Firms lobby for Customs’ revenue collection job
Stakeholders have opposed government’s plan to concession the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS)’s revenue collection to private firms, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports
lans by Federal Government to concede Nigeria Customs Service’s statutory responsibility of revenue collection to private firm have been opposed by some port industry stakeholders. This is not the first time government would propose such a plan.
In 2004, the Federal Government tried to bring the British Crown Agent to the seaports but the initiative was opposed by stakeholders.
The Federal Ministry of Finance that conceived the idea said that British Crown Agent would help government modernise customs, block loopholes and improve revenue collection at the ports and borders.
Allegation
This time, stakeholders under the umbrella of Africa Association of Professional Freight Forwarders and Logistics of Nigeria (APFFLON) said that the latest move to hand over the revenue collection to private firms had reached an advanced stage.
The association noted that the companies had been contracted and agreement was nearing completion.
Its National President, Mr. Frank Ogunojemite, alleged that the Chairman, House Committee on Public Petition, Jerry Alagbaoso, had, on October 10, 2019, during plenary, raised motion on concession arrangement of e-customs project to some private firms without recourse to the National Assembly.
Secrecy
Ogunojemite said the project tagged: “e-Customs Project,’’ was being treated with extreme secrecy.
He alleged: “It was planned to be perfected by the end of October and implemented in November to the utmost shock of the players in the industry. Upon investigation, we discovered that the move has not been approved by the National Assembly and is not in the national interest, but to fulfill the interest of some powerful elements in the country.
“These people are misinforming President Muhammadu Buhari in order to turn our beloved country to their private business empire. It will interest you to know that four companies have been contracted and agreements on how to operate, share our national assets is near completion.”
The firms
Among the companies allegedly fingered by the association are the Boinica Technologies West Africa Limited, Bergman Security Consultant & Supplies Limited, Africa Finance Corporation and Huawei Limited.
The national president said that Nigerians could not afford to keep saying ‘grow Nigeria’ and hypothetically continue to concede its national assets to private and foreign firms, thereby encouraging capital flight to foreign lands.
Revenue generation
He added that since the appointment of Col. Hammed Ali (rtd) as the Customs Comptroller-General, NCS had been doing tremendously well in revenue generation and prevention of smuggling.
Ogunojemite explained that NCS had over the time surpassed its counterpart in the West Africa region, operating in line with the international standards, thereby making it an enviable national asset.
Demand
The president said that the association had informed other stakeholders in aviation and maritime sectors and the general public on the conspiracy to take over the operations of customs under the guise of digitalisation and modernisation.
Ogunojemite called on the National Assembly to act swiftly to stop the alleged concession plan, tasking other stakeholders in the industry and the general public to rise against this policy and save the Nigeria Customs Service and the future of yet unborn generation.
Past record
In 2004, experts also disagreed over the Federal Ministry of Finance’s intention to introduce the British Crown Agent into Nigerian seaports to take over the NCS’s statutory responsibility of revenue collection at the ports and borders.
It was learnt that the then mnister, Dr Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, who muted the idea, said that the agents would also modernise the NCS.
Implication
Explaining the implication, Ogunojemite feared that if the government absorbed them, the country would lose all it had gained.
He explained that if government should apply its own methodology and way of doing business, it would require continuous training of all the stakeholders such as customs officers, traders, banks and individuals.
He noted: “I want to see the arguments the crown agents to justify their taking over of the country’s ports. I am part of the Destination Inspection scheme. We began with the Automated System for Customs Data (ASSYCUDA) 2.7 which we use for the customs modernisation and trade information.
“The minister was not properly briefed. If not, she would have known that the minister was the first they tried to lobby and I have to put the record straight, crown agents do not belong to the trade facilitation. They belong to retired customs officers who set up the in 1998 and called it crown agents.
“It has nothing to do with the British Government. They should give us examples of countries where they have implemented their so called plans but they could not.
“In 2004 they tried to come back again. If the minister had gone into her records she should have asked why these people are so particular about taking over the jobs of Nigeria Customs Service, yet she blamed the customs and her colleagues for not allowing crown agents to come up.”
Ogunojemite stressed that the country would lose all it had gained if the crown agents are absorbed to collect revenue.
Last line
Nigeria should train its workforce in NCS in order to perform their statutory responsibility in line with the international best practice.
Export: Baffling revelation on N500bn stimulation fund
Revelations by the hierarchy of Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM) show that exporters are not pushing enough to get the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s N500 billion export stimulation funds for their businesses as the intervention fund is sitting idly in NEXIM’s coffers. Taiwo Hassan reports
ata from the Office of the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) says it all that the contribution of non-oil export sector to the country’s gross domestic product has been meagre and nothing to write home about since 2015.
The NBS in its report revealed that the year-on-year decline in non-oil export contribution to the GDP indicates that there is sluggishness in the economy, and that there is an urgent need for deliberate actions that will promote non-oil export as panacea towards a resurgent economy.
Non-oil export since 2015 has been declining, indicating that government is not doing enough in the aspect of improving that aspect of the economy.
NBS report shows that the contribution of non-oil exports to total export in 2015 was 12.1 per cent, falling to 4.0 per cent in 2016, 4.6 per cent in 2017 and 2.70 per cent in 2018.
However, the starting point to increasing non-oil export is improving the productive capacity in the real sector, particularly the manufacturing sector.
One of the banes hindering effective non-oil export has been the issue of funding, which exporters have said is the missing link in their export businesses.
In order to right the wrong, the CBN around 2017 voted about N500 billion export stimulation funds for exporters willing to galvanise their activities.
The apex bank’s N500 billion intervention funds was put in care of the Nigeria Export-Import Bank to manage on behalf of the CBN at a single digit interest rate.
Since then, there have been varied complaints over the fund said to be idling away in the vault.
NEXIM’s position
Speaking on the intervention fund in Lagos recently, the bank’s Executive Director, Business Development, Stella Okoteteh, explained that it was not true that the management of NEXIM bank was reluctant in disbursing the fund to genuine exporters or sitting on the fund.
She said the onus is rather on exporters to come forward and apply for the fund on the bank’s online platform and get the payment.
Okoteteh rubbished the insinuation being peddled in the media that the bank had placed stringent conditions for accessing the export facility.
According to her, the conditions for applying for the intervention fund are easy and direct.
She charged genuine exporters to come forward for the loan rather than complaining since the money is meant for them to boost their export businesses.
Her words: “We have been able to support manufacturers across the six geo-political zones of the country, in purchasing equipment, working capital and discounting some of their pre-shipment and post shipment invoices. The bank is well-positioned to actually avail over N500 billion export stimulation funds to exporters.
“This is a CBN intervention fund we are currently managing, and the funds are sitting there. We are getting applications for it and I want to appeal to you (exporters) that NEXIM bank is awake and we are waiting for you to come forward to access this export facility to boost your businesses. I know opportunities all have shelf life but presently we have more than enough funds to support our export business in Nigeria and what we want is for us to clean up our books and come up with bankable businesses that the bank can work with. I can assure you that our turnaround time is less than 60 or 90 days and you get the facility. For trade finance facility, we have a less than 30 working days turnaround and it is working and we have quite a few beneficiaries that have actually drawn down from our facilities.”
Terms and conditions
However, a visit to NEXIM’s website under its fees and processing timelines section showed that for any prospective exporter to access the N500 billion export facility, some conditions are expected to be met,
Apart from the processing fees, upon submission of an application, the client pays a N50,000.00 non-refundable application fee, cost of facility. The bank’s financing schemes are availed either directly to beneficiary clients or as inter-bank facilities.
Also below are the banks indicative fee structure, based on risk based pricing in respect of the products and services.
Interbank facilities, re-discounting & refinancing facility (RRF), three per cent to participating banks (PBs), which are allowed a maximum spread of three per cent per annum; subject to an “all-in’’ rate of a maximum of six per cent, export stimulation fund (ESF); three per cent per annum to PBs with the banks allowed a maximum all in interest rate of 7.5 per cent for short term facility and a maximum all-in interest of nine per cent for medium to long term facility, stocking facility; This facility is MPR linked and is currently available at between 14 per cent per annum to the PBs allowed a maximum spread of three per cent per annum, direct lending facility: This facility is MPR linked and is currently available at between 14 per cent to 17 per cent interest rate per annum and a maximum of one per cent as up front management fee.
Mass rejections of applicants
Commenting so far on the issue, members of the organised private sector said many applicants, who applied for the facility, were yet to access the funds over stringent conditions by NEXIM, and that this is adversely affecting the country’s non-oil export sector.
The private sector noted that many exporters that applied for the funds after the completion of their application forms were facing difficulties in accessing the loan from NEXIM. They are complaining that the terms and conditions for the credit facility as listed by NEXIM bank were stalling the prompt release of the funds to them.
An exporter and member of the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria Export Group, Babafemi Osinubi, told this newspaper that his members were worried with the state of the fund, saying that it remains unclear as the conditions were too stringent for businesses to thrive in the country’s export market.
He said: “It is not by reading it on the pages of newspapers that NEXIM said that they have N500 billion for Nigerian exporters, how is the money going to be accessed and what are the conditions getting it promptly? What we need now is the platform when you go online, fill the document and submit it without interface with any of the NEXIM staff and you get it out rightly.”
Last line
Following the NEXIM’s update on the export facility, there is an urgent need for both parties to sort out their differences for the sake of the country’s non- oil export as the continued impasse could stall Federal Government’s N5 trillion target expected from the non-oil export market.
Experts: How Nigeria can benefit from $4.8trn digital economy
nformation and communications technology (ICT) experts in the country have advised government to focus more on investments in ICT infrastructure and removal of right of way impediments for service providers.
This, they said, would pave the way for the country to benefit from the booming digital economy, which is set to hit $4.8 trillion by 2023.
The industry experts, who spoke at the Mobile and Disruptive Technology Forum (MoDiTECH) organised by TechEconomy.ng in Lagos recently, noted that the country had gained immensely from mobile revolution, but must invest in infrastructure to gain more from the digital economy.
Specifically, in a keynote presentation titled: ‘Social and Global Impact: Engaging for Growth,’ the Founder/Vice-Chairman of CWG Plc, Mr. Austin Okere, recalled that in 2018, the mobile ecosystem contributed more than $500 billion to the funding of the public sector through general taxation, globally.
According to him, Nigeria, which is among the three smart phone super-powers to emerge by 2025, stands to benefit from the smart phone ubiquity across the world that enables consumer engagement in numerous use cases
He, however said, slowing unique subscriber growth, regulatory intervention and intense competition continue to put pressure on operators’ traditional mobile revenue.
“Over a fifth of the world’s markets will have launched 5G by 2020, spending combined $244 billion on networks in the process. In 2018, mobile technologies and services generated 4.6 per cent of GDP globally, a contribution that amounted to $3.9 trillion of economic value added.
“The mobile ecosystem also supported almost 32 million jobs (directly and indirectly) and made a substantial contribution to the funding of the public sector, with more than $500 billion raised through general taxation. By 2023, mobile’s contribution will reach $4.8 trillion (4.8% of GDP) as countries around the globe increasingly benefit from the improvements in productivity and efficiency brought about by increased take-up of mobile services.
“Further ahead, 5G technologies are expected to contribute $2.2 trillion to the global economy over the next 15 years, with key sectors such as manufacturing, utilities and professional/financial services benefiting the most from the new technology.
“The mobile ecosystem directly employs almost 32 million people globally; 14 million directly and 17 million through related industries,” he said.
To this end, Okere called on state governments to invest in digital economy especially by removing excess taxation on RoW, adding that over the next few years, as the enablers of mobile internet adoption such as infrastructure, affordability, consumer readiness and content/services, continue to improve, millions of people will start using the mobile internet for the first time, and will add value to the nation’s economy.
He added that “mobile is a powerful tool for achieving the UN’s SDGs, since 2015, impact has increased across all 17 SDGs. 5G is an inevitable network evolution, and will create significant opportunities if the right conditions are in place.”
The Managing Director of Rack Centre and Chairman of MoDiTECH 2019, Dr. Ayotunde Coker, aligned with Okere, stressing that content consumption through the mobile channels, is rising hence mobile is a key driver, with more people watching video on their devices for longer and more frequently.
Speaking on the theme, “The Power of Digital Services,” Coker highlighted the history of the Internet and interconnectivity and how it has brought progress to the way businesses and other important economic activities are done in Africa.
He stressed the importance of digitisation on the African continent, adding that “what it means for us in Africa is to leverage the lots of benefits we can get.”
Earlier, the Editor, TechEconomy.ng and convener of the event, Peter Oluka, said the event was organised “to discuss, brainstorm, learn and review the overall impact of new digital technologies that are disrupting many industries.”
NCC licenses 20 new Internet service providers
●19 firms exit business
midst challenges that have seen many operators quit the business, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) has licensed 20 new internet service providers (ISPs) this year.
The new service providers were licensed between January and October to bring the total number of operators in the segment to 120.
ISPs play critical roles in providing last mile connectivity to people across cities, rural communities and underserved communities. They are key to achieving the country’s target of deepening broadband penetration.
However, there had been a slide in the number of active ISPs present in the market and the scope of services they offer, a situation that has raised serious concerns among industry stakeholders and the regulator.
With this, the number of ISPs in the country, which was at one time over 170, has shrunk to 120, despite the licensing of new players.
Last year for instance, this paper’s checks showed that 27 new companies were licensed as ISPs, while 20 have been licensed so far this year. However, the exit of old players continues to take toll on the number of active service providers.
The newly licensed companies to provide internet service include Last Mile Unique Integrated Services Limited, Ciudad Infrastructure Limited, Torrent Wireless Limited, Fastfeet Limited, Tripple Logic Telecommunications Limited, Gutti Global Solutions Limited, Telequip & Digital Limited, Vobiss Gridworx Nigeria Limited, Brainshare Technologies and Services Nigeria Limited, Tech-Systems Limited, MM Telcom Global Limited, Access Solutions Limited, Mobile AD Limited, and Internetsional Technologies Limited.
Others are Paychex International Marketing Limited, Arif Investment Nigeria Limited, Unique El-Mao Nigeria Limited, Megamore Wireless Broadband Limited, CITCC Nigeria Limited, Tecpoint Global Solution Limited, Cloud Exchange West Africa Limited, and Butterfly Telecommunications Network Limited.
Low rate of licence renewal continues to affect the Internet service segment of the country’s telecommunications sector. Investigations revealed that out of 20 ISPs whose licences expired this year, only one renewed it, while 19 others have exited the business.
To address the issue, NCC recently had a meeting with the ISPs in Lagos where it expressed concern over their inability to meet their licensing obligations and poor rate of licence renewal.
Speaking at a meeting, which was aimed at addressing issues confronting the licensees, NCC’s Director of Licensing and Authorisation, Ms Funlola Akiode, said the Commission was disturbed by non-compliance with rules by some of the operators, hence the need for the meeting.
Akiode added that the Commission also observed that the licensees were not complying with obligations such as approved Individual Consumer Code of Practice (ICCP), Type approval of equipment, submission of statistical data and informing the Commission on their change of address.
“Another important concern is in the area of licence renewal. We also observed the issue of delay in licence renewal by licensees whose licences have expired or about to expire. They erroneously relied on the aspect of the licence document which states that their licence would be automatically renewed. I wish to reiterate that renewal of expired licence is not automatic but subject to fulfilment of obligations such as being up to date in payment of AOL, development and publication of approved Individual Consumer Code of Practice, updated type approval of telecoms equipment, payment of spectrum and numbering where applicable etc,” she said.
According to her, while the commission is also aware of some of the challenges confronting the licensees, it has been working assiduously to address them.
Noting that the regulator would always consider sanction as the last resort, Akiode urged the licensees to take advantage of the forum to seek clarifications with respect any issue regarding their licence obligations and renewal processes and procedures.
“Let me therefore assure you that the commission is open to hear from you on the operation and challenges in your business and would take your recommendations on-board with a view to implementing ideas that would positively impact the industry,” she noted.
The ISPs over the years have come under serious pressures from mobile network operators (MNOs), who are regarded as the big players but are also playing in the ISP space as their Universal Access Service Licence (UASL) also permits them to do so.
The intense competition coupled with other operational challenges such as increasing capital and operational expenditure have been cited as the bane of ISPs in the country.
Border closure: Rice importers’ loss, farmers, millers’ gain
The current high cost of rice in the country has been traced to insufficient mill and supply deficit estimated at 4.79 million tonnes, reports BAYO AKOMOLAFE
nadequate mills and insufficient local production estimated at 4.79 million tonnes in the country have affected the price of rice in the market.
The country needs some 8.30 million tonnes of the grains to meet consumer demand.
Currently, a bag of the local grains is sold between N19,000 and N23,500 per 50 kilogrammes bag instead of the projected N6,000 envisaged by the former Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Chief Audu Ogbeh.
Statistics revealed that the country depend on imports to support local consumption.
For instance, in 2012, the country’s ports took delivery of 2.8 million tonnes; 2013, 2.8 million tonnes and 3.5 million tonnes in 2014.
According to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), the country spent about $2.41 billion on rice importation apart from those smuggled from the neighbouring countries between January, 2012 and May, 2015.
Government was forced to ban the grains importation from the land border in 2015.
However, despite the restriction in the last four years, findings revealed that the country had imported seven million tonnes of the grains from Thailand, Pakistan, India, United States and Vietnam owing to inadequate equipment, mills and high cost of producing the local grains.
Statistics from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) shows that the country imported 2.34 million tonnes in 2015; 2.3 million tonnes in 2016; while in 2017 it took delivery of 2.4 million tonnes and 2.2 million tonnes in 2018.
Issues
Regardless of the import restriction of the grains by the Federal Government, Nigerian markets are still filled with the grains.
Collectively, the local rice farmers are only able to produce about four million tonnes per year.
Finding by New Telegraph revealed that the country needs additional 34.38 per cent or 2.51 million tonnes of the grains to meet domestic consumption estimated at 8.30 million tonnes.
It was further revealed that the country depends on 21 large integrated rice mills with a total processing capacity of 1.22 million tonnes yearly.
The mills are located in Kano, Enugu, Ebonyi, Kebbi, Anambra, Edo, Nasarawa, Benue, Kwara, Jigawa, Niger and Kogi states.
Ban
Trouble started in 2015 when the Federal Government imposed a ban on the commodity at the land border.
The ban sparked up massive smuggling of the grains to the country through the land borders of Seme, Idiroko, Calabar, Jibya and some creeks in Lagos and Calabar.
Levy on imported parboiled rice was raised from 40 per cent to 100 per cent in addition to the 10 per cent statutory duty at the port.
However, the levy died on arrival when Benin Republic reduced its rice import duty from 35 per cent to 7 per cent to attract Nigerian rice merchants to patronise Cotonou Port, while Cameroon importers enjoy zero import duty per cent.
Sabotage
Findings by New Telegraph revealed that some rice merchants were forced to relocate to Benin where they enjoy low import tariff to ship the grains from Thailand and other major importers of the grains.
It was learnt that the Republic of Benin does not consume parboiled rice; 90 per cent of the imports are for Nigerian markets. Large volumes of the imports are shipped from Thailand, Pakistan, India, United States and Vietnam to Benin for transhipment to Nigeria.
For instance, parboiled rice from Thailand is sold at $421 (N151,568) per tonne or $21.05 (N7,578) per 50 kilogrammes at a landing price as at October, 2019, as revealed by the Thai Rice Exporters Association (TREA).
It was learnt that the Beninioise Government had already licensed some Nigerian companies and several other rice merchants who are importing parboiled rice through Cotonou and Bollore port’s terminals.
It was also learnt that some Nigerian firms were given a mandate by the Benin authorities to import between 290 and 300,000 tonnes of parboiled and white rice each at 7 per cent tariff per annum.
Other small scale traders where licensed to imports 10,000 tonnes each.
In January, 2015, Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) record revealed that some rice valued at N938.2 billion was seized from smugglers despite the grains restriction from the borders.
For instance, between January and August, 2015, N330.5 billion worth of the grains was intercepted by the service. Also, NCS added that some rice valued at N597.7 billion was impounded from the various land borders in 2016.
Border closure
However, with the recent border closure since August, 2019, smugglers have been finding it difficult to move large grains out of the two Benin ports.
The Customs Comptroller General, Col. Hameed Ali (rtd), said that since the commencement of the border closure only 21,071 bags of 50 kilogrammes of parboiled foreign rice were seized, while 317 suspected smugglers were arrested.
The Managing Director of Sceptre Consult, Mr. Jayeola Ayodele, while commending the government decision to ban the grains, said the Federal Government should have subsidised the price of the grains and supported local farmers so that consumers would not feel the impact of the ban.
Ayodele said that the insufficient of the grains was responsible for the high price of rice and other consumable goods in the market which could be averted if government had financial backing to consumers just like the fuel subsidy.
He added: “The Federal Government should have asked famers to sell the products at N5,000 for 50 kilogrammes bag and pay the farmers the balance of their cost of production before the ban was slammed. They can still do it if they have the interest of the masses in mind.”
The MD said that Kebbi and Ebonyi states, as well as multi
Hate speech: Facebook deploys 35,000 reviewers for sanity
s part of measures to fight the scourge of hate speech, social media giant, Facebook, said it had deployed over 35,000 experts to review contents on its platform.
Aside hate speech, which it said had become a major issue globally, Facebook said the content review team was also looking out for posts that constitute danger to the platform users with a view to removing them.
Speaking at a two-day Content Workshop for African journalists in Nairobi, Kenya, Content Policy Associate Manager, Facebook sub-Sahara Africa, Fadzai Madzingira, said the experts on daily basis reviewed contents in 50 languages.
Explaining what constitutes hate speech on the platform and which are likely to be pulled down by the monitoring team, Madzingira said: “We define hate speech as a direct attack on people based on what we call protected characteristics, race, ethnicity, religious affiliation, sex and serious disability among others.
“Talking on attacks we define it as violent or dehumanising speech, statement of inferiority and calls for exclusion or segregation.”
She said that attacks were separated into three tiers, noting that the first tier consisted of content targeted at dehumanising a person or a group of people on the basis of their immigration status.
According to Madzingira, the second tier is targeted on a person or group of people based on their physical deficiencies, intellectual capacity and mental health among others.
“The third tier focuses on calls for segregation, explicit exclusion of the right of a person or group of people to participate in politics, economic entitlement and opportunity to gain access to spaces and social services,” she said.
Also speaking, Head of Public Policy, Facebook Southern African Development Community, Emilar Gandhi, said the company also had security team that liaises with law enforcement authorities to ensure safety of Facebook users.
According to her, if there is any post that poses imminent danger either to the poster or other users, the team report such to the law enforcement authorities to prevent harm.
Meanwhile, the social media company said it was not in any way against regulation of social media in different countries. Ghand said Facebook’s position in terms of regulation was that of collaborative effort involving governments, corporate organisations and the people.
“Regulation is very important and should be pro-innovation and private sector should also play a role in that space. Aside from been regulated by the government, it’s not a yes or no answer there should also be self regulation,” she said.
“Third party fact checking is also very important, we are taking steps to tackle false news on Facebook, it is a responsibility we take seriously.
“It is important to know that misinformation is a problem and that is why third party fact checking is very important, “Gandhi said.
She also said that social media and traditional media should work together, noting that they both have a role to play in the society.
Gandhi added that Africa had amazing talents in the continent and that was why Facebook was doing everything in its power to improve internet access in African countries.
BUA’s Obu Cement, CCNN set to merge
●Announces completion date for new $450m plant
n a bid to deepen the Nigerian capital market and enhance the growth of cement industry, BUA Group, one of Africa’s largest conglomerates, yesterday announced the consolidation of its cement business comprising the publicly listed two million mtpa Cement Company of Northern Nigeria Plc (CCNN) and six million mtpa Obu Cement Company Plc. The disclosure was made in a filing to regulators.
In a statement made available to New Telegraph, BUA also announced that its newest three million metric tonnes cement plant, the $450million dollars Sokoto Kalambaina II plant, which it started constructing in 2018, is scheduled for completion in 2020.
With the consolidation and addition of the Sokoto Kalambaina II plant, this will bring BUA Cement’s total installed capacity across all its cement holdings to 11 million MTPA.
Commenting, Abdul Samad Rabiu, Founder & Executive Chairman of BUA Group, said that this consolidation marked the culmination of the first phase of BUA mid-term strategic plan for its cement businesses, which currently include four cement plants spread across Obu Cement Company and the Cement Company of Northern Nigeria.
The new $450million Sokoto Kalambaina II Plant is scheduled to come on stream in the second half of 2020 alongside another 48MW power plant to complement the existing assets.
“This consolidation will cement BUA’s position as the second largest cement producer in Nigeria whilst also positioning it to take advantage of the combined synergies to effectively serve northern and southern Nigeria based on the strategic locations of these plants – as well as a sizeable export market.
“We intend to continue creating value for the benefit of shareholders of the consolidated company by maintaining our focus on outperforming the Nigerian cement industry across key indices through a laserlike commitment to excellent products and service delivery, operational efficiency as well as maintaining our leadership position in our home markets,” Rabiu said.
Analysts predict that this will put BUA Cement in a stronger position to compete even better and explore export opportunities in neighboring countries.
TECNO releases youth-centric Spark 4
martphone maker, TECNO, has released the 4th generation of devices under its Spark smart phone series. Through the Spark 4, the company said it was setting a new pace of commercialising access to high end technology and delivering same to more young Nigerian mobile users nationwide.
Highlighting the difference between the latest Spark and previous versions, PR and Strategic Partnership Manager at TECNO Nigeria, Jesse Oguntimehin, said the new Spark smart phone comes with a lot of visible upgrades informed by consumer insight and research.
This, he said, was a validation of TECNO’s understanding of the evolving choices of mobile consumers in Nigeria, and the active steps taken to produce devices that are for Nigerians.
“The Spark 4 is yet evidence that TECNO has more for its users. The device comes with advanced features that would help users achieve the desired output from their mobile device. Ranging from its dotnotch screen which is currently the biggest phone display in the market within its category, to its AI triple rear camera, the Spark 4 is a perfect choice,” said Oguntimehin.
“This device gives users an amazing mobile experience at an impressive price range – the more reason to be on the Spark 4 train,” he added.
According to him, the device is built with an impressive bigger screen as it comes with a 6.52-inch HD dot notch display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, guaranteeing users a bigger mobile screen experience.
“Powered by MediaTek’s Helio A22(MTK6761)the Spark 4 guarantees sustained high-performance and reliable user-experience when using the device. Also, this chipset allows for power efficiency and top-notch privacy features, which are all included on the Spark 4.
“Other features on the Spark 4 include Bluetooth 5.0 which makes connecting one device to another easier and transferring files faster; 4G LTE capacity for smooth high-speed browsing and the first on a Spark device; and an impressive 4,000mAh Battery. In terms of storage capacity, the Spark 4 would be available for sale in a sizeable 2GB ROM+ 32GB RAM and an expandable memory capacity of up to 128GB through an SD card,” he said.
USSD: Need for harmony between banks, telcos
Nigeria’s financial inclusion target is currently being threatened by disagreements between banks and telecommunications operators over USSD charges. While players in both sectors trade blames, stakeholders have called for urgent intervention by the Central Bank of Nigeria and Nigerian Communications Commission. SAMSON AKINTARO reports
anks and telecommunications customers last week woke up to receive shocking notification about impending charges on Unstructured Supplementary Service Data (USSD).
The outrage and condemnations that followed the text message from MTN soon sparked accusations and counter-accusations between banks and telecommunications operators.
While the plan has since been suspended by the telecom operator, the feud between the two important sector players constitutes danger to the country’s financial inclusion target.
With large number of the country’s population excluded from banking activities, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) had set a target of 80 per cent financial inclusion by 2020.
A major driver of this target is the use of USSD, which allows people to carry out financial transactions through their mobile phones.
But in a twist that unsettled the system, MTN had notified its subscribers through different text message of its plan to start charging them for using the service effective from October 21, 2019.
One of the messages read: “Please note that from Oct 21, we will charge N4 per 20 seconds for USSD access to banking services. Thank you.” Another version of the message from the telco read: “Yello, as requested by your bank, from Oct. 21, we will start charging you directly for USSD access to banking services. Please contact your bank for more information.’’
Government reacts
Customers’ outrage that followed the message left the Minister of Communications and the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria with no choice but to react.
Reacting to the issue via a statement, Minister of Communications, Dr. Isa Pantami, said his office was unaware of the development as it was not officially briefed.
A statement from the minister’s office “directed the sector regulator, the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) to ensure that the operator suspends such plans until the Honourable Minister is fully and properly briefed.”
Giving the bank’s position on the matter, CBN’s governor, Emefiele, said: “About five, four months ago, I held a meeting with some telecom companies as well as the leading banks in Nigeria at Central Bank, Lagos. At that time, we came to a conclusion that the use of USSD is a sunk cost. What we mean by a sunk cost is that it is not an additional cost on the infrastructure of the telecom company.
“But the telecom companies disagreed with us, they said it is an additional investment on infrastructure and for that reason they needed to impose it.
“I have told the banks that we will not allow this to happen. The banks are the people who give this business to the telecom companies and I leave the banks and the telecom companies to engage. I have told the banks that they have to move their business, move their traffic to a telecom company that is ready to provide it at the lowest possible, if not zero cost. And that is where we stand, and we must achieve it,’’ he said.
Telcos’ claim
Feeling the heat of disparaging remarks from customers, government and the banking regulator, the telcom operators under the aegis of Association of licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) came out to state their own part of the story.
According to the telcos, banks’ decision to push the USSD cost to their customers led to recent announcement of implementation and a case of double billing for banks’ customers.
A statement from ALON explained that following the issuance of the USSD Pricing Determination by the Nigerian Communications Commission, which resulted in a price review of USSD service by telcos, the banks stated that they would no longer pay for USSD service delivered to their customers and requested the operators to charge customers directly for use of the USSD channel.
“This billing methodology where the banks customer is directly charged USSD access fees by our members irrespective of the service charges that the bank may subsequently apply to the customers’ bank account is called “End-User Billing” which the banks specifically demanded that all our members implement.
“The banks, however, provided no assurances to our members that such service fees charged to customers’ bank accounts for access to bank services through the USSD channel will be discontinued post implementation of end-user billing by our members,” ALTON said in the statement signed by its Chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo.
Explaining the arrangement that existed between the telcos and banks before now, ALTOn said: “In order to accelerate the adoption of financial services on USSD, the banks partnered with our members to zero-rate the USSD access to end-users, while the banks bore the cost for the provision of service.
“Based on this arrangement, the banks took on the responsibility of billing customers and paid our members for use of the USSD infrastructure from the service fees deducted from the customer’s bank account. These service fees charged by the banks were however far in excess of the costs remitted to our members by the Banks for providing the USSD platform and have since remained so.”
They also called on the Nigerian Communications Commission and the Central Bank of Nigeria to “as a matter of priority, convene a meeting of the financial and telecoms industry stakeholders to address this issue for the benefit of the consumers and other stakeholders.”
Banks’ denial
However, the banks through their body of CEOs, which was fingered in the whole process, issued a statement and denied asking MTN to start charging customers.
The bank chief executives under the aegis of Body of Bank CEOs that have the MD/CEO of Access Bank Plc, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, as chairman, said in a statement that they never asked the operators to start charging customers as contained in the text message sent by MTN.
The statement titled: “SMS (Short Message Service) From MTN Nigeria to Bank Customers in Nigeria on Use of USSD Code,” reads: “Our attention has been drawn to SMS sent on Saturday, October 19, by MTN Nigeria Communications PLC (“MTN”) to customers of banks in Nigeria in respect of the above.
“The message states that the banks requested MTN to start charging customers for USSD transactions directly. It also asks customers to contact their banks for more information. We wish to state as follows: “That the banks did not ask MTN to start charging customers as contained in the text message. The decision on whether, and what amount, to charge a customer for accessing USSD is entire that of the telco company, in the same way, a customer is billed for calls, SMS, and data.
“That the banks are determined to pursue the National Financial Inclusion Strategy of the Federal Government of Nigeria and will continue to advocate that Telcos identify wholeheartedly with this laudable initiative and implement transparent and low pricing model in the use of USSD access codes.
“We wish to reiterate that financial transaction charges are regulated by the CBN as stipulated in the Bankers Tariff and that the charges for financial transactions carried out with banks remain unchanged.”
Leaked memo
Meanwhile, contrary to the above statement by the banks, a memo written by the banks, a copy of which was leaked to the media, showed that the banks indeed proposed to telecom companies to charge customers directly for USSD services.
In the memo to the Association of Licensed Telecommunications Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) by the Body of Banks’ Chief Executive Officers (BOBCEO) dated September 16, 2019, the bank MDs had proposed an “orderly implementation” of end-user billing for bank customers, “aligning with the standard practice for USSD billing.”
MTN bows to pressure
Worried by the negative reactions the proposed charges generated, MTN, which was the only operator that notified its customers, bowed to pressure and suspended the plan. MTN in a statement signed by the Company’s Secretary, Uto Ukpanah, said the banks had up-till now been on a corporate billing plan – where a corporate client, the provider of the service that is accessed through the USSD channel (in this case the bank), pays the access fees at a wholesale price.
“Following consultation with industry stakeholders, customer feedback and media reports related to the message notifying our customers of upcoming changes in our charging model for access to banking services via the USSD channel, we wish to confirm that the new charging model has not gone into effect,” the statement read.
MTN also emphasised the need for all parties to approach the table and engage constructively towards a solution in the interest of the consumer.
Last line
The disagreement between the two bodies -banks and telecom operators-is an ill wind that will blow the country no good. This is why the duo of CBN and NCC must heed the call of ALTON by summoning an emergency meeting to address current issues.
LG introduces new cooling systems in Nigeria
G Electronics has unveiled its new DUALCOOL Premium Floor Standing Air Conditioner into Nigeria market. According to the company, the product is first of its kind to be introduced in the Middle East & Africa region apart from the Korean market.
Announcing the launch in Lagos, Mr. James Lee, President, LG Electronics, Middle East & Africa Region said: “As a global company, LG Electronics has come a long way in supporting millions of households with quality, cutting-edge technological products. Our philosophy to technology and innovative designs has obviously endeared us to our esteemed consumers in Nigeria and all over the world.
“The new product is equipped with dual premium design and unique features such as LG ThinQ, air purification, ice & custom cooling, energy saving and many more. LG DUALCOOL comes in rose gold and white colour, they are truly an epitome of beauty as they add décor and novelty to your home.”
Speaking about the LG DUALCOOL premium air conditioner, Mr. Lee said: “Dual premium design is an art of technology inspired by a form of round pillar that sends optimal wind to anywhere. It also has two short-haul and long distance runners inside the air conditioner to operate in the most optimal way in each section to save energy through the help of AI dual inverter.”
According to him, compared to general cooling of 10.8℃ in average, LG DUALCOOL premium air conditioner blows 6.8℃ wind in average to provide instant cooling when it is turned on.
“Even the electric fans adjust the wind directions. It does not make sense an air conditioner is unable to adjust the wind directions. The air conditioner provides custom cooling of direct indirect winds with up down left right wind control,” he said.
In his remark, Mr. Mohammed Fouani, Managing Director, Fouani Nigeria Ltd, said LG had been consistent in producing quality products that meet the yearnings and aspirations of customers.
Xiaomi targets success in Nigeria with Note 8 series
lobal technology firm, Xiaomi, said it was confident of succeeding in Nigeria despite stiff competition in the market. The company, which entered the country six months ago with its range of smart phones, said its latest Note 8 series were designed to capture the market.
Speaking at the launch of Note 8 Pro, Note 8 and Redmi series in Lagos, Marketing Director, Xiaomi Nigeria, Mr Someye Habeeb, noted that while several mobile companies had entered the market and fizzled out, Xiaomi is confident of a bright future in Nigeria because it has the quality and best prices to meet the mobile needs of Nigerians.
“Xiaomi’s future in Nigeria is bright because we have all it takes to dominate the market. We are not here to offer what others are offering, we are here to offer value and quality. We have moved from technology to innovation,” he said.
Highlighting features of the devices, Habeeb said the Note 8 Pro was the brand’s first-ever 64MP camera smartphone, which features a quad camera setup, making it an ideal companion for photographers, gamers and anyone seeking accessible flagship-quality experience.
“Equipped with a large 6.53 Full High Definition (FHD+) display, and rear fingerprint sensor, the device achieves a 91.4 per cent screen-to-body ration. Note 8 Pro is powered by the latest Media Tek Helio G90T processor, an octa-core CPU clocked up to 2.05GHz for extended everyday use,” he said.
