Flood sweeps away Ondo varsity final year student

A

final year student of Adekunle Ajasin University, Akungba-Akoko (AAUA), Ondo State, Doyin Boluwaji, has been reportedly swept away by flood.

The incident, which occurred on Monday evening at Igbaka area of the university community in Akoko South West Local Government Area of the state, has been attributed to the downpour in the community.

According to sources, the 400-level final student from the Department of Religious and African Studies, tried to move out of her house but got stuck in the flood and was swept away.

One of the sources said that Boluwaji’s landlord, Elemukona Ademola, escaped being swept away by the flood as she held on to a tree but the student was not so lucky.

It was learnt that the house, where the incident occurred, is close to a canal which always overflows anytime it rains.

Another source explained that the house was flooded on Monday evening and the victim tried to leave the house in order not to be trapped in the flood but slipped in the process and she was swept into the canal.

The source said some people, who rushed to the scene of the incident in attempt to save the girl, could not rescue her, as she had been carried away, saying all efforts to search for the victim were not successful while the community organised a search party to look for the body of the student.

He, however, said the body of Boluwaji had not been located or recovered as at the time of filing this report.

The AAUA Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr. Victor Akinpelumi, described the incident as unfortunate.

He said efforts were being made to locate the victim by some local divers.

Akinpelumi said the management of the school led by the Deputy Vice Chancellor and some other principal officers had visited the home of the victim while efforts had been put in place to search for her.

The PRO also disclosed that the parents of the student had visited the scene of incident.

He said: “The incident happened outside the school campus, but we have put in place some efforts to recover or locate the girl.”

Similarly, officials of the Ondo State government led by the state Commissioner for Agriculture, Mr. Gboyega Adefarati, visited the scene of the incident.

Sympathising with the people and residents of the area, Adefarati warned the people against dumping refuse into the canal in order not to block the drainage.

The traditional ruler of the town, the Alale of Akungba, Oba Sunday Adeyeye Ajimo, appealed to all relevant authorities, especially the state, Federal Government and the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to come to the aid of the people affected by the flood.

