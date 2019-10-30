Flood sacks 100,000 people in Benue villages

…varsity students lose property

M

ore than 100,000 people, including students of the Benue State University (BSU), were yesterday rendered homeless as flood ravaged seven local government areas.

The flood, which many believed, came as a result of the release of water from the neighbouring Lagdo Lake in Cameroon, was accompanied by a downpour which started on Sunday and continued intermittently on Monday and yesterday.

Property worth billions of naira belonging to victims and academic documents of the students as well as food items and livestock of the people were destroyed by the disaster.

When our correspondent visited some of the affected areas, hordes of the displaced persons were seen evacuating their belongings to safer areas.

It was learnt that farmlands, as well as harvested rice, cassava and potatoes were also washed away.

The local government areas worse hit are Ukum, Logo, Katsina-Ala, Agatu, Buruku, Makurdi and Guma, the local government where Governor Samuel Ortom hails from.

In Ukum Local Government Area, our correspondent was told that the flood which came through River Loko, a tributary of River Katsina-Ala, destroyed more than 50 houses especially at Amaafu, while in Logo, home of former Governor Gabriel Suswam, many houses collapsed and thousands of people were displaced in Ukemberagya/Tswarev Ward.

A 400 Level student of Business Management at the BSU, Mr. Patrick Lawrence, told journalists that most of his academic documents, food items and clothes were washed away by the flood.

Also, a 300 Level student of the College of Education, Oju, in the Department of Primary Education Studies, Mr. Austine Beer, said he did not sleep through the night trying to salvage his household items.

The Dean, Students’ Affairs of the university, Prof. Terwase Kerker, who owns a housing estate where students take up accommodation, said over 25 occupants, mainly students, were trapped in the flood.

Kerker said the disaster came when most students were siting for their examinations, adding that they would be badly affected due to the trauma of the flood and the examination condition they found themselves.

A 67-year-old farmer, Josephine Tyongi, told New Telegraph that she did not know where to relocate to. She appealed to the state government to come to their assistance.

The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA), Dr. Emmanuel Shior, said government had already put in place adequate measures to contain the situation.

Shior said all affected victims had been directed to move to the Makurdi Ultra-Modern International Market where displaced persons are camped.

He said: “All those displaced as a result of the flood disaster are expected to relocate to the Makurdi Ultra-Modern International Market as the place has been prepared for them.

“The government took this measure because we are hoping that the water may not stay there for long and so, as soon as the water recedes, those who can return to their homes can go.”

Like this: Like Loading...