Flamengo reach first Copa Libertadores final in 35 years

Flamengo reached their first Copa Libertadores final in 35 years by thrashing fellow Brazilian side Gremio 5-0 in their semi-final second leg.

Gabriel Barbosa scored twice to help secure a 6-1 aggregate win at Rio’s Maracana stadium to set up a final against 2018 winners River Plate.

It is the club’s first Copa Libertadores final since their only victory in the competition in 1981, reports the BBC.

“We have written our names in the page of Flamengo’s history,” said Barbosa.

Police used tear gas before kick-off in a bid to disperse ticketless fans looking to gain entry into the sell-out stadium.

That came a day after 16 Flamengo fans were arrested in response to alleged “threats to kill police, rob and cause damage” inside the Maracana.

Argentina’s four-time winners River Plate reached the final despite losing 1-0 to rivals Boca Juniors on Tuesday, with the Buenos Aires club winning 2-1 on aggregate.

The final will take place in Santiago, Chile on November 23.

