emergency meeting to address current issues.

