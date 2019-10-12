Metro and Crime
Flood sweeps away 11-year-old boy, rescuer; destroys property in Lagos
Tragedy struck residents of Aboru and Iyana-Ipaja in Alimosho area of Lagos on Saturday as flood swept away an 11-year-old boy and his rescuer, one Wasiu, into a canal linking Aburo and Iyana-Ipaja on Ige Road.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) correspondent, who visited the scene of the accident observed a large crowd wearing long faces due to the unfortunate incident that occurred following the overflow of the canal.
It was learnt that two young boys sent by their parents to buy cooking gas at a gas station unknowingly fell into the drain through which water passed into the canal.
“Three young men attempted rescuing the boys and succeeded in rescuing the older one, but one of the rescuers popularly known as Wasiu Stubborn was swept away while trying to rescue the other victim,” eyewitnesses said.
Speaking at the scene, Mr Solomon Agboghoroma, a Community Development Association leader in Oki town, regretted the development, blaming the failure of government to construct a bridge in the area for such incidents.
Agboghoroma, who recounted the ordeals of landlords and residents of the area anytime it rained, said that there was the need to expand Aboru Road and build a bridge at Cement Bus Stop to forestall recurrence of such tragedy.
“This rain started almost four or five days ago but the one of last night was one of the heaviest and it started at about 2:15 am and by 3:15am, it came with full force and everywhere was flooded.
“At about 7:30 am or 8:00am, we learnt that an OPC member, who was security guard in one of the gas stations here, was carried away by flood while trying to rescue two children who came to buy gas, but fell into the drain.
“The gas station had not opened because of the flood as the whole place including the canal had overflowed its banks.
“The children misplaced their legs and the two of them fell inside the gutter. This OPC boy went and rescued one but in the process of rescuing the second child, he and the boy fell into the canal and that was the end,” Agboghoroma said.
He blamed the government for the tragedy, saying that several petitions had been written to successive governments in the state from the time of former Governor Babatunde Fashola to the last administration of Governor Akinwunmi Ambode.
“People have been dying in situation like this here and all landlords have tried, including raising almost N4 million for dredging of the canal.
“The government knows what to do when it is ready because this canal contract was award sometime in 2011 or 2012. When we taxed ourselves, Fashola came and commended us and promised palliative and government takeover.
“The government should come and do the bridge as against this culvert that is here. This flat culvert cannot contain water. The government should widening this road and ensure the canal is dug for the peace and safety of residents,” he added.
Troops kill 15 terrorists in Borno
- Air Force bridging operational gaps –COAS
The 242 Battalion of the Nigerian Army and the Sector 2 Multinational Joint Task Force (MNJTF) in conjunction with Chadian Defence Forces (CDF) have overran Boko Haram terrorists in Borno State, killing 15 of them. The Nigerian Army Operations Media Coordinator, Col. Aminu Iliyasu, disclosed this in Abuja yesterday, noting that the troops encountered the terrorists in an ambush at Jigalta village on Thursday while on a joint clearance operation.
“Two gun trucks were destroyed while another two were captured. Also, four Dutshka anti-aircraft guns, nine AK 47 rifles and a sizeable cache of ammunition were captured. Unfortunately, one soldier paid the supreme sacrifice during the cross fire while a Chadian soldier was also wounded in action,” he said.
This is coming as the Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshall Sadique Abubakar, said that the Nigerian Air Force was bridging the gaps in its operations, in an effort to intensify the onslaught against the Boko Haram terrorists, armed bandits and other criminals in the northern part of Nigeria. The air chief, who spoke at an interactive session with the Senate and House of Representatives joint committee on Air Force, said that the challenging gaps in their operations were being bridged for better firepower against Boko Haram and other armed bandits in the North East and West geopolitical zones.
“In this respect, 100 pilots have just been trained for fire powered air combat attacks on territorial hideouts of the criminals. In addition to this, are over 1,000 special forces that have also been trained and deployed in the various flash points in the affected areas,” he said.
Abubakar however declared that the Nigerian Air Force and by extension, the military could not win the war against the insurgents without required support from the populace in terms of vital information as regards hideouts of the criminals and their collaborators in the society. “Security is everybody’s business and not that of the Military and other security agencies alone. As far as intelligence gathering is concerned, the civilian population have critical role to play by way of giving out vital information on operations of insurgents within their areas.
“I believe that as things are today, Nigerians will agree with us that, compared to where we were coming from in 2014, there is a huge difference now, because the terrorists have been restricted to isolated areas where they will soon be completely decimated”, he added.
Earlier in his remarks, the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Air Force, Senator Bala Ibn Na’ Allah, said the service being rendered by men and officers of the Nigerian Air Force along with their counterparts in the Army and Navy, could not be compared to services being rendered by any other categories of Nigerians now. According to him, service requiring sacrificing one’s life for the protection of one’s country and her peoples, is the most patriotic and that is the reason both the government and people of Nigeria are always proud of the compatriots in the Military as far as the war against insurgency is concerned. He assured the air chief that the committee would always be ready to give the support in terms of appropriations to the security outfit for better service delivery.
The politician said that whatever might have been earmarked for the Air Force in the N10.33trillion 2020 budget, would be expeditiously considered by the committee during budget defence session. “We want you to rest assured of our readiness at any time, to give you required support in terms of appropriations,” he said.
Mother, two children, sister die as two buildings collapse in Lagos
*As petrol tanker tumbles, spills contents on Otedola Bridge
Tragedy yesterday struck in Lagos with two buildings collapsing in different parts of the state killing a mother, two children and her sister.
Sunday Telegraph learnt that the fatalities occurred the building that collapsed in the Magodo area of metropolis, while there were no casualties in the one that collapsed in Ikorodu.
In the Magodo incident, it was learnt that that the building caved in on Orisa Street leaving the woman, her children and sister dead.
This was even a fully loaded truck with 45000 litres of PMS tumbled on the Otedola Bridge, outward Lagos. The accident was the third to have occurred on the bridge in recent time.
Confirming the tragic incidences, the General Manager, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, said that the building collapse occurred at Orisa Street, Magodo, adding that the four lives lost were the mother, her two children and another lady identified as the woman’s sister.
He confirmed that they were trapped in the collapsed building, explaining that a building on Otun Araromi in Orisa street suddenly collapsed from the top of the hill onto another building.
He said: ”On arrival at the scene it was discovered that a building on Otun Araromi in Orisa Street had suddenly collapsed from the top of the hill onto another building down the street. The effect of which led to four people killed.”
However, another building also collapsed at Ita Elewa, rea of Ikorodu yesterday.
Osanyintolu blamed the heavy downpour for the disaster, adding that the impact of the intense rainfall could be responsible for the Ikorodu incident.
”Further investigations revealed that aside the heavy downpour, the obviously old building constructed with mud bricks, had been seriously distressed over time with visible cracks on its other yet-to-collapse sides. The old storey building, which collapsed this morning at Rademo Street, behind Recreation Centre, Ita Elewa Ikorodu, has so far not recorded any loss of life, nor injuries as time of filling this report,” he said
He also said efforts were on to clear the Otedola Bridge of the tanker and its spilt contents in order to reduce the traffic gridlock along the axis.
How sting operation led to arrest of sex-for-marks lecturer, by committee chair
The Chairman of the Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission (PCACC) Muhyu Magaji, has explained how the commission organised a sting operation that led to the arrest of one Ali Shehu, a lecturer at the Kano State School of Technology, who pleaded guilty to sexually harassing a female student.
Speaking with Saturday Telegraph, Magaji said his agency first received a complaint from the female student (name withheld), who alleged that Shehu had been pestering her for sex in exchange for good examination marks.
He said the female student reported that the lecturer, who is attached to the Computer Science Department, had been communicating with her through WhatsApp Erha platform, while threatening to fail her if she did not accept his sexual demands.
Magaji added that the student recorded all the conversations she had with the lecturer and reported him to the commission after he asked her to meet with him in person. “That was when the commission arranged its men and attached them to the student to follow her where he asked her to meet him. When our people arrived at the meeting point, they saw the lecturer already waiting for the student, with exams booklet in his hands, ready to award her marks once she accepted his amorous demands,” he said.
Magaji also noted that his agency got the support of Shehu’s employers on the activities of the randy lecturer and the efforts to arrest him, recalling that he was nabbed at Ummi Plaza by the agency officials, who caught him in the cat while inserting his hands in his victim’s private part. Meanwhile, the Kano State Polytechnic, to which School of Technology is attached, has set up a committee to investigate Shehu, who has since been remanded in prison custody by a magistrate court after he pleaded guilty to sexual harassment and breach of trust.
Rector of the polytechnic, Mukhtar Atiku Kurawa, said the committee would also investigate another lecturer Aminu Chedi who is accused of extorting money from students. Chedi is standing trial for a one count charge of collecting gratification in the course of carrying out his official duty. Kurawa of the Chemistry Department urged all staff of the Kano state Polytechnic to desist from all evil acts that may tarnish their image and reputations.
Banditry: Committee indicts 5 Zamfara Emirs
The committee on finding solutions to banditry in Zamfara, on Friday said it has concrete evidence that five Emirs in the state were complicit in the spate of banditry in which more than 6,319 men and women were killed.
The Chairman of the committee and former Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar also said 33 district and several village heads were also working with the bandits.
Abubakar, who made the disclosure while submitting the committee’s report to Governor Bello Matawalle in Gusau on Friday, did not publicly named the traditional rulers.
He added that 10 soldiers, some policemen and civil servants were discovered to have had their hands smeared in the banditry which lasted for about a decade in the state.
The former IGP, however, said some security personnel and one emir distinguished themselves creditably in the protection of the people.
He said that the committee had recommended that the emir be conferred with national honour while the officers should be promoted to their next ranks.
Abubakar said the 300-page report would be relevant to other state governments and the Federal Government in addressing security issues in the country, reports the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN).
The committee was inaugurated by Matawalle in July and its investigation covered between June 2011 and May 2019.
EFCC hands over N111.4m recovered loot to AbdulRazak
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Ilorin Zonal Office, yesterday presented the sum of N111, 428, 891, 00, being cash recovered from suspected looters in the state, to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazak. The money, according to the anti-graft agency, was recovered from former political office holders, a traditional ruler and top civil servants in the state. The EFCC Zonal Head, Isyaku Sharu, who handed over the looted cash to AbdulRazaq, said the commission, which began its operation in the state in February this year, had secured 29 convictions and recovered over N500 million in both assets and cash. He disclosed that the recovery was made from suspected state treasury looters, who allegedly misappropriated landed properties of Harmony Holdings while others diverted funds meant for micro small and medium credit scheme.
Sharu expressed the readiness of the anti-graft agency to support the state government in profiling and keeping track on political office holders and key officers, warning that it would no longer be business as usual. AbdulRazaq, who lauded the EFCC for the recovery, said the funds would be reinvested in the social investment programme of his administration, a bill of which is before the state House of Assembly.
He pledged that his administration would not use the money to award contracts. Rather, he said that it would be well utilised to lift thousands of people out of poverty, adding that his government was replicating the Federal Government’s social investment programme in the state in fulfilment of his promise to reduce the menace of poverty in the state.
He said: “When I told people I was coming, they said I was going into the lion’s den, and I said no, EFCC belongs to us. We don’t need to be afraid of them unless we have something to hide. The Federal Government acted very well by supporting the EFCC.
“We are replicating many of the Federal Government programmes in Kwara, one of which is Social Investment Programme, which some people know as Tradermoni, Money Market, N-Power, School Feeding. “People will now realise that the seed money for the programme was part of the money EFCC recovered, that the Federal Government used as seed money for the Social Investment Programme. Our Social Investment Bill is in the State House of Assembly.
It is about to be passed. We are also emulating the Federal Government in this regard. “By the special grace of God, this money will go into social investment programme of the state. We are not going to waste it.
We are not going to misappropriate it. “We will make sure it goes to where it is needed mostly. And those that are benefiting will know that it is EFCC recovered money so that they will pay back the money diligently when they get it as loan to help them in their businesses. “This money is going to help thousands of people and lift them out of poverty. We are not going to award contracts with this money. It is just going to help the poor people.”
Benue relocates 6,000 Cameroonian refugees to new camp
The Benue State Government has relocated over 6,000 Cameroonian refugees camped and catered for in the state from Anyake Camp to Ikyogen Cattle Ranch in Kwande Local Government Area of the state.
The refugees who were displaced as a result of growing political upheaval in the country, were mostly indigenes of the state and were relocated amidst tight security made up of men of the Nigerian Army, Police, Department of State Services (DSS) and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) among others.
The IDPs are to be relocated to the new place for better facilities such as shelter, education, water, sanitation and land for farming.
The Executive Secretary of the State Emergency Management Agency, (SEMA) in conjunction with United Nation High Commission for Refugees (UNHCR) and other top security apparatuses, commenced relocation of the refugees yesterday. SEMA Chairman, Mr. Emmanuel Shior, while handing over the first batch of the refugees conveyed in over 30 buses to the traditional ruler (Mue Ter) of Ichongu, Chief Simon Baver, who represented the paramount ruler of Kwande (Ter Kwande), Hillary Ikyima, appealed for cordial relationship between the community and the displaced persons. Shior commended Governor Samuel Ortom for providing the needed support for the refugees, saying that the security of both the refugees and relevant stakeholders working tirelessly for their welfare remained the governor’s top priority.
He reiterated the collaboration of SEMA with UNHCR and other relevant stakeholders in providing essential services to cushion the hardship the refugees were passing through such as in security, shortage of food items, lack of healthcare services and poor education among others.
Head of the UNHCR Sub-Office in Ogoja, from neighbouring Cross River State, Mulugeta Zewdie, commended the state government for providing security and assistance to refugees.
Benue: Lecturer arraigned for allegedly raping minor to death
- Ex-UNILAG don: Nov 21 fixed for final addresses’ adoption
A 54-year-old senior lecturer with the Benue State Polytechnic, Ugbokolo, Mr. Andrew Ogbuja, was yesterday arraigned on a four-count charge bordering on defilement to death of a teenage girl.
This came as Justice Josephine Oyefeso of an Ikeja High Court yesterday fixed November 21 for the adoption of final written addresses in the ongoing criminal trial of a former lecturer of the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka, Afeez Baruwa.
Ogbuja, who was arraigned before Justice Augustine Ityonyiman, was accused of defiling to death a 13-year-old girl, Ochanya Ogbanje, who was kept under his custody.
He was arraigned exactly a year after Ochanya’s death. The victim died in October last year.
Ochanya had died as a result of complications from her prolonged rape allegedly by the lecturer and his son, Victor.
Victor, who is now at large, is a second suspect in the case. But the police are yet to declare him wanted.
However, Ogbuja, pleaded not guilty when the four-count charge was read out to him.
The prosecutor, Mr. P. M. Ukande, prayed the court to remand the accused and fix a date for proper trial, having pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
Counsel to the accused, Mr. Abel Onoja, did not oppose the application for trial and urged the court to make an order to compel the prosecution to ensure that medical experts named in the suit are brought before the court to testify during commencement of full trial.
The prosecution counsel vehemently opposed the application brought before the judge, saying it was wrong and premature for the defence counsel to come up with such application since full trial was yet to commence.
The trial judge, while agreeing with the prosecution, overruled the defendant’s application, saying that it was premature and adjourned the suit till November 14, 2019, for commencement of trial.
Meanwhile, Justice Oyefeso handling Baruwa’s trial fixed November 21 after the defence counsel, Ms Taiwo Makinde, informed the court that they had just served the prosecution a copy of their final written addresses.
Baruwa is standing trial on a charge of raping an 18-year-old admission seeker (name withheld) in his former office in UNILAG.
The former lecturer committed an offence contrary to Section 258 of the Criminal Law of Justice, Laws of Lagos State, 2011.
The defendant was a former part-time lecturer in the Department of Accounting in the university when he allegedly committed the offence.
While addressing the court, the prosecuting counsel, Mr. O. A. Azeez, told the court that the prosecution needed time to respond to the final written address of the defence.
Azeez said the former lecturer allegedly raped the victim at 9.25a.m. on July 23, 2015 in Room 8 at the Faculty of Business Administration Annex Bbuilding, UNILAG.
He said: “Baruwa, who was a friend of the complainant’s father, was requested by him to help his daughter secure admission into the institution.
“The alleged rape occurred when the girl came into Baruwa’s office to make arrangements for her admission into the university.
“UNILAG authority has, however, put up a disclaimer in respect of the lecturer.”
Four prosecution witnesses have testified against the defendant in the course of trial; including the complainant, her father, a medical doctor and the investigating police officer.
The prosecution, however, closed its case against Baruwa on January 23, 2018 while Baruwa testified solely in his defence on May 31.
The lecturer, in his defence, said that the complainant was his girlfriend and that he had consensual intercourse with the girl.
He, therefore, claimed that the girl had seduced him in his office on the day the alleged crime was committed.
Armed men storm another Kaduna school, abduct principal
Gunmen yesterday attacked the Government Technical Secondary School, Maraban Kajuru, in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State and abducted the principal.
The gunmen were said to have invaded the school about midnight, shooting indiscriminately and moving from one area to the other.
The state Police Command has confirmed the incident. The police added that the timely intervention of security operatives prevented the attackers from invading the hostel and kidnapping students.
The latest attack came just a week after suspected kidnappers abducted six female students and two staff of Engraver’s College at Kakau Daji village in Chikun Local Government Area of the state.
Meanwhile, negotiations are still ongoing to secure the release of the eight people abducted in Engraver’s College.
Kajuru and Chikun local government areas share same border, not far from Kaduna metropolis.
A witness said the gunmen, numbering over 20, stormed the Government Technical School at midnight yesterday and started shooting sporadically into the air to scare students and teachers.
“The gunmen took away the principal of the school from his residence to an unknown destination,” the witness added.
Another resident, who resides close to the school premises, said the bandits arrived at the school at 12.45a.m. and started shooting indiscriminately.
He added: “People living around the school were terrified following the persistent shootings. Many of them ran into the bush for fear that the gunmen might come to attack them. The operation lasted for over an hour. By the time security agents came, the bandits had left.
“I live close to the school. They came at 12.45a.m., and were shooting. We thought they had come to raid the entire community. They were shooting at the principal’s house. The sound of gunshots woke everybody within the neighbourhood. We didn’t sleep throughout the night.
“When I heard gunshots, I called one of my neighbours. We became very terrified and I decided to run away from my house by scaling my fence. After a while, one of the teachers in the school called and told me what was going on. The bandits had difficulty breaking the door to the principal’s house because the door had very strong padlocks, so it took them time to break it.
“Two years back, they kidnapped the wife of the principal. So after that incident, the principal took steps to fortify the house by installing strong padlocks. The operation lasted for about an hour. The entire community was helpless. We could not do anything because we didn’t have any weapon. No student was abducted because of the alarm raised by the community. They only abducted the principal and left.”
The resident appealed to the government to do something about these ugly incidents or allow people to arm themselves.
He added: “Once the bandits know that we also have arms, they will not just come and be abducting people.”
Meanwhile, the state Deputy Police Public Relations Officer (DPPRO), ASP Suleiman Abubakar, said in a statement that the command received information through the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) in charge of Kajuru, in the early hours of Thursday, about 2.20a.m., that a group of armed men invaded Government Technical College, Kajuru, a Boarding Secondary School in Kajuru Local Government Area of Kaduna State and started shooting sporadically.
He said: “They abducted Mr. Francis Maji, the principal of the school. On receipt of the information, a team of policemen were immediately mobilised to the area with a view to rescue the victim and arrest the perpetrators.
“Police timely intervention helped in preventing the hoodlums from gaining access to the students’ hostel. The command has also fortified security within the general area.
“The Commissioner of Police, Ali Janga, assures members of public that the command was working round the clock to tame the recent change of tactics by the enemies of peace who now resort to soft targets. The police commissioner called on the general public and particularly parents not to be deterred by the recent attack by hoodlums on schools, as the command was making relentless efforts to prevent future occurrence of the unfortunate incident.
“The command is further assuring the good people of the state that it remains resolute in its commitment to safety of all citizens, as that is, its onerous responsibility.”
Six cattle owners’ abductors demand N30m
Kidnappers of six cattle owners in Adamawa State have demanded N30 million ransom.
The abductors initially demanded N60 million but later reduced it to N30 million.
The six victims were abducted on their way to check on their cattle on Saturday.
Reacting to the incident, the police vowed to do everything within the ambit of the law to rescue the victims.
The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, said the command was on top of the situation.
He said: “The command is still investigating and doing everything humanly possible to rescue the victims. The commissioner of police has summoned all Divisional Police Officers (DPOs) and Heads of Departments to strategize in order to combat kidnapping.”
Nguroje used the opportunity to call on the citizens to be more proactive and report any unfamiliar persons in their midst to the nearest security outfits for necessary action.
According to police sources, the kidnappers abducted the six Gurin residents in Fufore Local Government Area and have now asked for N60 million ransom.
“The six victims were kidnapped last Saturday on their way to inspect their cows at Boro Wadu bush, about three kilometres from Gurin town. One of the victims, Malam Dahiru, who was released on health grounds, said that the kidnappers have demanded N60 million from the family of the victims,” one of the sources said.
Dahiru said the kidnappers had placed a bounty of N10 million on the head of each victim.
He said: “They kidnapped six of us, but went away with five. They released me based on agreement that they would not release my abducted younger brother until my ransom had been paid. That is why they also demanded N10 million on my head, making a total of N60 million. Right now, we’re still negotiating with the kidnappers.”
Dahiru said the abductors later reduced the ransom from N10 million to N5 million each.
Charly Boy’s mother, Margaret Oputa, dies at 100
Mrs. Margaret Oputa, wife of late Supreme Court Justice, Chukwudifu Oputa, and mother of Nigerian showbiz maestro, Charles Oputa aka Charlyboy, is dead.
Charlyboy confirmed reports of her death to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja.
The 68-year-old grand-father also took to his social media page to mourn his mother with an elegy, describing her as simple, humble and caring.
He wrote: “My dearest mother, you couldn’t just wait for me to come back before you sneaked away to the great beyond.
“Now all I have are beautiful loving Kodak memories of our times together. You tried for me, for us and many of the people who were privileged to encounter your kindness and your love.
“Thank you for allowing me take care of you. Thank you for being that great woman who gave birth to The icon, CharlyBoy.
“Thank you for teaching me how to care, to love, to live a simple and humble life. Thank you for constantly reminding me of my pedigree and my very rich heritage.
“I wish you would have waited just one more day, but I guess you didn’t want me to see you go, because as usual I would have talked you out of it, I know we both hate goodbyes.
“Greet Papa when you see him, tell him I have been holding forth. Gallant as ever. Love you my darling mother.”
Although, the late Oputa stayed with Charlyboy for over two decades before her demise, he lamented that he was out of town when the sad incident occurred.
According to NAN, Charlyboy in September took to his Facebook page to heap praises on his mother, who turned 100 years.
