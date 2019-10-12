News
First Lady calls for urgent action to protect girl-child against abuse
•Nigerian girl-child deserves the best from us –Gbajabiamila
•Do more on remaining Chibok girls, MURIC tells FG
The First Lady, Hajia Aisha Buhari, yesterday called for urgent action to protect the girl-child from abuses. Similarly, Speaker of the House of Representatives, Mr. Femi Gbajabiamila, said the Nigerian girl-child deserves the best of treatment and care from the government and all responsible persons.
While an Islamic group, Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), appealed to the Federal Government to redouble efforts in securing the release of the 112 Chibok girls still in Boko Haram’s captivity. Speaking through a tweet yesterday to commemorate the International Day of the Girl-Child in Abuja, Buhari stressed the need for parents to protect their children from all forms of violence and abuses. The theme of the 2019 celebration is; GirlForce: “Unscripted and Unstoppable”.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the day, which was declared by the United Nations, was first celebrated on October 11, 2012. The observation supports more opportunities for girls and increases awareness of gender inequality faced by girls worldwide based upon their gender. The celebration of the day also “reflects the successful emergence of girls and young women as a distinct collaborators in development policy, programming, campaigning and research.
She tweeted: “Today, I join millions of girls around the world to celebrate this year’s international day of the girlchild, the theme for this year’s celebration is “GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable.”
She expressed appreciation over the progress made on the advocacy by women groups on the need to protect their folk against any forms of gender based violence. “I am happy to note the progress that has been made in the area of activism by girls to protect their gender. I want to state that more needs to be done especially to address gender based violence which seems to be more pronounced recently and all hands must be on deck to achieve this,” she stressed. On his part, Gbajabiamila, in a message to mark the event yesterday, said he was of the firm belief that the Nigerian girl-child has the prospects to rise to the top when and if given the right attention.
A statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Mr. Lanre Lasisi, said in line with the theme of this year’s celebration, the Nigerian girl – child is indeed unscripted and unstoppable. He said: “I am excited as a father, and of course, as a leader that a day has been set aside to celebrate the girl – child internationally. I believe the girl – child is deserving of everything good that we can give.
“With the right attention and care, the girl-child will soar unprecedentedly. We all owe the Nigerian girl-child a duty of ensuring that all her needs are met in order to be on the right track and avoid any distraction. “The theme of this year’s celebration, ‘GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable’, is indeed well crafted. It reflects what the Nigerian girl child represents. We must all help the girl-child to achieve all that she needs to achieve.
“Without mincing words, I want to call on all parents to take extra care of the girlchild in terms of her education and general upbringing. We must also fight vigorously for the right of the girl child.” MURIC Director, Prof. Ishaq Akintola, who made the appeal in a statement issued in Lagos, said the abduction was a huge blow to the country’s security ap paratus.
NAN reports that no fewer than 276 girls were taken from Government Secondary School Chibok in Borno State by insurgents in 2014. About 107 of the abducted girls have either been found or released as part of a deal between the government and the insurgent group, leaving 112 girls still with them. Akintola said MURIC was saddened that the remaining girls were still with the insurgents five and a half years after, urging the government to do all it could to rescue them.
He said: “We strongly appeal to President Muhammadu Buhari to double government’s efforts aimed at securing the freedom of the Chibok girls. “It is now five and a half years since these girls were taken away. We are in grief. Our nights are nightmarish. Horrible fears envelope our days. Please bring back our girls.”
Report: 14 killed as Turkey ‘bombs convoy of foreign journalists, aid workers’ in Syria
AT least 14 people have been killed in a devastating Turkish air raid on a civilian convoy in Syria yesterday, according to reports.
Five civilians, including a journalist, died after they were attacked as they arrived at the Syrian border town of Ras al-Ain, that Turkish-allied forces have seized, reports thesun.co.uk.
The British-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (Sohr) said the death toll from the strike was 14.
A Kurdish news agency Hawar said one of its reporters was killed.
Several foreign journalists were with the convoy when it was struck, according to France 2 television’s Stéphanie Perez.
She tweeted: “We were in the convoy of Kurdish civilians targeted by Turkish forces and their allies at Ras al Ain. Our team is fine, but some colleagues are dead.”
Images purporting to show the attack show a blast shatter an otherwise quiet street.
‘ATTACK ON CIVILIANS’
Bodies are seen strewn across the road in disturbing unverified footage too gruesome to show.
Hevrin Khalaf, the Future Syria Party’s secretary-general, and her driver were ambushed and shot dead on Saturday, Sohr said.
The Turkish attack began when US forces backing the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) withdrew from part of the Syrian-Turkish border last week.
The SDF, a major ally of the US against ISIS, called it a “stab in the back”.
It comes a day after pro-Turkey forces forces killed nine civilians, including a female politician.
On Sunday Mark Esper, the US defence secretary, said around 1,000 US troops stationed in northern Syria would be pulled out after learning that Turkey planned to extend its incursion further south and west than originally planned.
The aim is to force out Kurdish forces, which Turkey views as terrorists.
It wants to drive them back from a “safe zone” reaching 30km into Syria.
Esper said they may be seeking help from Syria and Russia and the US would not be defending them.
The Assad regime has now announced it is sending troops north to face Turkish forces after agreeing a deal with the Kurds.
‘STAB IN THE BACK’
More than 130,000 people have fled homes near the conflict, the UN said, warning the figure could soon triple.
Esper said the Kurds have been good partners “but at the same time, we didn’t sign up to fight the Turks on their behalf.”
He disputed the notion that the US could have stopped Turkey from invading in the first place.
He said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan had made clear he was going to launch his incursion “regardless of what we did.”
Around 950 ISIS supporters escaped a holding camp amid clashes between invading Turkish-led forces and Kurdish fighters.
It is feared an ISIS resurgence now seems more likely – just months after Trump declared the extremists defeated.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab have urged Erdogan to halt the incursion, saying it could undermine the fight against ISIS and worsen the humanitarian crisis in the war-ravaged region.
The assault against the Syrian Kurds has been widely condemned by Western powers.
Hunt for missing continues in flooded, battered Japan as typhoon death toll rises
The death toll has risen to 35 in Japan after a powerful typhoon unleashed heavy rainfall on Tokyo and surrounding areas.
Rescue crew dug through mudslides and searched near swollen rivers on Monday in central and northern Japan.
Kyodo News service, assembling information from a wide network, counted 35 deaths caused by the typhoon with 17 people missing, reports itv.com.
The official count from the Fire and Disaster Management Agency was 19 dead and 13 missing.
One woman fell to her death as she was being placed inside a rescue helicopter.
Government rescue teams have dispatched helicopters and boats to reach people stranded in flooded homes Sunday, part of a major rescue effort in wide areas of the country, including Tokyo and surrounding areas.
Helicopters plucked people from their flooded homes on Sunday as rescue efforts went into full force in wide areas of Japan.
The government’s Fire and Disaster Management Agency said 187 people have been injured, as more details were coming in a day after Typhoon Hagibis made landfall south of Tokyo and moved northward.
The agency said 1,283 homes were flooded and 517 were damaged, partially or totally.
“The major typhoon has caused immense damage far and wide in eastern Japan,” government spokesman Yoshihide Suga told reporters, adding that 27,000 military troops and other rescue crews were deployed for the operation.
The casualty numbers continue to grow, and the Kyodo report is considerably higher than what the government spokesman gave earlier in the day.
Experts have warned from the start that assessing the damage is difficult because the flooding has struck about 14 rivers, causing some of them to spill out in more than one spot.
News footage showed a rescue helicopter hovering in a flooded area in Nagano prefecture where an embankment of the Chikuma River broke, and streams of water were continuing to spread over residential areas.
The helicopter rescued those stranded on the second floor of a home submerged in muddy waters.
Aerial footage showed tractors trying to control the flooding.
Meanwhile, rows of Japan’s bullet trains, parked in a facility, were sitting in a pool of water.
A stretch of Fukushima, in the city of Date, was also flooded with only rooftops of residential homes visible in some areas.
Parts of nearby Miyagi prefecture were also under water.
The Tama River, which runs by Tokyo, overflowed its banks.
Authorities warned of a risk of mudslides. Among the reported deaths were those whose homes were buried in landslides. Other fatalities included people who got swept away by raging rivers.
Suga said that damage to housing from the flooding was extensive but promised recovery was on its way.
Around 376,000 homes were without electricity, and 14,000 homes lacked running water, he said.
Boats as well as helicopters were sent to the flooded areas, while rescue crew dug through dirt in other areas to try to get people out from homes buried by landslides.
Several train service in the Tokyo area resumed early on Sunday morning, although others were undergoing safety checks and were expected to restart later on.
Ruling party politician Fumio Kishida said the government will do its utmost in rescue operations, including making sure that those who moved to shelters were taken care of.
He acknowledged Japan’s power grids need to be strengthened so people in disaster areas can rely on timely information.
“So many risks remain, and it is a reality we must stay on guard,” Kishida said on an NHK TV news talk show. “We must do our utmost. In these times, a disaster can hit anytime.”
The Rugby World Cup match between Namibia and Canada, scheduled for Sunday in Kamaishi, northern Japan, was cancelled as a precautionary measure, but organisers announced Japan will play Scotland as scheduled on Sunday evening.
A major barrier to accessing family planning commodities in the country is the out-of-pocket cost of consumables, especially at the local government supported Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs). But increasing budget lines for family planning as well their timely release would make needed services more accessible. APPOLONIA ADEYEMI reports
Living in Nigeria with a growing population estimated at 198 million by the National Population Commission (NpopC), it is common to hear about advocacy groups promoting the use of family planning to curb the exponential population.
Such advocacies are usually hinged on curbing population growth, which experts said was growing beyond available resources; it was also geared to highlight numerous health benefits that are associated with adopting and using family planning.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) defines family planning as something that “allows individuals and couples to anticipate and attain their desired number of children and the spacing and timing of their births. It is achieved through use of contraceptive methods.”
For instance, pregnancies that are too early, too close, too late or too many carry extra hazards not only for the health of the woman but also for the child and based on these benefits and more, advocates of family planning raise the current level of awareness in this regard, while speaking positively for the adoption and use of family planning.
The highlighted points above are some of the issues discussed at the World Contraceptive Day 2019 Media Dialogue on Family Planning in Lagos State, which was organised by Pathfinder International Nigeria.
The World Contraception Day is a worldwide campaign observed annually on September 26, with the aim to improve awareness of contraception and to enable young people to make informed choices on their sexual and reproductive health (SRH).
The media forum sought amongst other issues, to unpack the significance of contraception, drive conversation with key cross-sectoral stakeholders in the Adolesecent and Youth Sexual Reproductive Health (AYSRH) space with a view to securing more efficient funding for AYSRH in Lagos State.
Among family experts at the media dialogue were Senior Reproductive Health Officer at the Ministry of Health in Lagos State, Mrs Idowu Okanlawon; Rasheedat Umar, Youth Development Officer at the Ministry of Youth and Social Development in Lagos State; the Assistant Reproductive Health Programme Officer at the Primary Health Care Board in Lagos State, Dr. Abimbola Folami; Chairman of Public Health Sustainable Initiative Advocacy (PHSAI), Abiodun Ajayi, who is the Lagos State Coordinator, Life Planning Adolescent Youths (LPAY), among others. The programme similarly had in attendance other key members of Public Health Sustainable Advocacy Initiative (PHSAI) and members of the Media Advocacy Working Group (MAWG) in Lagos State.
Part of the big issue raised on that day was that if used effectively, family planning can save lives.
For instance, with a maternal mortality ratio at 546 deaths per 100,000 live births (amounting to 40,000 pregnancy-related deaths annually), Nigeria accounts for 14 per cent of the global burden of maternal deaths, 95 per cent of which are caused by seven preventable conditions, including unsafe abortion.
Each year, it is estimated that between 610,000 and 1.2 million abortions are procured by women aged 15 to 44 years. Experts say that if all females who need family planning had access to the commodities, 44 per cent of all maternal deaths in Nigeria could be averted.
However, what plays out in the country is that about 85 per cent of women and 95 per cent of men report that they know contraceptive method, but just 15 per cent were using it.
The unmet need of women willing to stop or delay births but not using contraception is 18 per cent, according to the 2018 National Demographic Health Survey (NDHS).
According to the Chairman of PHSAI, Ayo Adebusoye, going by the Lagos State Contraceptive Prevalence Rate (CPR) target to increase its family planning uptake from 48 to 74 per cent by 2018, the target of which has now been revised after the 2017 London Summit to target 2020., the increase in CPR alone would have saved an additional 657 mothers and 8,500 children lives by 2018. In addition, Lagos State would have saved an additional N3.5 billion (approximately $10 million) in direct healthcare expenses by 2018.
However, Adebusoye said these achievable targets will not be possible without eliminating current barriers to family planning methods, choice and use, adding that a major barrier to accessing family planning commodities is the out-of-pocket cost of consumables, especially at the local government supported primary healthcare centres (PHCs).
While family planning commodities including injectables, implants, intra uterine devices (IUD), condoms, among others, are provided free by the Federal Government with support from the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), the shortage and sometimes the non-availability of consumables like cotton wool, gloves, syringes, spirit, plaster, gels, creams, among others, used to administer the commodities on clients, could limit access to family planning uptake.
Demand from most clients of low-income families, as little as N500 for a consumable with which family planning commodity would be administered on the client, usually ended in ‘no-deal’ for most poor clients.
These category of women don’t have money for consumables, no matter how little. When they depart a family planning clinic with the promise to return on a future date because of lack of money for consumables, often they do not go back there.
According to a family planning expert, Dr. Salami Habeeb, when next they are seen at the health facility, they are already pregnant. Habeeb is a consultant obstetrics and gynaecologist and consultant with the Pathfinder International Nigeria.
Poor budgeting and sometimes, delay or lack of budget release have been largely blamed for shortage of consumables. For instance, available records show that the family planning budget at the Lagos State Ministry of Health in 2018 was N103 million. Also, the budget for family planning consumables at State Primary Health Care (PHC) Board in 2018 was N50 million, but none of the above budgets were released that year.
To prevent delays in release of budgeted funds as well as ensure the provision of improved family planning budget, Adebusoye said PHSAI members have engaged sole administrators of the local government council areas in Lagos, heads of local council development authorities, medical officers of health, and chairmen of community development committees.
Based on findings that many local government council area chairmen lack the understanding of family planning, Okanlawon said more frequent advocacy visits to them should take place to educate them on the importance of providing funds for family planning consumables.
“If we really want to achieve our objective of getting increased funding for consumables, we should pay more courtesy visits and conduct more awareness campaign to the chairmen,” he said.
On her part, Umar explained that the Ministry of Youth and Social Development in Lagos State where she is a desk officer, has a budget line for HIV/AIDS, but the UNFPA funds most of the ministry’s activities around sexual and reproductive health (SRH).
She said: “For my ministry, we have a budget line for HIV/AIDS, but sometimes, we try to inject sexual and reproductive health rights (SRHR) into it. Hence, we are still trying to find a way of merging it. “UNFPA is supporting us by giving us condoms,” she said, adding, “We don’t go beyond giving condoms because we are youth officers.”
Asked what was done when young persons need more than condoms, Umar said they were usually referred to health facilities.
On unfriendly officers, she said: “We are improving on that while ensuring that most officials on that beat are young persons who the youth clients could trust so as to achieve a youth-friendly atmosphere.”
Based on the high risk sexual behaviour among young people, which is responsible for the increased teenage pregnancy, out of school girls, baby dumping, post abortion complication and death in Lagos State, the Chairman of LPAY under the auspices of PHSAI, Abiodun Ajayi called for increased discussion around adolescents and youth SRH/family planning.
In addition, he called for sustained increase in the budgetary allocation for Adolescent Youth and Sexual Reproductive Health (AYSRH) in the 2020 Budget in Lagos. If the highlighted recommendations could be carried out effectively in Lagos and other states, family planning experts and other stakeholders agreed that these could increase uptake of family planning in the country.
Minimum wage: Prepare for strike, NLC tells workers
…directs state councils to mobilise ahead Oct 16 deadline
- TUC: We’re fully mobilised λFG warns organised labour
he Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has issued a directive to its state councils to begin mobilisation of its members to embark on a nationwide strike should labour and the Federal Government fail to reach a compromise on or before the October 16 deadline.
A circular by NLC’s General Secretary, Mr. Emmanuel Ugboaja, yesterday, and dispatched to all the state councils, further directed members of NLC to meet and coordinate strike preparations with members of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) and the Joint Nation al Public Service Negotiating Committee (JNPSNC).
The circular, which was sighted by our correspondent, reads: “You will recall that a joint Communiqué was issued by NLC, TUC and JNPSNC, stating that two weeks from the date of the said communiqué, industrial harmony could not be guaranteed in the country should an agreement not be reached with the Federal Government on the consequential adjustment of salaries as a result of the new national minimum wage of N30,000.
“You are hereby directed to coordinate preparations with TUC and JNPSNC in your states for necessary industrial action should the time expire without an agreement as contained in the circular.”
On its part, TUC said it has already mobilised its members across the country to down tools at the expiration of the October 16 deadline.
General Secretary of TUC, Comrade Musa Lawal, who disclosed this to our correspondent in Abuja, said Congress decided to mobilise its members internally since there was no serious movement by government to show it was ready to meet labour’s demands on or before the deadline.
His words: “A general circular was issued to government that come October 15, if nothing happens by 16th October, we shall down tools. We have done our internal mobilisation, we don’t need to send any circular again.
“The message is very clear. If by 16th nothing is done, then, of course, Nigerians will know that workers exist in Nigeria.
“We have already issued our ultimatum. What remains is for us to decide whether we will go ahead or we will not go ahead, but for now, there is nothing concrete to show that we will not go ahead,” Lawal said.
The Federal Government has warned the leadership of the NLC and TUC, to strictly adhere to the provisions of the International Labour Organisation (ILO), which restricts labour from embarking on strike while reconciliatory negotiations were still ongoing.
Reacting to the proposed strike should there be a breakdown in Tuesday’s negotiations, the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, noted that in exercise of powers conferred on him as the chief councilliator, “he apprehended the trade dispute and conciliation was on-going.”
In a statement made available to newsmen by his Special Adviser on Media, Mr. Nwachukwu Obidiwe, the minister said: “The leadership of the NLC and TUC knows full well, the laws as well as the provisions of the ILO statutes on the current situation. I do not think they will wish to go against these elaborate provisions by taking to action while the conciliation is on.
“So, the minister will continue his efforts tomorrow being today with separate meetings with labour and government side and joint conclusive meetings for Tuesday.”
New Telegraph recalls that the Trade Union Side (TUS) of the JNPSNC had earlier warned the Federal Government that it will not issue any further warning before embarking on a nationwide strike.
The organised labour had demanded 29 per cent salary increase for officers on salary level 07 to 14 and 24 per cent adjustment for officers on salary grade level 15 to 17.
However, the Federal Government presented a proposal of 11 per cent salary increase for officers on grade level 07 to 14 and 6.5 per cent adjustment for workers of grade level 15 to 17.
The implementation of the new wage has remained a problem, arising from the issue of relativity and consequential adjustments.
On May 14, the Federal Government inaugurated the relativity and consequential adjustment committee, which in turn set up a technical sub-committee to work out a template for the adjustment of salaries of public service employees.
But, government and labour have failed to reach an agreement over relativity and consequential adjustments for the implementation of the new minimum wage over six months after it was signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday, 18th April, 2019.
In a communique signed by President of NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba; TUC President, Comrade Quadri Olaleye and the Acting Chairman, JNPSNC (Trade Union Side), Comrade Simon Anchaver, the unionists lamented that workers in Nigeria were suffering due to huge inflation and astronomical hike in prices of essential goods and services since the last minimum wage of N18,000 was implemented years back.
It also resolved to cripple the economy should the Federal Government fail to meet its demands within the next 14 days.
“The leadership of organised labour in Nigeria wishes to categorically state that the leadership of labour cannot guarantee industrial peace and harmony in the country if our demands are not met at the close of work on Wednesday, 16th October, 2019,” the unions had said.
Dangote Cement consumers win N350m in extended promo
ot less than 35 saloon cars, worth N350 million, out of the 43 on offer in the extended on-going Dangote Cement National Consumer Promotion tagged “Bag of Goodies, have been won across the federation.
Group Managing Director of Dangote Cement Plc, Engr. Joseph Makoju, who made this disclosure in Makurdi, while presenting the star prize to a mason, Clement James.
That was just as the Benue State capital went agog as other prizes such refrigerators, five television sets and hundreds of Goodies Pack of Dangote Products among other gifts were given out to the winners who besieged the company office in Makurdi to redeem their winnings.
Expressing satisfaction that star prize winner emerged in Benue State, Makoju explained that the hand-over of prizes was all the more remarkable because the first Dangote Cement plant began in nearby Gboko, before the cement manufacturing giant expanded to presently cover three major plants in Nigeria and to 10 other African nations.
While collecting the keys to his brand-new car, 32-year-old star prize winner, Mr. Clement James, a mason by profession, could barely contain his joy, amidst his profound gratitude to Dangote, for dispelling his initial skepticism about a promo which is geared towards empowering 21 million Nigerians.
Handing over the keys, Makoju, congratulated James and expressed his happiness to be in Benue Cement, the cradle of the Dangote Cement success story that it is today.
According to the GMD: “I am happy to be here today to meet our customers and distributors. You are the ones that made this country grow.
This is the capital of Benue State, a state that hosts one of our cement plants. Dangote’s first cement plant started from Gboko.
“Today, we have cement plants in 10 countries. What started in Gboko has gone across Africa. Today’s programme is to say ‘thank you’. This promo is the largest ever, first in history. We appreciate your support. There is more. This is the first in Benue, but it won’t be the last in Benue,” Makoju added.
The Marketing Director, Funmi Sanni, expressed appreciation to the consumers, distributors and those gathered at the event, and urged them to keep patronising Dangote cement products.
“We are the only company that can have a promo this size and deliver on our promises. We are doing this because we must appreciate our consumers. In this promo, we are reaching 21 million Nigerians. A lot of people wanted to win, so we extended the promo till October ending”, she added.
Opposition politics is collapsing in Nigeria – Presidency
he Presidency yesterday said that quality opposition politics was fast collapsing in the country.
Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity to the President, Garba Shehu, in a statement, said the present state of opposition was failing in the contract they have with Nigerian electorate.
Shehu said: “In Nigeria, the opposition is close to reneging completely on the contract it holds with the voters. Every modern democracy exists for its checks and balances.
“Voters may elect a government to govern, but they also elect an opposition – to oppose, to scrutinise and to hold the majority to account. In the absence of either weight or counterweight, the scales of democracy become imbalanced. This cannot continue for long without the full functioning of governance being affected.”
According to the presidential aide, Nigerian electorate did not vote for the present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to fail, but an expectation for delivering on the dividend of democracy.
“Whether citizens voted for President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress (APC), or for the opposition’s presidential candidate and his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), no one voted for failure.
“They may have voted differently on policy and personality, but regardless of a voter’s choice of candidate and party, for their vote, they expect responsibility. No voter expected nor wanted the opposition somehow to simply go missing. But that, effectively, is what they have done,” he said.
The presidential aide noted that immediately after the February election that saw President Buhari re-elected to a second four-year term and his APC secured a workable majority, both in the Senate and House, PDP went to court to challenge the result.
He said: “The world over, election losers tend towards “law fare” once they have lost the campaign battle in the field. None can begrudge PDP over their day in court: yet it was never in doubt that they would fail to persuade the judiciary to overturn President Buhari’s four million votes and 14 per cent margin of victory over his opponent.
“Biased judges!” screamed the opposition. Perhaps. Judges do tend to be biased – towards the facts. Yet, those, it would seem, matter no longer to the opposition at all – for last week, they opened their next salvo in ‘law fare’ by taking their exact same, fatally flawed case to Nigeria’s Supreme Court. We must sincerely hope the opposition have the wherewithal to appreciate they will fail once more, given the facts and the math remain the same.
“The opposition’s over-excretions are leaving a mess for the elected government to clean up. These do not just extend to the fact that even the most serious and well-intentioned anti-sexual harassment legislation needs scrutiny, or the fact that the opposition yelled “corruption, padding!” at the federal budget – even before it had been tabled. More importantly, it leaves a stain on the terms of acceptable debate….
“Without that process working as it should, not only is good governance threatened, but it imperils the principle of our system of governance – based on scrutiny of the executive based on facts – and makes it out to be a sham. It imperils the principle of governance by consent, which is the firewall against impressionable young people being swayed towards terrorists, whom it emboldens. Nigeria’s opposition is missing. We need them back.”
APC: PDP, opposition are irresponsible, rudderless
he All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday said that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has failed to perform its constitutional roles as the main opposition party in Nigeria.
The ruling party described PDP as an irresponsible and rudderless party whose inability to offer credible opposition has made Nigeria assume the shape of a one-party started.
The ruling party also described other opposition parties as acolytes of PDP, who have been recruited to do its bidding.
APC, however, lamented that these other platforms have not done better as they are dominated by charlatans and comedians.
National Publicity Secretary of APC, Mallam Lanre Issa-Onilu, who made these assertions in a statement issued in Abuja, said that while the opposition has continued to criticize APC on nearly every policy and programme, it had failed to provide alternative solution to any of the challenges facing the country.
“Democracy cannot be said to be fully operational in a situation where the supposed ‘main’ opposition party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has become a joke, irresponsible and rudderless. Even as the governing party, we recognise the importance of rigorous and intelligent interrogation of our policies and programmes by the opposition.
“There are a lot to gain by our democracy and our country in an atmosphere of robust engagement by responsible and patriotic opposition. The political system we practice has important roles for the political parties outside of power. The system envisaged that such parties would provide alternative viewpoints and put the governing party on its toes.
“Instead, PDP and their minions have, in the name of opposition, continued to distract government and Nigerians with their post-election delusions, salacious fictions, conjured rifts in government circle and, of course, the lowest of it all, the pathetic and senseless Jubril of Sudan malicious tale, among other fake news. Tragic!
“It is sad that PDP has finally proved incapable of filling this important democratic space. The other mushroom parties are even worse. Some of the smaller parties are filled with incurable charlatans issuing infantile weekly press statements on behalf of PDP. Our democracy deserves better,” he said.
Isa-Onilu took exception to the activities of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), an affiliate of PDP, which it said could have filled the vacuum, adding that rather than engaging the APC administration in useful debates over governance, it had become a comedy theatre group.
“CUPP has the unenviable mandate to try to intimidate and blackmail important state institutions such as INEC, the judiciary and security agencies on behalf of PDP with the hope of gaining political advantage having been rejected by the majority of the voters.
“As the current administration tackles our national challenges and at a period we all should focus on issues of nation building, the best PDP and its acolytes are offering is a distraction,” APC said.
In a swift reaction, National Chairman of Labour Party (LP), Alhaji Abdukadir Abdulsalam, charged APC to call its spokesman to order and avoid making sweeping statement to disparage the opposition.
According to him, the statement credited to the APC mouthpiece portrays him as someone who is either lacking in good education and ideas.
“The APC national publicity secretary that this statement is attributed to is either he did not go to school to know the meaning of charlatans or is bereft of ideas, or he himself is a major charlatan and fundamentally irresponsible because he cannot say all opposition political parties are charlatans.
“Who are those who are responsible in APC? Most of them are charlatans and they are nomadic politicians who move from one end to the other. Since 1999 till date, they have moved into more than 10 political parties,” he said.
National Chairman, United People’s Party (UPP), Chief Chekwas Okorie, who also reacted to the outburst of APC, described the statement as reckless and unexpected from a senior official of the ruling party.
“I don’t know what has given him that impression. If he is actually a concerned APC chieftain, he should be worried that after President Buhari may have completed his second term in office, there may not be another Buhari to hold the party (APC) together. It is APC, as a matter of fact ,that is in such disorganised state that every senior member of the party should be concerned.
“A ruling party that has not been able to constitute its Board of Trustees since it was registered, it is not a pass mark for a party. Also, a ruling party that has not had a NEC meeting for a long time, which other parties, including the smaller parties have done, for the simple fear that NEC meeting may throw up issues that can tear the party apart. It is not a hallmark of a party that is stable enough to make Nigeria to become a one-party state.
“Right now there are many senior persons who are members of the party that are on suspension and most of those people who are on suspension in the party are in the Senate today and they are former governors and they have their followers. “So, I would have thought that the national leadership of APC should be concerned on how the party would survive post-Buhari era and not about how other parties are not going to be relevant. It is unfortunate that APC made this type of statement. They have more problems in their hands than other parties they are trying to run down,” Okorie said.
Retired judge sues NAFDAC over importation of banned chemical
retired judge of the Osun State High Court, Justice Olamide Oloyede and an NGO, Virtues Unlimited Restorative Justice Initiative (VURJI) have dragged the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) before a Federal High Court in Lagos over the importation of a banned chemical, methyl bromide, into the country.
The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency, Nigeria Customs Service, Federal Ministry of Health, Ministry of Environment, the Ministry of Agriculture and the Ministry of Justice were joined as co-defendants in the suit.
The plaintiffs are asking Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo to compel the defendants to investigate, identify and destroy in a healthy and safe manner any methyl bromide, found in any part of the country.
They are also urging the court to declare that the alleged importation of the banned chemical substance into Nigeria was unlawful and illegal.
The retired judge and VURJI alleged that the chemical, which is an odourless, colourless gas used to control pests in agriculture with serious negative effect on humans and environment was imported into Nigeria by a Lagos based company.
Toon Consolidated Company Limited, pursuant to the license issued by the Nigeria Agricultural Quarantine Services (NAQS) without the permit of NAFDAC.
In a 32-paragraph affidavit filed in support of the suit and personally sworn to by the retired judge, she claimed that the agro-chemical had been banned in Nigeria because it was dangerous to human health and caused environmental hazards by depleting the ozone layer.
She also averred that the chemical, when used as a fumigant and pesticide exposes humans to severe injuries including lung damage because it is highly toxic.
The deponent also stated that due to the dangers the chemical posed to humans and the environment, NAFDAC banned its importation and use as a fumigant in the country on February 20, 2019.
She, however, alleged that it came to the knowledge of the Plaintiffs that Toon Consolidated Company Limited was given a permit by NAQS to import 45 cylinders of methyl bromide into Nigeria and use same as pesticide in the country.
The retired judge further stated that the current grant of permit of use of methyl bromide, a banned chemical substance that is not permitted to be imported into Nigeria by NAQS to any person is ultra vires its powers, illegal and unlawful.
“I know for a fact that the continuous use of methyl bromide constitutes a hazard to the Nigerian public and stratosphere, and will eventually foist greater hardship on Nigeria, a country currently dealing with other developmental issues”, she averred
